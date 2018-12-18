NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Dec. 10-14
District 1
Banks St. 4324-4326-4326½: $430,000, Emily Claire O'Campo and Walter O'Campo to Robert M. Bacigalupi.
Baudin St. 3017-19: $265,000, Terry K. Hardy to Brentin Cathcart Hosli and Elena V. Hosli.
Coliseum St. 1765: $199,000, Louisiana Coastal Viii LLC to Elizabeth Erickson Harper.
Commerce St. 700: $289,000, Stephanie M. Treuil to Michael E. Clancy and Sheila Rogers Clancy.
Erato St. 4137: $240,000, I. Am New Orleans LLC to Heidi A. Kiesling.
$488,055.56, Nineland LLC to 639 Saint Charles Avenue LLC.
Donation, no value stated, Mary Loretta Landrieu Snellings and Mitchell Joseph Landrieu to 639 Saint Charles Avenue LLC, Cheryl Quirk Landrieu and Ernest Frank Snellings.
Notre Dame St. 407; Tchoupitoulas St. 711; Tchoupitoulas St. 713: $430,000, 407 Notre Dame LLC to Waters Property Investments LLC.
Polymnia St. 1437-1439: $100, Ruth Cooper Irrevocable Inter Vivos Trust No 1 to Chelsea Jade Bruland.
Port of New Orleans 600; Poydras St. 3: $3,300,000, Orp 14a LLC to Harry Avant.
University Place 108: donation, no value stated, Virginia Carolyn Carruthers and William Edward Carruthers to Virginia Carolyn Carruthers, William Carruthers and Virginia Carruthers Living Trust and William Edward Carruthers.
District 2
Barracks St. 727: $216,820, Christopher Bryan Devilleneuve and Thomas Guss to Catherine Louise Deano Flynn.
Bienville St. 2116: $351,000, Carla McKay Wren and Kijana Wren to Christine Adeva Samoy Hampton and Michael Leon Hampton.
Bienville St. 2525-29: $490,500, Life Church of New Orleans Inc. to Mos Art Supply & Framing LLC.
Canal Blvd. 6859: $319,500, Victor R. Farrugia to Nikita Ann Krivjanick Bacchus.
Chartres St. 1027: $425,000, Carl L. Kickham, Jill Toben Kickham to Barbara Jo Brothers.
Dumaine St. 717; N. Claiborne Ave. 919; N. Claiborne Ave. 925; Sherwood Drive 4820: donation, no value stated, George Hughes to Jacqeline Hughes.
Filmore Ave. 830: $695,000, Burhan Zafar Chaudhry and Rida Chaudhry to Heather Foshee Friedman, Heather Foshee Meadows and Heather Foshee Scott.
Gen. Diaz St. 6394: $750,000, Burk Property Investments LLC to Elizabeth Waller Moore and Willard A. Moore III.
Memphis St. 6536: donation, no value stated, Indira Kota Simonett to Sai Sruthi Veerisetty Hannah and Wilson Thomas Hannah.
Orleans Ave. 5910: $370,000, Christopher Fox to Sydney H. Christman and Trevor G. Christman.
St. Philip St. 820: $78,000, Gary A. Lloyd to Jay H. Floyd Jr. and Margaret Mary Dragisic Floyd.
Royal St. 5721-23: $121,000, Eddy Wells Enterprises LLC to Denise L. Harrison.
Royal St. 920-22: $100, Jomax Inc. to Rathborne Properties LLC.
District 3
Arts St. 1306: donation, no value stated, Lisa D. Wade to Lisa D. Wade Trustee for the Sicut Eruca Revocable Trust.
Arts St. 1942-1944: $137,500, Penguin Rock Investments LLC to Blue Duck Investments Inc.
Bass St. 7837: $65,000, Maricelso Miranda to Ki H. Cheng and Melanie Cheng.
Belleville St. 1230: $8,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to A. & V. Realty LLC.
Brutus St. 2156: $136,000, Robert Joseph Daussat and Waldo Joseph Daussat Jr. to Mary Louise Daussat.
Burgundy St. 4200: $198,000, Gwendolyn Kay Pace Brown Batson and Rebecca Elaine Brown Plourde to Ronald David Brown.
Caffin Ave. 1907: $6,000, Mary Theresa Domingue Honore to Leonard C. Washington Sr.
Camelot Drive 4812: $115,000, Thomasina Montgomery Leydsma to Dennise Rosario Ramos and Victor Manaiza.
Castiglione St. 2929: $435,000, Anna Whitlow Posas and Jose Hernan Nobleza Posas to Christina Puffer Sheets and Michael C. Sheets.
Charlotte Drive 6026: $440,000, Ana Josephine Lang Poston to Kristina M. Kent.
