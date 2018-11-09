ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Oct. 15-19
AMA
Village of Ama, Lot 2-B: $35,000, Chrissie Roux Bergeron and Justin C. Paradise to Barrios Builders, LLC.
BOUTTE
1360 Magnolia Ridge Road: $150,000, Jasper F. Fahrig Jr. and Teresa Guy Fahrig to Jasper F. Fahrig III and Angela Profumo Fahrig.
DESTREHAN
19 Elmwood Court: $590,000, Kent W. Hall Jr. sole trustee of the Kyle W. Hall Insurance Trust to William Mark Conlin IV and Jolene Murphy Conlin.
325 Ormond Meadows, Unit D: $140,000, Dustin Lee Gisclair and Amanda Guidry Gisclair to Henry G. Myers Jr. and Marisa Barraco Myers.
223 Schexnaydre Lane: $329,000, Erin Granier Raiford Incardona and Earl J. Incardona Jr. to Logan Blanchard.
HAHNVILLE
Fashion Plantation III, Fashion Acres, Lot 334: $75,000, John A. Todesco to Cindy Adams Champagne and Darryl J. Champagne.
LULING
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lots 10, 14, 15, 27, 46 and 47: $528,750, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to Milioto Custom Homes, LLC.
333 Ashton Oaks Lane: $183,900, DSLD Homes, LLC to Ilvin Manuel Cordero Sola.
427 Barton Avenue: Donation, Michael L. Fedrick gives an undivided one-half interest of property to Samantha Sims Fedrick.
309 Estates Drive: $18,000, Chad Michael Jackson to Luling Estates, Inc.
8 Palmer Drive: $150,000, Mark K. Fabre Jr. to Lisa Danielle Staley Fabre to Russell James Lauve and Dianna Tucker Lauve.
120 Wade Street: Donation, Elana Bourgeois Folse FKA Elana L. Lutz to James E. Lutz.
NEW SARPY
St. Charles Terrace Subdivision, Square B, Lot 8-A: $10.00, Bruce John Rochelle Sr. and Jacquelyn Margiotta Rochelle to Valero Refining — New Orleans, LLC.
NORCO
Good Hope Plantation, Lot FF-6: $50,000, Lisa Ann Jackson Macaluso, Veda Marie Jackson Dawson and Mary Margaret Jackson Naquin, Co-Trustees for The Living Trust of Veda Tridico, Widow of Charles Percy Jackson Sr. to Kelly J. Buckwalter and Deannie Thibodeaux Buckwalter.
PARADIS
712 Barber Road: $75,000, Truston Michael Jones to Brandy Duhon Nichols.
ST. ROSE
330 Almedia Road: $219,750, Stevendale Road, LLC to Flip Flops & Tank Tops Properties, LLC.
165 Dianne Drive: $167,000, Vernice Lorraina Simon to Alexander R. Smith.