WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for July 5 to July 12
BARATARIA
Marvis Grove, no further data: $340,000, T&T Boat Wash LLC to Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.
BRIDGE CITY
Hooter Road 681: $114,000, Stacy A. Melling to Janel P. Sencion.
Hooter Road 825: $45,000, Angela B. White to Horace Washington and Michele W. Provenzano.
GRAND ISLE
Cheramie’s Landing condo, boat shed unit 15: $47,500, Albert C. Hammett and Diane E. Hammett to Bryan Beaujeaux.
Cheramie’s Landing condo, RV camper, unit 20: $35,000, Jerry J. Ledet and Corina P. Ledet to Keith A. Torres and Patricia L. Torres.
Dewberry Lane 113: $105,000, Doris M. Flanagan to Bradford S. Thompson and Tonya D. Johnston.
Grand Beach 17 subdivision, lot 15, square H: $151,000, Stanley Watson and Dianne Watson to Mark P. Dauzat and Laurie G. Dauzat.
Minnich Lane 229: $103,000, South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co. to Adrian D. Danos and Gina Danos.
Ocean Park subdivision, lot 14, square B: Donation, Harry V. Lottinger Jr. to David J. Lottinger.
Pirates Cove Landing condo, unit 17: $80,000, Larry D. Twiner and Billie J. Twiner to Don Hohensee.
Queen Bess Bay subdivision, lot 6: $125,000, Edward E. Abels Jr. and Theresa C. Abels to Edward D. Clement and Mary B. Clement.
Santiny Lane 109: $170,000, Cynthia L. Daigle to GI1 LLC.
Town of Grand Isle, no further data: $32,250, Ralph J. Creel to Edwin J. Doucet and Tammy C. Doucet.
GRETNA
Claire Ave. 2503: $55,000, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Broad Street Funding Trust I.
East Marlin Court 653: $173,000, Marsal Luminais to Astrid V. Calix.
Fairfield Ave. 840: $25,000, Willow LLC to Eric M. Welch and Amanda R. Welch.
Fairlawn Drive 528: $88,500, Hin Ngai and Ping L. Ngai to Eagle Investments Inc.
Hickorybrook Drive 2863: $90,400, Jimmy Do to Phi H. Nguyen and Timmy Nguyen.
Mason Ave. 98: $132,000, Heather Vinson and Shawn D. Vinson to Julie T. Dufrene and Jason W. Dufrene.
Meadowbrook 2. subdivision, lot 21, square 13: Donation, Sidney Curtis and Michael D. Thibodeaux to Jeff S. Haydel.
Mystic Ave. 953: $238,000, Wilman Mujica and Bruna D. Mujica to Eddie Silas.
Mystic Ave. 961: $248,000, Steven J. Percle, Geraldine R. Percle and Clarita R. Percle to Stephen L. Bowman Jr. and Jennifer L. Bowman.
Nineteenth St. 901: $115,000, Cynthia S. Price to Sandra Sumler.
North Highland Drive 2781: $78,000, Steve T. Nguyen and Linda V. Nguyen to La Direct Holdings LLC.
North Highland Drive 2781: $88,000, La Direct Holdings LLC to Murad Murad.
Oakwood Drive 833: $165,000, Chanda H. Trauth and Charles C. Walters to NEI Global Relocation Co.
Oakwood Drive 833: $155,000, NEI Global Relocation Co. to Cameron MacPherson.
Thomas St. 1606: $177,690, Scott I. Grandbouche to Charles M. Padilla.
HARVEY
Bradford Place 1925: Donation, Lauren Perry to Gwendolyn E. Bryant and Gwendoln E. Thomas.
Destrehan Ave. 2916: $140,000, Cameron Landry to Carter Investments Nola LLC.
Dogwood Drive 1344: $122,000, Pdba Properties LLC to Teofilo S. Leocadio and Marina Leocadio.
E. Squirewood Drive 1933: $50,000, Thuy T. Tran and Dat D. Dinh to Bao Tran and Travis T. Nguyen.
Manhattan Blvd. 2304: Golden Manhattan LLC to Elliott Kennard Realty LLC, $1,400,000.
Oakmere Drive 2568: $174,500, Smail Property Development Ltd to Theodaopholis Guitroz.
Spanish Oaks condo, Phase 4, unit 101: Donation, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Tubas LLC.
Titan St. 2140: $2,000, Rene E. Simoneaux Jr. to Jeanne C. Simoneax.
