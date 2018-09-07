ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Aug. 20-24:
ABITA SPRINGS
Keen Road 73184: $320,000, Caritas Inc. to Albert J. Richard III and Enola Marie Richard.
Grover St. 22180: $220,000, Wayne Wirth and Elaine Wirth Living Trust to Melissa Naquin Kyle.
High St. 236: $435,000, Houston C. Jenkins and Kathleen K. Prokasy to Michael L. Talley and Cathy D. Talley.
Ingram Estates, Phase 1, lot 84: $199,900, Eloise Anderson Evans Preis revocable living trust to William J. Babin and Karen S. Babin.
Linda Lou Lane 1040: $160,000, Pebble LLC to Raymond M. McDougall and Beverly J. McDougall.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Henry E. Smith Sr. and Jean Swan Smith to Henry E. Smith Jr. and Meghan C. Smith.
Pine Grove Loop 692: $320,920, DSLD Homes LLC to Amina S. Gillard.
Section 31, township 6 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $91,000, Succession of Lalah Perkins Isley Mercer and Tisha M. Debellis to Quest Ira Inc.
Star Route 1 Box 214-A: donation, no value stated, Karen W. Lancaster to Elaine R. Lancaster.
Steeplechase Drive 317: $468,000, Highland Homes Inc. to Matthew D. Allen and Ashley C. Allen.
Town of Abita Springs subdivision, lots 7, 8, square 27: $85,000, Fuel N Go LLC to Paul Giambrone III and Suzanne V. Giambrone.
Town of Abita Springs subdivision, portion of ground: $60,000, Eric S. Peters and Tracy D. Marines Peters to Edwin S. Peters Jr. and Linda G. Peters.
COVINGTON
La. 1082 75301: $1,225,000, Randall C. Meyer and Susan M. Sullivan Meyer to Leonard P. Culicchia and Leslie C. Culicchia.
W. 19th Ave. 822: $175,000, John Sitzman and Linda Sitzman to Richard P. Watson Jr..
A.W. Galloway Road 20053: $75,000, RSDI Properties LLC to Vicki Lynn Barrilleaux.
A.W. Galloway Road 20117: $154,000, Antonio F. Pereira to John B. Williams.
Amber Court 73709: $185,900, D.R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kevin Schnakenberg and Debra Schnakenberg.
Amber Court 73720: $184,900, D.R. Horton Inc.Gulf Coast to Troy M. Russell Sr.
Amber Court 73749: $167,900, D.R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kaylan V. Simmons.
Arian Lane 201: $236,000, Manuel J. Blanchard and Alan P. Karcher Jr. to Carlos E. Rivera Nunez and Griselle Lopez.
Arleen Normand Drive 15255: $250,000, Rudolph E. Urban and Julie M. Hull Urban to Bryan C. Kustenmacher.
Bateleur Way 552: donation, no value stated, Douglas W. Mecca to Monica W. Mecca.
Camelia St. 21245: $11,000, 21245 Camelia LLC to Erick D. Rodriguez.
City of Covington, lot 7-A, square 1205: $185,000, Kent B. Dussom and Ann Z. Dussom to Joseph E. Townsend III and Laurie R. Townsend.
Cottonwood Creek Lane 448: $388,000, Jenkins Homes Inc. to Malisa Mae Hulette.
Derbes Drive 18121: $100 and other valuable consideration, Judith Fernon Boudreaux testamentary trust to Karen A. Boudreaux.
E. Clark St. 404: $15,000, Otis J. Harrell Jr. to Parish Property Investment Group LLC.
Fair Oaks Lane 69489: $685,000, Brett S. Custer ad Kristin R. Custer to Alexander E. Rainold III and Margot C. Rainold.
Hollycrest Blvd. 18: $126,500, David P. Accardo to AEM Properties LLC.
Homewod Drive 724: $239,900, David P. Landry, Debra Landry Overstreet and Sander T. Landry to Catalino Valdez Jr. and Denise Y. Valdez.
Jardin Loop 305: $309,900, Garden Walk LLC to Marlin R. Peachey and Cecelia B. Peachey.
Kathleen Drive 21: $170,000, Linda Rose McDonald to Archie H. Ray III and Patti S. Ray.
Knoll Pine Circle 265: $209,900, Eileen M. White to Kate L. Pesquie.
L St. 70263: $63,181, Branjo LLC to Little Footprints Schoolhouse LLC.
