The heat is still hanging on but the more moderate days of autumn aren’t far away. The slightly cooler temperatures make outside chores a little less arduous. So as we gear up for the cool season crops and colors, take a look at our September chore checklist and see if there are any you need to do.
Lawns: Repair those areas of lawn that are dead or dying due to insects, disease or wear. Remove any dead grass, till the area and smooth the surface, then lay sod to give you that nice carpet of green. It’s too late to be planting seed and even plugs won’t have time to fully fill in, so sod is the way to go in September. Remember to keep it well-watered during establishment. This is also a good time to do at least one more round of filling, dethatching and aerification of your lawn.
Perennials: Summer-blooming perennials will be finishing their show. Cut away old faded flowers and flower stalks to give them an attractive appearance for their winter rest. Check all your plants for pests as you groom. Spider mites are still a threat. You can use light horticultural oils and some of your other control measures now; just make sure that you apply them in the early morning or late evening so there is sufficient time with temperatures below 88 F for the spray to dry.
This is also a good month to divide your Louisiana irises. Cut back the dormant foliage, lift and divide the clump and replant or give to friends and neighbors.
Annuals: It's a little early to put in cool-season annuals, but it is the perfect time to prepare the beds. If the warm-season annuals are looking haggard, go ahead and remove them and mulch the beds. That will make a much nicer presentation than straggly dying plants.
You can start seeds of most of your cool-season annuals if you do your own transplants. This would include pansy, dianthus, alyssum, viola, calendula, nasturtium and the ornamental kale and cabbage. The transplants will be ready by October/November for transplanting.
Trees: Since September is generally our most active hurricane month, early in the month is a great time to do a safety check on your trees. Remove any dead or precarious limbs that could come crashing down during high winds. Secure or house anything that might become a projectile should a hurricane come our way.
Vegetables: The eggplant and pepper plants that you nursed through the summer should be coming on gangbusters now, but keep an eye on insect pests since many of them have been waiting for this time to flourish as well.
September is a good time to start your snow peas, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, lettuce carrots, parsnips, lettuce, greens, onion seeds, turnips, kohlrabi, Swiss chard, collards, radishes, shallots and cabbage. Wow! What a smorgasbord of fresh vegetables await you.
Roses: Roses are just getting into their second season of flowering and some of the finest flowers will be produced over the next couple of months. However, blackspot, powdery mildew, aphids and spider mites can still be a problem, so keep up the diligent care and husbandry and the rewards will be great.
I have a pomegranate tree that is loaded with fruit. How do I know when they are ripe? — Bruce
Congratulations on a fine harvest of pomegranates! Pomegranates usually ripen in our area between mid-September and October. As the pomegranate ripens, the seed sacks swell and the normally round fruit will take on a blocky appearance as they exert pressure on the outer skin. The skin will also take on a rough matte appearance rather than the shiny smooth appearance they have had up to this point. This is harvest time. If left on too long, the fruit will start to split. If you notice some of the fruit starting to split, then it is time to harvest the entire crop.