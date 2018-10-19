EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Sept. 28-Oct. 5
HARAHAN
Grover Ave. 7925: Eileen O. Flaherty to Adele Development LLC, $137,755.
O'Neil Drive 7300: Susan Hennessey to Edward H. Stolley and Ann Stolley, $452,500.
O'Neil Drive 7308: Mark G. Hunter and Karen W. Hunter to Ryan J. Venturella and Angela S. Venturella, $400,000.
Roseland Parkway 365: Casacorp LLC to Yamilet Reina, $263,000.
Royland subdivision, lot M3, square 10: Angela Brady to Dwayne Brady, donation.
Schiro Park subdivision, lot 2: David J. Babin and Jennifer P. Babin to Grey Line Properties Inc., $124,000.
JEFFERSON
Hyman Drive 519: Michele P. Staiano to Joshua A. Lopez, $180,000.
Jefferson St. 559: Kate N. Reilly to Christopher Bradley and Susan J. Bradley, $270,000.
Joyce Ave. 27: Malcolm E. Besnard to Jude Foret, donation.
Orleans Parkway subdivision, lot 13-1: Joshua P. Gates and Talia Gates to Ashley Young, $205,000.
Tucker Ave. 630: Timothy M. Smith, Aimee S. Pittman and Tamara M.S. Thompson to Adam B. Woolery, $120,000.
Vinet St. 364-368: Gloria Vandyke, Wayne J. Vandyke Jr. and Christina M. Vandyke to Belle Maison Properties LLC, $140,000.
KENNER
Albany St. 2435: Joan A. Bischone to Joseph C. Bischone Jr., donation.
Beaujolais Drive 4136: Robert D. Lawless to Hasan Krad, $265,000.
Calhoun St. 932: Theresa Moss to Eddie R. Moss Jr., donation.
California Ave. 3207: Roger L. Martin to Michael F. Martin, $94,462.
Chardonnay Village condo, unit 32-D: First American Bank & Trust to Jimmie B. Martise Trust, $85,000.
Chateau Rothchild Drive 30: Susan Grevemberg and Alfred H. Baker Jr. to Laura Millet and Michael J. Blanchard, donation.
Connecticut Ave. 2029: Steven A. Bertucci Jr. to Carmen M. Cabrera, $165,500.
Craig Ave. 4721: Mollie Taylor and Bryan P. Taylor to Xue Gong and Bing Han, $315,000.
Crestview Office & Industrial Park, lots 19B1A and 191B1E, plot S, square 226: Land Investments LLC to Three Veterans Blvd LLC, $4,500,000.
Driftwood Blvd. 5: Myra C. Naylor to Michael D. Naylor, donation.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 152: James R. Troyer and Josie A. B. Troyer to Alexis E. Ajinca and Courtney M. S. Ajinca, $679,000.
Holy Cross Place 20: Jose Drullard to Ogdalix Marte-Morillo, donation.
Holy Cross Place 20: Guillot Family Trust to Jose Drullard, $156,000.
Houston Place 94: Suyapa G. Dermody and Karla S. Dermody to Alberto Rosa, $169,800.
Iowa Ave. 2204: James B. Head Jr. and Jessica P. Gassen to Marie D. Letellier, $162,000.
Irish Bend Road 3357: Sandra Lebon to Diana J.P. Rodriguez, Lesly Argueta-Barnica, Luis E.P. Rodriguez, Diana Paz and Lesly B.R. Argueta, $262,000.
Lake Trail Drive 3800: Renee S. Horton to Michelle Horton, Susan H. Pancamo and Dana H. Socia, donation.
Maryland Ave. 3240: Paul E. Guyton Jr. to Nuray Guyton, donation.
Palm Vista Drive 2932: Alvin C. Copeland Jr. and Elizabeth A. Copeland to Hector M. Montalvo and Aurelia Montalvo, $960,000.
Pontchartrain Gardens 2. A. subdivision, lot 10, square 32: James E. Mattingly III and Karen E. Mattingly to KLE Properties LLC, $205,000.
Town of Kenner, plot J: Angela Dgerolamo to Dianne D. Beauregard, $5,000.
University City subdivision, lot 32, square 21: Vivian Guarisco to Airam LLC, $125,000.
University City subdivision, lot 65, square 400: Paul P. Danna Sr. and Trudy L. R. Danna to Jefferson Parish, $362.50.
Veterans Memorial Blvd. 602: Janet M. Cortez, Linda Cortez, Mark R. Cortez, Sharon Cortez, Barry C. Cortez and Pamela Cortez to Eric J. Cortez, $96,000.
