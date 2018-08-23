ST. CHARLES

Transfers for July 30-Aug. 3

AMA

209 Ellen St.: donation, Megan Bernard Nicholas to Danielle Marie Nicholas.

437 Kennedy St.: $173,000, Alan Mark Homes, Inc. to Eric Howard Inc.

BAYOU GAUCHE

Pine St. Extension Subdivision, Block 3, Lot 4: $40,000, Richard Ray Dufrene to Reve Inc.

BOUTTE

13202 La. 90: $225,000, Nancy Claire McLeod Broach to St. Charles Food Inc.

DES ALLEMANDS

Mitchell's Subdivision, Lot 7-A1: $20,000, Charles E. Hebert to Showplace Designs, LLC.

212 Grand Bayou Road: $85,000, Kenneth D. Howell Jr. and Heidi Creech Gros Howell to Devin Joseph Vassmer.

DESTREHAN

Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 5: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to John E. Rupert Jr. and Amanda Dufrene Rupert.

Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 13: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to All Star Premier Homes, LLC.

Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 16: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Ricky P. Bosco.

Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 21: $100,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Kevin C. Eriksen and Hollie Louque Ericksen. 

202 Destrehan Drive: $215,000, Jennifer Nichols Portune and Ryan Joseph Portune to David W. Malinovsky and Linda Brown Malinovsky.

10 Melrose Drive: $243,000, Michele Durel Dupre to Phyllis B. Douglas and Rodney C. Douglas Sr.

132 Ormond Meadows Drive: $230,000, Maria Turk McGee to Kevin W. Nanney and Ana Matherne Nanney.

228 Ormond Meadows Drive: $230,000, Ira Mata and Rachel Cortie Mata to Jason Matthew Ruiz and Lindsey Smith Ruiz.

HAHNVILLE

14864 River Road: $125,850, Sidney J. Vial Jr., Kimm Vial Keller and Timothy J. Vial to Brody J. Vial.

LULING

219 Allie Lane: $169,900, Nakia Maria Bodley and George J. Bodley to Ashley Balser Smith and Alexander W. Smith.

403 Allie Lane: $183,000: Kourtney Malinovsky Paschal to Linda Brown Malinovsky and David W. Malinovsky.

332 Ashton Oaks Lane: $188,180, DSLD Homes LLC to Chanee Pierre Hubert and Kenneth Ray Hubert. 

326 Ashton Oaks Lane: $181,855, DSLD Homes LLC to Wendy Hunt Mire.

334 Ashton Oaks Lane: $181,555, DSLD Homes LLC to Alvaro Xavier Rivera.

382 Barton Avenue: $160,000, Roger J. Landeche and Mary Ann Oubre Landeche to Harry A. Wiggins Jr. and Allyssa Winn Wiggins.

148 Celia Drive: $176,000, Jarred S. Dupree and Shanna Dupree to Samuel D. Weinberg and Sarah Guillory Weinberg.

Ellington Gardens, Block B, Lot 14: $100,000, Keith J. Hymel, Raymond Benjamin Hymel Jr. and Bryan J. Hymel to Dunn Homes, LLC.

103 Lac Barre Drive: $393,195, Milioto Custom Homes, LLC to Cyntrell Howard Janeau and Christopher M. Janeau.

304 Lac Iberville Drive: $411,000, Christine Watts Freeman and John Wesley Freeman to David B. Dobbins.

171 Lakewood Drive: $229,000, Richard C. Guthrie and Angela Cummings Guthrie to Jason P. Matherne and Belinda Gonzales Matherne.

259 Marcia Drive: $160,000, Sabrina Lynn Troxler to Kayla Landry Williams.

211 Monsanto Avenue: donation, Anthony Joseph Berard and David Paul Berard to Stanley Pierre Berard. 

208 Third St. and 222 Barton Avenue: Donation, Wayne Gerard Bourgeois to AAA Family Trust.

211 Wade St.: $207,000, Carla D. Farrar to Brian N. Martinez Jr.

24 Weinning Drive: $287,000, Bruce R. Goforth and Donna Biggers Goforth to Matthew T. Hiatt and Lindsey Moore Hiatt.

MONTZ

Evangeline City Subdivision, Unit 6, Square 1, Lot 41A: $225,000, Madison Elizabeth Smith to Chad M. Capdeboscq and Jessica Morales Capdeboscq.

Country Cottage Estates, Phase 3C-A and 3C-B, Lot 85: $80,000, Jake Michael Schexnaydre and Stacy Lynne Schexnaydre to Moore New Homes LLC.

603 Country Cottage Blvd.: $262,000, Brian N. Martinez Jr. to Tanner A. Mangano and Danielle Viada Mangano.

NORCO

46 Clayton Drive: donation, Joanne Tassin Caronna to Randy J. Caronna.

832 Clayton Drive: $188,000, Sherry LeBoeuf Ward to Raul R. Guillen.

832 Clayton Drive: Donation, Raul R. Guillen to Morgan Westmoreland Hoey.

PARADIS

116 Red Gros Lane: $163,500, Gros Estates, LLC to Zachary Paul Pintado.

ST. ROSE

Almedia Plantation, Tract 27, Lots 2, 3, In Section 40, Lots 28-A1 and 28-B1: $4,500,000, Parish Truck Sales, Inc. to OR Properties, LLC.

312 Riverwood Drive: $295,000, Donald O. Retreage Jr. and Lisbeath B. Retreage to Lucas F. Santos and Erika Ussin Santos.

224 Rue Landry Road: $387,000, Bobby J. Ducote and Melissa Scelson to Kimberly S. Bruzeau and Ronald Bruzeau Jr.

712 Turtle Creek Lane: $135,000, Sandra Jackson Turner to Alex J. Soniat.

