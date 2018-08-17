EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for July 27 to Aug. 1
HARAHAN
Ferrara Drive 8100: $280,000, Fred F. Zimmerman and Pamela G. Zimmerman to Susan Taulli.
Generes Drive 1200: $185,000, Elizabeth L. Finch to Jefferson Parish Consolidated Drainage District 2.
Generes Drive 2325: $165,000, Janice P. Chatelain to Shane B. Troendle.
Jefferson Highway 8465: $319,500, Celso E. Hernandez to Joseph O. V. Perez and Idazabeth B. Torres.
Oak Ave 460: $268,000, River Ridge Construction LLC to Mitchel Pomet.
West Imperial subdivision, lot 197, square C: Donation, Charles F. Leaumont to Ronald Cambias Sr. and Mary A. B. Cambias.
JEFFERSON
Hyman subdivision, lot 28, square 5: Donation, Sharon Pusateri and David T. Abadie to Ochsner Clinic Foundation.
Jefferson Heights subdivision, lot 3, square 5A: $330,000, Southern Fluid Solutions Inc. to Tuffco Properties LLC.
Jefferson Highway 1901: $575,000, 1901 Jefferson LLC to Elation Holdings LLC.
North Rio Vista subdivision, lot 17, square 4: $165,000, Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to 8 Sherling LLC.
Sonia Place 32: $240,000, Jayme Naquin to Justin T. Green and Lindsey Green.
KENNER
Acadia St. 5: $381,250, Brian T. McGregor and Cynthia B. McGregor to Christopher J. Kern and Karen R. Kern.
Audubon Court 322: Donation, Keia V. Turner to Edward Turner.
Avant Garde condo, building 16-17, unit 90: $139,000, Johannes Vanginneken and Doris J. L. Vanginneken to Stephen Zimmerman and Allie C. Zimmerman.
Bayou Savage Drive 4124: $441,000, Sameer M. Ahmed and Fahamina Ahmed to Hector D. Antunez and Maritza M. D. Antunez.
Castle Drive 3252: $198,000, Kasey L. Juneau to Lori Jones and Tracy G. Jones.
Castle Drive 3304: $196,000, Kevin M. Macadams and Brigette F. Macadams to Marco S. Zaldivar and Jessica L. Stegemeyer.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 5G: $105,000, Karim A. Taha and Tahani Taha to Monica D. Rougelot.
City Of Kenner subdivision, lot 16, square 26: $30,000, Claude Gransberry to 2600 Helena St. LLC.
Clay St. 1606: $130,500, Lisa P. Rodrigue to Myles C. Buezo.
Cobblestone Village condo, unit 110: $139,000, Barbara Fourcade to Sandra Lebon.
Dauterive Court 4: $229,000, Gustavo A. Morter to Mariam Zayed and Anas M. Zayed.
Fairway Drive 1513: $157,000, Terry W. Bonnette, Betty Cefalu and Jesse E. Bonnette Jr. to Endrina Leray.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 227: $141,000, Gabriel Two LLC to Juan M. Raymundo.
Idaho Ave. 4321: $300,000, Dorva LLC to Shannon Kelly.
Indiana Ave. 3001: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Thomas W. Roshto and Gladys R. Roshto.
Iowa Ave. 2531: $192,000, Deanne Quiggle Trust to Homer L. Whitaker Jr. and Melinda H. Whitaker.
Loire Dr Apt B. 4133: $139,000, Gustavo A. Rodriguez and Rossana V. Rodriguez to Elvira M. Moret.
Morningside Park subdivision, lot 7, square 39: $47,000, Jesse E. Bonnette Jr., Terry W. Bonnette and Betty Cefalu to Galaforo Construction & Companies LLC.
Richland St. 2400: $400,000, Destin Properties VIII LLC to Folks Investments LLC.
Ronson Drive 713: $153,000, Michael W. Mitchell and Marta N. Mitchell to Keith S. Henk and Beverly W. Henk.
St. Julien Place condo, unit 9: $122,000, Willie J. Oliver to Catalina Gumataotao and Christina L. Erapalli.
Vouray Drive 815: $280,000, Beverly Chaiban, Nicolas Chaiban and Beverly B. Craig to Rebecca L. Chaiban.
West Louisiana State Drive 3420: $80,000, Bettie D. Wickboldt to MJ Jarrett LLC.
West Loyola Drive 3672: $135,000, Ketina L. Evans to Jose A. Trigueros and Claire M. L. Trigueros.
