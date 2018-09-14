ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Aug. 27-29
ABITA SPRINGS
Beleto subdivision, lot 1, square A: donation, no value stated, Mary Catherine Todedano Jehle to Joanne Toledano Collier.
Stephen St. 72126: $123,500, Marvin Constant Marie Thorne and Glenda C. Thorne to Marvin D. Thorne.
COVINGTON
Lakewood Northshore Drive 503: $44,000, Michael J. Guderian Jr. and Heather M Gallardo Guderian to Michael B. Cooper and Catherine G. Cooper.
Beebalm Circle 437: $215,000, Newman F. Lognion and Hilarie A. Lognion to Terrance J. LaFrance and Cindy S. LaFrance.
Bertel Drive 164-A: $125,000, Shane Reilly O'Shaughnessy to Mary M. Hesse.
Beverly Drive 76118: $72,500, Marcel Emile Crettet III to Richard C. Crettet.
Crestview Hills Loop 75216: $188,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Michelle J. Taylor.
Cypress Point Drive 4192: $395,000, Bruce Neal Johnson Jr. and Corie D. Johnson to Pamela P. Abide.
Del Sol East 353: $319,000, Frederick A. Anderson and Kristen C. Anderson to Eugeniu Besliu Grant and Elena Morari.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 1, square 2307: $255,695, GSB Holdings LLC to John P. Meibaum IV and Mackenzie Millet.
E. Ninth St. 72154: $28,500, MLMI Surf Trust Series 2005-BC2 to Tranco Properties LLC.
Eagle Loop 552: $256,063, DSLD Homes LLC to Ricky Scott Boehme and Sara L. Boehme.
Grand Turk Court 922: $395,000, Darlene M. Delesdernier to Jimmy F. Scott Jr. and Sharon T. Scott.
Hidden Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 49: $80,022, Hidden Creek LLC to 110 Builders LLC.
Hidden Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 59: $83,022, Hidden Creek LLC to Jenkin Homes Inc.
Hidden Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 69: $79,522, Hidden Creek LLC to 110 Builders LLC.
Hidden Springs Lane 336: $338,000, Stanley E. Lee to Charles G. Cox and Joan B. Cox.
Highland Heights Drive 16854: $260,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Michael A. Long II and Rasha H. Long.
Jessica Way 520: $246,000, Jamie Paul Authement and Kristy Falgout Authement to Lydia Z. Peck.
Louisiana Highway 25 76217: $45,000, Jason G. Johnson to Divine Assets LLC.
N. Creek Drive 1332: $200,090, DSLD Homes LLC to Michael J. Guderian Jr. and Heather Guderian.
N. Creek Drive 1349: $180,785, DSLD Homes LLC to Dennis E. Welty Jr. and Jourdanle S. Welty.
N. Fitzmorris 77285: $242,800, Succession of Ruth S. McKee to Thomas E. Dantin and Rita L. Dantin.
Near Covington, lot 5: $108,464, Green Belt Properties Inc. to Next Generation Land LLC.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $28,000, Robert G. Costello Jr. and Samantha B. Costello to James M. Martel and Deddie C. Martel.
Ninth St. 70170: $155,000, Succession of Carol Ann Oliver Brown to William B. Walker and Julie M. Walker.
Orchard Drive 1661: $268,000, Orlando Jermaine Palmer and Aleisha Porter Palmer to Clinton L. Thibodeaux and Rachel R. Thibodeaux.
Piney Woods Marina subdivision, lots 16, 17: $38,000, Thomas J. Barbee II to William J. Orazio Jr..
Plantation St. 72431: $147,000, Lee M. Mccaskill and Danielle L. North Mccaskill to Cody C. Landry.
Queen of Peace Parkway 609: no value stated, Peter G. Guillot to Peter G. Guillot Living Trust.
River Glen subdivision, Phase 2, lot 54: $5,000, Archway Investments Inc. to Randy D. Loumiet and Tania M. Loumiet.
Riverlake Drive 14368: $258,000, Brien C. Ruiz and Sharon J. Ruiz to Rosalie G. Bordelon.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lot 5-B, square 8: donation, no value stated, James P. Salvant and Michele B. Salvant to PBR Homes LLC.
Tammany Hills subdivision, portion of ground: $20,000, Joshua G. Wilson and Brianne B. Wilson to TCD Propertis LLC.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lots 7, 8, square 5: $21,500, Tammany Terrace LLC to Peace Enterprises LLC.
