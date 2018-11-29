ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Nov. 9-14
ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Oaks Loop 118: $169,900, Phillilp L. Mardis to Catherine E. Fraser.
Bald Eagle Drive 148: $425,000, John J. Favaloro and Kimberly B. Favaloro to Victor F. Aguiluz and Lori L. Aguiluz.
Burvant St. 23262: $78,000, Cynthia Marie Fournet to Robert F. Morris III and Tiffany B. Morris.
Comanche Drive 903: donation, no value stated, Rebecca Keating Wattigny to Michael Sean Wattigny.
Fifth Ave. 23591: $135,000, Kristopher D. Barton to Michael Raymond III.
Gordon Ave. 72251: $260,000, 923 LLC to David H. Guidry and Michelle H. Guidry.
Great Southern Drive 917: $500,000, Paul J. Woods Jr. and Lisa Pere Buras to John J. Favaloro and Kimberly B. Favaloro.
Hillcrest Blvd. 73483: $4,000, Norman Paul Darling to Gina Marie Lupo.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mark A. Schurr to Brett Schurr.
COVINGTON
Acadia Park Drive 227: $280,000, Charles J. Bonaventure to Robert W. Saucier and Georgia K. Saucier.
Amber Court 73745: $183,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Christopher M. Buffa and Catherine G. Buffa.
Bay Tree Manor Drive 116: $505,000, Greenduck Covington LLC to Russell Bryce Butz and Donna Reynolds Naquin Butz.
Beauregard Parkway 941: $315,000, Joel Victor Ronzello and Megan Franklin Ronzello to Patrick A. Parham and Lisa L. Parham.
Beverly Drive 76242: $30,000, Charlotte Dianne Taylor and Susn Taylor Hilker to Michael C. Oster Sr. and Heather C. Oster.
Capistrano Court 869: $273,800, DSLD Homes LLC to Ernest J. Stephens IV and Heather O. Stephens.
Carrol Drive 76049: $125,000, Buster Lee Muegge and Susan N. Muegge to Patricia D. Hauschild.
City of New Covington, lot 5, square 509: $50,000, L&HB Properties Ltd. to Debra Mercier.
Crestview Hills Loop 75112: $199,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast Inc. to Mulugeta Ghile.
Cypress Point Drive 4189: $415,000, Bruno Construction Co. Inc. to Jeffrey S. Burley and Blake L. Burley.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lots 8, 9, square 1212, alley: $310,000, West 13th Holdings LLC to Christopher J. Michael and Brittany L. Schroder Michael.
Division of New Covington subdivision, portion of ground: $7,900, city of Covington to Larry J. Green and Martha C. Green.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 1102: $110,000, Mary Ann Becknel to Linda A. Foster.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 27107: $155,000, David B. Grunfeld to Earl J. Parr and Ann S. Parr.
Fourth St. 70009: $174,500, Charles H. Sclafani Jr. and Lauren F. Sclafani to Felix E. Forjet Sr. and Avis Wood.
Fourth St. 70010: $175,000, Morris Warren Bigner and Linda H. Bigner to David M. Kassin and Lacy R. Kassin.
Geronimo Drive 565: $350,000, Marvin P. Clement and Jeanne Landry Tenorio Clement to Alberto J. Trevino.
Helenburg subdivision, lots 2, 4, square 39: $45,000, Sue Friedman Moffatt to NGC Homes Design and Investments LLC.
Hidden Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 29: $85,022, Hidden Creek LLC to Jenkins Homes Inc..
Honeysuckle Drive 101: $151,000, Angela Smith Whittal to 101 Honeysuckle LLC.
La Branche Place 416: $386,475, Highland Homes Inc. to Eugene J. Loyacano Jr. and Jane M. Loyacano.
Linden St. 20063: $215,200, Hughes Custom Homes LLC to Carlton R. Pylant.
Michelle Drive 6: $185,000, Thomas L. Heidingsfelder and Nancy B. Heidingsfelder to Jonathan D. Glenn.
Military Road 72392: $745,000, Russell B. Butz and Donna Reynolds Naquin Butz to Michael D. Green and Courtney P. Green.
Minor subdivision, portion of ground: $62,000, Christina Marie Favret to Christopher M. Johnson and Ashley Mayeux Johnson.
