SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN FILM FESTIVAL: Times vary, the Broad Theater (most events), 636 N. Broad St. The Louisiana Architecture Foundation stages its third annual film festival, which includes works about well-known architects as well as talks on the subject. Go to adfilmfest.com/site/nola2018
SATURDAY
PALMER ARTS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., South Carrollton at South Claiborne avenues. Free. artsneworleans.org
FLOWER PRESS CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Garden Study Center, New Orleans Botanical Garden. The Botanical Garden Education director, Susan Capley, teaches students how to make a flower press and the best kind of flowers for pressing. $20 by advance registration. (504) 483-9473, scapley@nocp.org
SUNDAY
PLANTING FOR FALL: 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Tammany Baumgarten teaches the workshop which discusses fall interest in the garden. $5. Longuevue.com
RAISING URBAN CHICKENS: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., 3700 Toledano St. Learn about coops, runs, nests and more at this workshop aimed at getting chickens off to a good start. $20. 504 352 1750
WEDNESDAY
BLESSING OF THE HERBS: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Walled Garden, Longue Vue. The Rev. Frank Roux blesses herbs on the feast day of St. Fiacre. Free. longuevue.com
SEPT. 1
LET’S DRAW OLD GRETNA: 9 p.m. to 11 a.m., 335 Huey P. Long Ave. Join the Urban Sketchers as they consider the built environment in Old Gretna. Free. noaf.org
SEPT. 2
FALL GARDEN PREP: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., 3700 Toledano St. Learn how to get garden beds in shape for fall planting and growing season. $20. (504) 352 1750
SEPT. 4
NEW ORLEANS ARCHITECTURE FOUNDATION LECTURE SERIES: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 1000 St. Charles Ave. Come hear from architects Melissa and Brian Rome about their architecture firm and the challenges of their practice. Free. noaf.org
OLD GARDEN ROSE MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m., John Calvin Presbyterian, 4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie. Join members of the New Orleans Old Garden Rose Society and presenter Pam Smith, of Farmers Branch gardens in Texas. Free. facebook.com/neworleansoldrose
SEPT. 13
RENOVATORS HAPPY HOUR: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., 419 Carondelet St. See the renovation and hear from the owners and contractor on site at the renovation of three 1858 townhouses. $10. Prcno.org