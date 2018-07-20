EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for June 29 to July 3
HARAHAN
Commerce Court office condo, unit 101: $100, Hebert Boue Properties LLC to Boue Gibbs Properties LLC.
Evangeline Trace condo, unit 215: $135,900, CMP Condo LLC to Lisa P. Wilson.
Harris Ave. 8120: $300,000, Kristi Cannon, Krisit C. Sclafini and Jody R. Cannon to Brittani C. Rivet and Brady T. Rivet.
Mounes Division Elmwood Industrial Park subdivision, lot 30A, square A: $400,000, Richard H. Bretz Jr. and Maria M. Triche to Farah Raheel.
Royland Addition subdivision, lot 1, square C: $10, Earl T. Roche III to Marrone Investments LLC.
Soniat Ave. 275: $61,250, Darlene Fox to Alvin P. Fournet Jr.
JEFFERSON
Eastbank subdivision, lot H: $115,000, Aaron M. Austin to Mark Barilleau II.
Jefferson Heights subdivision, lot 17, square 4: $349,000, Rachel A. K. Schroeder and Julie E. K. Schroeder to Deborah H. Chapman.
Jefferson Heights subdivision, lot 43, square 5: $125,000, Gail M. Ryan to 4726 West Falk LLC.
Jefferson Heights subdivision, lot 61, square 5: $40,000, Gail M. Ryan, Kyle Leblanc and Anthony Frosch to 4726 West Falk LLC.
Jefferson Terrace subdivision, lot 39F: Donation, Jinx Pelloat and Russell L. Munster Jr. to Rhonda Munster and Donald R. Ladner Jr.
Jefferson Terrace, lots 34 and 35, plot 4: $150,000, Ronald E. Kruebbe to Ashland Property Group LLC.
Julius Avenue 508, unit 217: $52,500, Reggie J. Poche to Jefferson Pak Owner LLC.
Leila Place 3825: $219,900, David J. Dietzway and Kathryn L. Dietzway to Sean Fitzwilliam and Sophie Capmartin.
Terrace St. 556: $210,000, Frederick D. Meyers Jr. and Evelyn M. Brown to Ethan Leblanc and Danielle O. Leblanc.
Tucker Ave. 531: $205,500, David W. Baamonde and Dawn Baamonde to David Garcia.
Vinet St. 244: $360,000, Dennis T. Lavergne and Alice Lavergne to Bradley B. Kilbourn and Pamela T. H. Kilbourn.
KENNER
39th St. 1700: $105,000, Jennifer L. Dimacco to Kyro Homes LLC.
Audubon Court 351: $3,500, Dawn Peterman, Carleen Brand, Melissa Grego, Donald C. Weems, Kenneth C. Weems and Carl Weems Jr. to Elvin J. O. Gomez.
Cameron Court 700: $160,000, Amber L. Hunt Revocable Living Trust to Michael J. Hinkel.
Chateau Estates South 1. subdivision, lot 9, square 4: $795,000, Frank J. Adolph and Chantel Adolph to Maria T. Nicholson.
Delaware Ave. 2508: $320,000, Consolidated Investment Properties LLC to Hulk Investments LLC.
Emile Ave. 37: $255,000, Calvin A. Templet Jr., Yvonne T. Brossette, Jason A. Templet, Tracy T. Wiley, Ian Lang, Christopher Lang and Erin Lang to Natalie Loup and Kevin M. Loup.
Fleurie Drive 649: $275,000, Vitrano Family Irrevocable Trust and Mary Vitrano to John Foley III and Hannah K. Smith.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 203: $175,000, Kevin J. Centanni and Mary B. Centanni to William A. Wiss III and Christy S. Wiss.
Georgetown Drive 212: $87,490, Osmin Lemus to Jose A. Lumus.
Greenwood St. 2255: $160,000, Future Property Investments LLC to Hulk Investments LLC.
Greenwood St. 2429: $485,000, Future Property Investments LLC to Hulk Investments LLC.
Hudson St. 1201: $205,000, Gregory D. Broussard to Stephen Hammond Jr. and Avalea A. T. Hammond.
Kansas Ave. 2208: $99,000, RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT to Robert Orbaugh.
Kenner project, lots 56 through 66, square 401: $11,100, Kevin L. Ivey to Jefferson Parish.
Lake Trail Drive 3501: $364,000, Emile H. Siegrist III and Inez Siegrist to Tong K. Kim and Yuna Sin.
Lemans Village Townhouses/Chateau Estates North subdivision, lot 40, square 11: $157,000, Monique P. Pellegrin to Ashley M. Bridges.
Lexington St. 2644: $380,000, Future Property Investments LLC to Hulk Investments LLC.
