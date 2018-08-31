EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 9-16
HARAHAN
Jefferson Park Manor subdivision, lot 8, square B: Daniel J. Mcmyne to Donna Volpe and Anthony J. Volpe Jr., $65,000.
Jefferson Park Manor, lot 7, square B: Daniel J. Mcmyne to Donna Volpe and Anthony J. Volpe Jr., donation.
Magnolia Blvd. 105: Jeannette Macaluso, Jeanette W. Moseley and James A. Macaluso to Stephanie Guidry and Brett L. Guidry, $215,000.
River View subdivision, lot F, square E: Georgia R. Armstrong to Deadls Trust, $140,000.
JEFFERSON
Audubon Trace condo, Phase III, unit 1804: Willian J. Fisher and Kelly A. Fisher to Lori A. Trahant, $189,000.
Audubon Trace condo, unit 3423: Vivian V. Hernandez and Tracey L. Jester to Gopika K. Sreenilayam and Denys I. Bondar, $214,000.
Claiborne Court 501: Warren G. Breaux Sr. and/or Norma T. Breaux Revocable Living Trust to Benjamin B. Curtis and Jordan Curtis, $230,000.
Coolidge St. 200: Joseph A. Babin to Ravindra R. Reddy and Suma S. Reddy, $205,000.
Jefferson St. 641: Emelda Jones and Ellen Wiggins to Lloyd J. Seither, $101,343.13.
M.M. Gilchrist subdivision, lot 110, square 2: DG of Baton Rouge LLC to Marc N. Behar and Jeffrey Sbisa, $430,000.
Newman Ave. 903: Jeffrey T. Madderra and Meredith Madderra to Leonard J. Darensbourg and Carla Darensbourg, $365,000.
KENNER
42nd St. 1601: Katy Alvez and Jose I. Alvez to Renmei Li and Jia F. Wu, $338,800.
Antigua Townhouse condo, unit 51-B: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Tegryash Buchert, $59,900.
Castle Drive 3336: Li C. Tai and Chau K. Lin to Lie S. Chen, $140,000.
Chateau Blvd. 3300: Victor A. Marino to Shana Robichaux and Joseph A. Robichaux Sr., $190,000.
Chateau Estates North 2. subdivision, lot 1, square 11: Patricia A. M. Phillips to Mary A. Phillips and Rickie J. Loftis, donation.
Chateau Mouton Drive 9: William E. Roniger to Abdul Khan, $142,500.
Cobblestone Village condo, unit 120: Sandra Harvin and Joseph B. Harvin to John Kochera & Sharon Kochera Revocable Living Trust, $110,000.
Coronado Ave. 72: Simanaz Happy and Muhammed Z. Miah to Jerry M. Jacob, $281,500.
Driftwood Park subdivision, lot 7, square 10: Mellon Bank of New York and Bank of New York to Fidel Ortega, $125,000.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 212: Christian P. Ruppert IV and Rebecca G. Ruppert to Angelle B. Dicharry, $870,000.
Gabriel subdivision, lot 241: Robert L. Heath Jr. to Rebecca Ruppert and Christian P. Ruppert IV, $158,450.
Janice Ave. 5132: Deborah Gilman and Frank A. Watson to Christina Vazquez and Sergio Vazquez, $385,000.
Kansas Ave. 1926: Brett S. Matherne to Mercedes B. Haffner, $142,000.
Louisiana Trace subdivision, lot 119, square H: Louisiana Trace LLC to Maudh Esmail, $112,500.
Maryland Ave. 2333: Mary J. R. Gray to John P. Leboutillier and Joy F. Leboutillier, $150,000.
Maryland Ave. 3101: Wayne J. Plaisance to Tommy R. Johnson and Jamie Johnson, $320,000.
Million Oaks condo, unit A7: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Eze Arm Properties LLC, $54,900.
Missouri Ave. 1808: Joseph R. Carey to 1808 Missouri LLC, $123,000.
Morningside Park subdivision, lot 19, square 29: Gerdine Fast, Geraldine Lanza and John J. Fast Jr. to RNT Properties LLC, $50,000.
Rhone Drive 4244: MSL Homebuilders LLC to Trang N. Tran and Quoc D. Pham, $339,900.
Royal Palm Drive 26: Angelle M. Bergeron and Douglas J. Dicharry to Julius D. Randle and Kendra J. Randle, donation.
Taylor St. 1007: Frank S. Rodriguez to Mac Property Management of Louisiana LLC, $107,500.
Theresa Ave. 21: John K. Johnson Jr. and/or Belva M. Johnson Revocable Living Trust, William M. Johnson and Terrie A. Farrand to Calvin G. Durel III, $22,650.
University City Peaches condo, lots 57C6 and 57C5: Causeway Bay Apartments LLC to 301 Clemson LLC, $2,380,000.
Upland subdivision, lot B, square 4: Phillip Dziubla to Christopher A. Boswell, Zoe R. Boswell and Daria S. Rutledge, $225,000.
