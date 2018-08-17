ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for July 23-27
ABITA SPRINGS
Choctaw Drive 417: $260,000, Succession of Donald S. Reed to Dwane T. McGlothin.
Emerald Creek subdivision, Phase 1, lot 54: donation, no value stated, James C. Lopez to Mike Lopez.
Foursome Drive 25538: $95,000, Darlene Bailey Tanet to Charles D. Crawford and Katie May Crawford.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Judy S. Wallis, Carol Lee S. Morris, Bridgette S. Tranchina and others to Lesley Cedotal Reitmeyer and Michelle Cedotal.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mildred Louise Keen Aymami, Arthur Wayne Aymami Sr., Laurie Ann Aymami Brock, Louise K. Aymami and others to Todd Melvin Aymami.
Terrace Trace subdivision, lot 3: $285,000, Raley & Raley Builders LLC to Lori Dupuy Aversa.
COVINGTON
Coyne Road 78076: no value stated, Dorethea Jean Cox to Dorethea Jean Cox.
Division of New Covington subdivision, portion of ground: $150,000, Patrick Haik, Mitchel Haik II and others to Dean M. Hardey and Kimberly B. Hardey.
Parro Lane 14465, 14497: donation, no value stated, Elizabeth Cedotal Parr revocable living trust and others to Lawrence Parr III.
Amber Court 73733: $170,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Hudson J. Hernandez and Alisa T. Hernandez.
Arlington Alley West 265: $435,681, Conbeth Development LLC to Aaron M. Griffin and Heiki M. Griffin.
Autumn Woods Drive 206: $225,000, Jimmy C. Hassenboehler and Donalyn R. Hassenboehler to Edward Brauner and Brenda Brauner.
Beverly Drive 76250: $178,000, Violet Renee Reynolds to Whitney S. Bassil.
Bluebird Road 13: $350,000, Testiga Properties LLC to Edward K. O'Brien and Melissa M. O'Brien.
Cardinal Road 1: $1,400,000, Robert C. Nolan Jr. and Shannon H. Nolan to James G. Redmann and Dody V. Redmann.
Chretien Point Ave. 908: $557,673, Highland Homes of LaPlace Inc. to Bradley W. Villa and Eliabeth B. Villa.
E. Creek Court 1093: $170,655, DSLD Homes LLC to Brent C. Wall and Catherine J. Wall.
Highland Heights Drive 16824: $260,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jason A. Wright and Yasmine K. Wright.
Jay Lane 218: $47,500, Robert Sean Morrison and Melissa Bolden Morrison to Anthony F. Lombard III and Courtney Lombard.
Lake Ramsey Road 16062: $180,000, Louis A. Vitable and Deborah W. Vitable to Clyde W. Scott Jr. and Arlene D. Scott.
Laurelwood Drive 14: $404,000, Richard J. Hages and Donna C. Hages to Robert W. Lanaux and Leigh B. Lanaux.
Louisiana Highway 40 17765: $105,000, Richard Neal Gallaher to Lloyd J. Benoit Jr. and Lloyd J. Benoit III.
Magnolia Gardens Drive 24: $256,506, Placide J. Jumonville III to Placide J. Jumonville.
Maison du Lac subdivision, lot 112-A: $80,000, Highland Homes Inc. to Rockwell Builders LLC.
Maison du Lac subdivision, lot 146: $85,000, WBB Realty LLC to Gaunt Contracting LLC.
Military Road 73600: $170,000, William K. Dossett and Mary Goodyear Dossett to Thomas J. Gautier and Gabrielle M. Armentrout.
Million Dollar Road 16791: $270,000, Audrey M. Moss Jr. to Jason Hotard and Selena M. Hotard.
N. Creek Drive 1365: $179,760, DSLD Homes LLC to Charles J. Woolley Jr. and Elaine V. Woolley.
N. Dogwood Drive 52: $460,000, Michael N. De Laval and Dianna Hansvick De Laval to Joseph M. Bonvillain and Uyen D. Nguyen Bonvillain.
Ormond Drive 344: $410,000, Shepherd's Finance LLC to Michael J. Franks.