Little Bayou Lane 228: $495,000, Carmen F. Kletecka, Maria D. F. Kletecka and Christopher S. Kletecka to Mark D. Pyle and Stephanie A. Pyle.
Martinique Ave. 3740: $300,000, Ngoc M. Truong to Ruppel Estates LLC.
Morningside Park subdivision, lot 47, square 6: Donation, Gloria Martin to Newlyn Walker.
North Starrett Road 621: Donation, Robyn Burkenstock and Charles Burkenstock to Odile Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez and William Rodriguez.
Ole Miss Drive 4040-42: $205,000, Estate Acquisition Inc. to Ryan Thompson.
Rancher Road 3271: $122,000, Agnes J. Arguello to Jason A. Bartlett.
Sessions Lane 908: $203,000, Chad M. Stroyewski Sr. and Brittany R. Stroyewski to Hunter Guidry and Chantee C. Pitre.
Sharon St. 2715: $300,000, Future Property Investments LLC to Hulk Investments LLC.
Veterans Blvd. 15: Future Property Investments LLC to Hulk Investments LLC, $1,200,000.
West Hamlet St. 46: $230,000, Future Property Investments LLC to Hulk Investments LLC.
METAIRIE
40th St. 3208: $215,000, William J. Orazio Jr. to Matthew J. Shippen.
49th St. 3116: $470,000, Michael J. Ma and Stephanie Ma to Lauren Hensley and Arthur L. Hensley Jr.
Airline Park Blvd. 1701: $262,500, Scariano Properties LLC to Andrew J. Jacot and Sarah Jacot.
Aleatha St. 2604: Donation, ET Investments LLC to Summit Peak Properties LLC.
Aurora Ave. 946: $160,000, John M. Key to PJD Houses LLC.
Avron Blvd. 5201: $405,000, Joann Arata, Blakely G. Arata and Blake G. Arata to Miriam Horta and Othoniel Horta.
Betz Place 435: $1,200,000, Thomas E. O’Keefe and Darra H. O’Keefe to Jeffrey T. Stadler and Stephanie S. Stadler.
Beverly Knoll Suburb subdivision, lot I, square 9: $649,000, Ryan J. Romaguera and Stacey W. Romaguera to Bradley Braud and Nicole F. Braud.
Bonnabel Blvd. 835: $458,050, Regan D. Colombatto to Vanesa G. C. Mateu and John A. Cottee.
Bridgedale D. subdivision, lot 17, square 123B: Donation, David R. Dyer and Mary A. E. Dyer to Kyle D. Dickerson and Taylor G. Dickerson.
Bullard Ave. 1813: $254,800, Katheryn Hannon and Thomas Howard Hannon Jr. Testamentary Trust to Jonathan P. Marut.
Burke Drive 5213: $298,200, Terrell Hall and Rhonda Hall to Eric J. Mayer and Julie B. Mayer.
Cammie Ave. 1917: $310,100, Nicholas J. Stone and Lauren G. Stone to Feby Mathew and Varsha M. T. Mathew.
Colapissa St 1601: $394,000, Brooks L. Sanderson to Quentin M. Lloyd and Jeanne C. Menetre.
Derbigny St. 3717: $258,000, Sandra Bryant to Emily M. Duhon.
Edenborn Ave. 3220: $485,000, Geocor Properties LLC to 3220 Edenborn Realty LLC.
Elmwood Parkway 4809: $152,000, Russell C. Pancamo to 4809 Elmwood Parkway LLC.
Ferndale subdivision, lot 25, square 1: $430,000, 226 Sena Drive LLC to Spence M. Dry and Salley Dry.
Flower Drive 6125: $440,000, Alexandra O’Dowd and Ryan P. O’Dowd to Angela Calongne and Peter J. Bua.
Green Acres 4. subdivision, lot 13, square 8: $140,000, Mario A. Comte to Jin J. Wang and Nana Wang.
Hall Ave. 1800: $175,000, Dale C. Geoffroy and Jenny B. Geoffroy to Lucas R. Bryant and Jennifer R. Bryant.
Harang Ave. 217: $173,500, Ettienne T. Malbrough Sr. and Patricia A. M. Malbrough to Patrick M. White.
Helios Ave. 352: $245,000, Edward E. Gautier, Nancy K. Gautier and Ellen C. Falgoust to Randell R. Mutter and Karen M. Mutter.
Highway Park subdivision, lot 40, square 136: Donation, Julio G. M. Albert to Lydia C. Mercado.
Highway Park subdivision, lot A1, square 473: Donation, 2134 Indiana Avenue LLC to Kevin W. Ervin.
Highway Park, square 316: $25,000, IC New Orleans LLC to DNO Airport LLC.
Ithaca St. 4836: $265,000, Patricia K. Bontempo and Daniel E. Bontempo Sr. to Zhang Investment LLC.
