EAST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Sept. 6-13
HARAHAN
Elmwood D, lot P1B1A: RJ Jefferson Parish I. LLC to S16 Columbia Village Apartments LLC, $12,235,300.
Generes Drive 2045: Melanie C. Lemoine and Willard J. Lemoine to Cam Jam LLC, $143,700.
Hickory Ave. 1224: Platinum Home Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, $10.
Malvern Lane 231: Dustin C. Gendusa to Julie L. Glendusa, donation.
Normandy Ave. 178: Heidi H. McGovern and Shaun D. McGovern to Trace23 LLC, $118,063.
Normandy Ave. 178: Vanessa Bourgeois to Heidi H. Crescioni, $135,000.
Plauche Court 201: Johnie A. Salvaggio, Rodney P. Salvaggio, Robert J. Bourgeois, Mary E. Bourgeois and Johnie A. S. Scandaliato to Hopmar LLC and Shopper Rental Properties LLC, $322,590.
Riverside Park subdivision, lot 71, square B: Brett Guidry and Stephanie D. Guidry to Jordan Lambert and Christine D. Lambert, $60,000.
Soniat Ave. 274: Dorothy B. Bonnecaze to Bonnecaze Family Trust, donation.
Wainwright Drive 311: Aaron M. Cuccia to James Baehr, $430,000.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson Heights Ave. 697: Rebecca A. Smith to Anita S. McCrossen, $363,000.
Jefferson Heights Ave. 697: Rebecca A. Smith to Anita S. McCrossen, $363,000.
Pecan Grove Lane 717: Hong T. Pham to Kenneth J. Detiveaux and Jennifer Detiveaux, $220,000.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 34G, square 34: Baltazor Inc. to Vieux Carre Shopping Center LLC, $4,950,000.
Suburban Acres 1. subdivision, lot 6A, square 2: Geraldine F. Amedeo to Susan J. Amedeo, donation.
KENNER
31st St. 1320-1322: Thuong H. Truong and Kim L. Ngo to Cirila M. Maxedon, Nelson R. S. Marcia and Nelson R. Sabillon, $156,900.
Albany St. 3045: Robin J. Cole and Arthur Jones III to Mario Mercadal and Ligia Mercadal, $112,000.
Avant Garde condo, building 1, unit 27: Patricia Baltz to Andrew D. Duplantis, $101,000.
Avant Garde condo, building 8, unit 175: John Kochera & Sharon Kochera Revocable Living Trust to Cole T. Guidry, $105,000.
Avant Garde condo, buildings 16 and 17, unit 95: Michael J. Lovett, Michelle Lovett and Joseph P. Lovett to Jonathan J. Hebert, $82,400.
Beachview Heights subdivision, lot 14A, square 9: John J. Branch and Hope G. Branch to Rolando A. S. Rodriguez and Diana E. G. Rodriguez, $132,500.
Beaune Drive 4220: Sarah G. P. Noel and Karl H. Noel to Sajjad Hussain, $249,500.
Chateau Du Jardin Drive 7: Maria G. Nicholson to Kun Li and Fusheng Zhao, $516,000.
Chateau La Tour Drive 162: William L. Goggans Jr. to Jennifer L. Sabatier and John J. Sabatier IV, $470,000.
City of Kenner, lot B, no further data: Kelan Chairs to Chairs First LLC, donation.
Greenlawn Terrace subdivision, lot U1, square 68A: Patricia V. West to Patricia V. West Living Trust, donation.
Kansas Ave. 2528: Melissa K.C. Bowers, Terry M. Carlile and John B. Carlile to Julia K. Newchurch, $190,000.
Kenner Project 7. subdivision, lot 32A, square 141: Cane Ventures LLC to George A. Williams III, $85,000.
Lake Vista of Jefferson subdivision, lot 7, square 7: Nautam B. Ganatra and Gayatri A. Mirani to Johnny Selva and Elba Selva, $393,000.
Libra Lane 816: Brian J. Palermo to Deborah T. Scott, $180,400.
Martinique Ave. 3917: Belinda Handal to Reem M. Zayed and Mohammad A. Abdel-hafez, $190,000.
Moisant St. 1113: Brigitte Rener to Jasnira Zuniga, $110,000.
Tavel Drive 937: MTGLQ Investors LP to Darius Cook, $175,000.
Teton St. 19: Fallon E.W. Nicolosi to Robert P. Jones, $479,000.
Tupelo Ave. 2750-52: K&K Ventures LLC to Pramilla Subramaniam, Chandrashekar V. Subramaniam and Chandra V. Subramaniam, $150,000.
University City, lot 42, square 69: Robert J. Lips Jr. and Geralyn N. Lips to Jehova Shammah 1. Realtor LLC, $205,000.
Verde St. 36: Judith A. Foren and John F. Foren to Henry C. George and Leslie George, $495,000.