Westwood subdivision, lot 61, square V: $210,000, Joshua G. Duplantis and Caitlin S. Duplantis to Lannie L. Styron and Sara Vanhuss.
METAIRIE
Academy Drive 4313: Donation, Carlos F. Socorro to Lindsey F. Socorro.
Airline Park subdivision, lot L, square N: $138,590, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Lesley A. Forynski and Kathryn L. Forynski.
Athania Parkway 520: $208,000, Carol Ehrhardt and Walton H. Ehrhardt to Patricia A. Rilloraza and David J. Douglas.
Aurora Ave. 1116: $350,000, Moise G. Robin and Elsie H. Robin to Justin A. Gilberti and Melissa O. Gilberti.
Bayou State condo, unit O: $63,000, Legus Real Estate LLC to Rolando A. Padilla.
Beverly Knoll Suburb subdivision, lot 2, square 22: $309,950, Helen C. B. Caillouette to Toni Trapani.
Bissonet Drive 3717: $300,000, Future Property Investments LLC to William S. Bozeman Jr. and Lorilei S. Bozeman.
Bissonet Plaza 9E subdivision, lot 26, square 14: $132,000, US Bank National Association to Kenneth M. George II.
Breanon St. 707: Donation, Kenneth D. McDuff Jr. to Radine L. Bultman.
Camphor St. 5800: $95,000, Ryan C. Vaught to Jennifer S. Vaught.
Carnation Ave. 912: $160,000, William J. Lefebvre Jr. and Aline L. Coates to Courtney Lefebvre.
Cleary Ave. 905: $173,000, Villagama LLC to Brian W. Palmisano.
Condon Ave. 1709: Donation, Beverly A. P. Madere to Kristopher Madere.
Courtland Park subdivision, lot 1, square A: $7,900,000, St. Jude Thaddeus LLC to Jefferson Financial Credit Union.
Division St. 1012: $108,000, William C. Schmaltz and Betty J. Schmaltz to William D. Schmaltz and Debra Schmaltz.
Focis Stret 1120: $210,000, Alice L. Gutierrez and Elaine L. Boyle to Sean D. Alfortish.
Fountain Court condo, unit 47: $49,000, Rosita Li to Sandra M. L. Ng.
Fountain Court condo, unit 6: $47,500, Stephen L. Arceneaux and Edith M. Arceneaux to Michael Centineo Sr. and David M. Centineo.
Friedrichsruhe subdivision, lot D1, square 10: $511,000, Joseph P. Barreca Jr. and Lanie C. Barreca to Jake J. Weinstock and Nancy M. Weinstock.
Garden St. 4613: Donation, Katherine O. Hull to Hull Family Trust.
Gardenia Drive 1300: $312,500, William B. Sifert Jr. and Diane E. Sifert to Raymond F. Marsh and Kathleen Marsh.
Glendale St. 6812: $230,000, Eshetu M. Woldemariam and Meseret A. T. Woldemariam to Samantha L. Huffman and Leslie A. Robin Jr.
Haring Court 4908: $408,500, Cartus Financial Corp. to Abby S. Leblanc.
Haring Court 4908: $408,500, Christiane D. Pineda and Martha L. Pineda to Cartus Financial Corp.
Harlem subdivision, lot 1A, square 30: $800,000, Basin Orleans LLC to ABT Rampart LLC, BBB Rampart LLC, RRB Rampart LLC and Shops & Garage at Canal Place LLC.
Henry St. 4904: $344,000, A. Janet Saucier and Saucier Family Trust to Meghann Ford.
High Ave. 1800: $241,000, Kelly L. M. Zito to Andrew S. Baum and Payton K. Baum.
Houma Blvd. 3008: $340,000, Samuel B. Pearson III to Ming Cheng Realty Inc., Asian Super Buffet Inc. and Cheng Realty Inc. Ming.
Jasper St. 4413: Donation, Frances C. Ventimiglia to Baldassare A. Ventimiglia.
Kawanee St. 4436: $160,000, Shirley M. Lefebvre to Kenneth J. Lorio Jr.
Kent Ave. 4901: $390,921, Sonya Brignac to Gwen Lynch.
Labarre Drive 236-38: $369,000, Fred L. Mesa and Diane Mesa to Christopher C. Cabral, Harry C. Cabral and Donna Cabral.
Lake Louise Ave. 4921: $95,000, Christopher J. Gossett to Casey L. Crawford.
Linden St. 612: $105,000, RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT to Patton R. Cannatella and Charlene Cannatella.
Lynnette Drive 1504: $239,000, Cheyanne B. Keese, Douglas W. Keese and Cheyanne K. Bradfield to Alben Arguelles.