N. Creek Drive 1325: $183,970, DSLD Homes LLC to Christian L. Sarrat and Angelina A. Sarrat.
N. Jackson St. 620: $39,000, Gilman Enterprises LLC to Lindsey Richardson Sweitzer.
N. Jackson St. 626: $36,000, Gilman Enterprises LLC to Net D Construction LLC.
N. Meyers Drive 190: $252,500, Cody Andrew Jenkins to Troy J. Kalvaitis and Beverly B. Kalvaitis.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $265,000, Succession of Herbert J. Schouest Sr. to Christopher E. Dodge and Gina J. Dodge.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $15,000, George E. Burch III and Claire Masters Burch to Resource Bank.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $33,000, John Daniel Pierce Jr. to Fay Homes LLC.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $315,000, Michael C. Shepperson Jr. and Julie C. Shepperson to Donovan Squyers and Shannon C. Squyers.
Patricia Drive 8: $315,000, Neil B. Landry and Ruby F. Landry to Adam Marler and Paige Marler.
Penn Mill Road 73603: $187,000, Holly Baker Dabdoub to Kenneth Singleton Simmons.
Penwood Drive 742: no value stated, Matthew J. Burgess and Rebecca L. Burgess to John Blackledge Jr. and Shelly A. Blackledge.
Philly Court 220: $170,500, Bank of America NA to Annod LLC.
Poplar Grove Lane 112: $459,900, Level Construction and Development LLC to Clay Edward Fondren and Roseann Vernaci Fondren.
Rickelin Drive 75757: $232,900, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Glenn Martin Sr. and Christina W. Martin.
River Club subdivision, Phase 4-A, lot 51: $75,000, River Club Development LLC to Conbeth Development LLC.
River Forest Estates, lot 6: $65,000, Otis K. Spell and Jeanne B. Spell to Jared Diaz, Tennille K. Diaz, Karen Diaz and Juel Diaz.
Robindale subdivision, lot 18, square 15: $50,000, Steadfast Development LLC to Jenkins Homes Incorp.
S. Bocage Court 613: $385,000, John L. Sumrall and Judy F. Sumrall to Donald A. Reggio and Michele Humma Stiebling.
S. Bocage Court 637: $405,000, Renee L. Alterman, Vaunne Leveque, Linda L. Gralton and others to Joel V. Ronzello and Megan F. Ronzello.
S. Corniche du Lac 973: $402,575, Rinaldi Builders LLC to Paul D. Jacobsen and Ann Naquin Jacobsen.
S. Orchard Lane 270: $229,900, Succession of Ann T. Kelley to Elisha Kelly Tarbell.
Savannah subdivision, Phase 3, lot 120: $180,000, Michael D. Pittman and Jennifer G. Pittman to Robert Kasabian and Sylvia Kasabian.
Saw Grass Loop 354: $326,523, DSLD Homes LLC to Jason M. Howell and Ashley A. Howell.
Section 12, township 7 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $188,000, They Got Me Workin LLC to Cynthia A. Childers.
Shady View Lane 405: $475,000, Ghaith George Ammari and Jennifer Wightman Ammari to Michael Dan Munna and Kathryn Thomas Munna.
South St. 20280: $101,500, Donald R. Wilson to Sean M. Dunaway and Lautice A. Taylor.
St. Ann St. 21095: $123,000, Succession of Frank R. Robinson Jr. and succession of Martha R. Robinson to Alec Dunham Davis and Storm Edward P. Davis.
Tammany Hills subdivision, portion of ground: $72,500, Elizabeth P. Williams, Phillip B. Pfeffer and Susan P. Latham to Advance Mortgage Co. LLC.
Taulla Drive 68335: $550,000, Yvette R. Monju to Randolph C. Hovey and Kim K. Hovey.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-7, lot 331: $97,500, Terra Bella Group LLC to Hagan & Banks Development LLC.
Third St. 70494: $170,000, Jodie Marie Couture and Tina Diane Couch to Dion Marie Santos.
Vintage Drive 280: $188,900, David E. Diggs and Nancy S. Diggs to Penny D. Fahey.