Williams Blvd. 613: 613 Williams Boulevard LLC to Dimitri Kenner Office LLC, $495,000.
METAIRIE
39th St. 3121: Carlo C. Vinterella to Elizabeth M. Vanderwall, $160,000.
49th St. 3117: Christian E. Briceno and Heather R. Briceno to Daniel S. Reinert and Pitsamai H. Reinert, $575,000.
Airline Park Blvd. 709: Bruce J. Jones Sr. to Bruce J. Jones, donation.
Apple St. 1517: Loretta H. Lodrigues to Leora P. G. Madden, $309,000.
Aurora Ave. 1152: Ronald J. Rivet to Shelia L. Rivet, donation.
Bath Ave. 621: QB1 LLC to Erin Cariello and David V. Cariello, $780,000.
Beverly Drive 246: Winston B. Hall to Gregory Rosenstein, $687,350.
Beverly Garden, lot 50, square 5: Arthur F. Montz Jr. and Deanna B. Montz to Joseph Montz, $252,700.
Beverly Knoll subdivision, lot 11, square 17: Michael D. Conroy, David M. Conroy, Peter G. E. Conroy, Mary Delouche, Elizabeth Morris, Kathryn A. Conroy, Patrick F. Conroy and Ann Conroy to Kathleen Collins, donation.
Bissonet Plaza 3. subdivision, lot 276: Paul Fossier, Pierre Fossier, Steffanie Fossier and Joseph Fossier to Penemue LLC, $24,000.
Bissonet Plaza subdivision, lot 9, square 19: Meche Living Trust to Mitchell D. Allen, $150,000.
Bonnabel Place, lot 23, square 24: Eileen Genovese and Raymond J. Genovese to Michelle C. Steinhardt, $581,000.
Bridgedale subdivision, lot 13B, square 40: Jason M. Lagneaux to Brandy C. Zayas, $265,000.
Canal Street subdivision, lot 41, square 34: Jay A. Speaser and Lorraine Craft to Haley E. Reuther and Matthew J. Mann, $204,000.
Cherokee Ave. 1356: Beverly C. Carey to Great Southern Real Estate Development LLC, $220,000.
Cimarron Court condo, unit 105: Mischelle Muma to Ann Ravichandran, Dipti Ravichandran and A. C. Ravichandran, $41,000.
Cleveland Place 5990: Christina L. Parent to Michael A. Schexnayder, $175,000.
Colapissa St. 1504: Ethan M. Landry, Allyson R. Gardiner, Guy A. Landry and Catherine Landry to Stuart R. Boone and Darby Matthews, $350,000.
Courtland Heights subdivision, lot 38, square A: Todd T. Carriles to Stephanie C. Bradford and Robert M. Bradford, $61,441.
Elmeer Ave. 250: Sona Page and Paul N. Page to Raegan Gupta and Shalinder M. Gupta, $100.
Finch St. 5004: Velma Stromain to Allysen M. Mix, $152,000.
Folse Drive 4608: Eva M. Odom and William T. Odom Jr. to Lynda Smith and Robert W. Smith Jr., $650,000.
Fountain Court condo, unit 82: Liudmila C. Alcalde and Marcos A. Dominguez to Rodney D. Greenup Jr., $68,000.
Francis Ave. 1208: Sidney Vedrenne to CPCG Properties LLC and One Star Nola Homes LLC, $69,000.
Glendale Drive 222: Rachel H. Ledet to Alice So, $626,000.
Glendale St. 7120: Timothy C. Mashburn and Kathleen C. Mashburn to Joseph P. Lopiccolo and Tiffani G. Lopiccolo, $250,000.
Glendale St. 7120: Norman J. Prats and Suzanne S. Prats to Timothy C. Mashburn and Kathleen C. Mashburn, donation.
Glenn St. 6904: Delise Investments LLC to Mark Miranda Jr., $257,000.
Haring Road 1400: George F. Brignac to Horace L. Brignac Jr., donation.
Haring Road 2405: JKM Diversified LLC to Jessica P. Hanzo, $275,000.
Haring Road 4213: Sharon Karrigan to Keith J. Karrigan and Sharon Karrigan, donation.
Hector Ave. 301: David T. Branton to 301 Hector LLC, $690,000.
Highway Park subdivision, lot 10A, square 466: Brian T. Veade to Danielle J. Young, $110,000.
Highway Park, lots 5 through 24, square 20: Jennifer Menard, Emily Menard, Julie Allen, Stacey Thibodeaux and Corey Sackett to Stephen R. Sackett and Lana Sackett, $42,000.
Homestead Ave. 905: PJD Houses LLC to Katherine N. Aymond and Neil V. Marinello, $380,000.
Jefferson Townhouse condo, unit A5: Heather L. Rezza to Dennis A. Yeager, $125,000.
Kent Ave. 3017: Pizzolato Family Irreocable Trust to Gabrielle A. B. Lester and Kevin M. Letort, $212,500.