West 23rd St. 2: Robert J. Buse Sr. and Marjorie W. Buse to Future Property Investments LLC, $220,000.
West Loyola Drive 3548: Justin F. Provosty to Ruby L. Z. Ho, $180,000.
METAIRIE
47th St. 3216: Ashley N. Englade, Gwendolyn Englade and Alfred J. Englade Jr. to Gregory P. Schnauder and Julie Schnauder, $135,000.
Apple St. 1805: Edwin T. Grote Jr. to Angela Grote, $95,000.
Athania Parkway Extended subdivision, lot 10, square 6: Dorothy Belletto to Wade Schultz, $145,000.
Beron Sr 1204: Doby Griffin Holdings LLC to Paula Doby, $180,000.
Bonnabel Place subdivision, lot B, square 22: Ashley Cromartie to Jimmie L. Cromartie, donation.
Brockenbraugh Court 1018: Marcelyn Landry to Jeannine M. Sentilles, $224,500.
Canal Street subdivision, lot 47, square 31: Bryan S. Hayes to Brent L. Moran and Hosanna R. Michel, $225,000.
Cardinal Ave. 1116: Timothy R. Markey, Colleen Story, Michael J. Markey Jr., Patti Mahoney and Staci Bevinetto to Robert Signorelli and Meghan Signorelli, $199,000.
Carthage St. 4712: Joe R. Moore to John E. McLachman and Judith M. Slot, $45,000.
Cleary Ave. 1713: Enrica A. M. S. Montalbano to Marcela D. Pallais, $228,000.
Cleveland Place 4813: Jaclyn Boyle and Jason Boyle to Judie C. Skidmore and Kenneth J. Skidmore Jr., $875,000.
Conlin St. 4728: Mashood Khan to Robert F. Larsen IV and Erin F. Larsen, $355,000.
Dilton St. 1339: T&K C. Enterprise LLC to Carmen J. Lino, $50,000.
Dilton St. 1339: Brian Williams to T&K C. Enterprise LLC, $40,010.
Eastbank subdivision, lot 72, square 56: Wendy Whitsett to Cristian Medina, $14,309.98.
Edinburgh St. 30: Rudolf S. Borg to Josephine Markey and George M. Markey Jr., $617,000.
Elise Ave. 2516: Robert Fruge to Crystal Of Kenner LLC, $74,000.
Elmeer Ave. 757: Carolyn Cancienne to Bryant D. Lagasse and Kendall J. Farley, $280,000.
Elmwood Parkway 4600: Seeling Properties LLC to Nancy L. Schaefer, Bret E. Schaefer and Nancy L.S. Mills, $462,500.
Elmwood Parkway 4909: Patricia K. Henderson and Warren E. Kenney to Kerstin K. F. Henderson and Nicholas E. Henderson, $319,000.
Glenn St. 6801: John M. Huber and Lisa A. Pellissier to Emelina Andrade, $185,000.
Green Acres Court 4616: Ronald A. Barrett to Kathleen L. Barrett, donation.
Grove Ave. 829: Christopher G. Mack to Benjamin J. Francis, $267,000.
Harlem subdivision, lot 22A, square 137: Eldridge A. Randolph Sr., Albertine W. Norwood and Jack Norwood to Dawn E. Guidry and David A. Guidry, $115,000.
Hearst St. 4408: Gwendolyn Debaroncelli and Albert F. Debaroncelli Jr. to Paternostro Real Estate LLC, $899,999.
Henican Place 4016: Robert F. Larsen IV and Erin F. Larsen to Michael S. Blackwell, $245,000.
Hollywood Drive 225: Patricia G. Strauss to Bryan P. Taylor and Mollie B. Taylor, $561,000.
Houma Blvd. 2009: Sheryl Desandro, Scott P. Calcagno and Glen J. Calcagno to Bridget Enterprises LLC, $190,100.
James Drive 4713: Christopher J. Deckwa to Kimberly D. Deckwa, donation.
Kawanee Ave. 5600: Lillian Zhao to John J. Vollenweider Sr., $238,000.
Kent Ave. 519: Richard R. Pfeffe and/or Claire M. Pfeffer Revocable Living Trust to Marrone Investments LLC, $90,000.
Lake Como Ave. 4700: Sharon D. Tazawa and Dick R. Tazawa to Ashley P. Dew and Maria Cabrera, $277,500.
Lake Vista Drive 4908: Chloe Pullen and Eric D. Pullen to Eileen Guidry, $325,000.
Lime St. 3713: Kerstin F. Henderson to Ryan C. Webre and Alicia G. Webre, $265,000.
London Towne condo, unit 206: Christopher L. Sanchez to Susan Scariano, $118,000.
Loveland St. 4840: Delma Herrera, George A. Herrera Jr., Vanessa Prokop and Carlos E. Herrera to Herrera Family Trust, $214,290.