Clouet St. 3044-46: $5,500, Debra Morgan Smith to Joyce Brothers Properties LLC.
Desaix Blvd. 3363: $415,000, Be Rich Enterprise Inc. to David E. Ebeling and Michelle Ebeling.
Desire St. 1209: donation, no value stated, Erika Alison Kimball to Philip Dorn.
Devine Ave. 7914: $130,000, Shirley M. Ricard to Kerry C. Patton and Sandra Milanez Patton.
Dorian St. 6730: $155,000, Dc Carriere Properties LLC to Conrad Christopher Carriere Jr. and Kristin Marie Carriere.
Eastview Drive 4649: $95,000, Alice Marie Muray Pitre to Paula L. Boyd and Rodney R. Boyd.
Edward St. 7409: donation, no value stated, Kim Singleton to Tammy Anderson Bradley.
Elysian Fields Ave. 1030: $870,000, Eugene Joseph Theriot to Ten Thirty LLC.
Elysian Fields Ave. 4810: $161,500, David J. Francis to 4810 Elysian Fields Ave LLC.
Esplanade Ave. 1418; Gov. Nicholls St. 1523; N. Robertson St. 1507; North Robertson St. 1507: $100, Calypso Properties LLC to Marcomb Holdings LLC.
Eunice Drive 4942: $130,000, Nttt LLC to Chau T. Do and Dung M. Trinh.
Feliciana Drive 4850: $165,000, Restoration Nola LLC to Alisha Brown Wilson and Alisha Wilson.
Franklin Ave. 3643: $190,000, Yvonne Clark Rosa to Adelle Lynn Bergman.
Frenchmen St. 4628: $189,000, Robert Francis Orourke Jr. to Brandon Scott and Kristin Swanson.
Gentilly Road 2900; St. Denis St. 2048: $164,000, Dean Doucette Clavo to Angela Clavo Young.
Gordon St. 1025: $104,500, Silvia G. Zelaya Mejia to Erica Leibowitz Falkow and Howard Leibowitz.
Grant St. 9936: $134,800, Corey C. Richard, Corey Cornel Richard and Nyoki Alexander Richard to Breana Aneis Hunt and Justin Page Hunt.
Industry St. 2514: $18,000, Curtis O. Francois to 2741 Arts Street LLC.
Jay St. 1717: $375,000, Anne Harrison David and Ronald Hof, trustee in the matter of Brian P. David case No. 18 10237 U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of Louisiana, to Anna S. Whitlow Posas and Jose Hernan Nobleza Posas III.
Kennon Ave. 4450: $90,000, Pathways To Homeownership New Orleans Inc. to Windy Marie Smith Kahn.
Laharpe St. 1815-17: $315,000, Bastion Developments LLC to Brenna Lynn Benson Lamb and Jared Lamb.
London Drive 6253-55: $189,000, Dorota Beata Malkinska and Leszek M. Malkinski to Jarell D. Age.
Louisa St. 1208-1210: $330,000, New Indigo Enterprise LLC to Julieann Groth.
N. Broad St. 1809: donation, no value stated, Michael G. Schmidt to Winifred H. Gavion.
N. Claiborne Ave. 2466-68: $45,500, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Robert E. Lett.
N. Dorgenois St. 1303: $240,000, Ava Joseph Motley, George F. Joseph III and Jeffrey B. Motley to La Cancha LLC.
N. Dorgenois St. 1777-79: $50,000, Sean C. McDonald to David R. Hinds.
N. Miro St. 116-118: $162,000, Christine Savoy Chaney and Kevin K. Chaney to 2201 Canal Street LLC.
N. Robertson St. 3918: $147,900, Parish Property Investment Group LLC to Tracey Lee Hoskin.
N. Rocheblave St. 1856-58: $125,000, Jj S&k Properties LLC to Newton J. Gordon.
N. Tonti St. 1431: $470,000, Ethel Katsoluis Fiske to Tanya Simmons Abboud and William G. Abboud.
N. Tonti St. 5000: donation, no value stated, Bobby M. Payne to Donna Smothers.
New Orleans St. 2918-2918½: $105,000, Armando Bautista Leiva, Jill Francis Bernard, Joan Francis Smith, Joseph Francis, Leslie Francis Bordenave, Lloyd Peter Francis Sr. Testament Trust and Michelle Fulton Francis to Love Real Estate Ventures LLC.
New Orleans St. 2918-2918½: $152,000, Love Real Estate Ventures LLC to Amanda J. Golob, Madeline Shapiro Golob, Madeline Shapiro Kamen and Roy Jay Kamen.
Nottingham Drive 4809: $169,000, Neighborhood Restoration of Baton Rouge LLC to Elisabet C. Rodriguez.
