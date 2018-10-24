SUNDAY
HOLY CROSS AT 300 EVENT: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Global Green Center, 5400 Douglas St. The Holy Cross Neighborhood Association and additional Lower 9th Ward citizens groups celebrate the area’s 300 years of resilience with talks by prominent leaders and a walking tour of Holy Cross led by Gene Cizek and Bill Hyland. Free. facebook.com/holycrossneighborhood
NOV. 1
DESIGNER RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 520 Little Farms Ave., River Ridge, private home. Longue Vue’s design symposium begins with a reception honoring master florist Lewis Miller. Admission included in price of symposium tickets, beginning at $125. longuevue.com
NOV. 2
DESIGNER LECTURE AND LUNCHEON: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Audubon Tea Room. Longue Vue’s design symposium features a luncheon and lecture by master florist Lewis Miller. Tickets start at $125. longuevue.com
NOV. 10
WEIRD HOMES TOUR: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., various. For the second New Orleans installment of the national event, organizers promise eight unusual homes to visit on this “self-paced self-driving tour” that visits many different neighborhoods. $30 and up. weirdhomestour.com