Washington Ave. 71452: $130,000, Timothy Stein and Rebecca Clark Stein to Steven G. Bonner and Monique Lemoine Bonner.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $234,955, Jenkins Homes Inc. to John A. Johnson and Brooke V. Johnson.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $350,000, Dupont Investment Properties LLC to Chris J. Boudreaux Jr. and Melissa Marie Boudreaux.
Section 2, township 5 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Kenneth Paul Mathews to Patricia M. Currie.
Stonelake Estates, Phase 1, lot 11: $125,000, Richard Paul Comment Jr. and Maria Urbina Comment to Joseph B. Faist III.
LACOMBE
Adele Road 28836: $156,800, Coast Builder LLC to Jay F. Vollers and Meaghan B. Vollers.
Glenwood St. 61729: donation, no value stated, Sherman P. Elfert to Brian Elfert Trust, Brian M. Elfert and Nancy E. Schwab.
Huey St. 30451: $139,500, Calamari Construction LLC to Kristin Crawford.
S. Mill Road 60319: $47,500, Hah Investments LLC to Lucille 27044 LLC.
MADISONVILLE
Aldridge Court 130: $650,000, Nancy Sutton Chatelain to James M. McCue and Angela C. McCue.
Bedico Creek subdivision, lot 634: $107,900, Bedico Interests LLC to Warren Cordes II and Bridget L. Cordes.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1, lot 685: $378,850, GMI Construction Inc. to Ronald Landis Jr. and Holly O'Neal Landis.
Bedico Creek subdivision, Phase 1-B, lot 103: $225,000, Conbeth Development LLC to Susan H. Oglesbee.
Bedico Parkway 656: no value stated, Robert E. Bahr and Jessica R. Bahr to Anthony J. Schmitt and Julie Ann Schmitt.
Belle Loop 585: $453,562, Rinaldi Builders LLC to Noah Cockfield and Heather Cockfield.
Bordeaux Court 408: $594,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain Hayden to Mark E. McGee and Kimberly Hammen Little.
Cedar Creek Drive 309: $322,815, DSLD Homes LLC to Justin Guzik and Lisa Guzik.
Cypress Bend Lane 2020: $342,000, Brandon Harvey and Nickie Gaspard Harvey to Derek Guidry and Sarah Boutte.
Davis St. 124: $156,750, SMB Construction LLC to Ruben Alvarez and Cindy Rosalia Quintanilla.
Deloaks Road 127: $568,000, David E. Beck and Sharon M. Beck to Samuel M. Hauck and Sherry Ann Hauck.
Dummyline Road 125: $340,000, Matthew C. Lucas and Katelyn Masone Lucas to Kenneth A. Fox and Marie Oddo Fox.
Elise Lane 725: $75,000, Forest Lake Estates LLC to Ryan M. Russell and Perry Lee Russell.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1037: $266,850, McHugh Land Holding LLC to Arrin W. Khanbashi.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1040: $282,000, BMI Construction LLC to Tracey D. McCord.
Grand Oaks subdivision, Phase 2-A-1, lot 65: $285,500, Eugene Paul Rivarde and Dana S. Rivarde to Robert Fleming and Amy P. Fleming.
Hester St. 8: $199,000, HLB Builders LLC to William A. Brewster and Monique Devillle Brewster.
Live Oak Hills subdivision, lot 4, square 3: $29,500, Sarco Inc. to Emma Jayne Falgoust.
Oak Park Drive 28: $50,000, Succession of Theresa L. Heider to Susie Adams Motichek.
Perrilloux Trace Ave. 748: $385,285, Coast Builders LLC to Benjamin R. Brooks and Haley Z. Brooks.
Pine Grove Loop 696: $316,245, DSLD Homes LLC to Kenneth Matherne and Danielle Matherne.
Pine St. 304: $371,900, Revival Homes LLC to Ralph F. Goodrich and Thasanee S. Fitzgerald Goodrich.
Ring Neck Drive 7052: $303,000, KPM Construction LLC to Ryan D. Louviere and Kassi P. Louviere.
River Oaks Estates, Phase 5, lot 272: $91,500, Darren J. Autin and Michelle Difranco Autin to Chad J. Schmalz and Rebecca Elizabeth Meany.
Silver Oak Drive 537: $304,500, Prime Design + Build Group LLC to Michael B. Macmillan and Kristen G. Macmillan.
