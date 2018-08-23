ST. CHARLES
Transfers for July 30-Aug. 3
AMA
209 Ellen St.: donation, Megan Bernard Nicholas to Danielle Marie Nicholas.
437 Kennedy St.: $173,000, Alan Mark Homes, Inc. to Eric Howard Inc.
BAYOU GAUCHE
Pine St. Extension Subdivision, Block 3, Lot 4: $40,000, Richard Ray Dufrene to Reve Inc.
BOUTTE
13202 La. 90: $225,000, Nancy Claire McLeod Broach to St. Charles Food Inc.
DES ALLEMANDS
Mitchell's Subdivision, Lot 7-A1: $20,000, Charles E. Hebert to Showplace Designs, LLC.
212 Grand Bayou Road: $85,000, Kenneth D. Howell Jr. and Heidi Creech Gros Howell to Devin Joseph Vassmer.
DESTREHAN
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 5: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to John E. Rupert Jr. and Amanda Dufrene Rupert.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 13: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to All Star Premier Homes, LLC.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 16: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Ricky P. Bosco.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 21: $100,000, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Kevin C. Eriksen and Hollie Louque Ericksen.
202 Destrehan Drive: $215,000, Jennifer Nichols Portune and Ryan Joseph Portune to David W. Malinovsky and Linda Brown Malinovsky.
10 Melrose Drive: $243,000, Michele Durel Dupre to Phyllis B. Douglas and Rodney C. Douglas Sr.
132 Ormond Meadows Drive: $230,000, Maria Turk McGee to Kevin W. Nanney and Ana Matherne Nanney.
228 Ormond Meadows Drive: $230,000, Ira Mata and Rachel Cortie Mata to Jason Matthew Ruiz and Lindsey Smith Ruiz.
HAHNVILLE
14864 River Road: $125,850, Sidney J. Vial Jr., Kimm Vial Keller and Timothy J. Vial to Brody J. Vial.
LULING
219 Allie Lane: $169,900, Nakia Maria Bodley and George J. Bodley to Ashley Balser Smith and Alexander W. Smith.
403 Allie Lane: $183,000: Kourtney Malinovsky Paschal to Linda Brown Malinovsky and David W. Malinovsky.
332 Ashton Oaks Lane: $188,180, DSLD Homes LLC to Chanee Pierre Hubert and Kenneth Ray Hubert.
326 Ashton Oaks Lane: $181,855, DSLD Homes LLC to Wendy Hunt Mire.
334 Ashton Oaks Lane: $181,555, DSLD Homes LLC to Alvaro Xavier Rivera.
382 Barton Avenue: $160,000, Roger J. Landeche and Mary Ann Oubre Landeche to Harry A. Wiggins Jr. and Allyssa Winn Wiggins.
148 Celia Drive: $176,000, Jarred S. Dupree and Shanna Dupree to Samuel D. Weinberg and Sarah Guillory Weinberg.
Ellington Gardens, Block B, Lot 14: $100,000, Keith J. Hymel, Raymond Benjamin Hymel Jr. and Bryan J. Hymel to Dunn Homes, LLC.
103 Lac Barre Drive: $393,195, Milioto Custom Homes, LLC to Cyntrell Howard Janeau and Christopher M. Janeau.
304 Lac Iberville Drive: $411,000, Christine Watts Freeman and John Wesley Freeman to David B. Dobbins.
171 Lakewood Drive: $229,000, Richard C. Guthrie and Angela Cummings Guthrie to Jason P. Matherne and Belinda Gonzales Matherne.
259 Marcia Drive: $160,000, Sabrina Lynn Troxler to Kayla Landry Williams.
211 Monsanto Avenue: donation, Anthony Joseph Berard and David Paul Berard to Stanley Pierre Berard.
208 Third St. and 222 Barton Avenue: Donation, Wayne Gerard Bourgeois to AAA Family Trust.
211 Wade St.: $207,000, Carla D. Farrar to Brian N. Martinez Jr.
24 Weinning Drive: $287,000, Bruce R. Goforth and Donna Biggers Goforth to Matthew T. Hiatt and Lindsey Moore Hiatt.
MONTZ
Evangeline City Subdivision, Unit 6, Square 1, Lot 41A: $225,000, Madison Elizabeth Smith to Chad M. Capdeboscq and Jessica Morales Capdeboscq.
Country Cottage Estates, Phase 3C-A and 3C-B, Lot 85: $80,000, Jake Michael Schexnaydre and Stacy Lynne Schexnaydre to Moore New Homes LLC.
603 Country Cottage Blvd.: $262,000, Brian N. Martinez Jr. to Tanner A. Mangano and Danielle Viada Mangano.
NORCO
46 Clayton Drive: donation, Joanne Tassin Caronna to Randy J. Caronna.
832 Clayton Drive: $188,000, Sherry LeBoeuf Ward to Raul R. Guillen.
832 Clayton Drive: Donation, Raul R. Guillen to Morgan Westmoreland Hoey.
PARADIS
116 Red Gros Lane: $163,500, Gros Estates, LLC to Zachary Paul Pintado.
ST. ROSE
Almedia Plantation, Tract 27, Lots 2, 3, In Section 40, Lots 28-A1 and 28-B1: $4,500,000, Parish Truck Sales, Inc. to OR Properties, LLC.
312 Riverwood Drive: $295,000, Donald O. Retreage Jr. and Lisbeath B. Retreage to Lucas F. Santos and Erika Ussin Santos.
224 Rue Landry Road: $387,000, Bobby J. Ducote and Melissa Scelson to Kimberly S. Bruzeau and Ronald Bruzeau Jr.
712 Turtle Creek Lane: $135,000, Sandra Jackson Turner to Alex J. Soniat.