Lake Ramsey Heights subdivision, Phase 1, lots 41, 42: $304,261, Aurora Financial Group Inc. to Secretary of Veterans' Affairs.
Lake Ramsey subdivision, Phase 1, lot 44: $92,500, Ronald G. Zibilich and Fay Rene Evans Ziblich to Glenn Dale Langley and Marlyn June Langley.
Lazy River Estates, lot 14: $15,000, Kevin J. Miller to Alan L. Trahern and Benjamin W. Greer.
Long Lake Drive 378: $366,000, Mark Rachel and Wendy M. Rachel Living Trust to Richard Fuentes and Makenzie Diane Killman Fuentes.
La. 21 77239: donation, no value stated, Henry E. Smith Jr. and Meghan C. Smith to Henry E. Smith Sr. and Jean Swan Smith.
Maison du Lac subdivision, lot 139: $110,000, WBB Realty LLC to Ron Lee Enterprises Inc..
N. U.S. 190 315: $1,050,000, BRH Properties LLC to PBZ Real Estate LLC.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $453,000, Alfred N. Young Jr. and Glen B. Young to Paul M. Jackson and Annmarie Baney Jackson.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $506,000, Military Road Land Co. LLC to Savannahs Community LLC.
Ninth St. 70377: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Michael G. Sanderson to Johnny Blackwell.
Northridge Drive 152: $175,000, Thomas A. Frickey and Susan W. Frickey Miller to Patricia M. Pastor Little.
Old Landing subdivision, lot 78: donation, no value stated, Sidney O. Ross Jr. and Charlene H. Ross to Michael J. Nicaud Jr. and Jennifer R. Nicaud.
Opine Court 308: $825,000, Normand D. Ott III to Thomas T. West and Ingrid Karin Roskos.
Pear St. 114: $360,000, Marigny-Bywater Redevelopment Group LLC to Richard M. Jeansonne.
Penn Mill Road 73306: $180,000, Steven H. Cothran and Lauren H. Cothran to Evan M. Geraci.
Piney Woods Marina subdivision, lot 18: $16,500, Charles H. Austin IV to William J. Orazio Jr.
Piney Woods Marina subdivision, lot 9: $17,000, Randolph J. Crochet III to William J. Orazio Jr.
Pinnacle Parkway 150: $3,429,992, Brinker Property Corp. to MDC Coast 13 LLC.
Preserve at River Chase subdivision, Phase 1, portion of ground: $678,000, Preserve at River Chase LLC to Level Construction & Development LLC.
River Road 74307: $180,000, Jeff Edward Rayburn, Julie E. Rayburn and Vicki Lynn Rayburn Menetre to Mallery C. Mele II and Tamela P. Mele.
Riverlake Drive 14197: $110,000, Brad J. Stabile and Amber H. Stabile to Perry J. Rachel and Cheslie R. Rachel.
Robindale subdivision, lot 16, square 3: $90,774, Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Rue des Jardin 1400: $390,000, John J. Usey and Jaime Litlejohn Usey to Tristen Gerard and Jordan Gerard.
Saw Grass Loop 306: $349,585, DSLD Homes LLC to Jared C. Lemoine and Courtney K. Lemoine.
Second St. 70106: $175,000, Margaret A. Glynn-Davis to James E. Penny and Jennifer M. Penny.
Section 14, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $572,000, Military Road Land Co. LLC to Savannahs Community LLC.
Section 33, township 6 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $42,500, Todd C. Cole to Jeffrey M. Stempel and Julie G. Stempel.
Seventh St. 70112: $147,000, Eric R. Graffeo to Robert L. Pittman and Aimee S. Pittman.
Sumner St. 116: donation, no value stated, Katherine Hill to Blohm Hill Properties LLC.
Tammany Ave. 20110: $200,000, Jared A. Mire and Sarah E. Courtney Mire to Stephen T. Gancarcik Jr. and Susan Gancarcik.
Tammany Ave. 20135: $185,000, Thomas V. Dellaperute and Miriam A. Dellaperute revocable living trust to Glenda Baehr.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lot 5-A square 107: $156,000, Twist Development LLC to Zachary M. Dune and Sarah S. Schneider.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 2-A, 4-A, 40-A, 42-A, square 71: $65,000, Elizabeth H. Eberle Trust Fund to Better Homes LLC.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lot 26, square 5: $3,000, Tammany Terrace LLC to Glenda Baehr.