St. Calais Place 217: $285,000, Dale B. Wallace and Courtney A. Wallace to Ronnie Y. Ridgdell and Stephanie F. Ridgdell.
Sweet Clover Way 1241: $379,900, Jenkins Homes Inc. to Mark T. Lynch and Michele P. Lynch.
Taverny Court 69088: $202,000, William W. Terry to Michael Kelly and Lindsay R. Kelly.
MANDEVILLE
Acadian Lane 121: $620,000, Kyle J. Arceneaux and Margaret Anna Kulage Arceneaux to William S. Montgomery and Amy B. Montgomery.
Agnes St. 905: $347,000, Kenneth Ray Adams III and Jennifer Blacklock Adams to James Matthew McGee and Shannon H. McGee.
America Street, lot 2550: $20,300, Jon R. Laurant to Edward Scott.
Armel Road 67275: $167,000, Mark Allen Dishon ad Bettina M. Dishon to Todd A. Torregano and Kristina L. Torregano.
Autumn Wind Lane 530: $315,000, Anthony J. Cartaginese and Selena W. Cartaginese to Steven G. Watrus and Sara J. Watrus.
Chacahoula Lane 113: $425,000, Succession of Shirley B. Voelkel Fichtel to Dylen T. Pazon.
Forest Loop 200: $153,000, Brian J. Rhinehart and Margo D. Rhinehart to Jerry E. Schaefer, Kathleen Murphy Schaefer and Erica L. Ferguson Murphy.
Grande Maison subdivision, Phase 3-B, lot 158: $86,000, Grande Maison Development LLC to Turnkey Homes LLC.
Holly St. 115: $950,000, Aslet LLC, Louise T. Hargon, Susan T. Doss, Albert Terkuhle III to Berning Properties LLC.
Jackson Ave. 800: $642,500, SRB Enterprises LLC to Samson and Belle LLC.
Juliette Lane 431: $160,000, Bradley E. Joyce and Julie M. Joyce to Reginald L. Harrington and Phyllis W. Harrington.
Louisiana Highway 59 3929: $430,000, Victor L. Garcia and Reina E. Garcia to JMK Ventures LLC.
Louisiana Highway 59 69045: $340,000, Romo Holdings LLC to FTJ Investment Enterprises LLC.
Mark Smith Drive 50: $600,000, Mark D. Higdon and Juliettte Moss Higdon to Joseph Baldwin and Michelle Desmond Baldwin.
Monroe St. 1830: $128,000, Joseph Stoy Crowe Jr. to Clyde Touchstone and Cindy B. Touchstone.
Monroe St. 2024: $168,000, Roy O. Hardin III and Roselyn Aleman Hardin to John S. May.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Kevin P. Benanti and succession of Vincent J. Benanti Jr. to Tabitha Benanti Dion.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $1,300,215, Robert T. Doolittle Sr., Joan P. Doolittle and others to Garden Walk II LLC.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Alma Gooding Oriol to Richard Dale Oriol.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Kevin P. Benanti and Tabitha Benanti Dion to Tabbie Perkins Benanti.
Parkview Blvd. 308: $115,900, Ralph A. Litolff Jr. and Karen R. Litolff to Jean Wainright.
Plantation Blvd. 670: $247,000, Joseph O. Akin and Mary P. Akin to Debra J. Brooks.
Sycamore Place 1216: $230,000, Aaron C. Smith to Joseph S. Madden and Barbara L. Madden.
Town of Mandeville, lot 18-A, square 343-B: $205,000, Jimmy D. Gill Jr. and Rachael B. Gill to Cynthia Marie Shields Guillot.
Town of Mandeville, lots 4, 5, 6, square 21: $165,000, John Dillon to Benjamin M. Tiblier, Sidney L. Tiblier III and Susan R. Tiblier.
Westwood Drive 239: $305,000, Easy Living LLC to John F. Dunbar and Megan Dunbar.
PEARL RIVER
Longwood Court 101: donation, no value stated, Spencer Latimer Reeves to Carrie Nuccio Reeves.
Longwood Court 101: donation, no value stated, Carrie Nuccio Reeves to Spencer Latimer Reeves.
