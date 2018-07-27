NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for July 16-20
District 1
Camp St. 119-21; Canal St. 610-612; Canal St. 614; Common St. 629-31: no value stated, Sally E. Richards to Gumbo Alley LLC.
Cleveland Ave. 2630-2632: $87,500, Michael Jiles Jr. to Jrc Industry LLC.
Clio St. 4215; S. Dupre St. 1131-33: $17,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to New Beginning Ventures LLC.
Commerce St. 700: $278,000, Deette Patterson Dearmond and John H. Dearmond Jr. to Ronald Joseph Brown and Tonya Cannon Brown.
Julia St. 333: $403,000, Camp Nola LLC to Eric J. Lai and Pamela S. Lai Besaw.
Poydras St. 2127-29: $175,000, Daniel Jackson Jr. to Lsu Health Foundation.
S. Rocheblave St. 621-23: $82,500, Bruce Brice II, Eben C. Brice, Jacqueline Sobie Brice, Rachel Brice Scott and Ramona Brice Stevenson to Lyle Barnes Montgomery and Michael R. Montgomery.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $150,000, Claudette Arsaga Reuther and Clifford E. J Reuther to Catherine A. Coleman Paulus and Joseph F. Paulus.
District 2
Bourbon St. 1350: donation, no value stated, Thomas R. Kahler to Paula Barber Bratton and Paula Barber Chavis.
Catina St. 6370: $321,000, Jessica Garner to Tamara Gibson Ford and Victor John Ford III.
Chapelle St. 870: $410,000, David W. Scheuermann to Steve F. Roper.
Decatur St. 941: $100, Pj Inc. to Elj 941 Decatur LLC.
French St. 934: donation, no value stated, Jesus Leonardo Bermejo to Mariadaniela Salvitti.
Garnet St. 7524: $515,000, Joseph H. Bucher, Kathryn Jane Lichtenberg Bucher Reiff to Clifford H. Barton and Leslie E. Hodge Kenney.
General Diaz St. 6529: $569,000, Keanne Dupre Delahoussaye and Stephen James Delahoussaye to Brooke Mourain Harris and Gregory Magruder Harris.
General Haig St. 5929: $525,250, David G. Brown and Zia Kain Brown to Alex N. Sims and Jessica L. Baldwin Sims.
General Haig St. 6568: $455,000, Darren P. Merritt and Julie Seversin Merritt to Alan Wayne McMahon and Rachel Riser McMahon.
Homedale St. 302: $259,500, Kellie Enloe Johnson and Rory H. Johnson to Emily Kerner.
Iberville St. 2625: $1,100,000, Canh Van Do to Jae Investments LLC.
Lark St. 38: $484,000, James H. Kepper III, Louise Kepper Schaefer and William T. Kepper to Anne Marie Dubois Johnson and Patrick Johnson III.
Milne St. 6319: $299,000, Burk Property Investments LLC to Alex Hans Glaser and Krista Bruns Glaser.
N. Alexander St. 606-608: $392,500, 606 North Alexander LLC to Micaela Woskie.
N. Dorgenois St. 1124-26: $298,000, Kim Marie Degruy Albert and Polly Blackwell Degruy to Amber N. Harrison and Marilyn J. Harrison.
N. Johnson St. 928: $30,000, True 928 LLC to Grey Revival Properties LLC.
N. Murat St. 615: $190,000, Edmond W. Kihnel Sr., Raye Cappiello Usey and Vicky Cappiello to Lasseigne Estates LLC.
N. Roman St. 813-815: $335,000, John A. Gambino, Kendall Reed Delbianco and Nicolas David Delbianco to Rodolfo Luis Caram Antonino Jr.
N. Salcedo St 816.: $580,000, Edward Louis Nickolaus Jr. to Linda Bullock Martin and Thomas N. Martin.
Orleans Ave. 6840: $297,000, William Paul Collins to You Driving Me LLC.
Robert E. Lee Boulevard 1021: $360,000, Austin Venture Properties LLC to 2 Bluebird LLC.
Royal St. 715: donation, no value stated, Timothy Hammond to Holly Birdsall Rossen.
St. Peter St. 2643-2645: $20,000, Christina Marie Dabney Crumely, Clarence Dabney Jr., Elton Davis, Gregory Davis Sr., Joann Davis George, Matthew Davis Jr. and Virgie Mae Starr to 2224 Louisiana Ave LLC.