Paris Ave. 4030: $132,000, Enrico Joseph Desalle to Edgardo Aguirre Zaldana.
Placid St. 7918: donation, no value stated, Christina Kalwei McIntosh and Thomas McIntosh III to Pedro Manuel Miguel Garcia.
S. Coronet Court 7819: $25,000, Maison Du Belle LLC to Shon B. Lucien.
S. Galvez St. 4444: $390,000, Carina Dyberg Loubier and Emanuel Loubier to Rachael T. Depauw and William D. Depauw.
Spain St. 3414: donation, no value stated, Avus Derbigny James to Nicole J. Derbigny.
Spain St. 4440: $205,000, Barbara Clark Christensen, Barbara Clark Crozier and Robyn Guthrie Clark to Perk Builders Inc.
St. Claude Ave. 3925: $310,000, Joseph P. Gee to Kathryn Gabrielle Burke Bingham and Shannon T. Bingham.
St. Ferdinand St. 1804-06: $20,000, Humberto M. Lopez to Wayne Palmer.
Treasure St. 1653-55-55a: $159,000, Rac Properties LLC to Family First Enterprise LLC.
Touro St. 5006: $140,000, Edward Peter Saunders Sr. to David B. Cross.
Treasure St. 2044: donation, no value stated, Gloria Batteau to Jon Blanchard Ramie and Joni Blanchard Ramie.
Wildair Drive 6038: $264,000, Kj Xxiii LLC to Jennifer Perez.
Wilton Drive 5749: $25,000, Rosalind Francis Armour to Omni Realty LLC.
Wilton Drive 5749: $44,000, Omni Realty LLC to H1philip LLC.
District 4
Annunciation St. 2316: $60,000, Jonathan Burden to Jt Capital Partners LLC.
Annunciation St. 3224: $100,000, Comprehensive Central City Initiative of New Orleans Inc. to A. and M. 786 LLC.
Chippewa St. 2338-2340: $257,500, Darren L. Isabelle to T. Bussey Holdings LLC.
Chippewa St. 2816: $380,000, Ryan M. McCabe to Steve Wesley Roberts.
Ninth St. 704-06: $209,000, Keith J. Toso and Peggy Quinlan Toso to Elizabeth Petroff Kissin, Roy H. Kissin and Sonia J. Kissin.
Philip St. 1716-1718: $295,000, Ariana Star Tipper Brower to Katelyn Elizabeth Lundin.
Philip St. 2904-2906: $65,000, Kelvin Robey to Qyma Enterprise LLC.
S. Roman St. 2325-25½; S. Roman St. 2327-27½: $14,000, Darryl Hill to 2325 27 S. Roman Street LLC.
Second St. 903: $300,000, Aaron J. Shipman to Allison Hanson Weed.
Second St. 1113: $197,000, John Peter Canterbury to Lauren Nelsen.
Sixth St. 815: $260,000, Kevin Everett and Thelma Lynn Everett to 4107 09 Clara Street LLC.
Sixth St. 1017-1021: $530,000, Rebecca Seale Carter, Rebecca Seale Paterson and Seale C. Paterson to Elaine Kao Brumbaugh and Michael Everett Brumbaugh.
Washington Ave. 2605: donation, no value stated, John J. Marien, Laurie K. Nelson Marien and Laurie N. Marien to Marien Investments LLC.
District 5
Atlantic Ave. 431- 431½: $320,000, Alma Loredo Maldonado to Kristin Lo.
Casa Calvo St. 1101: $198,800, Caymus Enterprises LLC to Seale C. Paterson.
Eugenie Court 10: $205,000, Barry D. Nelson and Zena Thomas Nelson to Timothy L. Hood.
LB Landry Ave. 2164; LB Landry Ave. 2170: $63,000, Bobby Harris Jr. and Irmeisha Godfrey to Edinburgh Investment Group LLC.
Larchmont Place 105: $195,000, Michael L. Salvaggio to Phuong Ngoc Tran.
Nunez St. 721-23; Nunez St. 723: $305,000, Amy Jean Galloway Hailey to Thomas Haley Gardner Jr.
Patterson Drive 3912: donation, no value stated, Robert J. Hepting, William A. Hepting and William P. Hepting to Karen T. Hepting Williams.
Rivertree Court 1730: $216,400, Shirley Peters Kerr to Michael David Gadley.
Somerset Drive 3529: $169,000, Carlos A. Ramirez and Luz S. Tamayo Ramirez to Bernard Hall and Pamela Wilson Hall.
Stanton Road 932: donation, no value stated, Patricia Patton Beeson to Benny Andre Carollo and Linda Beeson Carollo.
District 6
Arabella St. 1217: donation, no value stated, Patricia Latham Bach and Philip M. Bach to Community Property Trust Uta Dtd 02 25 2015, Patricia Latham Bach and Philip M. Bach.
