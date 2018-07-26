ST. CHARLES

Transfers for July 2-6

AMA

Ama Heights Subdivision, Block F, Lot 24A: Donation, Monty Curvin Bodden and Natalie Floss Bodden to Percy Wilson and Barbara Clement-Wilson.

Village of Ama, Lot 2-A and 2-B: Donation, Cindy Ann Debautte Roux to Chrissie Roux Bergeron and Justin C. Paradise.

BOUTTE

Magnolia Meadow Subdivision, Phase II, Lot B-2-A-1: $120,000, Charlene H. Gutierrez to Jacqueline E. Becnel and Logan M. Hebert.

DES ALLEMANDS

139 Bayou Estates Drive: $225,000, Joshua J. Bishop and Desiree G. Bishop to Wilbert Bailey.

121 South Bayou Estates Drive: $273,000, Gregory P. Berger and Priscilla Bergeron Berger to Henry C. Tarver Jr.

Coteau De France, Lot 1: Donation, Gail Trauth and Thomas Higginbotham to Monique Rae Higginbotham and Steven L. Hinklin.

111 Dixie Drive: $205,000, Sue Ann Tregre to Chad M. Stroyewski Sr. and Katherine Smith Stroyewski.

DESTREHAN

31 Brandon Hall, Unit B: $97,900, Garith B. Horn to Celeste M. Hayes.

163 Dunleith Drive: $330,000, Raymond J. Cella III to Rhiannon Borne Madere and Timothy I. Madere.

International Land, Inc., Singing Shores, Square 115, Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9: $4,796, St. Charles Parish Government to Scamp, LLC.

121 Ormond Oaks Drive: $199,000, Karen Laughlin Petit and Roger George Petit, Jr. to Amanda Braud Buchanan.

Ormond Country Club Estates, Square 27, Lot 1016A: $135,000, Succession of Jeffrey Matthew Labbé and Andrea Friend Labbé to Elizabeth Johnson and Kevin W. Ervin.

Ormond Country Club Estates. Section 1, Square 4, Lot 388: $305,000, Mitchel Paul Graff and Brittany Lynn Earle Graff to Rose M. Ellis.

114 Panther Run: $360,000, Kelly Scales Johnson and Robert G. Johnson, Sr. to Jill Callaghan Ripple and Ryan M. Ripple.

LULING

302 Ashton Oaks: $194,110, DSLD Homes, LLC to Marco Miranda and Courtnie Miranda.

303 Ashton Oaks Lane: $197,405, DSLD Homes, LLC to Courtney Nicole Carlos and Adam Lee Vu.

126 Braden Drive: $285,500, Wendy Hunt Mire to Marshall M. Ballard and Lisa Matherne Ballard.

113 Gardenia Court: $260,000, Henry C. Tarver, Jr. to Sarah A. Jory and Kyle A. Wutke.

Luling Heights Subdivision, Section B, Square G, Lots 145, 146 and 147: Donation, Jennifer Lynne Fauscette to Ryan Erick Fauscette.

639 Willowdale Boulevard: $432,400, Barrios Builders, LLC to Ronnie Joseph Borne and Kristi Stein Borne.

MONTZ

140 Hollywood Park Road: Donation, Gail Genevieve and Abby Gautreaux Vinnett to Jude Louis Gautreaux.

NEW SARPY

Victoria Acres, Lot 72B: $22,000, Audrey Edwards Eugene to Chivas Humbles.

New Sarpy Subdivision, Square 52, Lot 12: Donation, Annie R. Thomas to Zeruah Melecio.

NORCO

Subdivision of the East half of Lot "B," Lot 16: $195,000,  Carla Lambert to Peyton Gerard Quigley.

PARADIS

118 Barber Road: $277,500, Ira John Devillier and Audrey A. Allemand Devillier to Lolita Tillery Grant.

Village of Paradis, Square 25, Lot 18B-1: $60,000, David W. Dodson to Gerner J. Matherne Sr.

ST. ROSE

Riverbend Estates, Lot 86: $78,500, Arthur Mitchell to Diandray Jenkins Martin and Kenneth Martin Jr.

510 Oak Street: $173,250, Christiane Larroucau Bernard to Nicole Primeaux and Alexander D. Primeaux.