Vicksburg St. 6111: $265,000, Jeffry L. Gagnon and Sarah Singer Gagnon to Denise Centola Crais and Kevin Robert Crais.
Vicksburg St. 6471: $329,900, Margaret Clulee Chagnard to Karen E. Lamdry, Kristen E. Landry and Ryan W. Cabos.
Warbler St. 43: $399,000, Talex Holdings LLC to Keith C. Raymond and Michelle Augustin Raymond.
District 3
A P Tureaud Ave. 2109-2111; London Ave. 2109-11: $222,000, Marie Anders to Danielle A. Morris.
A P Tureaud Ave. 2113-2115: $100, Marie Anders to Danielle A. Morris.
Alabo St. 1238: donation, no value stated, Jerome A. Marshall to Angela Marshall.
Alba Road 4541: $12,000, Tiffany Warren Lee Garland to Community Improvement Agency, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, Nora and Patricia Marshall Schuler.
Arts St. 6127: $222,000, Ariane Nicole Anderson Wright and Brenton Joshua Wright to John Riley Cain and Kathryn Ann Catinella.
Beechcraft St. 6006: $26,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Connie Curley Jacobs.
Bunker Hill Road 6930-32: $47,000, Trimeaka M. Lee Carlisle to New Beginning Ventures LLC.
Camelot Drive 4568: $13,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to New Breed Investment LLC.
Caffin Ave. 1821: $99,500, Darrell Renee Gray, Joyce Gray Davis, Ramona Anne Gray Dunn and Raymond Gray Jr. to Francis Lauland.
Charbonnet St. 2216: $5,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Corey D. Williams.
Charlotte Drive 6010: $315,000, Ellen Maria McCusker, Ian Patrick McCusker, John P. McCusker and Katherine Ruth McCusker to Sarah A. Paine Huse and Whitney B. Huse Paine.
Chartres St. 5337: $200,000, Katherine Babcock Schulze and Ryan A. Schulze to Melody D. Tarro.
Chef Menteur Hwy 24336: $320,000, Angelo J. Ricca to Kayne Lagraize.
Clouet St. 1225-27: $61,000, Sopena Holdings LLC to Steven Youngblood.
Congress St. 821: $420,000, Edward J. Vanhoven III and Pamela K. Vanhoven to Jonathan D. Parker and Laura M. Gillen Parker.
Crowder Blvd. 7133: $116,000, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Yung Fly & Rich Entertainment LLC.
Curran Road 11937: $85,000, Sidney Gleason Jr. to H5 Home Source LLC.
Dauphine St. 5604-05: $7,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Loan & Mai Investment LLC.
Deauville Court 13058: $42,000, Agnes Mary Burkart Bondio and Gerald Noel Bondio to Manuel C. Hernandez.
Debore Drive 6336: $24,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Ducar Real Estate Investments LLC.
Dreux Ave. 2255: $67,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Lec Real Estate Investment LLC.
Duplessis St. 4333: $207,000, Kd Homes Builders LLC to Jane Alice Taylor Hunter and Kewon Hikeem Hunter.
E. Tamaron Boulevard 7056: $145,000, Audrey Mae Glaspy Walker, Sherri T. Walker Special Needs Trust and Sherri T. Walker Supplemental Needs Trust to Hang Till Thuy Pham Cao and Yen Van Cao.
Eads St. 5836: $35,000, Mlm Holdings LLC to Imperial Management of La LLC.
Elysian Fields Ave. 2520; Elysian Fields Ave. 2524: $65,000, Area 504 LLC to Ecocentricity LLC.
Elysian Fields Ave. 3032: no value stated, Fnr Properties LLC to Elysian Fields Investments No 2 LLC.
Elysian Fields Ave. 3101: no value stated, Fhh Properties LLC to Elysian Fields Investments No 1 LLC.
Elysian Fields Ave. 4941: $282,000, Jec Development LLC to Anna Maria Signorelli.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $500, Hotel De La Monnaie Owners Association Inc. to David R. Riggs and Peggy Roach Riggs.
Evangeline St. 4718: $133,500, Aurelia Angeles Castaneda and Quirino Vazquez Diego to Sierra Blanchard.
Fairmont Drive 3701: $149,000, Shanwa Marie Washington to Brynn Elizabeth Dockstader.
