EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Oct. 31-Nov. 5
HARAHAN
Ashlawn Drive 625: 625 Ashlawn LLC to Ashley P. Dean and Shelby Dean, $205,000.
Elmwood Plantation Estates subdivision, lot 20, square 2: Noah J. Bradley to Leisha Parker and Derek Parker, $87,900.
Hickory Knoll subdivision, lot 104: Joseph L. Lange Sr., Cynthia L. Wheeler, Darlene L. Cunningham, Patricia L. Liuzza, Dianna L. Webb, Theodore W. Lange and Darlene L. Deville to D. Stop Prop LLC, $315,000.
O'Neil Drive 7211: Julie M. Dilts and James R. Dilts to John Orr Jr., $440,000.
JEFFERSON
Arnold Ave. 500: Martha J.R. Tassin and Frederick L. Rivette Jr. to Gwendolyn G. Dees and Johnathan C. Dees, $140,000.
Claiborne Gateway subdivision, lot 28, square F: Jessica D. Quinn to Arturo A. Molina and Greta J. T. Molina, $234,900.
Dodge Ave. 229: Steven R. Quarls to Ray A. Bruce, donation.
Helen Ave. 4: Virginia G.T. Stansbury and Judeth G.T. Roman to Hoa T. Le, $185,000.
Jefferson Heights Ave. 408: Rachele A. Basler to Wayne A. Northup and Kristin R. Northup, $333,000.
Newman Ave. 350: Ryan R. Schiro and Kristen Schiro to Abigail Bleichner and Barry J. Bleichner II, $357,000.
Rio Vista Ave. 708: Rio Vista Homes Inc. to Keary O;Connor, $460,000.
Sonia Place 16: Jeffrey T. Hoerner to Maria Albright, $327,000.
Williams Ave. 11: Salmar Properties LLC to Cynthia Thiele and Maurice G. Thiele Jr., $222,000.
KENNER
31st St. 1524: Houston Jackson Jr. and Ieatha R. Jackson to Deedl Investments LLC, $20,000.
Albany St. 3017: Brenda T. Steptore to Damian L. Steptore, donation.
Arizona Ave. 4213: David G. Johnson and Michele L. Johnson to Marco A. R. Acosta and Sara M. Escobar, $222,000.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 43: First American Bank & Trust to Gary D. Williams Sr., donation.
Chateau Blvd. 3275: Martha Castro, Arnoldo Castro, Criseida Gomez and Santos G. Gomez to Sheyla Hartwell and Samuel H. Hartwell Jr., $169,000.
Chateau Haut Brion Drive 36: Rebecca G. Henry to Rebecca Green Henry Revocable Living Trust, donation.
Clay St. 1412: Quest IRA Inc. to Tyler P. Mesman and Johanna M. Majors, $232,000.
Cocos Plumosas Drive 5404: Giovanna Z. Zambito, Leonardo Zambito, Joseph Zambito, Paolo Zambito and Giovanna Zambito to Jared L. Borne and Lisa P. Borne, $357,250.
Illinois Ave. 2118: Donald S. Phillips to Aubree Robichaux, $206,000.
Keplar Court 10: Barbara Hamilton and John M. Hamilton to Luis E. Rodriguez and Jai S. Cannon, $266,000.
Lake Trail Drive 4404: Muhterem D. Ozel and Recep Ozel to Deanna R. Mclendon, $330,000.
Legrande Bayou Lane 209: Regina B. Heisler to Gina F. Taverna, Lauren H. Hensley and Dayna L. Heisler, donation.
Lincoln Manor subdivision, lot 8A, square 152: Houston Jackson Jr. and Ieatha R. Jackson to Deedl Investments LLC, $20,000.
Loyola Drive East 3705: Austyn J. Stevens to Edcarlos F. Leite, $42,000.
Madrid Ave. 49: William J. Clark III, Kevin P. Clark and Kim Firmin to Andrew L. Fury Jr., $259,000.
Newport Place 1737: Marrone Investments LLC to Henry E. Wiggins III, Brenda L. Wiggins and Henry E. Wiggins, $300,000.
Place Pontchartrain subdivision, lot 107: Juhara Pasha and Mustafa Pasha to Francia M. Medrano-alvarado and Glenn Alvarado, $139,000.
Roosevelt Blvd. 1118: Joy F. Chairs, Kelan D. Chairs Sr., Joy C. Fletcher and Kelan D. Chairs to Kahnhart Properties LLC, $105,000.
Tulane Drive 3656: Blanca Ortiz and Fernando A. Ortiz to Z&C Developments LLC, $65,000.
