Jean Daniilidis sold this home at 2128 Glouster St. in Terrytown to Densel S. O'Connor and Desmond P. O'Connor for $199,000.

 Daniel Erath

WEST JEFFERSON

Transfers for July 5 to July 12

BARATARIA

Marvis Grove, no further data: $340,000, T&T Boat Wash LLC to Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.

BRIDGE CITY

Hooter Road 681: $114,000, Stacy A. Melling to Janel P. Sencion.

Hooter Road 825: $45,000, Angela B. White to Horace Washington and Michele W. Provenzano.

GRAND ISLE

Cheramie’s Landing condo, boat shed unit 15: $47,500, Albert C. Hammett and Diane E. Hammett to Bryan Beaujeaux.

Cheramie’s Landing condo, RV camper, unit 20: $35,000, Jerry J. Ledet and Corina P. Ledet to Keith A. Torres and Patricia L. Torres.

Dewberry Lane 113: $105,000, Doris M. Flanagan to Bradford S. Thompson and Tonya D. Johnston.

Grand Beach 17 subdivision, lot 15, square H: $151,000, Stanley Watson and Dianne Watson to Mark P. Dauzat and Laurie G. Dauzat.

Minnich Lane 229: $103,000, South Lafourche Bank & Trust Co. to Adrian D. Danos and Gina Danos.

Ocean Park subdivision, lot 14, square B: Donation, Harry V. Lottinger Jr. to David J. Lottinger.

Pirates Cove Landing condo, unit 17: $80,000, Larry D. Twiner and Billie J. Twiner to Don Hohensee.

Queen Bess Bay subdivision, lot 6: $125,000, Edward E. Abels Jr. and Theresa C. Abels to Edward D. Clement and Mary B. Clement.

Santiny Lane 109: $170,000, Cynthia L. Daigle to GI1 LLC.

Town of Grand Isle, no further data: $32,250, Ralph J. Creel to Edwin J. Doucet and Tammy C. Doucet.

GRETNA

Claire Ave. 2503: $55,000, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Broad Street Funding Trust I.

East Marlin Court 653: $173,000, Marsal Luminais to Astrid V. Calix.

Fairfield Ave. 840: $25,000, Willow LLC to Eric M. Welch and Amanda R. Welch.

Fairlawn Drive 528: $88,500, Hin Ngai and Ping L. Ngai to Eagle Investments Inc.

Hickorybrook Drive 2863: $90,400, Jimmy Do to Phi H. Nguyen and Timmy Nguyen.

Mason Ave. 98: $132,000, Heather Vinson and Shawn D. Vinson to Julie T. Dufrene and Jason W. Dufrene.

Meadowbrook 2. subdivision, lot 21, square 13: Donation, Sidney Curtis and Michael D. Thibodeaux to Jeff S. Haydel.

Mystic Ave. 953: $238,000, Wilman Mujica and Bruna D. Mujica to Eddie Silas.

Mystic Ave. 961: $248,000, Steven J. Percle, Geraldine R. Percle and Clarita R. Percle to Stephen L. Bowman Jr. and Jennifer L. Bowman.

Nineteenth St. 901: $115,000, Cynthia S. Price to Sandra Sumler.

North Highland Drive 2781: $78,000, Steve T. Nguyen and Linda V. Nguyen to La Direct Holdings LLC.

North Highland Drive 2781: $88,000, La Direct Holdings LLC to Murad Murad.

Oakwood Drive 833: $165,000, Chanda H. Trauth and Charles C. Walters to NEI Global Relocation Co.

Oakwood Drive 833: $155,000, NEI Global Relocation Co. to Cameron MacPherson.

Thomas St. 1606: $177,690, Scott I. Grandbouche to Charles M. Padilla.

HARVEY

Bradford Place 1925: Donation, Lauren Perry to Gwendolyn E. Bryant and Gwendoln E. Thomas.

Destrehan Ave. 2916: $140,000, Cameron Landry to Carter Investments Nola LLC.

Dogwood Drive 1344: $122,000, Pdba Properties LLC to Teofilo S. Leocadio and Marina Leocadio.

E. Squirewood Drive 1933: $50,000, Thuy T. Tran and Dat D. Dinh to Bao Tran and Travis T. Nguyen.

Manhattan Blvd. 2304: Golden Manhattan LLC to Elliott Kennard Realty LLC, $1,400,000.

Oakmere Drive 2568: $174,500, Smail Property Development Ltd to Theodaopholis Guitroz.