Ormond Drive 348: $418,000, Robert P. Fuhrer to Ryan W. LeBlanc and Evelyn L. LeBlanc.
River Bend Estates, lot 13-A-1: $7,000, James W. Porter and Karen Porter to Jesse A. Stapler.
S. Corniche Du Lac 794: $516,000, Christopher M. Corcoran to Harry C. Albers Jr. and Rose U. Albers.
S. Corniche du Lac 950: $568,628, Gremillion Homes Inc. to Joseph L. Raymond and Ysonde B. Raymond.
S. Orchard Lane 262: donation, no value stated, Charlotte Montez Lorio to Rebecca Lorio Peytavin.
Section 7, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $75,000, Adam D. Case to Marjory D. Case.
Sections 33, 34, township 6 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $200,000, Claude A. Henderson Jr. to Deborah H. Bogantes.
Seventh St. 70342: $114,000, Doretta V. Ramsey to Don Winslow and Elaine S. Winslow.
Seventh St. 70372: $167,900, Leslie Denise Fitzmorris to Kathleen C. Spiess.
Southdown Loop 545: $500,000, Kevin S. Candies Children's Trust to Joseph A. Choppin Jr. and Jennifer R. Choppin.
Sweet Olive Lane 2: $639,000, Benjamin H. Kimberly II to Kevin S. Candies Children's Trust.
Tallow Creek subdivision, Phase 1-C, lot 53: donation, no value stated, Arthur J. Garcia Jr. to Maria L. Guezuraga.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 24, 26, square 103: $20,000, King JC Properties LLC to Joshua G. Wilson and Brianne B. Wilson.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lot 39-A, square 3: $211,000, Hughes Custom Homes LLC to Mindy N. Moore.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-2, lot 230: $85,000, Site Management LLC to Keith J. Wheelahan III and Cynthia B. Wheelahan.
W. 14th Ave. 806: $210,000, Mattie Puls Guidry to Testiga Properties LLC.
W. 15th Ave. 820: $110,000, Combark Properties LLC to Fredaco LLC.
W. 23rd Ave. 1314: $299,000, RCI Development LLC to Harley E. Hurlburt and Cheryl E. Finch Hurlburt.
W. 24th St. 1007: $189,900, William L. Treadway IV to Timothy G. Milone and Gabrielle G. Milone.
W. 25th Ave. 619: $179,900, Clinton R. Stephens III and Natasha R. Stephens to Patrick Coyne.
W. 26th Ave. 328: $240,000, Gilman Enterprises LLC to Scott G. Centorino and Sarah H. Centorino.
Wilkinson St. 72415: $165,000, Frank C. Arsaga III to Stephen Locascio and Sarah McAdams.
FOLSOM
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $10,000, Warehouse 90 LLC to Dodie Marie Boesch.
Section 43, township 4 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, David W. Revere and Karen H. Revere to Kari S. Campbell.
Davidson St. 78373: $10, Valene Farms of Minnesota LLC to Murray S. Valene.
Louisiana Highway 25 82312: $295,000, PAR-III irrevocable trust and SMR III irrevocable trust to Ram Folsom Properties LLC.
Martin Road 14309: donation, no value stated, Daniel T. McKearan Jr. and Mary Elinor L. McKearan to Gayle Schexnaildre Foti.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $227,770, Elizabeth Pope Simmons Curmmins to Meredith Joan Hunter.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Robert Lee Barringer and Jamie Morgan Barringer to Corey Lane Barringer.
Oak Drive 80137: $247,500, Leonard Morris Hunter and Lucille E. Hunter to David P. Landry.
S. Hay Hollow Road 12491: $169,991, Heisser Construction LLC to Felicia M. Thompson.
Section 1, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $21,600, Andrew J. Bourg to Joshua A. Watson and Daphne R. Watson.
Stonelake Drive 13450: $400,000, Anthony Guardina Jr. and Sharon H. Guardina to James P. Ferrell and Patricia S. Ferrell.
LACOMBE
Cloverland Drive 27243: $51,500, Beverly Palmer Coplin to Gerald R. Pizzuto III and Mandy F. Pizzuto.
