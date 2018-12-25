EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Dec. 10-13
HARAHAN
Elmwood Business Park O. subdivision, lot 3, square 4: Kuebel Investments LLC to Mary A.C. Cheramie, Ronald J. Cheramie and Mary A.C. Coniglio, $445,000.
Elmwood Industrial Park, parcels 1E4A and 1E5A: Fortege LLC to NFA LLC, $617,500.
Glenwood Ave. 75: Christopher J. Foucheaux and Jennifer B. Foucheaux to Jonathan P. Arthur and Heather V. Arthur, $765,000.
Grove Ave. 557: Cheryl C. Gross to Charles C. Soufas Jr. and Teressa S. Soufas, $179,000.
Hickory Ave. 1920: Alvin J. Nissen II to 1920 Hickory LLC, $250,000.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson Heights Ave. 112: Sandra D. Selman to 112 Jefferson Heights Ave LLC, $110,000.
Joyce Ave. 28: Paul A. Herry and Denny P. Herry to Daniel J. Herry, donation.
Lelia Place, part lots 4 through 6, square 1: 3124 David Drive LLC to Jefferson Parish Council, $71,755.
KENNER
29th St. 705: John C. Manale to Brennan Manale, donation.
Avant Garde condo, building 7, unit 184: Chloe P. Lamb to Devin J. Tassin, $137,000.
Connecticut Ave. 3244: 3244 Connecticut LLC to Gerlene A. Robinson, $147,000.
Crestview Office & Industrial Park subdivision, lot 30A, square 225: Speeds Classic Chassis Car Wash Inc. to Ricardo C. Ortiz, $120,000.
Everglades St. 31: Roy Meyer and Mona L. Meyer to Valerie W. Brolin and Steven J. Brolin, donation.
Hanson Place subdivision, lot 9, square 2: Denis Klibert, Alison K. Robinson and Kevin P. Klibert to Todd G. Klibert, $75,000.
Indiana Ave. 2341: Linda Torunski and Michael M. Torunski to Michael J. Vernace, $280,000.
Kentucky Ave. 2310: Ralph A. Dubroca III to Heather L. Hartdegen, $200,000.
Lake Trail Drive 3524: Hiep C. Dang to Joe M. Pham, $195,000.
Lesan Drive 908: Debora A. Bryant and Debra A. Lewis to Debora A. Bryant and Billie Bryant, donation.
Morningside Park subdivision, lot 43, square 43: Betty A. H. Pagragan to Tamry L. Curry and Tatyana L. Curry, donation.
Paradis Lane 4211: Stacy Otillio to Randy C. Graff, $137,500.
University City subdivision, lot 2A2, square 43: Mauro N. Aguilar to Marisol G. Aguilar, donation.
Upstream subdivision, lot Y, square 2: Toni W. Shexnaydre to Ronald McArthur and Debra W. McArthur, $124,000.
METAIRIE
48th St. 3004: Bradley J. Ross and Elizabeth H. Ross to Jordan B. Retif, $610,000.
Airline Park North subdivision, lot 24, square 108: Joycie B. Giangrosso to Yolani A. Bonilla, $145,000.
Argonne St. 4845: Shannon Fortenberry, Staci Nicoll and Stacie N. Heintz to Joseph F. Heintz, donation.
Athania Parkway 1004: SMBR LLC to Allyson McWhorter, $244,900.
Aurora Ave. 1117: Tiffany W. Garland, Jessica L. Mccarty and Samantha S. Garland to Stanley R. Chatagnier, $250,000.
Aurora Ave. 246-48: Lyon H. Garrison and Lisa F. Garrison to Aurora Real Estate LLC, donation.
Avalon Way 115: Ed C. Ginzel to Dara Lynn, $292,500.
Belle Drive 4836: Sharon M. Thomas to Kai Xing and Zhejun D. Xing, $247,000.
Beresford Drive 14: Michael E. Blake Jr. and Cherie C. Blake to Michael A. Gaglia Jr. and Belinda A. M. Gaglia, $1,290,000.
Beverly Knoll Annex subdivision, lot 22, square 15: Jacoby R. Fleener and Paige M. Fleener to Douglas Cook, $100.
Bissonet Drive 3312: Lynn F. Lennox Jr., John D. Lennox Sr. and Deborah L. Sutton to Robert L. Lavergne and Maria G. Lavergne, $185,000.
Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot 8, square 28: AVD LLC to Cherie Blake and Michael E. Blake Jr., $720,000.
Bore St. 3224: Richard L. Hartenstein to Gabrielle R. Becnel and Edward A. Hymel, $312,500.
Cleary Ave. 3817: Barbara Escudier to 3817 Cleary Avenue LLC, $170,000.