Manson subdivision, lot 31A: $679,000, Piazza 5. LLC to Properties at United La LLC.
Melon Place 5208: $150,000, Leslie Ciolino and Ronald J. Ciolino to Megan D. Payn and Patrick Payn.
Metairie Suburb/Oak Ridge Park subdivision, lot U: $261,500, Beverly E. L. Levy to Susan B. Cimini.
Neyrey Drive 4809: $719,000, Abba J. Kastin to Ray E. Lay Jr. and Jeniffer P. Lay.
Nursery Ave. 417: $182,500, Sawmill Properties LLC to Emily Gray.
Oaklawn Drive 534: $375,000, Loraine Boe, Leslie M. Boe, Melba Grapusa and Cynthia Reboul to PTS Investors LLC.
Old Home Estates, no further data: Donation, Aaron C. Autin, Lynette A. Flowers and Jennifer A. Pepper to Rowdy P. Autin.
Old Metairie Townhomes II subdivision, lot 127: $225,000, Adam St. Germain to Aimee J. Kersten.
Page Drive 3916: $208,000, Debra A. H. Cinquigranno to Reachel M. Mayeur.
Papworth Ave. 1030: $227,000, Melissa Kernion and Daniel M. Abraham Jr. to E. Ana Marie Group LLC.
Pointsettia Drive 1401: $267,600, Bond Family Irrevocable Trust to Glenn P. Welch and Tamara N. Welch.
Pontchartrain Square commercial condo, unit 5: $10, Kathy E. Naccari, Michael G. Breaux, Audrey Stahl, Beverly M. B. Littlepage and Kathy E.N. Breaux to Shaheen Khan.
Riverside Court condo, unit 650: $48,000, Tammy Hass to Patrice Harris and Donald L. Harris.
Ruth St. 6417: $207,000, Bradley M. Dicarlo and Alison P. Dicarlo to Norman T. Gallagher III.
Sena Drive 921: $412,000, Jay E. Trusheim Jr. and Christin H. Trusheim to Rickie L. Pares Jr. and Adrienne W. Pares.
Tabony Street 4404, units 1 through 4: $365,000, Jake Scardino Jr. and Lisa G. Scardino to 4404 Tabony LLC.
Terrie Court 3704-06: $180,000, Lata D. Jagtiani and Deepak N. Jagtiani to Terrie Metairie LLC.
Transcontinental Drive 1616: $300,000, Thomas G. Harris and/or Earline C. Harris Revocable Living Trust Agreement, to Sharlene Scallan and Gene A. Scallan.
Veterans Memorial Highway 3621: $1,850,000,Carol B. Galloway, William F. Galloway III, Sheryl T. L. Giacone, Maureen Guelzow, Evan G. Landry and Katherine Bickham Landry Trust to 3621 Veterans LLC.
Virginia Drive 3513: $185,000, Victoria Shultz to Caroline D. Wink.
Wabash St. 5225: $229,900, Mac Property Management of Louisiana LLC to Sarah K. Magee.
Waltham St. 1001: $125,000, Frederick A. Tujague III to JLRA LLC.
West Esplanade Ave. 1808: $360,000, David A. Dallimore and Jamie W. Dallimore to Joseph R. Walter and Marcelle R. Walter.
Wilshire Heights A, no further data: Donation, Jefferson Parish to Amy Lang.
Wilshire Heights A, no further data: $661.05, Jefferson Parish to Christy A. Cavignac.
Woodlawn Ave. 5: $229,000, 1300 Hudson Street LLC to Kali Carrington and Steven Mazur.
RIVER RIDGE
Francine Drive 9425: $240,000, Charles J. Chatfield and Cherilyn B. Chatfield to Benjamin L. Triche and Jessica M. Triche.
Garden Road 264: Donation, Bungalow Series F. REO LLC to Scott Verdin.
Highland Acres F, no further data: $23,000,Jefferson Parish to Gretchen G. Flores, Mark D. Flores and Gretchen F. Giering.
Little Farms Ave. 426: $210,000, Ashdan Acquisitions LLC to Steven J. Scnauder.
Melrose Lane 8910: Donation, Lauren E. Dubuc to Robert Vennen and Lauren E. D. Vennen.
Robin Lane 9505: $385,000, Rhonda H. Foret and Daniel A. Foret to IAR Co.
Sparrow Lane 3: $640,000, Gabriele H. V. Timmerman to Suzanne F. Gelpi and Anthony J. Suffoletto Jr.