France St. 1905; France St. 1915-17; France St. 1916-16 1/2; Lesseps St. 1920; N. Prieur St. 4223; Poland Ave. 1920-20 1/2: $107,000, Ronald J. Gallagher to Ben Holdings LLC.
Frenchmen St. 1914: $82,500, 1914 Frenchmen LLC and Jeffrey F. Farshad to 1914 Frenchmen St. LLC.
Gladiolus St. 2765: $50,000, Jacqueline Davis Coates and Roosevelt Coates to Brooke Lynn Wright.
Henrietta Deliile 1450: $85,000, Providence Community Housing to Nakia J. James.
Intrepid St. 14357: donation, no value stated, Dung H. Tran to Minh Duc Tran.
Jacobs Drive 4511: $255,000, Eric M. Killian and Melissa Furtick Killian to Alexander Cruz and Mabel G. Cruz.
Kinneil Road 11031: $45,000, Lynn Gabriel Marino, Michael J. Gabriel IV and Steven G. Gabriel to Next Level Properties LLC.
Laharpe St. 2409-11: $222,000, F. & E. Property Management LLC and Troy Anthony Ford to Justin Lui.
Lemans St. 13127: $49,500, Gulf Coast Bank and Trust to Aixiang Chen Ye.
Marais St. 3142; Marais St. 3144: donation, no value stated, Judith Bischoff Malouse to Susan Malouse Barrosse.
Marigny St. 6212: $225,000, Brec Services La LLC to Andrew Michael Gaudet, Donald Stephen Sansing, Maureen Renee Kerr Sansing and Rachael Karen Sansing.
Marywood Court 14: $165,000, Simeonite Properties LLC to Kim Marie Jones Francois.
N. Broad St. 1504: $330,000, Elnora Green Houston to 1504nbroad LLC.
N. Cavelier Drive 13629: $119,500, Stacey Michelle Polk Hurley to Toney C. Steele.
N. Miro St. 2348: $9,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Lisa Amos Carter.
N. Prieur St. 1572-1574: $140,000, Carla Legaux Major and Ruddy J. Major to Mci3 LLC.
N. Robertson St. 1722: $48,000, Gadrel LLC to Cassandra Rothrock.
N. Tonti St. 1939-1941: $80,800, Adonis Ramos Mungcal and Linda Vu Mungcal to Robert Lee Bourne.
N. Tonti St. 2658-2664: $44,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Connie Curley Jacobs and Connie Jacobs.
New Orleans St. 3122: $26,500, Oscar Paul Lovett to Eric G. Coleman.
New Orleans St. 4519: $42,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Ducar Construction LLC.
New Orleans St. 4521: donation, no value stated Griselle Suazo Gabourel to Eric Gabourel.
Paris Ave. 3035: $315,000, Bridge Structural & Ornamental Ironworkers Local #58 Building Corporation to Cojack LLC.
Paris Ave. 6420: $542,000, Jean Lennox Norton to Jennifer N. Hart and Stuart R. Hart.
Pasteur Boulevard 6241: $16,000, Carlos Sathler and Julia Sathler to Pontalba St. 906-08: $255,000, Gazin Robinson Inc. to Cecily Hastings McLean and Peter T. McLean.
Sweetums Investments LLC.
Pauline Drive 6538: $19,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Steven Parker Sr.
Pressburg St. 11519: donation, no value stated, Hung Van Tran and Thanh Thi Tran to Justin Hiep Tran and Thi Ma Thy Nguyen Tran.
St. Anthony Ave. 5314: $189,000, Terence L. Brashears to Eric Gabourel, and Griselle Suazo Gabourel.
St. Maurice Ave. 1339: donation, no value stated, Norine Evans Gilmore Bishop and Wallace Gilmore to Michael Sims, Paulette Gilmore Sims.
St. Roch Ave. 1541: $82,148.82, Kenyana M. Hensley Petite to Simon Acquisitions LLC.
Senate St. 1553-55: $281,000, 1553 55 Senate Street LLC to Richard S. Turner.
Span St. 1124-26: $149,000, Helen E. Castenell, Laura Nicholas Esnault, Louis A. Castenell Jr., Lydia Nicholas Kingvalsky, Michael Louis Castenell, Ronald A. Castenell, Terry G. Hardiman and Walter J. Nicholas Jr. to David Matthew Unthank and Rebecca Lauren Williams Unthank.
Spain St. 1321-23: $133,875, Roberto R. Tammetta to Mentergy LLC.