University City subdivision, lot 24A, square 4: Claude R. Ford Sr. and Rita Ford to Karen Y. Gaborit, $38,000.
Veterans Heights subdivision, lot 34A, square 97: Jefferson B. Thompson Sr., Willie P. Thompson and Alvin L. Thompson to Cinuray Rancifer, $28,000.
West Coast condo, unit A: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr Cooper to Federal National Mortgage Association, $46,667.
Westwood Crossing subdivision, lot 13, square E: DSLD Homes LLC to Michael G. Roberts, $202,445.
Williams Blvd. 2428: Ryan Hall Properties of Louisiana LLC to 2428 Williams Blvd LLC, $823,000.
Woodlake Blvd. 141: Marrone Investments LLC to Bryan Phillips and Shantay N. Bolton, $379,000.
Yale Drive 509: Zackery K. Termin and Randi Termin to Roberto Rivera and Esperanza E. Motino, $190,000.
METAIRIE
25th St. 8817: Luis A. Laitano to Abbie L. W. Pichoff, $179,900.
39th St. 3108: Mary M. Seymour and Timothy J. Seymour to All Star Premier Homes LLC, $108,534.
40th St. 3204: Myrna Bopp to Tyler Hatrel, $227,000.
41st St. 3412: Mark K. Mauer Sr Living Trust to Cameron T. Crumholt, $265,000.
Aris St. 220: Barbara A. M. Anderson, John T. McCoy, David L. McCoy, Richard L. McCoy, Melissa A. McCoy, Laurie B. McCoy, Elizabeth A. McCoy, Christopher M. McCoy, Jason M. McCoy, Nathan M. McCoy, Laurie McCoy, Elizabeth McCoy, Jason McCoy and Nathan
McCoy. to Michael B. Weiser, $250,000.
Asher St. 6504: Thanh X. Nguyen to Sydney Gresham, Kyle J. Gresham, Sydney G. Salter, Douglas F. Salter and Margaret F. Slater, $175,000.
Atherton Drive 607: Mary L. B. Schneider to Ryan J. Romaguera and Stacey W. Romaguera, $100,000.
Avenue E. 201: Amy Chouest to Kyle D. Schonekas, $100.
Barnett Esplanade condo, unit 4401-C: Melissa Sharp to Nancy Bui, $69,000.
Beau Lac Lane 4613: Asher A. Rubinstein and Heather Rubinstein to Keith L. Oufnac and Katherine Oufnac, $465,000.
Belmont Place 2120: Hilma Stolf, Charles P. Stolf and Hilma S. Majarrez to Mary D. Stolf, John C. Stolf and Mary S. Duplantis, $353,000.
Bissonet Drive 4113: Nabil Benzaoui to Sherif A. A. Ibrahim, $175,000.
Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot 18A, square 52: Darlene Hicks to Nancy Bui, $380,000.
Bonnabel Place, lot 27, square 38: Thomas E. Trebucq to Lydia A. D. Juge, $210,000.
Cardinal Ave. 1208: Dianne K. Claffey to Josh A. Storrusten, $157,000.
Chopin Court 5721: Francis E. Rose Jr. & Juliette Desselles Rose Revocable Living Trust to Oscar O. L. Hernandez, $181,500.
Cimarron Court condo, units 207, 213, 313 and 307: Johnteen O. Williams Groetsch Unified Credit Trust and Ewald F. Groetsch Sr. to 4101 4218 Hessmer LLC, $97,000.
Colapissa St. 1841: Shawn Johnson and Tonya Johnson to Bolin Liu and Guoying Yang, $758,500.
Craig St. 4713: Janet Caronna to Marlene M. Coburn, $405,000.
Danny Park 2101: Bradley M. Tedesco and Martha V. Tedesco to Danna Toups and Robert J. Toups Jr., $250,000.
David Drive 1512: BH Wyatt Properties LLC to Dayvis E. Vela, $47,000.
Derbigny St. 3604: Garrett P. Chifici to Hector Ventura, $335,000.
Division St. 309: And Also LLC to Rhonda G. Berthelot, $79,740.
Evangeline St. 4836: Sandra Billings, Barbara Rousseau, Linda Ladner, Frances Hendrick, Vicki Higgins, Betty Horridge, Shane A. Bell and Kimberly K. Bell to Catherine C. Simoneaux, $194,750.
Faye Ave. 316: Glen A. Vega to Jonathan P. Tobler and Adrienne Tobler, $120,000.
Folse Drive 4952: Michelle Rihner to Toni Dugas and Lane C. Dugas, $225,000.
