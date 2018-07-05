ST. CHARLES
Transfers for June 4-8:
AMA
House on property of the Estate of Davis Johnson: Donation, James Kelly Jr. and Larry Maurice Kelly to Bruce Kelly.
BOUTTE
445 Acorn St.: $60,000, Wendy Javonne Williams, Shawnya Mikel Williams and Keena Williams Turner to Dry Wall Building & Specialty Inc.
Extension of subdivision of portion of Ellington Plantation along Magnolia Ridge Road, lots 39B and 40B: $55,000, Charles Wesley Lulei and Kimberly Lynn Matthews Lulei to John Kevin White Sr.
DES ALLEMANDS
155 Bayou Estates South Drive: $280,000, Paula Badeaux Zeringue Wilson and Albert W. Wilson Jr. to Melinda Sue Rappold and Carolyn Jean Rappold.
166 Pleasant Valley Drive: $35,000, Tyson P. Dufrene Sr. and Monique G. Dufrene to Ryan Edward Gaubert and Raegan Rome Gaubert.
264 Up the Bayou Road: $18,000, Jenny Danos Madere, Arlene Danos Gassenberger, Shelly Danos Schexnayder, Todd Danos, Audie Matherne, Catherine Matthew Matherne, Patricia Dano Cortez and Fannie Danos Tregre to Miranda Rome and Ashley Rome.
DESTREHAN
132 Nottaway Drive: $132,500, Randi Bailey to Ryan Bailey.
13 Oakland Drive: $263,000, Katie Kolwe Vitrano and Jeffrey P. Vitrano to Brandon P. Ryan.
Ormond Country Club Estates, Section 2, Square 14, Lot 546: $269,900, Ryan W. Weigold and Kathryn Marie Jorgenson Weigold to American International Relocation Solutions LLC.
315 Ormond Oaks Drive: $235,000, Vickie Williams Green, Bryan C. Green and Shanna Green Sanders to Justin H. Plaia.
Ormond Plantation Subdivision, Lot 4A-H-1: $300,000, Caliwoods LLC to Joshua P. Rochelle.
223 River Point Drive: $210,000, Karen E. Lemoine to Kandace Fruchnichet McNeil and Shane McNeil.
111 Seven Oaks Court: $300,000, Brian E. Boutte and Kay Wagner Boutte to Kyle M. Wagner.
528 W. McAdoo St.: $118,000, Bryan L. Campbell and Elizabeth Campbell to Ryan T. Sander and Mariah Castro Sander.
KILLONA
128 Schoolhouse Road: $25,000, Tyrone D. Scott to Lisa Turner Scott and Lonny Scott.
LULING
214 Ashton Oaks Lane: $199,615, DSLD Homes LLC to Jarrett Jay Shelton.
125 Easy St.: $220,000, Biles Investments LLC to Joann Farve.
Ellington Addition to the town of Luling, being a portion of Ellington Plantation, Section 13, Square 201, lots 4 and 5: $125,000, Succession of Horace J. Champagne Jr. and Mary Catherine Ford Champagne to DLZ Investments LLC.
602 Gassen St.: $99,000, Toni Schaubhut Landry Luce to Rahul R. Jain.
401 Lakewood Drive: $112,000, Marshall Myron Ballard and Lisa Matherne Ballard to Rajnish Jain and Renu Ladia Jain.
517 Kinler Ave./St.: $80,000, Susie Griffin Sandolph to JW Real Estate LLC.
300 Monsanto Ave.: $267,000, Ryan N. Gremillion to Macy L. Ledet.
MONTZ
178 Hundred River Road: $0.00, Wayne Anthony Brady to Michelle Schubert Brady.
NORCO
821 Sixth St.: $150,000, The Harold J. Poche Revocable Trust to Nicholas A. Poche.
206 St. Charles St.: $146,670, Kyle M. Wagner to Lois Champagne Untereiner.
ST. ROSE
258 Janet Drive: Donation, Keri Nevling Burford, Matthew Nevling and Jesse Nevling to Aletha Starr Nevling.
315 Kennedy St.: $70,000, Pamela Faye Davis to Efthimios K. Tsimboukis.