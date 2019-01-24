When 98-year-old botanical artist Margaret Stones died just after Christmas at her home in Australia, she left behind a body of work that will live on for years, especially in Louisiana.
“In the 1970s and '80s, anyone who was serious about gardens knew about Margaret and her work,” said Ruthie Frierson, an accomplished gardener and member of the New Orleans Town Gardeners (a member club of the prestigious Garden Club of America). “She was truly remarkable."
In 1951, with no connections, no guaranteed income or resources other than her talents and a small portfolio of drawings, Stones journeyed from Australia to England and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. For 25 years, she was principal illustrator for the gardens' Curtis’s Botanical Magazine.
About a month before Stones died, LSU Press published “Native Flora of Louisiana,” a striking volume of her delicate watercolors that serves as testimony to Stone’s contributions to the study of Louisiana’s native plants and the profession of botanical illustration.
And though the folio-sized book does not contain watercolors of every plant native to the state (about 4,000 at last count), the book gathers in one volume the 226 artworks that Stones was commissioned to create by LSU Chancellor Paul Murrill in 1976 to celebrate the bicentennial of the United States and the 50-year anniversary of LSU’s campus.
Frierson said she recalls seeing Stones’ watercolors for the first time at an exhibition at the Presbytere in New Orleans in 1985.
“I was so taken with them that I must have gone back a dozen times,” she said. “Then I got the idea of asking if the Town Gardeners could get permission to publish several of them to raise funds for our work in the community. So I called Neil Odenwald (now professor emeritus of landscape architecture at LSU and a prolific author) to talk to him about the idea, and he said, ‘Would you like to speak with Margaret? She’s sitting right here.’”
Frierson’s first pitch to Stones, to allow the Town Gardeners to reproduce four of the paintings, fell flat.
“She said ‘Absolutely not!’” Frierson recalled. “But then ... we made the offering to donate half of the profits to the botany department at LSU, and Margaret agreed. It was a win for everyone.”
Four images from Stones’ portfolio were chosen for reproduction and were sold as a boxed set. Each boxed set was priced at $400 (the equivalent of about $1,000 today), and the reproductions were promoted nationally. Several hundred sets sold, netting a donation of tens of thousands of dollars to the LSU botany department.
The project became a launching point for a 30-year friendship between Frierson and Stones, propelled by written correspondence and visits. The artist’s first visit to Frierson’s garden found the otherwise composed New Orleanian a bit anxious.
“Can you imagine how nervous I felt?" Frierson said. "She walked in, took a look around, and said, ‘I am so surprised that there are no native plants in your garden! Camellias, azaleas — these are not natives — they’re from China.’ I was so deflated, I didn’t know what to say.”
Stones’ comment was not intended to belittle the garden or Frierson’s choice of plant materials, Frierson said. Stones was merely being straightforward, a hallmark of her personality, as Frierson would learn.
“When I got to know her better — we wrote letters back and forth for decades — I knew she was making an observation and not being critical,” said Frierson. “She was genuinely curious and wanted to understand.”
The new book was a collaborative effort led by Louisiana artist and author Randy Harelson, who worked with the Friends of Margaret Stones, LSU botany professor Lowell Urbatsch (who wrote descriptions of each of the plants illustrated in the book), Murrill (now chancellor emeritus), and the LSU Press to see to it that the works were published in large format in the same vein as John James Audubon’s “Birds of America.”
“The works deserved such a presentation, and the state is truly fortunate to have them,” Frierson said. “I can’t think of another state that has such a botanical treasure.”
Frierson said she and Stones spoke less than a month before Stones' death in late December.
“The book had been published, and it was on its way to her,” Frierson said. “Her voice was strong and she sounded so happy. Then she said, ‘I owe you an apology.’ I couldn’t think why and then she went all the way back to the 1980s to her first visit to my garden, and said, ‘Your garden is lovely and it does not need native plants — I want to apologize for questioning why there weren’t any.’ I just started laughing.”