E. Spruce St. 26119: $87,500, MSE Sub I LLC to Mark K. Sagerholm.
N. Tranqulity Road 61028: $146,500, Kenneth D. Kehoe and Cynthia Y. Kehoe to Shawn A. Quin.
Nelson's Landing subdivision, lot 12: $272,000, Silessi Construction LLC to David J. Doar III and Julie S. Doar.
Pine Grove subdivision, lot 1: $8,500, donation, Doryk B. Graf to Francis K. Jones and Catherine J. Jones.
Roan Lane 28434: $289,000, Louis C. Delcambre Jr. and Joycelyn D. Delcambre to Raymond E. Belcher III and Monique Marie F. Belcher.
MADISONVILLE
Audubon Parkway 1624: $432,970, Yar Construction Co. Inc. to Jessika S. Scarle and Kristin Scarle.
Bedico Parkway 537: $403,000, Nicholas J. Schiro and Brittney S. Schiro to William Huggins and Paige Huggins.
Bryant St. 116: $75,000, Loyd Baham and Sharon Baham to Kristen R. Luchsinger.
Cedar Creek Drive 313: $310,385, DSLD Homes LLC to Collin Smetherman Ginsberg.
Coquille Lane 241: $299,900, Seamus M. Loman and Laura R. Loman to James Arnold and Mary B. Arnold.
Cypress Bend Lane 2041: $357,145, Yar Construction Co. Inc. to Krisha Tong.
Empress Court 229: $380,000, Joseph M. Bistes II to Ronald E. Heuer and Donnalyn A. Heuer.
Foliage Court 700: $313,000, Andrew Louis Fury Jr. to John M. Werner and Sherling B. Werner.
Fox Branch Crossing 632: $343,125, Sean P. Kelley and Kimberly J. Kelley to Thomas A. Hutchinson and Lindsey P. Hutchinson.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1029: $266,500, Brian Lee Borer and Donna D. Borer to Leonard C. Brondum III and Kelley R. Brondum.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1076: $300,000, GMI Construction Inc. to Ryan Thomas Demarie and Gabrielle Colin Demarie.
Le Cirque 214: $409,500, Jerry Ray Blaylock Jr. and Amy Whitaker Blaylock to William S. Judd III and Jessica B. Judd.
Lost Lake Lane 3089: $249,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Colleen Coe.
Madison Farm subdivision, Phase 7, lot 225: no value stated, Gilbert J. Sexton and Diana Ingrid Reismann Sexton to Jason Morris and Holly R. Morris.
Morgan St. 301: $327,900, Revival Homes LLC to Karen A. O'Bryan.
Pine Oaks Court 113: $260,000, John V. Gastian and Shona B. Gastian to Michael J. Regas and Rebecca F. Regas.
Ringeck Drive 7060: $275,000, McHugh Land Holding LLC to James R. Rachal and Jessica M. Rachal.
Town of Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, John D. Pierce Sr. to Jonna Jenkins.
Trailer Road 104-06: $89,000, Judith Morgan Darby to Benny H. Garton.
Wilderness Court 301: $367,500, Toni Greer Pete-Fenner to Richard B. Hines and Dana A. Hines.
MANDEVILLE
Town of Mandeville, lots 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, square 95-A: $106,500, Danny Gaspard Inc. to Arleen M. Luc.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: $100,000, Timothy Lee Russell and Karen Russell Licciardi to Justin Sullivan and Kristy Sullivan.
Beau Chene Drive 583, Unit 20: $225,000, Keith L. Bryant and Billie E. Hendricks to Gary J. Breaux and Phyllis G. Breaux.
Bocage Lane 693: $575,000, Carlotta Joan Gillis Inman to Kiel E. Johnson and Lea Ross Johnson.
Bon Temps Roule 411: $217,000, David P. Gabb to Clifton M. Cheatwood and Caroline Cheatwood.
Brookside Drive 168: $374,000, Gwendolyn P. Heaslip to Ryan P. O'Dowd and Alexandra H. O'Dowd.
Bunting Drive 201: $327,000, Allen W. Tingle and Selene E. Tingle to James S. Glasscock Jr.
