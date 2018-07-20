For Ted Andressen and Leah Glass-Andressen, creating their 4,200-square-foot “dream home” was a decades-long process that started during their courtship. The couple scoured estate sales, demolition sites, junk shops and antiques auctions, nabbing pieces around which they’d design their house.
“We collected so much stuff that we had to build a barn to store it,” said Ted.
They spent two years designing the house with then-neighbor Ben Laws of Darling and Laws Construction. Some of its features seem idiosyncratic—a guest bedroom lacks a closet in order to accommodate an antique armoire, for example—but Leah says they give the house “more personality.”
“I always had a measuring tape in my purse,” Leah added. “We’d go somewhere, and I’d say, ‘This is the size dining room I want.’”
In 1996, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was built on a woodsy two-acre lot in Belle Chasse—and Leah received the ultimate compliment.
“A builder’s wife said, ‘That’s the newest, oldest-looking house I’ve ever seen. It’s gorgeous,’” Leah said.
The house has a contemporary footprint and an eclectic, sentimental patina. French doors open from a living room to a deep patio, connecting the indoors and outdoors for seamless entertaining. (The Andressens have hosted three weddings and as many engagement parties.) A rear wall of windows salvaged from a World War II barracks camp in Alabama provides nature views.
“My uncle bought a bunch of windows for 25 cents each in 1942 and was supposed to build my aunt a greenhouse,” Leah said. “Ted and I spent a summer re-glazing every window panel.”
A Chicago brick fireplace presides over the living room’s leather chairs and oak floors salvaged from a former cotton warehouse in Attala, Alabama, Leah’s hometown. She grew up playing in the warehouse, which spanned 10 city blocks.
“When Leah said, ‘They’re tearing down the warehouse and selling all the wood,’ I said, ‘We need to buy as much as we can,’” said Ted, a New Orleans native. “The wood was so heavy. I was whooped after picking up those beams all day.”
“Every time we came back from Alabama, we looked like the Beverly Hillbillies, because the truck was full of crap we were going to strip and fix,” Leah said, laughing.
The Andressens put considerable sweat equity into their home. Ted built the gazebo by the above-ground pool; Leah stuccoed the kitchen and tiled the backsplash with travertine—not to mention the countless antique pieces she stripped and refinished. Thanks to their hard work and careful sourcing, the couple built their dream home on two court reporter salaries.
“We’re not millionaires,” Leah said. ”You can do this and not have to spend what people spend when they get decorators involved.”
Perhaps most importantly, they created an inviting place to raise a family. The couple has one grandson (Jacob, 7), and their son Taylor, 31, and daughter Jordan, 26, grew up rollerblading in the house. The property is now home to a veritable menagerie: 16 cats (“Only four come inside,” Leah said), 15 chickens, three dogs, one donkey and one goat, all rescues. Leah also is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
“I’m rehabbing 21 baby raccoons right now,” she said. “You bottle-feed them every four hours for the first six weeks. It’s bittersweet when they leave.”
In the backyard, juvenile raccoons tentatively scrabble up trees, a pitahoula (pit bull and Catahoula mix) named Luke secures the perimeter, woofing at intruders, Clampett the donkey munches grass and Panama Jack the goat gently head-butts anyone who’s not paying him enough attention.
“The raccoons climb all over Luke, but everybody gets along,” Leah said. “It’s sort of like (the animals) say, ‘This is a good gig we’ve got here—don’t mess it up.’”
The raccoons are depicted in multiple paintings by artist Paula Marquis. Likewise, the kitchen holds a large rooster figurine and a collection of chickens, which people started giving the Andressens after they got their hen house.
“Everything you see in this house, there’s a story behind it,” Leah said. “It’s been a labor of love for us.”