ST. CHARLES
Transfers for July 2-6
AMA
Ama Heights Subdivision, Block F, Lot 24A: Donation, Monty Curvin Bodden and Natalie Floss Bodden to Percy Wilson and Barbara Clement-Wilson.
Village of Ama, Lot 2-A and 2-B: Donation, Cindy Ann Debautte Roux to Chrissie Roux Bergeron and Justin C. Paradise.
BOUTTE
Magnolia Meadow Subdivision, Phase II, Lot B-2-A-1: $120,000, Charlene H. Gutierrez to Jacqueline E. Becnel and Logan M. Hebert.
DES ALLEMANDS
139 Bayou Estates Drive: $225,000, Joshua J. Bishop and Desiree G. Bishop to Wilbert Bailey.
121 South Bayou Estates Drive: $273,000, Gregory P. Berger and Priscilla Bergeron Berger to Henry C. Tarver Jr.
Coteau De France, Lot 1: Donation, Gail Trauth and Thomas Higginbotham to Monique Rae Higginbotham and Steven L. Hinklin.
111 Dixie Drive: $205,000, Sue Ann Tregre to Chad M. Stroyewski Sr. and Katherine Smith Stroyewski.
DESTREHAN
31 Brandon Hall, Unit B: $97,900, Garith B. Horn to Celeste M. Hayes.
163 Dunleith Drive: $330,000, Raymond J. Cella III to Rhiannon Borne Madere and Timothy I. Madere.
International Land, Inc., Singing Shores, Square 115, Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9: $4,796, St. Charles Parish Government to Scamp, LLC.
121 Ormond Oaks Drive: $199,000, Karen Laughlin Petit and Roger George Petit, Jr. to Amanda Braud Buchanan.
Ormond Country Club Estates, Square 27, Lot 1016A: $135,000, Succession of Jeffrey Matthew Labbé and Andrea Friend Labbé to Elizabeth Johnson and Kevin W. Ervin.
Ormond Country Club Estates. Section 1, Square 4, Lot 388: $305,000, Mitchel Paul Graff and Brittany Lynn Earle Graff to Rose M. Ellis.
114 Panther Run: $360,000, Kelly Scales Johnson and Robert G. Johnson, Sr. to Jill Callaghan Ripple and Ryan M. Ripple.
LULING
302 Ashton Oaks: $194,110, DSLD Homes, LLC to Marco Miranda and Courtnie Miranda.
303 Ashton Oaks Lane: $197,405, DSLD Homes, LLC to Courtney Nicole Carlos and Adam Lee Vu.
126 Braden Drive: $285,500, Wendy Hunt Mire to Marshall M. Ballard and Lisa Matherne Ballard.
113 Gardenia Court: $260,000, Henry C. Tarver, Jr. to Sarah A. Jory and Kyle A. Wutke.
Luling Heights Subdivision, Section B, Square G, Lots 145, 146 and 147: Donation, Jennifer Lynne Fauscette to Ryan Erick Fauscette.
639 Willowdale Boulevard: $432,400, Barrios Builders, LLC to Ronnie Joseph Borne and Kristi Stein Borne.
MONTZ
140 Hollywood Park Road: Donation, Gail Genevieve and Abby Gautreaux Vinnett to Jude Louis Gautreaux.
NEW SARPY
Victoria Acres, Lot 72B: $22,000, Audrey Edwards Eugene to Chivas Humbles.
New Sarpy Subdivision, Square 52, Lot 12: Donation, Annie R. Thomas to Zeruah Melecio.
NORCO
Subdivision of the East half of Lot "B," Lot 16: $195,000, Carla Lambert to Peyton Gerard Quigley.
PARADIS
118 Barber Road: $277,500, Ira John Devillier and Audrey A. Allemand Devillier to Lolita Tillery Grant.
Village of Paradis, Square 25, Lot 18B-1: $60,000, David W. Dodson to Gerner J. Matherne Sr.
ST. ROSE
Riverbend Estates, Lot 86: $78,500, Arthur Mitchell to Diandray Jenkins Martin and Kenneth Martin Jr.
510 Oak Street: $173,250, Christiane Larroucau Bernard to Nicole Primeaux and Alexander D. Primeaux.