Elmeer subdivision, lot 21, square 5: Elizabeth Wood to Scott R. Cheatham and Jennifer Cheatham, $365,000.
Frankel Ave. 1501: Walter J. Gardere Jr. and Melusine C. Gardere to Azby F. Farnet, $138,500.
Gillen St. 6700: James S. Rees III to Caroline Clinard, $86,750.
Hackett St. 8512: Margaret M.C. Delery to Erin C. Russell, Brian P. Connolly and Erin E. Connolly, donation.
Hall Ave. 1500: Ryan S. Andrews and Anda H. Andrews to Perry Adcock and Sherri Adcock, $234,900.
Haring Road 2300: Carlos Bonilla III to Paul F. Coari and Michelle L. S. Coari, $220,000.
Harlem Parkway 13 subdivision, lot 22A1: Anna M. Chiasson and Joseph P. Chiasson to PWS Properties LLC, $208,000.
Hastings St. 7109: Mary Fuller to Mary Fuller and Douglas L. Halprin, donation.
Lake Ave. 201: Rosemary Manguno to John G. Curren, Joanne Curren and John G. Curren Jr., $333,000.
Lemon St. 2901: Charles D. Rickoll, Frank Rickoll, Catherine Rickoll, Jacob Rickoll and Charle Rickoll Jr. to Hin Ngai, $131,000.
Liberal St. 4224: Michael F. Dardis and Ana A. Dardis to Cecila I. L. Drago, Mark C. Drago and Cecilia I. D. Leon, $233,000.
Lilac Street condo, unit B: Sharon L. Ceruti and Kimber E. Ledet Jr. to Terri M. Scharhag, $187,500.
Lime St. 4105: Michele Rossignol, Shirley McDonnell, Kathleen Aparicio, Frank M. McDonnell, Gary McDonnell and Patricia Houser to Janette L. Strickland and Ronald A. Strickland, $255,000.
Live Oak St. 1412: Robert D. Wandfluh to Nicholas B. Galiano and Rachel I. Silvers, $59,300.
Lynnette Drive 1116: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $146,560.
Lynnette Drive 512: Donna D. West, William P. West III, Kelly R. West, Donna W. Duplantier and Tyler J. West to Fleur Durr Lis Flippers LLC, $114,000.
M.A. Green subdivision, lot 32, square C: Julius S. Landry, Clifford Landry and Judith L. Hart to Deklan A. Landry Living Trust and Landry Deklan A. Living Trust, $99,000.
Maned Downs subdivision, lot 8, square 15: Pachciarz Properties 1. LLC to Douglas K. Holaday, $245,000.
Metairie Road 2426: Wayne P. Whitman and Diane Y. Whitman to DYW 2007 Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, donation.
Metairie Towers condo, unit PH-13: Leonce P. Dolhonde Sr. to Jeanne A. N. Dolhonde, donation.
N. Sibley St. 1401: Azzam Massassati and Aida Arab to Floribel Arguello, $213,000.
Palm 1523: Randy J. Laumann and Patricia R. Laumann to Lucy M. Karam, $877,000.
Phosphor Ave. 1224: Tracy A. Lasseigne to Todd A. Calamari and Kris K. Anderson, $160,000.
Phosphor Ave. 303: Iris L. Grevemberg to Kenneth J. Grevemberg, donation.
Richland Ave. 2120: Cyril G. Lowe Jr. to Huang Properties Management LLC, $469,500.
Rye St. 4628: MT Investments Two LLC to GSEA Holdings LLC, $1,400,000.
Sena Drive 1040: Sydney T. Condon, Craig G. Condon, Kathleen C. Antoine, Louis J. Lanza IV and Jonathan L. Lanza to Michael C. Bordes Jr., $285,000.
Taft Park 725: Patricia L. Francis to Brittany M. Trosclair and Blair J. Taranto Jr., $168,000.
Vernon Park subdivision, lot 7X, square 228: Dorothy A. B. Nelson to Enrique Garcia and Maria Garcia, $125,000.
W. William Davis Parkway 423: James W. Callaghan, Patrick J. Callaghan, Clay G. Callaghan and Cathleen C. Joubert to Brigita R. Baradinskaite, $223,500.
Woodridge condo, unit 102: Luciano V. Elis and Lauren Puttini to Janice L. Hopkins, $55,000.
RIVER RIDGE
Camille Drive 9028: Barbara R. Fulton, Edward J. Holland Jr. and Roberta Holland to Madeleine Dufrene, Kirk Rauch, Kim G. Rauch and Kenneth Rauch, $200,000.
Crochet Ave. 8601: Lauren Lecron to Daniel J. Waghorne and Jennifer B. Waghorne, $218,500.
Wilker Neal Ave. 421: First American Bank & Trust to Kelly Lopez and Lizandro A. Martinez, $9,900.