Toulon St. 4810: $70,000, Beverly Lacoste Stuart to Hcts LLC.
Touro St. 909-11: $699,500, Dee Malkerneker Mankinen and Richard William Mankinen to Ashley Harper Fendley and Garney Herbert Fendley.
Trieste St. 4370: $260,000, Christopher Jude Laine to Brenda Landry Huggett and Michael P. Huggett.
Urquhart St. 3145 1/2: $58,000, Tara A. Weberg Maedgen to Apollos Assets LLC.
Warrington Drive 5262: $430,000, Royal Crest Construction Inc. to Jeryl Gideon Parmenter and Mark Steven Parmenter.
Warrington Drive 6073: $59,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Ducar Construction LLC.
Werner Drive 4774: $129,000, Carrera Capital Management Group Inc. to Claire B. Foster.
Wildair Drive 5303: $65,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Ducar Real Estate Investments LLC.
Willowbrae Drive 7330: $4,000, Community Improvement Agency, Jenna Robichaux, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and Nora to Garibaldi Investments LLC.
Wilton Drive 1921: no value stated, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Ducar Construction LLC.
District 4
Carondelet St. 2227: $260,000, 2223 Carondelet LLC to Patkat Holdings LLC.
First St. 3031-3033: $20,000, Edith Davis MacKie, Mary Jane Hillard and Vivian D. Spear to Touchstone Community Church.
Laurel St. 2350: $428,000, Aaron D. Breard and Susan Downing Breard to Joseph M. Laura and Laurie Holmes Laura.
Prytania St. 2308: $1,752,500, Aaron S. Dumont and Michelle Kidd Dumont to John S. Foster and Kimberly Passerello.
S. Prieur St. 2508-10-12: $40,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Loan & Mai Investment LLC.
St. Mary St. 1119: $315,000, 1117 Saint Mary LLC to Melissa Sawyer Skidmore and William R. Skidmore.
St. Thomas St. 2100: $230,000, Fathom 4 LLC to Kevin Alexander Brown and Susan Eby Brown.
District 5
Belleville St. 1031: $16,500, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Jaime Pereira.
Danbury Drive 2711: $232,000, Erica Q. Heath and Scott S. Heath to Shenika V. Poindexter.
Elmira St. 421: $325,000, Ramj Properties LLC to Justin M. Howerton.
Farragut St. 1430: donation, no value stated, Westly M. Nolting to Ronald J. Nolting.
Forest Oaks Drive 7: $67,500, Joseph J. Hosni and Samia Emille Hosni to Geisille C. Turner and Jerome M. Turner.
Grand Canyon Drive 2: $257,000, Donald Grier, Sonya Butler Grier to David E. Best Jr and Jennifer B. Best.
Homer St. 309-11: $45,000, Creative Investments Inc. and Creative Investments of New Orleans Inc. to Bargeboard LLC.
Ken Court 4857: $99,500, Debra Lynn Horn Loe, Gina Renee Horn Butler, Patricia Cross Horn and Steven Ray Horn to Angela Harrison Watson Charles, Ashley Yvonne Watson Wilson and Gary Harrison Ducros.
Kings Canyon Drive 34: $319,000, Dennette Landry Young, Jeffrey L. Young and Jeffrey Lawrence Young to Christina P. Ragas.
Pelican Ave. 209-211: $275,000, Jacqueline Ar Gorman Revocable Living Trust to Chad S. Clark and Rhonda Bouma Clark.
Rue Denise 3610: $170,000, Andrew Clay Mouton and Charmagne Drago Mouton to Ruth Merrell Santana.
Shirley Drive 1534: $95,000, Lois L. Finney to Destiny B. Pinson Freitas and Paulo E. Freitas Jr.
Silver Maple Court 3748: $221,000, Jerome Charles Pax and Mary A. Duerr Pax to Dat Tran.
Sumner St. 1414: $164,000, Jesse N. Payne and Olavee Davis Payne to Ronald Kerry Davis Jr.
Sumner St. 704: $82,500, Darryl Alfred White and Dwayne Ashley White to Shelly G. Patton.
Tullis Drive 6924: $112,000, Kenneth B. Davis to Ryan Bassett.
Vallette St. 920-922: $150,000, Dj Fleur De Lis LLC and Dwayne Braud to Gregory A. Pier.
West Bend Parkway 2111: donation, no value stated, Cleveland L. Johnson Sr. to Cleveland L. Johnson Jr.