Castain Drive 645: $227,950, Succession of J. Ernest Prieto to Michael J. Manfre and Vail Cavalier Manfre.
Cheron Drive 131: $385,000, James L. Clark and Marilyn D. Clark to James P. Leydecker ad Nicole Justice Leydecker.
Chestnut Oak Drive 305: $345,000, Coast & Home Investments LLC to Mitzi Lynn Craig Torri.
Chinchuba Gardens 112: $189,500, Barr Living Trust to Michael L. Morgan and Jennifer H. Morgan.
Country Club Estates, lot 15, square F: $73,000, John A. Cramer III to Justin K. Morgan and Casey L. Morgan.
Forest Brook Blvd. 272: $282,500, Chad J. Castrinos to Whitney Smith.
Fountainbleau Drive 145: $625,000, Marc Todd Richard and Norma S. Richard to Ryan Earl Fischer and Elaina M. Fischer.
Foy St. 709: $170,000, Charles F. Lange to Glenn W. Roberts III.
Golden Shores subdivision, lot 97, square 9: $70,000, Gregory Bellock, Erica Bellocq Genovese and Kelley Bellocq Parker to Joshua D. Murla and Erica A. Murla.
Heavens Drive 713, Unit 7: $83,000, Michael K. Sara to Ryan M. Bel.
Hill Court 3018: $333,000, Justin Allen Posey and Sharon L. Posey to Brandon T. Boughrara and Kayla R. Boughrara.
Hutchinson St. 536-A=B: donation, no value stated, Elizabeth Cedotal Parr revocable living trust and others to Lawrence Parr III.
Independence Drive, lot 12: $87,000, Thomas L. Griffin and Kerry S. Griffin to Lien Thi Nguyen.
Lamarque St. 216: no value stated, Ryan A. Smith and Whitney B. Gower Smith to Heath Moss and Allison Moss.
Locke St. 67236: $250,000, Robert R. Price to Justin R. Coe.
Magnolia St. 139: $392,619, Brian D. Grubb, Tracie C. Grubb and Lot 1A LLC to Sean W. Northey and Kathryn H. Northey.
Mesa Court 2854: $290,000, Shawn Rando Brayton to Michael D. Caffarel and Holly A. Caffarel.
Penrose St. 1533: $174,900, Raymond Road LLC to Amber Stelly Coyle.
Penrose St. 1538: $131,000, Jaete M. Hillman to Justin T. Tanner and Melanie J. Tanner.
Ponderosa Place 2021: $290,000, Charles S. Hudspeth and Elizabeth A. Hudspeth to Erie J. Hebert Jr. and Patricia M. Hebert.
Rue Bayonne 1148: $380,000, Thomas J. D'Hemecourt Jr. and Chenet P. D'Hemecourt to Craig P. Scott.
Sanctuary subdivision, Phase 4-C, lot 450: $225,000, Crosby Development Co. LLC to Craig P. Scott.
Scarlet Oak Drive 1072: $394,000, Brett E. Kemker to Curtis T. Ford and Michelle S. Ford.
Stonehaven Drive 381: $510,000, Karen Ray Hollis to Jason Aaron D. Brown and Alisa Faye Maier Brown.
Tanglewood subdivision, lot 8, square 2: donation, no value stated, Kim S. Guzman Jr. to Nicole Lanoix Guzman.
Tara Lane 7: $530,000, Tammy Danos Brocato Montalbano to Charles Casley and Jeri Gomez Casley.
Tchefuncta Club Estates, Phase 2, lot 501: $406,000, NP Realty Holdings LLC to Jeremy Ryan James and Brooke Mayo James.
Tchefuncte Oaks Drive 202: $305,000, Leonard C. Brondum III and Kelley R. Brondum to Michael L. Rinehart and Cheryl F. Rinehart.
Tchefuncte Oaks Townhomes condominium, Unit 502: donation, no value stated, Linda Hensel to Donald Hensel.
Trenton Drive 160: $113,472, Chad M. Lowe to Diana A. Lowe.
Webster St. 2132: $40,000, Succession of Thomas Wilson Knighten Sr. to Always In His Presence LLC.
PEARL RIVER
Village of Pearl River, portion of ground: $5,000, Dragonfly Enterprises Inc. to Floyd Williams Sr.