Manson Ave. 216: Henry A. Thomas Sr. to Daniel E. Hayes, $180,000.
Martin Behrman Walk 956: Helen W. Planchard to Michael J. Sandoz and Jessica S. Sandoz, $247,000.
Melody Drive 1132: Roy E. Blanchard to Melissa V. Beaugh, $216,000.
Metairieville subdivision, lot D4, square 35: Ronald D. Brown, Rebecca E. Brown and Gwendolyn K. Brown to Gulf South Development LLC, donation.
Newlands St. 4616: Tina B. Ossenkopp to Kevin A. Lamb, $232,000.
Newlands St. 4728: Argyro A. Stratis to Megan C. Taylor, $215,000.
North Labarre Road 3601: Supachart Uaroon to Praphim Rungruang, donation.
North Labarre Road 3601: Siriwan Webb to Praphim Rungruang, donation.
North Sibley St. 821: Ryan L. Dolese and Angela B. Dolese to Diane V. Uhle, $163,000.
Orion Ave. 352: Jean T. Lebourgeois, Joseph Lebourgeois III, Louanne Lebourgeois and Stephen G. Lebourgeois to Katherine Brown and Huey P. Brown, $350,000.
Orion Ave. 425: Elizabeth D. Reuther to Andrew M. Cruppi and Elizabeth S. Cruppi, $345,000.
Orion Ave. 615: Jonathan P. Cave to Sara L. Joseph, $299,000.
Page Drive 3604: Karon Bravender, Keith M. Bravender and Karon Z. Catalano to Reina I. Barahona and Reinaldo Jaimes, $135,000.
Pailet Place subdivision, lot 13, square 6: Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Michel D. Richard, $218,058.
Peyton Place condo, unit 101: Pauline G. Racherbaumer to Hannah Plaisance, $83,000.
Pontchartrain Gardens C. subdivision, lot 6A, square 44: Donald D. O'Neil & Catherine D. O'Neil Revocable Living Trust to Savio Pinto, Anita Pinto and Paulina Saldanha, $235,000.
Poplar St. 1413: Thomas M. Gautier, Nadezhda Gautier, Nadia Gautier and Nadezhda Potehins to Cynthia B. Wooldrige, $295,000.
Purdue Drive 4512: Randy R. Agee and Ellen C. Agee to Marguerite S. Brocato and Marguerita B. Sedita, $298,355.
Ridgelake Drive 1424: James B. Marinello and Jeanne S. C. Marinello to Concepcion Mahia, Emilio Mahia and Concepcion M. Ares, $450,000.
Ridgeway Drive 3708: Henry C. George and Leslie George to Wade A. Langlois Jr., $100.
Riverside Court, Phase II, no further data: John C. Fahey to Marianne D. Krause, $80,000.
Rose Ave. 833: Kathleen Cusimano and Charles V. Cusimano II to Lindsey Hritz and Bryan C. Hritz, $410,000.
Rosedale Plantation subdivision, lot 10, square 3: Susan Gueydan to Christian Briceno and Heather Briceno, $232,000.
Rye St. 4829: Charles Lindsay III to William M. Tiemersma and Kristine C. Tiemersma, $232,000.
Sena Drive 110: Donald C. Oster Jr. to Oster Developers LLC, $250,000.
Sena Drive 110: Oster Developers LLC to Jack M. Sutton, $250,000.
Sena Drive 716: Kenneth J. Detiveaux and Jennifer Detiveaux to Patricia Watford, $325,000.
Shrewsbury subdivision, lot 12, square 126: Ruth W. Brown to Investment Recon LLC, $46,500.
Suburban Villas subdivision, lot 7, square 67: Frank Zito Jr. to Cristian Valentim and Pollyana Castilho, $83,000.
Taft Park 3908: Stanley R. Chatagnier and Charlene Chatagnier to Mary L. Grimes, $195,000.
Transcontinential Drive 4012: Raigan Prange to Jonathan O. Erskin, $207,500.
Trudeau Drive 320: Barbara J. Bensel to Helen W. Planchard, donation.
West Metairie Ave. 3712: Martha Gaudin and Robert L. Gaudin to Beth A. Cooney, $185,000.
West Napoleon Ave. 8503: Tracy McCready and Stephen McCready to Dixie L. Hamilton and Zachary P. Hamilton, $360,000.
Woodland Ave. 4605: Peloton Properties LLC to Woodland Assets LLC, donation.
Woodridge condo, unit 207: Darrel K. Hutchinson to Mamadou Diallo, $67,500.
Yorkshire Court condo, unit 206: Lynn C. Murphy to Rolando J. Hernandez, donation.
RIVER RIDGE
Jefferson Highway 10510: Concepcion Martinez to 10510 Jefferson Hwy LLC, $350,000.
Own Your Own subdivision, lot 32, square 13: Yolanda F. Harrell to Roy Bazile Jr., donation.