Louisiana Highway 36 36277: $110,000, Rapid Results Inc. to Ryan M. Lee.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $4,000, donation, Hiram A. Flynn to Kelly Dawn Culver Malacara.
Pump Slough Road 65583: no value stated, Stateline C Store LLC to Sunny Time LLC.
SIXTH WARD
Near Sixth Ward, portion of ground: $150,000, Albert J. Ward Jr. to Jeffrey L. Ward.
SLIDELL
Beech St. 1424-26: $124,500, Eugene J. Bogle Estate to Timothy M. Thompson Jr. and Jessica M. Thompson.
Amanda Drive 223: $236,400, Larry J. Ivey and Nadine J. Ivey to Debbie J. Whitmore Irish.
Barbara Lane 112: $10 and other good and valuable consideration, Horace B. Pope and Kathie Smith Pope to Strata Twelve LLC.
Bayou Liberty Estates, lots 31, 32, square M: $1,900, Byron C. Green to Marcia O. Revere.
Beach View subdivision, lot 1-A, square 19: $124,000, Miracle Investing LLC to Taylor Ann Doucet.
Bienville Drive 121: $57,000, Rebecca B. Labrosse to Amado Miranda Hernandez.
Birdie Drive 32: $103,000, Boltin Properties LLC to Tiauni Cherne' Julien.
Camellia Drive 2993: $120,000, Arthur J. Isbell and Melanie H. Isbell to Joshua C. Sage and Erica M. Sage.
Cape Breton Drive 300: $525,000, Ryan P. Sides and Crystal W. Sides to Troy L. Kidder and Aimee P. Kidder.
Chamale Cove West 107: $78,900, Merlyn H. Cousins Jr. to Ward Kremer and Carolyn K. Kremer.
Chamale Cove West 111, Unit 111: $75,000, Craig T. Gabb to Paula Yvette James.
Columbia Place 113: $276,000, William A. Shaffer to Kenny Lee Bartram.
Dover St. 333: $159,000, Christina Cuthbertson Davis to Takoda Muilenburg and Carla W. Muilenburg.
Driftwood Circle 317: $185,000, High Ground Solutions LLC to Prisca Washington.
E. Lakeshore Village Drive 308: $234,500, D. R. Hoton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kevin M. Pettis and Vontrell Lynell R. Pettis.
E. Lakeshore Village Drive 356: $210,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Michael Sartain Jr. and Jessica P. Sartain.
Eagle Point subdivision, Phase 1, lot 15: $230,000, Land Title Investments LLC to Jamie Espadron and Kandy Espadron.
Fairview Drive 1725: $72,893, Standard Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Florence Drive 538: $376,000, Kelly Homes Builders LLC to Hua Houn Leng and Choon Hua Leng.
Fourth St. 1742: $175,500, Sheila R. Gaskill to Joseph M. Ammond.
Foxbriar St. 225: $118,000, Howard E. Hilker III, Wendall Gonzales Hilker and Howard E. Hilker Jr. to Paulette Meggs.
Hempstead Drive 1921: $139,000, Binh Van Vu to Candice Anita Ray.
Islander Drive 238: $390,000, Raymond C. Lockwood and Kathleen S. Lockwood to Gary C. Gusman Jr. and Jennifer V. Gusman.
Jay St. 2005: $143,500, Jason M. Riggio to Austin W. Hawes.
Kempsey Court 101: $162,000, Christopher M. Mawson to Edward J. Seifert IV.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-B, lot 42: $65,000, Tammany Holding Co. LLC to Ravindra R. Reddy.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-B, lots 44, 52: $130,000, Tammany Holding Co. LLC to Hariprasad G. Reddy.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-B, lots 46, 101: $130,000, Tammany Holding Co. LLC to Kumar K. Amaraneni.
Lakeshore Village subdivision, lot 39-A, square 5: $82,950, Wells Fargo NA to R&D Homes LLC.
Louisiana Highway 433 55381: $65,000, Lawrence J. Warren, Sharon Warren Favalora and Doris Warren Esteve to Julie Anne Dibella Descrochers.
Meadows Blvd. 234: $196,000, Jeltje Susan V. Roudolfich to Elton M. Tramble and Sedonia C. Trambl.