District 6
Audubon St. 411: $100, Estelle Bonneval Merz and Peter Merz to Linda Bowen Carroll and Philip D. Carroll.
Austerlitz St. 619: $265,000, Tracey A. Bryson Robinson to Tyra Ceasar Mitchell.
Broadway St. 1405: $462,500, James S. Barnett, Linda Nelson Barnett to Brian P. McClure and Kimberly Collura McClure.
Chestnut St. 5912: $699,000, Georg P. Venturatos and MacKenzie Kidd Venturatos to Cybele Gontar and Daniel C. Rodgers.
Clara St. 3715-17: $120,000, Lawrence J. Despenza to Al Hassan Hussan.
Laurel St. 4721-23: $412,500, Myra Pritchard Rachal to Olivia Grey Pritchard Speer.
Louisiana Ave. Parkway 3920-22: $315,000, Mlm Renovations LLC to Daniel Ivy Sledge and Lucy Dougherty Sledge.
Marengo St. 913: donation, no value stated, Robert Case Dawson to Janice Raymond Dawson.
Nashville Ave. 3027: $463,000, Jennifer Ferrel Bollinger to Caroline Mills Marshall and Conway C. Marshall.
State St. 1105: $1,080,000, Cynthia Green St. Amant to Corisandra Leyton High and Michael Lee High.
State St. 2421-23: $400,000, George E. Mouledoux Jr. to Novo Properties LLC.
State St. Drive 3114: $335,000, Aaron L. Viles and Emily K. Greenfield Viles to Jennifer R. Qayyum and Muhammad T. Qayyum.
Tchoupitoulas St. 4817-19: $195,000, Frank A. Caronna, Michael G. Caronna and Virginia M. Caronna Ruth to Hardship Properties LLC.
Upperline St. 3526: $489,500, Amber S. Welch and Daniel A. Welch to Barbara Jane Smith Hirst.
Valence St. 624-626: $695,000, Penmar Development LLC to Ashley A. Hendrix.
District 7
20th St. 415: $320,000, Marina Frinea Cobltanu to Elise Juge Chouest and Jefferson F. Chouest III.
Adams St. 1022-1024: $353,000, Roux Canal LLC to Willow and Company LLC.
Apricot St. 8614-16: $150,000, Kabp One LLC and Patrick Gerald Doran Revocable Living Trust to Melia Marie LLC.
Colapissa St. 8821: $73,250, Terrance Michael McCaskill to Flam Ryburn LLC.
Country Club Drive 174: $460,000, Laurene Calongne Kennedy and Laurene Calongne Miller to Collin S. Holmes and Melyne Barrett Holmes.
Fig St. 7921: $275,000, Nancy A. Monzingo to Daphne Everhart Stratton and Kurt Stratton.
General Ogden St. 1817: $102,000, Marcel I. Rivera Ayestas to Jassie A. Vilela and Samer M. El Lahham.
Hickory St. 8435; Hickory St. 8439-41: $245,000, Essie Folse Irons, Jason Washington, John J. Irons, Lacresha L. Washington, Larissa Washington Pierce, Octavia Washington, Tavian L. Washington and Yael K. Washington Marshall to Jrc Industry LLC.
Leonidas St. 3522-3524: $170,000, Warren Richard Jr. to Royal Tree Investors LLC.
Mariners Cove North 6: $310,000, Mario Lovisa and Pamela Neeb Lovisa to Toni Daleo Zavala.
Panola St. 7406-08: $247,500, Dbi Investments LLC to Nadege Ama Assale.
Panola St. 7424-26-26 1/2: $250,000, Dbi Investments LLC to Eiv LLC.
Peach St. 9007: $190,000, D&G Investment Group LLC to Garrett Shaw.
Pritchard Place 8525: donation, no value stated, Michael J. Hardy and Paula W. Sanderson to Kendall Griffin.
S. Claiborne Ave. 8919; S. Claiborne Ave. 8929-31: $249,000, Agnes Mason White, Kathy Mason Buford, Louis C. Mason III, Lynette Mason Connor, Michael W. Mason and Sylvia Dale Mason Cochran to Dale Cochran Living Trust.
Tacoma St. 211: $157,000, Janet Taing Parsons and Sundanah Azien Parsons to Schmidt & Yenni LLC.
Willow St. 8735: $434,000, GCH LLC to Jason Cwiklik and Salem Boohaker.