Tartan Trace 625: $52,843, Phillip J. Todora Jr. and Lacey C. Todora to C-T Homes LLC.
The Village in Covington, Phase 2, lot 127: $60,000, Hanzi LLC to Joseph S. Morse and Gina S. Morse.
W. 24th Ave. 504: $160,000, Britton J. Kleinpeter and Leslie S. Kleinpeter to James M. Breland Jr. and Lisa H. Breland.
W. 31st Ave. 912: $52,000, Trenell Gabriel Williams to Brandt T. Matzke.
Walden St. 20084: $230,000, Nicholas L. Roger and Jade W. Roger to Jason C. Blaylock.
Weaver Road 5: $390,000, Nicholas C. Boyter and Joanie H. Boyter to Alton J. Hall Jr.
FOLSOM
Section 14, township 5 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $205,000, Benjamin O. King and Deborah B. King to Daniel Zimanski and Elizabeth Zimanski.
Town of Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Benjamin Paul Arceneaux to Matthew D. Kennedy Sr.
Folsom Thoroughbred Triangle Center condominium, Units 18, 19: $50,000, Starwood Development LLC to Carl J. Deville.
Magnolia Drive 84125: $294,000, Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Elizabeth B. Netzhammer and Karl Netzhammer.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $30,000, Kelly J. Watson to Bear's Restaurant and General Merchandise LLC.
Spinks Road 77343: donation, no value stated, Linda Skinner Mathas to Howell Gary Mathas.
Willie Garrett Road 11631: $366,150, Paul M. Jackson and Annmarie Baney Jackson to Dwayne A. Melancon and Kera Kate Melancon.
LACOMBE
Batiste Road 25440: $75,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to Timothy R. Clark.
Clesi Ave. 30318: $136,000, Kasey D. McGregor to Maurice Talbot II.
Cypress Park subdivision, lots 60-67, square 12: $80,000, Burgess Inc. to Brookehire Property Development LLC.
Cypress Park subdivison, lot 1, square 13: $10,000, Burgess Inc. to McGovern Properties LLC.
Cypress Park subdivison, lots 3, 4, square 13: $30,000, Burgess Inc. to B&J Land and Development LLC.
Forest Glenn subdivision, lots 42, 43, 44, square 25: $7,500, Michael J. Peyton, Sheryl P. Billiot and Earl J. Peyton to Beverly Ann Sylve.
Jackson Drive 29162: $287,000, Anthony W. Dumas and Stephanie F. Dumas to Brittany E. Pomes.
Lacombe Harbor Lane 59241: $455,500, Robert E. Rowe to Rex B. Davey and Miriam L. Davey.
Liberty Acres subdivision, lots 36, 37, 38, square 2: $42,000, DC Investments of Slidell LLC to Fallon Investments LLC.
Near Lacombe, lot 2: $105,100, Victoria A. Magas to Michael M. Marcel Hudson and Heidi M. Hudson.
Near Lacombe, portion of ground: $32,000, Succession of Kenneth Odel Cupit and Kenneth J. Cowart to Beverlyn B. Cowart.
Oaklawn Ave. 60121: $175,000, Lynn Tranchina Pearson subtrust of the Margaret Bordenave Tranchina testamentary trust to George R. Tranchina Jr. subtrust of the Margaret Bordenave Tranchina testamentary trust.
S. Oaklawn Drive 60301: $130,000, Blake A. Weirich to Jacob C. Carpenter and Naomi B. Carpenter.
Section 33, township 8 south, range 13 east, portion of groupd: $32,000, Succession of Kenneth Odel Cupit and Kenneth J. Cowart to Beverlyn B. Cowart.
MADISONVILLE
Bedico Creek subdivision, lot 626: $79,000, Jason S. Torres and Andre R. Torres to DEPP Construction Co. LLC.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1, lot 687: $73,900, Bedico Interests LLC to Blaine C. Divincenti and Traci D. Divincenti.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 754: $374,900, Burmaster Construction Inc. to Miguel R. Melendez and Nicola O. Melendez.
Bedico Parkway 613: $88,000, Hurley Homes LLC to Antoinette P. Blanchard, Joshua P. Blanchard and Nicole M. Blanchard.
Belington Ave. 118: $255,000, Joshua Derek Strahan and Jace Lane Strahan to Margaret A. Glynn-Davis.
