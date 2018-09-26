As fall slowly but surely arrives, a great place to go for gardening ideas and just flat-out fun is the Fall Garden Festival at the New Orleans Botanical Gardens in City Park.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6. It includes product exhibits, vendors, a children's activities area, educational programs, music, arts and crafts, and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Come by and say hi!
Here are some other calendar items for October:
Plant cool-season flowers: Now is the time to be putting in snapdragons, alyssum, annual phlox, calendula, dianthus, petunia and nicotiana. It's also time to plant seeds for poppies, larkspur, sweet pea and bachelor’s button.
Get bulbs started: October is a good month to plant spring flowering bulbs like narcissus, daffodils, snowflake, flowering onions, amaryllis, Dutch iris and Easter lily. If you plan to plant tulips or hyacinths, keep them in the refrigerator and plant in December or January. Remember that tulips and hyacinths are usually annuals in our area, meaning they bloom only once and need to be replaced each year.
Plant your veggies: There is a long list of cool-season vegetables you can plant now. Favorites include beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, celery, cauliflower, collards, garlic, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, mustard, onions, radishes, shallots and Swiss chard. Check the LSU AgCenter Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide for recommended varieties.
Protect your lawn: Spread pre-emergence herbicides on your lawn to prevent the annual cool-season weeds. If the weather stays wet, keep an eye out for large patch, a fungal disease that can be treated with lawn fungicides.
Cut back summer flowers: Many of your flowering perennials will be winding down in October. Enjoy the flowers of some of your late-season bloomers and cut back the plants as they fade.
Dead-head and water roses: The cooler weather of October will bring your roses back to their glory, so they will need dead-heading to keep the flowers coming. October can be dry, so water roses deeply once or twice a week.
Plant trees and shrubs: October is a good time to transplant container trees and shrubs into the soil. The weather is cooling and the transplant shock will be lessened.
Watch for pests: Azalea lacebugs stay active through November, so keep an eye out for them and treat as needed.
I have a fig tree that is about 3 years old. We had a good crop of figs for a small tree this summer. Then a new crop came in late August and early September. We have never had figs this late in the year. Do you know why it made another crop? — Nan
These are called breba crops and are not unusual for figs. The crops are usually smaller than the main crop and occur when all the environmental conditions align and the tree simply says, "I think I'll bloom again." Enjoy the second harvest.