METAIRIE
26th St. 8732: Ilaiza Miranda-Joglar and Ilaza M. Joglar to Melanie Lacombe and Robert A. Bradbury Jr., $212,500.
42nd St. 3208: Christy A. Little to Donna Martell and Christy A. Little, donation.
Airline Drive 6115: Rodney W. Tregle Sr. and Marion T. Ansardi to DFM Investments LLC, $450,000.
Aurora Ave. 1040: Revival Development LLC and Great Southern Real Estate Development LLC to Joseph M. Nobles and Cherie Nobles, $610,000.
Avron Blvd. 4412: Jeffrie S. Fricke to Eric M. Ferry and Heidi Ferry, $295,000.
Avron Blvd. 4937: Vernon J. Chagnard to Ryan P. Kruse, $335,000.
Barnett Esplanade condo, unit 4405-D: Bridgette R. Miramon to Daudo LLC, $85,000.
Beverly Gardens Drive 601: George W. Schilling III, Joyln S. Panicola, Joylyn P. Schilling and Judith Berkeley to Kenneth J. Curry and Allison Curry, $133,000.
Blanke St. 6608: Alan L. Director, Ronny Massett and Riechelle Massett to Shayla J. Owens and Carol G. Sadowsky, $225,000.
Bonnabel Place. No further data: Bonnabel Properties Inc. to Patricia Arnoult and Sallie F. Arnoult, $6,000.
Bridgedale subdivision, lot 6, square 34: Dorothy A. Cothern to Gregory P. Allemond, donation.
Buras Ave. 8134: Betty J. Kimble and Charles D. Kimble to Gary W. Degrasse, $90,000.
Camel St. 4520: Gregory P. Allemond to Larry J. Gangi Jr., $128,000.
Canal Street subdivision, lot 57, square 37: Julie A. A. Deutsche to Daniel J. Villafranco and Maria B. Villafranco, donation.
Carthage St. 4708: Gail T. Veters and Frederick W. Veters to Frederick W. Veters Jr., $365,750.
Chickasaw Ave. 1321: Michael L. Dawson and Dawn D. Dawson to Bernard J. Brown, $220,000.
Christopher Court 1301: Patricia R. Estey to Brian T. Carr, $215,000.
Cimarron Court condo, unit 201: Pavel Druzhinin to Natalia V. Petcherkina, donation.
Claudius St. 1515: Christine K. Bohnet to Tianliang Gu and Yingli D. Gu, $251,000.
Deckbar Ave. 509: Roger H. Ogden to Xiao Fu, $155,000.
Eastbank subdivision, lot 117, square 44: Esther Matthews, William Hawkins Jr., Malcolm Johnson, Corey Johnson, Walter Johnson, Tasha Johnson, Sherman J. Woods, Brian E. Woods, Shermika E. Woods and Brian Woods to Matlida Garcia, $50,000.
Edenborn Ave. 3228: Hearst Investment LLC to 3228 Edenborn LLC, $305,000.
Feronia St. 1916: Brenda Boettner Capital Holdings LLC to PWS Properties LLC, $180,000.
Green Acres Court 5012: Deborah C. Starr to Denise Alcoser and Anthony A. Alcoser, $330,000.
Haring Road 2801: Bright Real Estate Properties LLC to Karen A. Montalbano, $247,000.
Helios Ave. 1024: Kenneth W. Pfeffer and Rhonda M. Pfeffer to Tracie A. Lack, William A. Lack, Christopher M. Lack and William Lack, $211,000.
Highway Park subdivision, lot 5, square 20: Otis Guichet Jr. and Simone G. Guichet to Stephen R. Sackett and Lana Sackett, donation.
Highway Park townhouses, unit 4312: Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014 3. to Randy Bordes, $71,500.
Holmes Park 2. subdivision, lot K, square 84: Dominick A. Messina to 42nd Street LLC, donation.
Homestead Ave. 913: Katharine Lowery to Robin Merida and David R. Merida, $288,800.
Independence Park subdivision, lot 2: David R. Krey Sr. to David R. Krey Jr., donation.
Lake Louise Ave. 4913: Carolyn A.F. Pollard to Andrew K. Asprodites and Nicole B. Asprodites, $290,000.
Meadowdale St. 5012: Brian P. Raley and Lourdes Z. Estrada to Bao Q. Tran and Trang Tran, $301,000.
Melody Drive 1324: Muriel Z. Carriere, Jean C. Douglass, June C. Ferrara, Lucille C. Hanafy, Glenn J. Carriere and Jane C. Fortier to James F. Stewart and Adrienne C. Stewart, $264,000.