Woodsprings Court 807: $237,920, Sean M. Englert and Tiffany C. Englert to Vickie Garner.
Woodsprings Court 975: $209,000, Christine G. Cook to Yiya LLC.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $95,000, Frank M. Ritchie Jr. and Theresa M. Ritchie to Luke Woerner and Stephanie T. Woerner.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mary Marguerite Cambre Baudean to Troy Baudean.
LACOMBE
Autumn Ridge Drive 61331: $254,900, Danny M. Diecidue and Shnnon W. Diecidue to Kristin Le Thi Machemer and Tina M. Solar.
Azalea Lane 30481: $50,000, Leo J. Zuperku and Patriica B. Zuperku to Robert A. Desadier Jr. and Rita M. Desadier.
Berry Todd Road 28628: $164,900, Camellia Services Inc. to Carranza Marie Johnson.
E. Louisiana Highway 190 25157: $108,000, Roy Farrell Spencer III Special Needs Trust and DeGruy Family Trust to Oliver J. Kerwin III and Jennifer W. Kerwin.
Forest Glenn subdivsion, lots 11-A, 13-A, square 70: $39,000, D&A Hamuei LLC to M3P Homes LLC.
Tupelo Drive 29192: $112,500, Russell J. Blanchard Jr. and Martin Oliver Blanchard Estate to John D. Elston.
MADISONVILLE
Blue Heron Lane 589: $379,900, Nathan B. Scott and Jenna L. Scott to Steven H. Cothran and Lauren H. Cothran.
Covington St. 201: $345,000, Janelle McLemore Mire to Beau D. O'Quin and Allison A. O'Quin.
Deforest Drive 22: $195,000, OPA' Investment Group LLC to Linda V. Lanasa.
Dummyline Road 106: $140,000, Ronald N. Burkhardt and Maria M. Burkhardt to C. M. Combs Properties LLC.
Garden Lane 534: $345,900, Fanning Renovations LLC to Andra M. Martin and Abbie Crafton Martin.
Guste Island Estates, lot 27: $310,000, Troy P. Brown and Tiffany P. Brown to Brett Vance Sorensen and Lydia J. Sorensen.
Guste Island Estates, lot 304: $311,300, GMI Construction Inc. to Matthew J. St. Germain and Natalie Jean St. Germain.
Lee St. 126: $122,500, Carey M. Tardo Jr. and Sara Anderson Tardo to George T. Rinaldi and Deborah J. Rinaldi.
Lost Lake Lane 3056: $280,400, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Andrew S. Newman and Stephanie L. Newman.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2, lot 20: $72,500, Intrepid Builders LLC2 to Intrepid Builders LLC.
Wild Magnolia Court 1000: $817,000, Ron Lee Enterprises Inc.. to Joseph G. Pumilia II and Roseann Marie Fecht Pumilia.
MANDEVILLE
Coffee St. 804: $72,000, Kelly Matherne Green and Johnny Richard Green to One80 Properties LLC.
Lane St. 531: donation, no value stated, Kelly G. Neece to Stephanie C. Sherwood.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: $121,000, Lori Anne Lowe Scott to KWKP Properties LLC.
Beau Chene Drive 660: $455,500, Kyle C. Wild and Susan K. Wild to Kenneth R. Garcia and Bobby Jo Jarvis Garcia.
Bridalwood Drive 423: $520,000, Zachary J Fazzio and Lisa L. Fazzio to Richard W. Fava II and Julee M. Fava.
Brookside Drive 155: $357,900, Bruce A. Kerlin and Beth K. Kerlin to Michelle T. Robinson.
Cedarwood Drive 316: $99,400, Nicholas J. Laird and Hong Huang Laird to Markwell I. Nager, Paulette Anderson Nager and Sherry A. Lowry.
Chateau Grimaldi 421: $400,000, Turnkey Homes LLC to Jordan Lee Salzer and Jenna Verges Salzer.
Chateau Papillon 225: $489,000, Turnkey Homes LLC to Thomas P. Lee Jr. and Rebecca M. Lee.
Clearwater Drive 1250: $317,500, Ray Phillip Zeringue Jr. and Cynthia H. Zeringue to Randall Paul Sharpe and Danielle D. Sharpe.
