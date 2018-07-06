It’s estimated that 80 percent of flowering plants need pollination to reproduce, and about 35 percent of the world's food crop depends on pollinators. A quick list of foods we would not have without pollinators: oranges, apples, peaches, pumpkins, strawberries, blueberries, squash, tomatoes, okra, peppers, cucumbers, grapes, eggplant, watermelons and cantaloupes.
And don't forget lettuce, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, beets, collards, celery and onions. While we usually eat only the leaves, roots or stems, which grow whether we have pollinators or not, without pollinators you wouldn't get the little packets of seed to plant them each year.
Most of the rest are grains, such as rice, corn, wheat, barley and rye, which are pollinated by the wind.
A pollinator is any insect, bird or mammal that moves pollen from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma of a flower leading to fertilization, seed production and fruit production. Here’s a short list of some things we can do to help our pollinators survive and stay healthy.
1) Choose and grow plants that are an important part of the pollinator’s life cycle. This includes plants that produce nectar as food for the pollinators and plants that function as host plants for the pollinator offspring. Many host plants are very specific.
For example, milkweed is the host plant for monarch butterflies. Citrus, cassia, passion vine and wisteria are host plants for a variety of other butterflies. Butterfly bush, lantana, coneflower, pentas and salvia provide nectar for many kinds of butterflies, while honey bees seek out single-headed flowering plants, borage, crape myrtle, coneflower, snapdragon and holly.
2) Be judicious and educated in the use of insecticides and other chemical pesticides. These materials not only kill the bad bugs in our landscape but the good bugs as well. If you use these, make sure you read and follow the label instructions completely. Applications made at the wrong time of the day or under wrong environmental conditions can be devastating to pollinators.
3) Learn about the multiple pollinators in your area, their life cycles and requirements. Then do your part to help them. A bumblebee sting may hurt for a little while, but killing all the bumblebees will hurt for centuries.
Q: I want to have a fall garden of lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and the like. When do I plant them and what varieties should I use? – Celeste
A: The majority of fall crops can be seeded beginning in July or August and transplanted to the garden four to six weeks later. Some can be direct seeded into the garden. For a detailed guide to planting times and recommended varieties for our area, get the “Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide” available free for download at the LSU AgCenter website.