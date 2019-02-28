"Every other minute, I think of something else that was lost," said Anne Montgomery Grace, whose family home on St. Charles Avenue was destroyed by a stubborn and unruly fire last week. "But, it could have been so much worse."

A heat alarm in the basement of the 10,000 square foot home at 2525 St. Charles Ave. sounded about 7 a.m. Feb. 20, awakening Billy Grace, Anne’s husband of almost 40 years. He started down the home’s sweeping staircase to investigate when the alarm stopped ringing.

Billy Grace paused, listened hard, looked for signs of trouble, then — hearing and seeing nothing suspicious — started back upstairs. Maybe the alarm has simply malfunctioned, he considered.

"A few minutes later, I was looking out of a window and saw wisps of smoke coming from the basement," he said. "So, I went downstairs a second time and opened the basement door.

+7 After devastating fire at historic N.O. home, a look at mansion's place in Mardi Gras lore The seven-alarm fire that burned on St. Charles Avenue has laid waste to one of the most notable homes on one of New Orleans' most notable streets.

"All I could see was flames. Had the heat alarm gone off in the middle of the night and then stopped, I probably would have gone back to sleep. We are so lucky to all be alive.”

The Montgomery-Grace home, also known as the Morris-Downman home for its earliest owners, is a architectural showplace that stands at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Third Street. Architectural scholars, including Robby Cangelosi of Koch & Wilson Architects, believe that the house was built in 1888 for the John A. Morris family and designed by the architectural firm of Sully and Toledano. Other researchers think the house is an enlargement and renovation of an earlier “raised cottage,” designed by Henry Howard prior to 1866.

However, a prominent Howard expert posits that if a Howard-designed home once stood on the lot, it was demolished to make way for Thomas Sully’s design. Sully's plans for the home, which reside at Tulane's Southeastern Architectural Archive, do not make note of the project being an expansion or renovation.

Born in Mississippi and raised in New Orleans, Sully was a premiere New Orleans architect in the late 19th- and early 20th centuries. He began practicing locally in 1881 after studying architecture and working in Austin and New York, where he became familiar with sophisticated design techniques.

The home that Sully designed for Morris has features of both Queen Anne (evident in the wrap-around porch) and Colonial Revival (seen in the gooseneck balustrade) styles. Ionic columns at the first level support the second-floor porch that wraps around toward Third Street and features a railing of turned balusters separated by paneled newel posts and having a “gooseneck”-style handrail. A bay extends forward from the right side of the entry on the first floor, and the third floor features dormers and a complex roofline in Sully’s inimitable style. In an interesting departure from most homes in the city of the time, the exterior is clad in wood shingles, rather than the more traditional lap siding, installed in a decorative pattern.

Historic New Orleans home on St. Charles Ave. will be repaired after fire damage, family says After a massive fire destroyed one of New Orleans' most architecturally and culturally significant homes Wednesday, what is in store for its future?

The structure earned its title as the “Rex House” in 1907, when Robert H. Downman (who had purchased it from Morris the previous year), reigned as king of Carnival. Downman stopped at home to toast some houseguests from out of town, and every Rex thereafter has made the stop. Several were descendants of Downman; one of them was William Francis Grace Jr. — called Billy — in 2002. By then, the house had passed down from Downman to his heirs, including the Kocks and the Montgomerys. Anne and Billy Grace bought the house over time from Anne’s aunt Virginia Kock, who never married.

Long before the house became known citywide as the house where Rex stops to toast on Mardi Gras, however, it has served five generations as a beloved family home. Although Anne Grace did not live fulltime at the house until the early 1990s, she has vivid childhood memories of visiting it to see her grandmother, Virginia Downman Kock and aunt, also Virginia Kock.

“There was a family dinner every Sunday. Sometimes my sister Alston and I would hide under the dining table and sit on little foot stools so we could listen to the grown-ups talk. We weren't supposed to be there,” she said. “I remember the Rex toasts, and the deb parties and the wedding events. I remember gathering up a bunch of friends on a Friday night and having them come over for sleepovers. It was such a generous house. It could, and did, accommodate everyone.”

When Billy Grace first entered the house, he was floored.

“I had never been in a private home so big and so well-appointed. My family did well, but we didn't live in a mansion,” he said. “It was humbling.”

Many locals experienced the loss of a family home in Hurricane Katrina and some said at the time that what hurt the most was losing their family mementos: Photographs, mostly, but other items such as diplomas and artwork their children had made, too. So it is with Anne and Billy Grace, who said that photos and family scrapbooks are the really irreplaceable items.

“I am thrilled the firemen were able to find some of the artwork as they sift through the rubble, especially the portrait of my 92-year-old mother. That was a great relief,” she said. “They found a strongbox with her mother’s and grandmother’s jewelry in it — that meant a lot — and they’re searching through a 20-foot deep pile of debris very carefully. But we don’t expect to find all the family photos. We expect they are now ashes.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

In a move that has heartened the family, friends from around the globe have begun sending them photos of happy events at the house, as if to make up for those lost in the fire.

“I felt as if my whole history had been erased, that my family’s past was gone. But the photos our friends are sending in mean the world to us,” said Anne Grace. “We are overwhelmed and frankly humbled by the outpouring of love for us and for the house. I really hadn't known that it meant so much to so many people.”

The Graces will rebuild, but don't know yet exactly what will be feasible. Do they try to recreate what was there? Or do they make something smaller that will be more manageable?

“We're going to take our time figuring out how to move forward,” Anne Grace said, “but I would love to keep the facade so that it looks the same on the avenue. Whatever happens, there will be — just as there has been — some kind of grand family home on the site.”

As for the Rex toast on March 5, fire crews are working furiously to find the special "loving cup" that has been used for more than a century when the King of Carnival makes his traditional stop at the house.

“I sure hope they find it,” said Billy Grace. “But whether they do or not, there will be a toast at 2525 St. Charles on Tuesday — even if it’s with a plastic cup.”