Calumet Drive 236: $239,900, Wayne A. Letort and Gina F. Letort to Hector Mackay and Milo W. Mackay.
Coquille Drive 108: $180,000, Gary W. Eberhardt and Kimberlyn Ann Vilardo Eberhardt to Scott B. Vilardo and Laurie Hope Smith Vilardo.
Deer Cross Park subdivision, Phase 3, lot 1-D-3: $935,000, Deer Cross 1D LLC to Deer Cross Court LLC.
Elise Lane 729: $449,360, Gaunt Contracting LLC to Bradley Shiflett and Charity Lett Shiflett.
Fayeday Drive 240: $299,500, Pedro C. Mackay and Jessica P. Mackay to Richard E. Pearce.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1001: $285,000, BMI Construction LLC to Terri Traw Launhardt.
Highlands Oaks North 200: $210,000, Jeffery P. Reynolds and Rebecca Guidroz Taylor Reynolds to Charles A. Caplis.
Lee Street, lots 158, 160: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Succession of Joseph Champagne to Karen A. Bennett.
Lee Street, lots 158, 160: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Succession of Alma Angelle Champagne to Karen A. Bennett.
La. 22 127: $340,000, Randy P. Decuir and Susan N. Decuir to Richard Kogler II and Elizabeth J. Kogler.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $45,000, Chiropractic Spa LLC to Mathew A. Gerrick and Jade R. Bourgeois.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $110,000, Ricky L. Carter and Shirleen H. Carter to Manuel G. Estrada and Suzanne Poole Estrada.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Travis L. Hunt to Kristen Singletary.
River Oaks subdivision, lot 13, square A: donation, no value stated, Sonimo Enterprises LLC to M and G Real Estate Investments LLC.
River Oaks subdivision, lot 15, square A: donation, no value stated, Sonimo Enterprises LLC to M and G Real Estate Investments LLC.
River Oaks subdivision, lot 20, square A: donation, no value stated, Sonimo Enterprises LLC to Slidell Alliance Investments LLC.
River Oaks subdivision, lot 5, square 10-B-2: $15,000, Sonimo Enterprises LLC to Nicolas Mencos.
Spring Haven Lane 1088: $392,000, NOVA Contracting LLC to Austin Buck.
Spring Haven subdivision, Phase 2, lot 27: $72,500, Spring Haven LLC to Intrepid Builders LLC.
MANDEVILLE
Marigny Ave. 1626: $217,425, Amina Salomon Gillard to Devin F. Dimitrios.
Albert St. 1108-10: $199,650, Carolyn Herndon Greene to Ryan Paul Rome.
Beau Pre Drive 113: $350,000, Dixie Lee Southerland to Willie J. Eurissa Jr. and Lorie B. Eurissa.
Biron St. 2369: donation, no value stated, John P. Blake Sr. to Carole C. Quigley.
Cindy Lou Place 236: donation, no value stated, Nathan J. Eberhardt to Gaye Ostarly-Eberhardt.
City of Mandeville, lot M, square 42: $100,000, Timothy L. Russell and Karen R. Russell to Conbeth Development LLC.
Clover St. 1510: $153,000, Johathan M. Pizzitola to Mark D. Glassett and Bobette H. Glassett.
Copal St. 800: $590,000, Willis J. Eurissa and Lorie B. Eurissa to Chandler R. Edwards and Merritt C. Edwards.
Devon Drive 216: $250,000, John Leimkuhler and Molly C. Leimkuhler to Jennifer C. Barr.
Forest Loop 321: $139,000, Rebecca Dubose Fairburn to Stephen J. Hevessy and Monica M. Hevessy.
Green Court 2010: $307,000, Chad E. Newcomer and Lori S. Newcomer to Julie Duhe-Keating.
Greenleaves Colony subdivision, Phase 1, lot 8: $320,000, Richard F. Harris and Kayla O. Harris to Willis W. Couch Jr.
Lakeshore Drive 2505: $1,255,000, Michael D. Neill and Spring C. Neill to Mark E. Rosa and Regina C. Rosa.
La. 1088 22503: $230,000, Joan R. Wycoff, Amy E. Wycoff and Shannon R. Wycoff to Robert L. Regan III and Laura Anne Regan.
La. 59 69041: $350,000, Daniel E. Tonagel and Kim D. Tonagel to J. D. Mandeville LLC.
