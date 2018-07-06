As a pediatric intensive care physician, Gary Duhon's days can be filled with life or death decisions.
“That’s why I love my garden: low stakes decision-making,” Duhon said. “If I make a decision I’m not happy with, I just pull the plant out and replace it.”
Duhon, who hails from Crowley, said his sidewalk (or wild) garden is intended to draw people in — and it does. It’s almost impossible to pass the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Saratoga Street in Uptown without slowing down to admire the exuberant garden between the sidewalk and the fence.
Overstuffed with rudbeckia (gold with green “eyes”), monarda (lavender), artemisia (silver), roses (white and pink), marigolds (orange), pentas (white), Butterfly weed (yellow), cosmos (purple) and more, the sidewalk plot features intriguing color combinations and an assortment of leaf textures.
When Duhon and partner Danny Wiegand, an environmental scientist, were looking for a house in 2010, this house won because of the garden opportunities it presented.
“We had come back from D.C. after two years away, and I really wanted someplace that was serene, green and private,” Duhon said. “We worked with Michael McClung to design the spaces inside the fence, and I asked him to leave a few feet between the fence and sidewalk so I could have room for the border.”
Stretching 50 feet along the Jefferson frontage and 100 feet along the Saratoga side, the border would wear out a less committed gardener.
“When we were here before we went to D.C., for two years, we lived on Constance Street, and I had a border there, too,” he said. “But all I had was 30 feet.”
When Duhon’s Jack Russell terriers, Ti and Edy, awaken at 6 a.m., Duhon goes outside with them to check on the garden and tend to anything that might need care.
Likewise, he works on the border in the early evenings. That's when he handles more demanding tasks, such as pulling out uncooperative plants and installing new ones.
“It’s a great time to be out there because so many people pass by and stop to chat. I tend to be quiet, so it's great to have a built-in topic of conversation,” he said.
“If someone admires a plant that I feel is overpowering another one, I tear it right out of the ground and hand it them.”
Other than pruning roses, beating back over-achievers and deadheading plants, Duhon has few garden chores because he doesn't spray (“If a plant needs to be sprayed, it's out of here”) and fertilizes rarely.
“I fertilize when I think about it — maybe once a year,” he said. “But I do add organic matter when I plant something new.”
To have a border like Duhon's, it’s important to start with amended soil and keep it well watered, especially at this time of year. Plant densely, Duhon said, to create the full look and, more practically, to shade out weeds.
Choose a variety of tall (rudbeckia), medium (monarda) and short (pentas) plants to create the sense of fullness, and opt for plants that bloom at various times of the year.
Perennials are essential, he said, or else it means starting from scratch every spring.
“I haven't found a nursery yet that has everything I want, so I grow a lot of things from seed or cuttings,” Duhon said. “If I’m growing something from seed, I need to start in December and January for them to be the right size to go in the ground in the spring.”
Although gardening brings Duhon peace, it also takes time, especially on the weekends.
Wiegand, on the other hand, pursues other activities in his free time and has no inclination to get down and dirty in the garden.
That means the garden is Duhon’s solo pursuit. “(Danny) puts up with it,” he said.