Coffee St. 518: $117,182, Walter O. Baumy Jr. and Johnnie H. Baumy to Russell C. Baumy.
Colonial Court 413: $225,000, Conrad P. Chanove Jr. and Violet G. Chanove irrevocable living trust to Shirley Ann Blubaugh.
Creekwood Drive 7131: $330,000, James C. Klick and Astride G. Klick to Mark R. Davis and Deborah J. Davis.
Cypress St. 66074: $160,000, Donna G. Yarbrough, Christiana G. Cieutat, Elizabeth A. Garcia and Mary Kathryn G. Potter to Tyler Stock.
Dove Park subdivision, lots 97, 98, square 3: $47,500, Ryan M. Dolive to Philip C. Zitzmann Sr. and Linda B. Zitzmann.
Falcon Drive 2: $382,841, CWABS Inc. to Bethany S. Echelard.
Fourth St. 70499: $148,000, Zachary Smith and Krystina Smith to Matthew P. Weaver.
Grove Court 3148: $335,000, Velummylum Prabaharan to Michael Blue and Laura Blue.
Harbor View Village condominium, Unit 47: $164,900, Succession of Jack S. Beech and Annette W. Beech to Thomas J. Hingle Sr.
Hector St. 19132: $209,000, Sarah E. Schneider to Kevin J. Quern and Emily Quern.
Jasmine Street, lots 30, 32, square 6: $14,700, Rae F. Martin Normand to Ronald Brandon Clark NP LLC.
Little Creek subdivision, portion of ground: $32,085, N59 Ventures LLC to Allied Medical Group LLC.
Mandeville Annex subdivision, lots 27, 28, 29, 30, square 31: $20,000, Louland LLC, Billie Lynn Garrett Semmes and Debra Gaye Garrett Levis to J&J Builders Northshore Inc.
Mariner's Island 401: donation, no value stated, Michael Whelan to Robert A. Whelan.
Near Mandeville, lots 13, 14, 15, square 110: donation, no value stated, Henry W. Evans and Carolyn J. Evans to Stephanie Morgan.
Ozone Place 2163: $175,000, Michael D. Blue ad Laura Ashley V. Blue to Paul E. Pritchett and Cynthia M. Pritchett.
Seven Oaks Plaza condominium, Units 111, 122: $130,000, 320 Libra LLC to Mandico Co. LLC.
Sherry Lane 106: $350,000, Chase Mortgage Finance Trust to Katherine Hill.
Tara Lane 20: $538,500, Anthony Torusoglu and Hilary Torusoglu to Kim W. Frolich and Susan F. Frolich.
Teal Court 301-12: $1,100,000, Central St. Tammany Land Holding Co. LLC to Lori Herbert.
Town of Mandeville, lots 20, 22, square 376-B: $196,000, Aliaksandr A. Shostak and Alena A. Shostak to Matthew A. Weissbradley and Melinda Ann Taber Bradley Weissbradley.
Woodridge Blvd. 413: $243,900, Trinity Brothers LLC to Jason Comeaux and Leslie M. Comeaux.
PEARL RIVER
Berkshire Drive 1084: $258,000, Andrew Robert Grady and Victoria W. Grady to Cale W. Runge and Kimberly B. Runge.
Blueberry Loop 69526: $50,000, Michael H. Jorns Sr., Margaret Jorns Montemayor, Judith J. Zimmerman and Patrick M. Jorns to Marybeth Monetemayor Bornio.
Central Ave. 36261: $15,000, donation, Charles G. Lee Jr., David G. Lee and April Lee Lott to Joseph C. Lee.
Cherrywood subdivision, Phase 1, lot 62: $40,000, donation, Laura Lorene Hager to James M. Diaz.
Louisiana Highway 3081 64492: $100,000, Snow White Laundry LLC to Milton E. Marshall and Charles Franklin.
Louisiana Highway 41 64228: $255,000, Succession of Edward J. Pierce to Gary V. Triola.
Morgan Bluff Road 926: $340,000, Gregory A. Trumbach Jr. and Cherie C. Trumbach to Joseph T. Sanders and Janalee M. Foxworthy.
Northshore Interstate Industrial Park subdivision, lot 24: donation, no value stated, Northlake Holding LLC to DRS Inter Vivos Trust.
Spruce Drive 62011: $152,000, Richard E. Kitchen and Erica J. Kitchen to Agnes G. Simpson.
