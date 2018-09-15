SATURDAY
GREATER NEW ORLEANS IRIS SOCIETY: General membership meeting for society, with demonstrations and plans for activities at 9 a.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For information, see facebook.com/events/293890548084649/
SEPT. 22
NATURAL HISTORY OF CITY PARK'S DRAGONFLIES AND DAMSELFLIES: See dragonflies and damselflies on display, then venture into the park to observe these insects in their natural habitat. Lath House/Garden Study Center in New Orleans Botanical Garden in City Park. Enter through the Tolmas Visitor Center, 5 Victory Ave. $10 adults and $5 for children over 7. Call (504) 483-9473 or email scapley@nocp.org to register.
MUSEUM DAY LIVE!: Varying times and locations. Participants in the Smithsonian’s annual event offer free or reduced admission to their museums. Free. smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018.
NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY PROJECTS: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed for Chalmette National Cemetery and Barataria Preserve in Marrero for cleanup and restoration projects. Registration required at (504) 589-3882, ext. 120, by Sept. 20.
SEPT. 23
CARING FOR IRISES: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Members of the Greater New Orleans Iris Society share their knowledge of how to raise healthy plants. Free. longuevue.com.
SEPT. 28
LOVE IN THE GARDEN: From 7 p.m. to midnight, enjoy an evening in the sculpture garden of the New Orleans Museum of Art with live entertainment, food, a cocktail challenge, patron party and late-night party. Tickets start at $50. (504) 658-4121 or email love@noma.org.
SEPT. 29
FALL PLANT SALE: Herb Society of America sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans, to benefit New Orleans Botanical and Longue Vue House and Gardens, with demonstrations, samples and plants. herbsno@gmail.com.
OCT. 5
GREENWAY SOIREE: Starting at 6 p.m., this party is a benefit for Friends of Lafitte Greenway with music, food and beverages. Patrons party at 6 p.m., soiree at 7 p.m. Late Night at 9 p.m. lafittegreenway.org.
OCT. 6
OCTOBER SEEDLINGS: Longue Vue House and Gardens host self-guided activities that foster experiential learning and creativity. Seedling kids engage in seed planting, art-making, insect observation, story time and more. Play, learn and grow as you and your seedling explorer investigate new ideas and make new friends. $5 per participant for nonmembers. lrouatt@longuevue.com. (504) 293-4716.
OCT. 6-7
FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL: The annual event is an educational experience for home gardeners and professionals. There will be plant and garden product exhibits and sales throughout the garden, a Children's Fun Fest area, educational programs, music, arts and crafts, and more. Programs take place in the Garden Study Center and are free with entrance to the show. $10 adults, $5 children 5-12. Friends of City Park enter free. The October Plant Sale will take place inside this event (not at the Pelican Greenhouse). For more information, call (504) 483-9473.