WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 9-16
AVONDALE
Cambay Drive 124: Erica L. Petrolia, Ted J. Matherne Jr. and Erica Matherne to Amanda Veneralla and Charles W. Veneralla III, $110,000.
Elsa Drive 312: Lester L. Smith and Jean Smith to Paul D. Smith, $80,000.
South Jamie Blvd. 525: Loi V. Tran, Trang T. Nguyen and Loi V. T. Nguyen to Randy D. Nguyen, $25,000.
Yvonne Drive 148: Christopher Adams to Jimmy J. Johnson, $116,500.
BRIDGE CITY
Belt Bridge subdivision, lot D1D: Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Philip H. Blanc and Carolyn M. Gautier, $115,563.
Oak Ave. 948 and 948 1/2: Chad A. Daigle, Jared A. Daigle and Jacquelyn R. Daigle to Bfam3 Enterprise LLC, $67,000.
GRAND ISLE
Cheniere Caminada subdivision, lot 9, square 3: Chris M. Elliott and Tara C. Elliott to Quick Real Estate Holdings LLC, $130,000.
Gormley Lane 109: Philip L. Jones and Susan M. Jones to Donald R. Luminais Sr., $127,000.
Grand Isle subdivision, lot B1: William C. Leblanc to Ramm Real Estate Investments LLC, $130,000.
Ocean Park subdivision, lot 4, square D: Celeste Peiffer, Ron P. Cheramie, Erika L. C. Smith, Erika Lynn Cheramie Trust and Mickey Gilbert Cheramie Trust to Kathy F. Boquet and Martin L. Boquet, $322,000.
Ocean Park subdivision, lot 6, square C: Greta G. Guillot, Danielle G. Halbrook, Ellen G. Breaux, Jana P. France, Jared L. France and Jessi L. France to Brent M. Arceneaux and Lori R. Arceneaux, $50,000.
Queen Bess Bay subdivision, lot 7: Edward E. Abels Jr. and Theresa Abels to William J. Entenmann, $635,000.
Raspberry Lane 120: Darren L. Dier and Deanna G. Dier to Landgrave Living Trust, $80,000.
GRETNA
26th St. 720: Darrin Videau to Rachel Cideau, donation.
Bellemeade Blvd. 401: Connie L. Ogle, Gary L. Ogle and Connie O. Lohr to Matthew Adams and Janee Huffman, $232,000.
Briant St. 112: Janet L. Ricouard, Anthony J. Ricouard and Janet R. Legnon to Angela M. R. Schexnayder, $82,000.
Brooklyn subdivision, lot A, square 10: Michael L. Breecher Jr. to Danielle N. Breecher, donation.
Cherrywood Drive 408: Judith Everett and Theodore R. Bradshaw to Restoration Nola LLC, $50,000.
Claire Ave. 2404: Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Champion Mortgage Co. to Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018 1., $76,000.
Heritage Ave. 409: Rhonda Krawiec and Robert F. Childress Jr. to Robert F. Childress Sr., donation.
Mason Ave. 57: Joseph R. Bozzelle to Robert M. Bozzelle Jr., donation.
New Gretna, lot 3, part lot 4: Gayle G. Langemark to Steven M. Leftwich and Shauna M. Leftwich, $199,000.
Richard St. 820: Franklin E. Madison Sr. to Breal L. Madison Sr., donation.
Westbank Expressway 718: Nu T. Pham and Phi T. Hoang to Jaswinder & Sons LLC, $130,000.
Weyer St. 2417: Leatrice Doyle, Leo Kearns Jr. and Renee Aranda to Green Homes REM LLC, $17,000.
HARVEY
Abbey Road 1534: W&W Crystal Estates LLC to Dareen & Hadeel LLC, $5,000.
Aspen Drive 3901: Christy C. Lee and Truman T. Nguyen to Mohammed A. Hijaz, $150,000.
Aspin Drive 3042: Rojer Corp. to Goldsun Homes LLC, $45,000.
Destrehan Ave. 1180: Versaland Properties LLC to 1180 Destrehan Ave LLC, $650,000.
Dogwood Drive 1464: Alvin M. Leblanc II to Danielle W. Leblanc, donation.
Fifth Ave. 427: James L. Butler, Priscilla M. Butler and Rebecca B. Springstead to Brenda Scott, $175,500.
Lake Timberlane Estates Extension subdivision, lot 36, square G: LPP Mortgage Inc. to Home Smart Properties LLC, $130,000.