SIXTH WARD
Near Sixth Ward, portion of ground: $32,000, Robert J. Michel and Jacqueline Lion Michel to Terri J. Ryniker.
Near Sixth Ward, portion of ground: $25,000, Dan Edwin MacKenzie to Patsy M. Graves.
SLIDELL
U. S. Highway 90 54148: $200,000, Diane Spain Bourdonnay to Michael Fisher and Kim Palmisano Fisher.
Bayou Paquet St. 164: $73,334, U. S. Bank NA to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Carey St. 2739: $212,000, Lions Gate Holdings LLC to Laurie Ann Arceneaux.
Carey St. 3082: $45,000, Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Crane St. 2324: $108,500, Greer Gowland O'Brien and Kirby E. Gowland III to Brandt T. Matzke and Amand D. Matzke.
Dillon Drive 124: $240,000, Parkland Properties LLC to Shawn T. Abney and Katherine B. Lishman.
E. Lake Drive 229: $214,500, Barry Leon Creek Jr. and Lena Cross Creek to Ralph Allen Stern Jr. and Linda Dale Stern.
East Ridge Park subdivision, lot 20: $225,000, Southern Builders of Louisiana Inc. to Gary L. LeBlanc and Kathleen H. LeBlanc.
Florence Drive 505: $488,588, Tuscany Real Estate Holding LLC to Antonija Cutura.
Garden Drive 35606: $115,846, Corey N. Rabion and Denise Sesma to Sheila A. Savoy.
Garden Drive 35711: $181,750, Sheila A. Savoy to Corey Rabion and Denise Sesma.
Hardin Road 57310: donation, no value stated, Charles W. Alfred Jr. and Mary E. Alfred to Carla A. Dukes.
Holmes Drive 317: $150,000, Steven J. Heine and Marcia Gros Heine to Harold Cheneau.
Huntwyck Village subdivision, Phase 2, lot 101: $95,000, LNV Corp. to Felicia Bertaut.
Jeff Circle 105: $143,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Cherie Fallon to Bruce Moree.
Knollwood Lane 320: $233,595, DSLD Homes LLC to Joyce P. Morgani.
Lakeshore Estates, lot 51-A: $57,000, Kenneth G. Sehon to Joseph A. Gioe and Diane P. Gioe.
Lakeshore Village Drive 676: $234,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Robert K. Winn and Teresa C. Winn.
Lakeshore Village Drive 772: $193,075, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Christopher J. Saucier and Catherine A. Owen.
Lakeshore Village Drive 813: $215,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Joseph E. Johnson III.
Marina Drive 1025: $275,000, David B. Kaplan to Hatcher Living Trust.
Marywood Circle 100: $132,000, Shirley Heine Elmore to John C. Lewis III and Bridgit Hemphill.
Moorings of Oak Harbor subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 68: $80,000, Marlstone Inc. to Troy A. Watson Sr. and Melissa J. Watson.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $50,000, FMG/LTL LLC to Bruce A. Swilley Jr. and Cardan E. Swilley.
Nickel Loop 128: $155,000, Elena Rama Rist to Gregory A. Trumbach Jr. and Cherie C. Trumbach.
Oakridge subdivision, lots 1, 2, square 4: $253,484, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to Federal National Mortgage Association.
Rama St. 3337: $172,500, VIP Properties LLC to Jamel E. Faciane and Amanda Staes.
Rosemeade Drive 1920: $183,500, Land Title Investments LLC to James J. Martin Jr..
Rue Piper 276: $390,000, Jimmy F. Scott Jr. and Sharon T. Scott to Thomas H. Moore Jr. and Jane C. Moore.
Rue Royal 128: $320,000, Carl E. Mire and Melissa Lopez Lemoine to Andrew R. Grady and Victoria W. Grady.
W. Forest Drive 159: $200,000, Nicholas A. Pizzo and Katilyn Rae Wilson Pizzo to Alexis A. Robichaux.
Westlawn Drive 1384: $147,000, Barbara Goss Miller to Melisa Williams and Gloria Williams.
Westlawn Drive 1384: $73,500, donation, Katherine M. Gay, Mark J. Martin, Stuart A. Martin and Rodney W. Pasch to Barbara Goss Miller.
White Stork Drive 130: $168,000, Barbara Beale Hall to Michael K. Slazer and Lydia D. Hansen.