Spanish Oaks condo, Phase 4, unit 101: Donation, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Tubas LLC.

Titan St. 2140: $2,000, Rene E. Simoneaux Jr. to Jeanne C. Simoneax.

Village Green Addition subdivision, lot 218: $190,000, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Lydell Johnson Jr.

Village Of Harvey subdivision, lot 10A, square 1: $142,800, Loreto Montagnino, Joycelyn T. Montagnino and Loreto Montagino to Kevin A. Sievers.

LAFITTE

Fleming Plantation portion of Berthoud Plantation subdivision, lot X111A41: $285,000, Peggy Boutte and Randy G. Boutte to Rachelle Polkey.

MARRERO

Acadiana Trace 2673: $278,790, JBL Properties Ltd to Heather R. Cherry.

Ames Farm subdivision, lot A: $70,000, Julie E. Dufrene to Harry J. Whiting III and Cheryl A. Whiting.

Armstrong Drive 2028: $6,000, Jordan Operations Business Solutions LLC to Stephen A. Colar.

Brentwood subdivision, lot 2, square C: $134,250, Willow LLC to DSLD Homes LLC.

Caminada Drive 3516: $90,000, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development of Washington DC.

Cardinal Drive 2849: Donation, Michael A. Lombas Jr. to Stephanie Hardin.

Carmadelle St. 608: $52,000, Brian K. Mielneczek and Holly Mielneczek to Phillip Bradley Jr.

Farrington Drive 1005: $115,000, Christopher A. Klein Jr. to Stephanie L. Stewart.

Grineli Drive 3088: $150,000, Ma Munoz to Kimberly C. Bush.

Haydel Manor subdivision, lot 187, square 10: $125,000, Taaliba S. Matthew and Taalibi Matthew to Toshiba T. Petty.

Irma St. 1744: $32,500, Andrew Mueller to Khai C. Tran.

Long Branch Drive 2521: $165,000, Steven G. Dejean to Blake H. Songy.

Long Branch Drive 2524: $193,900, Jennifer Cuevas and Rodney J. Palmisano to Reeven L. Fontenot.

Nicholson Place subdivision, lot 28, square D: $95,000, Nicole Taulli and Michael Taulli to Patricia Jiles.

Orleans Way Crown Point 5107: $89,805, Reverse Finance of America LLC to Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2017 HB1.

Pelican Bay Blvd. 2624: $18,000, Joseph Edmond Jr. to Jessica M. E. Taylor.

Seven Oaks Road 28: $429,000, Mary S. L. Olivier to Tamara N. Dunne and Derrick M. Dunne.

Silver Lily Lane 524: $75,000, Anthony G. Green to Jacqueline M. Green.

Wild Oak Lane 1701: $187,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Joseph Gilbert III.

TERRYTOWN

Oakwood Drive 728: $135,000, Edna Hepting and George H. Hepting Jr. to Thuc T. Nguyen.

Terrytown 2A subdivision, lot 1, square 10: $125,944, Argent Securities Inc. to Susan Brennan.

Terrytown 3. subdivision, lot 5, square 58:  $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Wilson Acevedo.

Terrytown 8. subdivision, lot 1A, square 136: $180,000, Dollie Layrisson and Frederick W. Burmaster to Hung Q. Ho.

WAGGAMAN

Daffodil Lane 145: $129,000, Wayne T. Breaux and Odessa D. Breaux to Irvan N. Britten and Naomi Sandres.

Helis Drive 453: $20,000, David W. Thompson, Linda T. Barham, Jessica M. Stamant and Eric W. Thompson to Danny Lemoine.

WESTWEGO

Avenue A. 817: $144,900, Chelsea R. T. Camardelle to Henry J. Gill Jr.

Blanche Drive 117: $5,000, Brenda Williams and Percy J. Brignac Jr. to RFK Investments LLC.

Chipley St. 717: $128,000, Leon A. Daquin and Janie Daquin to Olufunsho C. Nwabuzor.

Columbus St. 333: $175,000, Gregory J. Aicklen to Chelsea Camardelle and Michael J. Tassin Jr.

Davenport St. 44: $106,500, Danny J. Lemoine to Ariel Walston and Nicholas Roson.

Jefer Drive 257: $147,600, Andrew W. Burras and Melissa Burras to Lawrence Brashears.

Segnette Estates subdivision, lot 14A, square 1: $33,100, Marrero Land & Improvement Association Limited to Lori Andre and Gabriel W. Ordogne.