Madison Park Extended subdivision, lot 5, square J: Tyson Construction of Louisiana LLC to Patricia Z. Schexnayder and Donald R. Schexnayder, $150,000.
Melody Drive 114: Maureen Weinmunson to Tag Homes Inc., $320,000.
Melody Drive 114: Tag Homes Inc. to Robert D. Rogers and Susan K. Rogers, $350,000.
Metairie Heights Ave. 3008: Mark G. Garzotto, Christina M. Comeaux, David J. Garzotta and Gina Garzotta to Taylor A. Lee, $275,000.
Metairie Heights Ave. 302: Stephanie J. Dellande to Anuradha Eragani, $390,000.
Metairie Heights Ave. 3312: Carmen Cherenek to Ana C. Rodriguez, donation.
Metairie Lawn Drive 405: Toby K. Leblanc and Krystina M. Leblanc to Courtney B. Gennaro, donation.
Metairieville subdivision, lot 14A2, square 42: Alexis A. Cuny to Gulf South Development LLC, $100.
N. Turnbull Drive 1713: John G. Anderson III to Paul F. Wimberly, $217,000.
Nursery Ave. 817-819: Thomas A. Pileggi Jr. and Diane Dipietro to John P. Dipietro, donation.
Ocean Drive 1429: Steven J. Schild to Heather Jovanovich and Eric D. Jovanovich, $630,000.
One Metairie Place condo, unit 11-205: Brenda Sherick and Alvin O. Sherick to Gabrielle A. Pointer, $75,000.
One Metairie Place condo, unit 11-308: Joyce S. Darrah to Carola R. Jacob, $92,000.
Orion Ave. 329: Anne E. Anderson to Patience Wildenfels, $650,000.
Own Your Own subdivision, lot 17, square 173: Judy S. Milford to Stefanie Townsend and Erin Schmit, donation.
Pomona St. 1408: Grace Cousans to Susannah Mouledoux and Gabriel J. Mouledoux IV, $459,000.
Poplar St. 222: Douglas J. Womac and Rhoda W. W. Womac to 222 Poplar St LLC, $125,000.
Richard St. 7916: Rebecca A. Munsch to Brent L. Moran, $125,000.
Richard St. 7916: Brent L. Moran to Melissa M. Gresek, $139,175.
Ridgewood Drive 137: James B. Cramond and J. Cramond to Kaitlin E. Occhipinti and Brian M. Koch, $870,000.
Riley Court condo I, unit 4406-D: Jonathan G. Small to Amanda A. Bolanos, $80,000.
Sena Drive 202: Derek P. Delaney qualified terminable interest property (QTIP) trust, Patrick Arthur Delaney Jr, MD QTIP trust and Kim Rose Delaney Devun QTIP Trust to Miller Building Construction Company LLC, $100.
Senac Drive 4404: Wesley J. Ramsey to Clare C. Levy, $271,500.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 3, square 157: Preston S. Spears to Hester R. Hilliard, $15,000.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 3, square 157: Lisa T. B. James to Hester R. Hilliard, $2,500.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 3, square 157: Dwayne E. Stokes to Hester R. Hilliard, $2,500.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 3, square 157: Freddie Battie III to Hester R. Hilliard, donation.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 3, square 157: Rickie C. Battie to Hester R. Hilliard, donation.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 3, square 157: Ronnie Battie to Hester R. Hilliard, donation.
West William David Parkway 1101: Brandon M. Anderson to Khuang T. T. Thang, Vul Thang and Khuang T. T. Tial, $257,000.
Willowdale subdivision, lot 295, square 18: NP Investments LLC to Jason M. Hallford and Rosanne G. Hallford, $340,000.
Wilshire Heights B. subdivision, lot 46, square 8A: Shelley A. Ford to Morgan A. Daigle, donation.
Wilson Ave. 1438: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Aimei Chen and Aixiang Chen, $10.
RIVER RIDGE
Arbor Lane 9529: Tighe J. Dickinson and Billie T. Dickinson to Shannon G. West, $317,000.
Darby Lane 8805: Joyce B. Steimle, Yvette M. S. Murphy, Jeanne M. S. Dufour, Karl S. N. Steimle and Kathleen T. O. Steimle to Jordan J. Hill and Lindsey A. Hill, $300,000.
Hazel Place A. subdivision, lot 87: Jerome D. Meyer and Eugene O. Meyer to Kenneth E. Meyer, $40,000.
Hazel Place A. subdivision, lot 87: Dale W. Meyer, Lester I. Meyer and Adrian L. Meyer to Kenneth E. Meyer, donation.
Hibiscus Place 160: Robert C. Rongey and Judith M. Rongey to Loren M. Breithoff, $230,000.
Idlewood Place 22: Cyril H. Bermudez Jr. and Patricia G. Bermudez to Patrick E. Maraist and Melissa C. Maraist, donation.
Kuepferle Court 9512: Abby M. Melancon and Ralph A. Richoux Jr. to Hillary Alread and Jonathan E. Alread, $240,450.