Camp St. 4813-15: $660,000, Saberre Investments LLC to Cheri R. Coleman Gardner and Edward T. Gardner.
Camp St. 4813-15: $660,000, Saberre Investments LLC to Cheri R. Coleman Gardner and Edward T. Gardner.
Coliseum St. 4617-19: $525,000, Helena Duran Hewitt Revocable Living Trust to David S. Gallichio and Laura D. Gallichio.
Constance St. 5030: $795,000, Valmont Investments LLC to Julie Blackburn Henault.
Gen. Pershing St. 1929: $1,058,000, Trent D. Desselle to Michael Martinovich and Susan Linton Martinovich.
Gen. Pershing St. 2801-03: donation, no value stated, Anthony A. Hickman, Anthony Brooks, Antoinette Warren, Areana Hickman, Brian Hickman, Claudette Caire, Diedra Hickman, Evelyn Montrell Williams, Gregory Hickman, Julius Williams III, Lois Brumfield, Lois Foster, Marion Daniels, Nyisha Hickman Cobbins, Olga H. Marsalis, Ron Oneil Hickman, Tanya Lafayette, Terrell Davis, Troy Hickman, Troyln Simon, Tyisha Hickman and Zelma Lockett to Alton Hickman Sr.
Hurst St. 6125: $615,000, Joseph Peter MacAluso to Rayza C. Carballo Merkins.
Laurel St. 3500-02: $625,000, Albert Vilair Walsh and Jordan Elena Shay Walsh to Meredith Meade Kew and Sherman A. Kew Jr.
Laurel St. 6034: $680,000, Allison Todd Voelker to Charles Robert Fulton, Fulton Family Trust dated June 13, 2007, Julie Garitty Fulton, Peggy G. Rives, Robert W. Rives Sr. and Robert W. and Peggy G. Rives Revocable Trust dated May 4, 2015.
Marengo St. 2534: $355,000, Kamau Ebire Foderingham and Shelina Davis Foderingham to Yasamin Katharine Asgari.
St. Charles Ave. 5504: $2,000,000, Helen Negrotto Oser Purvis to Donald R. Smith.
State St. 1322: $1,360,000, Eugenie Haydel Graffagnini and Kyle F. Graffagnini to Kim Price Crosby and Robert H. Crosby III.
State St. 508: $910,000, Donald Clive Hardy and Shirley Marie Boeckling Hardy to Paige Pointer Rachal and Travis Alexander Rachal.
Tchoupitoulas St. 5811: $380,000, Gregory P. Eveline and Mary P. Kelly Eveline to John M. Hamilton and Kellie A. Talbot Hamilton.
Upperline St. 2722: $599,000, Chester Development LLC to Adam Wright and Analisa Marielle Brady Wright.
District 7
14th St. 232: $289,000, Anne Marie Prados Leonard to Geoffrey M. Udoff and Kelsey B. Wirtz Udoff.
40th St. 233: $401,500, Jacob John Mayer to Gina Seefluth Betancourt, Gina Seefluth Wan and Wolodymyr R. Wan Jr.
Bellaire Drive 6613-15: $145,000, Dorothy Treadway Memory and Robert A. Memory Jr. to Maryam Tareh.
Burdette St. 1734: $157,500, Alexander D. Ameen, Mary Dipietro Ameen and Ramsey M. Ameen to Catherine Ann Pyburn.
Cambronne St. 2825: $252,500, Andrew Vanacore to Frances Bellfield Currie.
Fig St. 9031: $100,000, Gaile M. Montgomery Riley to Matthew Arnold.
Freret St. 7531: $310,000, Eb Tronski LLC to Edie Kelly Pitt, Isabella Beech Pitt and Jeffrey H. Pitt.
Hammond Highway 515: $325,000, Casey Kloehn and Sarah Kloehn to Hossameldin Meligy.
Leonidas St. 1429: $66,000, Don William Thomas and Sharon Kaye Thomas to Tnc Associates LLC.
Leonidas St. 1718; Leonidas St. 1720: $200,000, Hammerhead Development LLC to Asper Construction and Development Group LLC.
Oak St. 8714: $268,000, Charlane Hardy Liles to Oak Street Clinic LLC.
Rue Leville St. 3: $213,000, Juliet V. Tresca and William Tresca to Bradley D. Smith.
Tacoma St. 328: $450,000, Deborah Ann Palmer Seal to Amie Carter Mendes and Andres Felipe Mendes.
Tchoupitoulas St. 4907-4909: $316,000, Beth Babineaux Loewe, Brett Marcel Babineaux and Chantal Babineaux Hagood to Amanda Yvonne Hammack Link.