Jay St. 7909: $100,000, Anita L. Armbruster to Virginia M. Bouvier.
Kent Ave. 2816: Donation, Barbara E. McLeod to Barbara E. McLeod.
Lake Villa Drive 3401: $260,000, Mary E. Chatelain and Troy J. Chatelain to Bayou Home Buyers LLC.
Longwood Drive 2600-02: $160,000, Flora C. P. Dufour, Wanda J. D. Cullen, Randy E. Dufour, David W. Dufour, Elwood Dufour and Pamela A. D. Cullen to Robert E. James.
Loveland St. 4437: $235,000, Ashlie Castro to Pragya Gyawali and Janak Dahal.
Merle St. 6709: $135,000, Kelly Godbold and Gerald R. Godbold Jr. to F&R Capital Holdings LLC.
Metairie Heights Ave. 218: $470,000, Ruben Medina and Elaine P. Medina to Jonathan T. Klaskala and Rebecca U. Klaskala.
Metairie Heights subdivision, lot 284: $155,000, Dreamality LLC to Bancroft Property Investments LLC.
Metairie Heights subdivision, lot 284: $65,000, Susan Letsch to Dreamality LLC.
N. Labarre Road 3205: $301,000, Ashley Garcia and Andrew M. Garcia to Abby L. Krake and Allen O. Krake.
N. Turnbull Drive 312: $160,000, Cristy Finnorn and Carolyn Malbrough to TAG Homes Inc.
North Sibley St. 213: $170,000, Clinton C. Schreiber to Ruben Cervantes.
North Woodlawn Ave. 1341: $220,000, Jenny E. McAlister to Manuel J. Fury Jr.
Orpheum 1432 condo, unit C: $185,000, Theresa A. Michel to Elizabeth Teles.
Own Your Own, lot D2, plots 30 and 35: $10, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Pecan Ave. 1312: $207,500, Janis A. Hecker and Myron M. Hecker to Carey C. Snell III.
Ponchartrain Shores subdivision, lot 10, square 47: $312,000, Jennifer McCluskey, J. Cannizzaro and Joseph J. Cannizzaro Jr. to Jennifer R. Thomas.
Ridgefield Drive 2712-14: Donation, Benjamin W. Plauche to Ronald J. Plauche.
Riverwood condo, unit 902: $75,000, GF Thomas Investments LP, Otis E. Dunahoe Jr. and Lola W. Dunahoe to Anh V. Tran and Kristy H. Tran.
Sena Drive 1032: $250,000, Janet M. Wright and Michael S. McGrail to Fairway Realty Investments LLC.
Shores Drive 4429: $447,500, Bolton Holdings LLC to First Presbyterian Church of New Orleans of General Assembly of Presbyterian Church in Korea.
Sigur Ave. 1450: $258,000, Timothy E. Sigur Jr. and Jessica J. Sigur to Katherine C. Munster.
Transcontinental Drive 3608: $175,500, Elizabeth M. Millican to Lloyd J. Seither.
W. Metairie Avenue North 3208: $162,000, Mia C. Melancon to James C. Cavaliere.
Wade Drive 4900: Donation, Emile H. Siegrist III and Inez P. Siegrist to Christopher S. Siegrist.
Waltham Ave. 808: $270,000, Judy H. Irion and Roger G. Irion to Lisa M. Parshall and Tracy L. Parshall.
West William David Parkway 708: $205,000, Marrone Investments LLC to 2018 3WY-03 LLC.
Westgate St. 8736: $57,000, David V. Barras to Haider Properties LLC and Mo One Invest LLC.
Whitney Place condo, unit 103: $140,500, Norma W. Glynn to Carolyn P. Pflug.
Windsor St. 4705: $327,500, Jacob A. McCoy and Allison B. McCoy to Charles R. Baquet and Carolyn L. Baquet.
Woodridge condo, unit 104: $40,000, Gino Saladino to Land Trust Inc. LLC.
RIVER RIDGE
Bellview St. 564: $425,000, Scott P. Verdin to John M. Gardner Sr. and Bridget S. Gardner.
Citrus Lane 9416: $403,000, Lois Valiente to Andree Gernhauser and David W. Gernhauser Sr.
Hennessey Court 46: $278,000, Charlene B. Simmons and Ralph L. Simmons to Terri Trammell.
Hester Ave. 620: $205,000, Daniel W. Tobin and Peggy S. Tobin to Company 51 LLC.
Tudor Ave. 133: $455,000, Brian A. Lindsey and Sandy L. Lindsey to David S. Petras and Stephanie K. Petras.
Tullulah Ave. 608: $245,000, CR Property Development LLC to Wesley N. Bradley and Nicole S. Bradley.