Mandeville Annex subdivision, lots 36, 38, square 35: $189,000, Catalino Valdez and Denise A. Valdez to Constance J. Borowitz.
Marina Boulevard, Phase 1, lot 31: $75,000, Marina Beau Chene Associates to Brian P. Jakes and Tosha S. Jakes.
Mesa Court 2837: $290,000, Gary A. Mathes and Susan M. Mathes to Scott Entrekin and Rebekah Entrekin.
Montmarte St. 1457: $435,000, May Investments LLC to Susan L. Greer.
Near Mandeville, lots A, B, C, D, square 113: $125,000, Rhinehart Family Trust to Peace Enterprises LLC.
Nestor St. 19159: $359,000, AFM Investments LLC to Lindsey J. Johnson and Jennifer Lynne Simmons.
Oak Island Dive 324: $391,900, Mary Elizabeth Talbot Warwick to Martin M. Bartels.
Red Oak Drive 509: $194,000, Matthew Q. Evans and Claire Leah Borne Evans to Edward J. Merschman III and Shannon Grace M. Merschman.
Rue Bayonne 1463: $522,500, Stephen M. Camp Jr. and Annmarie M. Camp to Keith E. Krebs and Kimberly W. Krebs.
Sunset Park subdivision, lot 28, square 355-A: donation, no value stated, Anne Rosenstein Harris to Patricia Couvillion.
Sweet Bay Drive 809: $403,300, Allison Chaney Simmons to Peter A. Amador and Dusty B. Amador.
Tara Lane 2: $689,000, Warren Paul Murrell III and Becky W. Murrell to Stephen P. Halford and Lynne R. Halford.
Tchefuncta Club Estate, Phase 2, lot 616: $175,000, James A. Mangum testamentary trust and Barbara H. Mangum to Forest Development LLC.
Tchefuncta Club Estates, Phase 2, lot 604: $165,000, Troyer Builders LLC to William R. Ledoux and Sharon Anne P. Ledoux.
Town of Mandeville, lot 7, square 22: $89,500, Stella Wright and Rocintalyn W. Clair to William Rieger Jr. and Sarah Rieger.
Tupelo Trace 47: $138,000, Bryan F. Ross and Ashley A. Ross to Kevin P. Boudreaux.
Valmont St. 1327: $183,000, Amanda Brammer Pierce to Raymond T. Cantelmo.
Yaupon Drive 409: $241,000, Michael D. Parrish and Tamara A. Parrish to Rebecca D. Dugger.
PEARL RIVER
Calhoun Addition subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Gregory W. Rundall and Sandra A. Rundall to Sandra A. Rundall.
Hutchinson subdivision, lot 24-A: $30,000, Bonnie Clouser Milczarek to Tamp Construction Inc..
Pine St. 38325: donation, no value stated, John G. Finch Construction LLC to John G. Finch and Lauren L. Finch.
Richland Drive 64574: $198,000, Charlie Wayne Chambers to Jerrod Hutchison and Amanda Hutchison.
Setter Lane 123: $566,250, Paul D. Butler to Lester B. Ralph Jr. and Dorothy S. Ralph.
SLIDELL
Hardin Road 57310: $17,000, Johnny E. Terrell and Carolyn Tillison Terrell to Charles W. Alfred Jr. and Mary E. Alfred.
La. 433 34538: donation, no value stated, Neal K. Faciane, Kerwin J. Faciane and Christal F. Jenneman to Galen Forde Faciane.
Alton Annex subdivision, lots 1, 2, 13, square 61: $7,200, Samuels Fradella Jr. to Daniell Garnett.
Ashton Parc 162: $293,940, DSLD Homes LLC to Anis Y. Kassim and Samraa Hossin.
Ashton Parc subdivision, lots 170-239: $2,768,600, First Horizon Inc. to DSLD Homes LLC.
Athene Drive 114: $206,000, Sharon Savoie Yost to Joshua Savoie.
Bayou Oaks subdivision, lot 9, square 8: $500, Althea M. Thompson to Dragonfly Enterprises Inc.
Beth Drive 1763: $184,000, JRMF Properties LLC to Scott K. Rayford Jr. and Taylor M. McGhee Rayford.
Beverly Heights Manor subdivision, portion of ground: $25,000, Laurent Construction Co. to Pablo Liendo.
Branch Drive 109: $205,000, Jerry D. St. Pierre and Misti Gaines St. Pierre to Eugenio N. Avila and Fidelia J. Estrada Soyo Avila.