Naples Court 444: $381,000, Brian K. Macaluso and Jennifer M. Koehl Macaluso to Elizabeth Alison D. Cuevas.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: no value stated, Welltower NNN Group LLC to Slidell Healthcare Partners LLC.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $51,083, Billie Lynn Garrett Semmes to Stirling Fremaux Industrial I LLC.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $5,870,000, St. Tammany Lodging LLC to Huiana Lake Group Inc..
Ninth St. 124: donation, no value stated, Frederick W. Nagle Jr. to Michael A. Nagle.
North End Addition subdivision, lots 50, 51, 52, square P: $7,000, Chris J. Boudreaux Jr. and Melissa Florez Boudreaux to Luis E. Rivera-Munguia and Rosa Amala Puerto-Garrido.
Oak Harbor Moorings subdivision, lot 114: $72,000, Robert E. Gaine to James N. Serpas and Alissa P. Serpas.
Peachtree St. 501: $11,900, Renee Thiel Cure to Michael J. Collongues.
Pine Park Place subdivision, lots 10, 11, 12, square 2: $25,000, Stanley M. Jones Sr. and Gwendolyn T. Jones to Andre A. Jackson and Shawanna Pichon Jackson.
Pontchartrain Drive 3091: no value stated, Stratford Holding LLC to Bristol Holding LLC.
Pontchartrain Drive 4789-A: $8,500, Charles P. Mule Sr. to Chad Sherman and Karen G. Sherman.
Quail Ridge subdivision, Phase 5, lot 48: $425,000, David L. Nichols and Cheryl T. Nichols to Eric Rommal and Christina Rommal.
Red Mill Drive 56165: $55,000, Stancel Paul Lafaver and Sandy Zeringu Lafaver to Rita Rogers Mccollum.
Robin St. 2521: $149,900, Federal National Mortgage Associaton to Rose J. Smith.
Rue Acadian 144: $353,500, Scott G. Bell and Karla H. Bell to Eric G. Shuman.
S. Lakeshore Village Drive 148: $270,000, D. R. Horton Inc.Gulf Coast to Brad J. Lesassier and Ericha N. Lesassier.
Section 33, township 9 south, range 14 east, portion of ground: $139,000, Verna Marie Prosper Gonzales to Meg C. O'Connor.
Third Ave. 36341: $12,000, Sandra G. Sharp to Regina M. Spencer.
Third St. 1625-27: $81,600, Scott J. Lindsey to Matthew Joachim.
Tricia Drive 1006: $241,250, Dennis White Jr. and Coricka Simmons White to Warner R. Holt and Cheryl K. Holt.
Tupelo Drive 4351: $32,900, Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2017-2 to Louis Ochoa.
Vine St. 230: $80,000, Kelsie Cherie Owen to Clint R. Martensson.
W. Augusta Lane 173: $515,000, Robert G. Gales and Carroll Trauth Gales to Bradley S. Fusilier Jr..
Wellington Lane 2116: $170,000, Brett A. Carrubba to Amanda Wesley Broussard.
Westchester Place 316: $150,000, Hardship Properties LLC to Daniel Juster and Angelle P. Juster.
Whitehall Drive 134: $125,000, Matthew W. Bryant and Laura J. Bryant to Rayshell N. Peters and Demetrice Deshuan Thomas.
Wildwood Lane 1534: $139,000, Leonard E. Strayer to Carl E. Sumlin and Mary M. Sumlin.
William Tell St. 2990: $174,000, James A. Devereux and Joanna F. Devereux to Thomas G. Parker.
William Tell St. 3233: $60,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to GEC Enterprise LLC.
William Tell St. 3233: $1 and other good and valuable consideration, Adair Holdings LLC to GEC Enterprise LLC.
SUN/BUSH
Louisiana Highway 16 29166: $133,395, Mr. Cooper to Federal National Mortgage Association.
Section 38, township 5 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $55,000, Dorman King to Reese Michael Jude Tassin and Charlene Bertucci Tassin.
Near Bush, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Audrey Diane Whittom Boughton Shill to Cassandra Ann Boughton.
Near Bush, portion of ground: $62,000, Christina Marie Favret to Christopher M. Johnson and Ashley M. Johnson.
Near Sun, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mark A. Schurr to Leo A. Schurr III.