Louisiana Highway 41 64537: $615,000, Jaal Enterprises Inc. to Devereux Realty-Picayune LLC.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: $85,000, Wilton Peter Saucier Jr. to Gary L. McCool and Geraldine S. McCool.
Thomas H. Crawford subdivision, lot 7-B: $5,000, Dragonfly Enterprises Inc. to Williams Family revocable trust.
SLIDELL
East Expressway Shopping Center subdivision, lot 30-B: $25,000, Rim Road LLC, O. Miles Pollard Jr., Nathaniel R. Troy, Connie W. Troy revocable trust and others to Stuart R. Duncan Sr.
Morgan North subdivision, lots 17-24, square 34: $14,000, Roderick Hendrix to Thomas L. Davenport and Nancy L. Robertson.
Aberdeen Drive 124: $290,000, Ronald J. McCarthy and Patricia Z. McCarthy to Barry G. Winters and Rebecca S. Winters.
Bayou Vista subdivision, lots 16, 17, square 4: $3,000, Mildred Haesel Fradella Estate to Kelley A. Todd.
Beth Drive 1709: $147,000, Michael A. Fridge to Brendon P. Lagasse.
Bishops Drive 205: no value stated, Daniel Arias and Jennifer Curtis Arias to 205 Bishops Trust.
Breckenridge Drive 1117: $225,900, Annod Properties LLC to Douglas M. Hammond and Monica M. Hammond.
Brugiere Addition subdivision, lot 3, square 47: donation, no value stated, Marvin Hebert Trauth Jr. to Susan Marie Napolitano Trauth.
Charles Court 411: $355,000, Erin Sandmann to James B. Powell and Catherine G. Halbert.
Chicory Court 1020: $212,000, Aaron Lee Ervasti and Bridget Abbott Ervasti to Brad Martinez and Elizabeth Martinez.
College St. 2942: $164,000, Michael Edwin Emery III to Gregory Louis Englerth.
Darwin Drive 218: $162,800, Phillip Wayne Robin to Thomas E. Rodden II and Tonia Rae Rodden.
Dittmar subdivision, lots 6, 7, square 7: $95,000, Gerard J. Flanagan Jr. and Julia C. Flanagan to Justin R. Goutierrez and Tony Goutierrez.
Dylan Drive 2044: $12,000, Gerard A. Batiste to Takiya Cherrie Riley.
E. Essex Drive 391: $180,000, Russell J. Moran and Kim Nolan Moran to Alberto A. Nine and Anna M. Nine.
E. Redbud Drive 428: $180,000, Succession of Dorothy Constance Englert-Kent to Tod D. Southworth and Betty Poff Southworth.
East Expressway Shopping Center subdivision, lot 30-B: $25,500, Rim Road LLC, Nathaniel R. Troy, Connie W. Troy revocable trust and others to St. Tammany Parish.
Harbor Drive 1244, Unit 218: $120,000, Donald A. Lala Sr. and Mae Elizabeth Dunn Lala to Sylvia S. Black.
Harbor Drive 1244, Unit 309: $120,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Lorand LLC and Adair Holdings LLC to Brendin Harb and Sumie H. Harb.
Hazelwood St. 215: $35,000, Matthew J. Perrin, Brett M. Perrin, Debra S. Perrin, Van Jon Perrin Jr. and Amanda Marie Perrin Robert to ZCE One LLC.
Heather Place 110: $65,000, Larry G. Serpas Jr. and Victoria S. Fredricks to Tanner Manor LLC.
Hoover Drive 146: $127,000, Real Real Estate Solutions LLC to Brandon John Logrande.
Independence Drive 1326: $199,500, Kenneth E. Graham and Laura Pax Graham to Kevin F. Menard.
Jefferson St. 409: $5,188, Amy E. Trosclair to Angela Lynn Gauntt.
Kings Way 121: $210,000, Colin A. Luckado II and Abby H. Luckado to Peggy Paisant-Jackson and Jennifer M. Paisant.
Knollwood Lane 328: $254,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Scott A. Firmin and Candice T. Firmin.