Chamale Cove Drive 83: $117,000, Raymond M. McDougall and Beverly J. McDougall to Bradley Cruz.
Chamale Drive 140: donation, no value stated, Thomas R. Sumner to Karen Elise Rebennack.
Charlie Drive 1201: $187,000, Michael A. Calico to Stephen C. Barnes.
Cherie Lane 1004: $165,000, Federal National Motgage Associaton to Paul T. Keller.
City of Slidell, portion of ground: $255,695, GSB Holdings LLC to John Peter Meibaum IV and Mackenzie Millet.
Clearwater Drive 6017: $193,000, Travis C. Holmes to Jeremy J. Richard and Dominique L. Birotte.
Clipper Estates, Phase 6, lots 10, 43: $80,000, Triumph Homes LLC to Clipper Noteholder LLC.
Coin du Lestin Estates, lot 133: $275,000, Succession of J. Robert Tewell Jr. and Barbara Ann Johnson Tewell to Donna Lynn Tewell.
Coin du Lestin Estates, lot 50, square 4: donation, no value stated, Melinda Ann Campbell Palmer to Jay A. Palmer.
College St. 3268: $132,000, Terrian L. Mobley and Toni M. Wilson Mobley to Dillon J. Boucher.
Dante Circle 105: $169,000, Peter Nguyen and Phuc Thi Hong Dinh to Alexander L. Guerra and Kalin A. Guerra.
Darwin Drive 206: $116,000, Steven E. Teal and Kelly B. Teal to Brandon T. Teal and Brittany N. Murphy.
Dolly Madison Court 904: $259,000, Paul R. Dicharia Jr. and Nicole B. Dicharia to Michael D. Burke and Jeanne W. Burke.
Drury Lane 509: $184,900, Desmond P. Cousin and Cotinia Ray-Cousin to Javier E. Lazo Zambrano.
E. Suncrest Loop 343: $141,000, John E. Lofton ad Vickie M. Lofton to Derek J. Dondeville and Cheryl J. Wild Dondeville.
Fairfield Loop 720: $220,000, Eric M. Schwalenberg and Loren H. Schwalenberg to Erica Marie Schwalenberg.
Franklin Court 811: $212,000, Brian J. Faucheux and Sharon J. Faucheux to Adam G. Thibodeaux and Jessica B. Thibodeaux.
Golden Pheasant Drive 127: $239,000, Harvey J. Godofsky to Chantelle M. Meyers.
Harbor Drive 1244, Unit 107: $120,000, Charles W. Kilgore and Kristine M. Kilgore to Emily Jaunet.
Hayes Road 40661: $122,000, Lucille Raybon Pizzuto to Irael Balderas.
Indiana Ave. 160: $171,500, William B. Brumfield to Janis Pfeffer Budenz.
Islander Drive 196: $460,000, Jessica S. Dennis to Mack Tracy Jones and Dana C. Jones.
Kelly Drive 161: $130,000, Kathlen M. Posner to Joseph R. Wahl and Kasey C. Wahl.
Kent St. 3854: $151,500, Chad R. Stevenson and Carrie D. Stevenson to Jeffrey R. Mock and Katherine Carmen Hunter Mock.
Knollwood Lane 352: $234,705, DSLD Homes LLC to Gerard D. Latulippe and Tamara Latulippe.
Lake Village subdivision, Phase 4, lot 395: $200,000, John D. Morris and Jennifer W. Morris to Amanda C. Dudley.
Lakeshore Village Drive 645: $232,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jimmy D. Tillman and Ellen Tillman.
Lakeshore Village Drive 801: $243,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Melvin D. Wiltz and Denise S. Wiltz.
Lakeshore Village Lane 512: $272,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Daniel Lee Ray.
Laurent Road 34289: $184,000, Elvis H. Chavez and Stephanie Ann Boyer Chavez to Max Salinger.
Lawrence Street, lot 29: $6,500, Michael W. Guilott, Dudley P. Guilott and Carol Lynn Guilott Young to John H. Sison Jr. and Holly G. Sison.
Lillian Road 57335: $157,500, E. J. Milligan Construction LLC to Charles E. Garcia and Sherri P. Garcia.
Magnolia St. 1501-A-B: $117,500, Christine Lynn Breard to Tyroneka Latrice Stalbert.