Paxton St. 2057: Team Rsi Ii LLC to 2062 Paxton LLC, $75,000.
Redwood Drive 1424: Andrew E. Hubert to Rebecca D. Dunlap and Tyler J. Spreen, $130,000.
Scotsdale subdivision, lot 15A, square C: Marcus J. Taylor to Crystal D. Taylor, donation.
South New Orleans subdivision, lot 26, square 114: Trung T. Hoang to Tham B. T. Le, donation.
Sunset Drive 2412: Steve J. Arnondin to Marcus J. Taylor and Crystal D. Taylor, $11,000.
MARRERO
Allo Ave. 708: Jose A. Alejandro-Cintron to Courtney Ring, donation.
Ames Gardens subdivision, lot 5, square D: Kendra M. Brown to Jose H. Garcia, donation.
Ascension Court 2744: Cecilia Garcia, Ceclia G. Markham and Rene Garcia Sr. to David M. Driscoll and Erica Driscoll, $345,000.
Avenue B. 1523: Ryan M. Barthelemy to Steven J. Pusateri and Geralyn G. Pusateri, $121,000.
Bent Tree Estates subdivision, lot 192, square 4: Wells Fargo Bank Na to Lisa Investments LLC, $125,000.
Collette Drive 2717: George Sartor to Stephanie Castillo and Desiree Castillo, $158,000.
Cypress Grove subdivision, lot 1, square M: Hong T. Nguyen to Jennifer Vu, $97,000.
Cyprus Bark Drive 6983: DSLD Homes LLC to Tina Cao, $196,900.
Cyprus Bark Drive 6987: DSLD Homes LLC to Rhonda C. Price, $187,900.
Diane Drive 1736: Joyce M. Falgout to Sierra N. Haralson, donation.
Farrington Drive 1016: Samshersingh S. Rathore and Kajal K. Rathore to Darrell P. Templet, $150,000.
Gaudet Drive 622: Scott D. Entrekin and Rebekah C. Entrekin to Anita Rowe, $125,000.
Glasco St. 5805: Larry McLendon to Myra Louis, $90,000.
Golden Heights B. subdivision, lot 5, square G: Adam S. Powell and Alexandra K. S. Powell to Kierra Banks, $155,000.
James Drive 2012-14: Alvin H. Bradley to Let;s Make a. Deal MG&S LLC, $40,500.
Lacombe Ave. 5824: Nakisha L. J. Wallace to Romonda T. Harrison, $120,000.
Lolan Court 3813: Richard Everett and Christine M. K. Everett to Demarest Corley, Stella Corley and Princess S. A. Lenviel, $215,000.
Martin Drive 1240: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Jose E. Guifarro, $46,000.
Mount Rushmore Drive 5137: Norman J. Champagne III to Corey J. Champagne, $55,433.96.
Page St. 5136: Dianne Daquin to Timothy J. Abt, $95,000.
Plantation Estates subdivision, lot 9, square 18: Nicholas G. Christiana to Sherri L. Christiana, $130,000.
Rue Louis Phillipe 6545: Mellon Bank of New York to Jannies M. Veal LLC, $34,200.
Starksville 5200: Ian J. Oleary to Jason M. Faucheaux and Bridget Faucheaux, $182,100.
Wild Oak Lane 1613: DSLD Homes LLC to Flem Ballet Sr., $193,075.
TERRYTOWN
Delmar St. 527: Michael R. Ellis and Melissa Ellis to Nicole K. Hurley, $129,000.
Rue St. Michael 682: Blue Sky Contractor LLC to Tinh Ngo, $300,000.
WAGGAMAN
Catalpa Loop 9590: Coast Builders LLC to David J. Hutson, $296,200.
Catalpa Loop 9591: Coast Builders LLC to Quinton B. Hamm, $342,000.
Chenevert Road 10161: Tanya G. Miller to Ryan Plaisance and Tracy Plaisance, $279,000.
Live Oak Manor subdivision, lot 6, square 21: Stephanie Sardina to Sandra L. Dereyes and Carlos O. R. Ruiz, $126,500.
Sweet Bay Lane 9524: Tina M. Rogers and Alfred Shepard Jr. to Justin Gandy, $264,000.
WESTWEGO
11th St. 661: Khuy T. Pham and Thanh D. Bui to Jody P. Lefort, $103,100.
Jeffer Drive 240: Eric J. McJilton to Elsa Rivera-Cano, $140,000.
North Clark Lane 905: Alvaretta Sheffield to Clark Lane Investments LLC, donation.