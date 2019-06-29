Saturday
Sprouts: Louisiana Land.^ Longue Vue House and Gardens~, 7 Bamboo Road~ — Celebrate the plants and animals of the state in the garden for ages 18 months to 10 years, plus animal art, identifying native plants and planting seeds before storytime. www.longuevue.com $5. 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Ask Your Master Gardener.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Pearl River Branch~, 64580 Highway 41,~ — Master Gardener Tom Cuccia holds a Q&A session monthly. www.stpl.bibliocommons.com 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Super Saturday Volunteer Day.^ City Park~, 1 Palm Dr~ — City Park cleanup day, with volunteers encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen, insect repellent and water; for signup and meetup location, email Tyler Havens at thavens@nocp.org. 9 a.m.
Sprouts: Water Play.^ Longue Vue House and Gardens~, 7 Bamboo Road~ — A kiddie sprinkler will require swim suits and a towel for this aquatic adventure for ages 18 months to 10 years, plus art, microscopic observation and more before storytime. www.longuevue.com $5. 9:30 p.m.