Village Green Addition subdivision, lot 218: $190,000, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Lydell Johnson Jr.
Village Of Harvey subdivision, lot 10A, square 1: $142,800, Loreto Montagnino, Joycelyn T. Montagnino and Loreto Montagino to Kevin A. Sievers.
LAFITTE
Fleming Plantation portion of Berthoud Plantation subdivision, lot X111A41: $285,000, Peggy Boutte and Randy G. Boutte to Rachelle Polkey.
MARRERO
Acadiana Trace 2673: $278,790, JBL Properties Ltd to Heather R. Cherry.
Ames Farm subdivision, lot A: $70,000, Julie E. Dufrene to Harry J. Whiting III and Cheryl A. Whiting.
Armstrong Drive 2028: $6,000, Jordan Operations Business Solutions LLC to Stephen A. Colar.
Brentwood subdivision, lot 2, square C: $134,250, Willow LLC to DSLD Homes LLC.
Caminada Drive 3516: $90,000, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development of Washington DC.
Cardinal Drive 2849: Donation, Michael A. Lombas Jr. to Stephanie Hardin.
Carmadelle St. 608: $52,000, Brian K. Mielneczek and Holly Mielneczek to Phillip Bradley Jr.
Farrington Drive 1005: $115,000, Christopher A. Klein Jr. to Stephanie L. Stewart.
Grineli Drive 3088: $150,000, Ma Munoz to Kimberly C. Bush.
Haydel Manor subdivision, lot 187, square 10: $125,000, Taaliba S. Matthew and Taalibi Matthew to Toshiba T. Petty.
Irma St. 1744: $32,500, Andrew Mueller to Khai C. Tran.
Long Branch Drive 2521: $165,000, Steven G. Dejean to Blake H. Songy.
Long Branch Drive 2524: $193,900, Jennifer Cuevas and Rodney J. Palmisano to Reeven L. Fontenot.
Nicholson Place subdivision, lot 28, square D: $95,000, Nicole Taulli and Michael Taulli to Patricia Jiles.
Orleans Way Crown Point 5107: $89,805, Reverse Finance of America LLC to Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2017 HB1.
Pelican Bay Blvd. 2624: $18,000, Joseph Edmond Jr. to Jessica M. E. Taylor.
Seven Oaks Road 28: $429,000, Mary S. L. Olivier to Tamara N. Dunne and Derrick M. Dunne.
Silver Lily Lane 524: $75,000, Anthony G. Green to Jacqueline M. Green.
Wild Oak Lane 1701: $187,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Joseph Gilbert III.
TERRYTOWN
Glouster St. 2128: $199,000, Jean Daniilidis to Densel S. O’Connor and Desmond P. O’Connor.
Oakwood Drive 728: $135,000, Edna Hepting and George H. Hepting Jr. to Thuc T. Nguyen.
Terrytown 2A subdivision, lot 1, square 10: $125,944, Argent Securities Inc. to Susan Brennan.
Terrytown 3. subdivision, lot 5, square 58: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Wilson Acevedo.
Terrytown 8. subdivision, lot 1A, square 136: $180,000, Dollie Layrisson and Frederick W. Burmaster to Hung Q. Ho.
WAGGAMAN
Daffodil Lane 145: $129,000, Wayne T. Breaux and Odessa D. Breaux to Irvan N. Britten and Naomi Sandres.
Helis Drive 453: $20,000, David W. Thompson, Linda T. Barham, Jessica M. Stamant and Eric W. Thompson to Danny Lemoine.
WESTWEGO
Avenue A. 817: $144,900, Chelsea R. T. Camardelle to Henry J. Gill Jr.
Blanche Drive 117: $5,000, Brenda Williams and Percy J. Brignac Jr. to RFK Investments LLC.
Chipley St. 717: $128,000, Leon A. Daquin and Janie Daquin to Olufunsho C. Nwabuzor.
Columbus St. 333: $175,000, Gregory J. Aicklen to Chelsea Camardelle and Michael J. Tassin Jr.
Davenport St. 44: $106,500, Danny J. Lemoine to Ariel Walston and Nicholas Roson.
Jefer Drive 257: $147,600, Andrew W. Burras and Melissa Burras to Lawrence Brashears.
Segnette Estates subdivision, lot 14A, square 1: $33,100, Marrero Land & Improvement Association Limited to Lori Andre and Gabriel W. Ordogne.