Knollwood Lane 348: $230,480, DSLD Homes LLC to Dennis M. Cucinello II and Alexa Cucinello.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-2, lot 49: $250,000, Vip Properties LLC to Dennis W. Schmid.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-2, lot 93-A: $155,000, Tate L. Navarro to Ross Savoie Construction LLC.
Lakeshore Village Drive 741: $203,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Tequilla M. Campbell.
Lakeshore Village Drive 829: $268,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Elizabeth B. Oubre.
Lakeshore Village Lane 516: $245,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Nicol C. Walker.
Lawrence St. 36456: $85,500, Bryan D. Levy Jr. and Bethany Norris Levy to Colburn A. Baggett.
Mansfield Drive 349: $204,600, Frank P. Mortillaro III and Maggie E. Mortillaro to Tyler Ray Morrison.
McCartney Court 1014: $189,999, Garry G. Barone and Donna C. Barone to Gilda M. Scott.
N. Lake Caddo Court 819: $200,000, Jesse L. Gonzalez to Christopher M. Cinquigranno.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $10, Airgas USA LLC to Airgas USA LLC.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $10,000, Albert Paul Troyani Jr. to Jill Massoth Keyes.
Nicklaus Drive 237: $296,006, Scott D. Reynaud and Alicia A. Reynaud to Terry T. Chaffin and Susan Hansen Ward.
Orchard Hill Drive 1023: $250,000, Noel B. Coari ad Kathy M. Coari to Michael A. Martinez and Leslie K. Martinez.
Palm Lake Addition subdivision, lot 82, square 2: $100, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Sean M. Morrison.
Pearl Acres subdivision, lot 6, square 5: $40,000, Juliette Ann Pascual Hoffmeister to Daryl L. Chambers.
Provost subdivision, lot 13: $12,500, Succession of Clifton Jewel Dunaway Jr. and Ronald Bruce Dunaway to Judith Pike Dunaway.
Queens Lane 115: $153,000, William J. Robinson and Marylin W. Robinson to Bernard Ory Sr. and Brooke Ory Powell.
Short St. 112: $148,000, Raymond P. Cougle and Marjorie S. Cougle to Jacob A. Cabirac Jr. and Linda D. Short.
Spartan Loop 219: $230,000, James Dai Tran and Mai Xuan Thi Tran to Jason Riley and Loretta Burgess Riley.
Sterling Oates Blvd. 1034: $221,500, James W. Langford and Angelique Coates Langford to Adryan Mitchell Eastin.
Sunset Drive 626: $170,000, Dwayne M. Lewis to Rachel Leah Avery.
Terry Drive 147: $385,000, James J. Arroyo Estate to Richard J. Hunt and Clara R. Hunt.
Tiffany St. 303: $142,000, Louise R. Barakat to Reginald Bouie and Keisha W. Bouie.
Trafalgar Square 119: $135,000, Varc Investments LLC to Michael S. Godwin.
W. Lake Court 224: $207,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Gerard A. Brown.
W. Lake Court 229: $245,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Marcus O. Surratt Jr. and Sharon E. Celestine Surratt.
West Oaklawn subdivision, lot 32: $88,000, Tania A. Struck Halliwill and Annie Joyce T. Struck to Kurt Carleton.
Whimby Drive 116: $273,000, David Samuel Levy and Caren F. Levy to Kate McDonald.
Willow Wood Drive 136: donation, no value stated, Patrick J. Kelly to Nancy S. Kelly.
Wyndemere Drive 1927: $239,000, Karen M. Groce to Gregory A. Howell and Stephanie Renee Buza Howell.
Yester Oaks subdivision, lot 77: donation, no value stated, Randall G. Richard and Mary Melba Richard to Randall G. Richard and/or Mary Richard revocable living trust.
SUN/BUSH
Louisiana Highway 16 27166: $155,464, Ditech Financial LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Sections 17, 20, township 5 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $49,000, Christina Marie Favret Eglesfield to Johnny Blackwell and Sherri J. Blackwell.
Village of Sun subdivision, portion of ground: $19,000, Scott B. Simpson and Amy A. Simpson Waid to Sun Auto Sales LLC.