Melody Drive 1336: Amanda Poche and Dustin L. Poche to Troy L. Patterson Jr., $348,000.
Merle St. 6700: Jeffrey L. Slaton, Steve V. Slaton and Roberta D. Slaton to Jessica M. Lamkin, $131,250.
Metairie Terrace, lot 81A, plot 1: Charles Haury III, Terrilyn L. Canale and Gaynell L. Owens to Thomas A. Canale & Terrilyn L. Canale Revocable Trust, donation.
Metairie Towers condo, unit 117: Dane & Associates LLC to MT^ 117 LLC, $205,000.
Missouri Ave. 2404: Adonis Paz to Scotty M. Roberts and Brittni S. Roberts, $225,000.
N. Laurel St. 216: Firldeal A. Davis to Sherif Christophi, $240,000.
N. Laurel St. 216: Capstone Properties LLC to Firldeal A. Davis, $165,000.
Nevada St. 7924: CIM Trust 2016 5. to Essential Investment Properties LLC, $42,500.
New York 1208: Craig A. Blanchard to Gregory Antoine Sr. and Kim Y. Antoine, $385,500.
North Hullen St. 721: Donald V. Haik to Kirk D. Haik, donation.
North Sibley St. 121: VSK Properties LLC to Fitz Construction LLC, $58,000.
Peachtree condo, unit 201: Sheila L. Riedlinger to Randy R. Whelan, $37,000.
Phlox Ave. 911: Ramon Phillips and Sharon S. Phillips to PFS LLC, $80,000.
Ponchartrain Gardens subdivision, lot 6, square 19: Jamie A. Akula to Alice N. Aldridge, donation.
Quincy condo, unit 3: Powell Investments LLC to Daudo LLC, $119,000.
Richland Ave. 4716: Joseph S. Post to William Edgett & Cynthia A. Pacaccio LLC, $422,500.
Ridgeway Drive 3549: Brandi W. Miller to OMP LLC, $325,000.
Riviere 2109: Charles J. Ferry Jr. to Stephanie A. Seely, $226,000.
Ruth St. 6121: Katherine A. Bagnell to John Bagnell, donation.
Sena Drive 213: Debra Wood to Robert D. Bostick III, $500,000.
Senac Drive 4725: David R. Krey Sr. to Eunice B. Krey, donation.
Thirba St. 1000: John G. Deschner to Eric M. Hom, $203,600.
Transcontinental Drive 2800: Cynthia Brown and Ricky M. Brown to Ingrid R. R. Lajuj and Ricardo I. Gomez, $218,000.
Transcontinental Drive 4636: Randy R. Whelan and Charon R. Whelan to Wendy K. S. Luna, $275,000.
Tree Tops townhouse condo, building G, unit 4119: Joshua I. Harmeyer and Ray J. Harmeyer to Neil A. Coggins, $92,500.
Villa D'Orleans condo, unit 518: Eric Cusimano to Melvin H. Smith Jr., $65,000.
W. William David Parkway 617: Lindsey Orkus and Gregory P. Orkus to Lauren Galliano, $320,000.
Waldo St. 745: Sandra Walker to Riyanka Roy and Ramesha Roy, $230,000.
Waldo St. 829: Shannon W. Green to Osvaldo Guichard and Kim Guichard, $290,000.
Whitney Place condo, unit 731: Esther P. Glaudi to Mary L. England, $77,000.
William David Parkway subdivision, lot 2, square 2: Patricia H. Muehlemann to Patricia H. Muehlemann Irrevocable Trust, donation.
Woodlawn Ave. 51: SRF Investments LLC to Susan Letsch, donation.
Woodridge condo, unit 412: Woodcon 412 LLC to Candace L. Jones, $54,900.
Woodridge condo, unit 811: Francesca V. Jimeno to Rosemary B. Cobb, donation.
Woodvine Ave. 579: Christopher M. Ridgeway and Stephanie S. Ridgeway to 579 Woodvine LLC, $100.
RIVER RIDGE
Andrea Ave. 142: Ida Nuccio to 142 Andrea LLC, $110,000.
Arnold Ave. 504: Frederick K. Rivette Jr. and Martha J. Rivette to Dale J. Lebrun, $140,000.
Marmande Ave. 140: Gerard W. Kennedy and Gina L. F. Kennedy to Corey M. Kennedy, donation.
Melrose Lane 6016: Christine C.F. Sewell to Camille N. Guillot, $330,000.
Moss Lane 804: Perk Builders Inc. to Dayna G. Rhodes and Robby J. Rhodes, $160,000.