Mallard St. 2021: $50,000, James Everett JR. to Total Home Solutionns LLC.
Marina Drive 1351: $243,000, Leslie Lee Venus to Timothy A. Purvis and Rosaleen D. Purvis.
Marina Drive 592: $230,000, Everett Anderson Wilson to Kyle R. Rogers.
Masters Point of Oak Harbor subdivision, Phase 2, lot 189: $425,900, John P. Legere to Jeffery L. Trimble and Jennifer S. Trimble.
Montgomery Blvd. 1306: $140,000, Timothy P. Petty to Eboni L. Davis.
N. Palm Drive 3030: $247,000, Vincent B. Caruso Jr., Vivian Caruso Senez and Vicki Caruso Rogerson to Michael A. Calico.
N. Pearl Drive 59268: $45,000, Paul E. Grahm Sr. to Marcus R. Kuhn and Tracy J. Kuhn.
Nassau Drive 316: $118,500, CRHGZH LLC to Cortrice R. White Trotter.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $348,440, Tammany Holding Co. to GJD Hospitality.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, HSC Slidell LLC to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $255,000, Daniel J. Wesp and Mindy L. Wesp to Ryan C. Heyd.
Pebblebeach Drive 165: $237,000, Joyce Pedelahore Morgani to Calvin L. Woodford and Nancy Woolford.
Pine Shadows subdivision, lot 10, square 7: donation, no value stated, Sawyer L. Griffith to Claudia L. Ritchie.
Provosty Drive 207: $155,000, Stanford Allen Owen and Christine C. Owen to Robert S. Owen.
Rue Charlemagne 141: $330,000, Tamara Faith Pontiff Kostos to Jason C. Smith and Hannah P. Smith.
Second St. 2228: $180,000, Community Christian Concern of Slidell Inc. to Bruce W. Clement and Lisa F. Clement.
Somerset Drive 202: $110,000, June C. Ames Estate to Chrissy C. Miller.
Spartan Loop 119: $189,500, PK Renovation Management LLC to Paul W. Rivait Jr.
St. Scholastica Drive 1025: $164,000, Taj Investments LLC to Philip W. Hano and Brenda Kemp Hano.
Terry Drive 148: $240,000, Jeffrey Mock and Katherine H. Mock to Scott A. Williams and Karen Beth W. Williams.
Timber Court 437: $185,000, Leah K. Wallen to Stephanie M. Tranchina.
Waverly Drive 532: $275,000, Dylan Suarez and Erica B. Suarez to Phung K. Nguyen and Tin T. Le.
Westlawn Drive 1382: $138,000, Robert W. White and Cathy Anne B. White to Michelle G. Keelen.
Windward Passage St. 410: $318,000, Frederick Weaver Jr. and Collette L. Weaver to Andrew C. Smith and Laura Jean Hoffpauir Smith.
SUN/BUSH
N. La. 40 22910: $129,000, Robert R. Taylor Jr. and Aimee M. Taylor to Kevin J. Elliott Sr. and Deanna L. Elliott.
Section 42, township 4 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $29,500, Loureze A. Spell and Cheryl Spell Tanner to Matthew J. Comeau and Julie Davenport Pufal.
Section 43, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $10 and other good and valuable considerations, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Corey D. Cooper.
Section 55, township 5 south, range 13 east, lot 96: $12,500, Troy D. Clairain, Linda D. Clairain and Ellis J. Clairain Jr. to Jeffrey M. Helfritsh.
Birtrue Road 21307: donation, no value stated, Cheryl Sharp Hunt Ladner to Roy Dennis Hunt Jr.
Blue Heron Drive 81149: $410,000, Marlin R. Peachey and Cecelia B. Peachey to Anthony T. Frigo and Janice Mary Gray Frigo.
Clarence Road 84571: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Rickie D. Wilson II and Christina F. Wilson.
La. 1083 81001: $375,000, Succession of Teresa Degrado to Julie Anne Sheridan.
Section 27, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $119,350, St. Tammany Associates to Richard W. Ellis.
Section 46, township 4 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Joshua Mark Jenkins to Jamie Carter Jenkins.
Village of Sun, portion of ground: $15,000, Linda D. Clairain, Troy D. Clairain and Ellis J. Clairain Jr. to Kayla Lynn Brown.
Windover Road 110: $249,900, John Paul Upshaw and Tara J. Upshaw to Allison L. Simmons.