Garden St. 4616: Betty J. B. Saterfirld to Joseph C. Robert and Camille K. Robert, $225,000.
Georgia Court 308-10: Linda M. Heavey to Carlo Christina, $350,000.
Green Acres subdivision, lot 1E2, square A: Michael E. Rizk and Marilyn Rizk to Glory G. Caswell, $320,000.
Helios Ave. 1013: Sharon B. F. Decastro to Roland B. F. Decastro, donation.
Helios St. 1446: No H. Park and Young M. Park to Blake A. Zeringue and Nicole R. Zeringue, $468,000.
Highway Park, parcel DS1: HCRI Louisiana Properties Lp to Welltower Pegasus Landlord LLC, $2,000,000.
Houma Blvd. 200: Carol A. Cook to Casie Curtis and Thomas A. Curtis, donation.
Jefferson Townhouse condo, unit C6: Jose N. Ortiz III and Alicia Ortiz to Nicholas B. Hardaway, $131,000.
Lake Ave. 1541: Reboul Investments LLC to Danmar LLC, $460,000.
Lake Louise Ave. 4600: Peaches M. Goforth and John W. Abbott III to Courtney Kingston, $251,000.
Lakeshore subdivision, lot 62A, square 9: Patrick G. Carrigan Sr. to Lois Schnapp and Jake J. Schnapp Sr., $240,000.
Lapalco Street 4520, unit B.: Amanda F. Patenaude to Candice G. Dazet, $114,000.
Lime St. 3421: Stanley R. Chatagnier and Charlene B. Chatagnier to Christine T. Le, $225,000.
Maine Ave. 2349: Kevin L. Ramsey to Doris F. Bahr, $192,500.
Maine Ave. 2429: Jonathan D. Moncada to Annika Lirette and Brett A. Lirette, $195,000.
Metairie Heights Ave. 2217: Roland R. Tink to Richard G. Ellis and Adrienne M. Ellis, $405,000.
North Sibley St. 129: Hien T. K. Tran and Loi T. Dang to Marrone Investments LLC, $81,000.
North Sibley St. 129: Marrone Investments LLC to AC Metro Properties LLC, $105,000.
Nursery Ave. 222: Laura Leinhardt to Suzanne F. Delahoussaye, $269,500.
Ridgeway Ave. 340: Kenneth B. Gillaspie and Janice M. Gillaspie to Robert E. Gillaspie II, $160,000.
Ridgeway Drive 338: Kenneth B. Gillaspie, Janice M. Gillaspie and Robert E. Gillaspie II to Nyvis Deltorodelebron and Alfonso J. Lebron-Berges, $637,000.
Riverside Drive 6220, unit 489: Nosheen Sharif to Muhammed A. Mehr, donation.
Roberta St. 3013: Shaheen Baig and Mirza C. Baig to Preston R. Pond and Yvonne M. Pond, $220,000.
Rose Ave. 849: Jae H. Kim and Dong S. Kim to Michael H. Gervais, $294,000.
Schouest St. 6212: Estate Acquistion Inc. to Latoya Harvey, $307,500.
Schouest St. 6512: Donald E. Domingues and Eugene P. Redmann to Daniel R. Ellis Jr. and Christina Ellis, $290,000.
Sylvia Ave. 1510: Chad W. Fava to Margie Fava, $109,328.52.
Taft Park 1701: Linda W. Pohlmann, Elizabeth W. Ingrish and Shirley J. Wallace to Julian A. Garzon and Angela A. Garzon, $223,000.
Tartan Drive 4913: Jewell Nyblom to Derek K. Nyblom, $180,000.
Wade Drive 4401: Wells Fargo Bank NA to Casacorp LLC, $216,000.
Whitney Place condo, unit 208: Margaret M. Brazda and Frederick W. Brazda to Susan Glaudi, $82,000.
Yorkshire Court condo, unit 302: Barry J. Mendelson to Kevin M. Gomez, Carmen W. Gomez and Kevin M. Gomez Sr., $53,000.
RIVER RIDGE
Lasalle Drive 506: Sally Haydel to Adam L. Haydel, donation.
Lasalle subdivision, lot 13, square B: Albin L. Haydel III to Adam L. Haydel, donation.
Lucy Court 10116: Ji Y. Qiu and Yan Qiu to Michael R. Brinkman and Bethany Bordelon, $325,000.
Sauve Road 175: Cynthia Ferrato and Ernest D. Ferrato to Monica Iacono, $272,000.
Stewart Ave. 440: Ashdan Acquisitions LLC to Jefferson Parish, $204,000.