ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Dec. 3-7
DESTREHAN
Ormond Plantation Estates, Section 1, Square 1, Lot 23: $215,000, Kathleen Lowry Johnson and Dale V. Johnson to Dione Crosby Faucheux and Shaun Faucheux.
108 Laura Lane: $505,000, Jan Sevin Perilloux and Todd James Perilloux to Shane Charles Ward and Sherry LeBouef Ward.
33 Ormond Place: $128,500, Jennifer L. Dippel Brickman to Elizabeth Palombo Phifer and James J. Phifer.
HAHNVILLE
Three arpents front on the Mississippi River, consisting of the batture from Lots 11, 12, and 13 of the Subdivision of Fashion Plantation: $550,000, Fashion Plantation Estates, LLC to American River Transportation Co., LLC.
Keller Acres Subdivision, Lot P2: $32,500, Rita Schellang Bernal to Richard Vincent Oddo.
502 South Fashion Boulevard: $335,000, Gina Marie Williamson to John Francis Pierce and Terrie Rudd Pierce.
LULING
327 Ashton Oaks Lane: $192,665, DSLD Homes, LLC to Roberto Carlos Siller.
223 Beaupre Drive: Donation, D & O, LLC to Rachel Ann Woodson and Cameron Marcus Davis.
Cloverleaf Subdivision, Square 13, Lot 15; Lakeland Gardens, Square 56, Lots 7 and 8: Donation, Loretta Gernon Bevon to George O. Gernon, Jr.
913 Kinler Street: $170,000, Moore New Homes, LLC to Renida Angela Ingram.
1123 Kinler Street: $25,000, Carl D. Ingram to NMR Holdings, LLC.
205 Wanda Street: $275,000, Timothy P. Prosser and Lisa Vial Prosser to Samantha Lauren Penland.
MONTZ
876 Evangeline Road: $242,970.37, Landcraft, LLC to Nikolas L. Noles.
NORCO
445 Apple Street: Donation, Ronald Eric Caples, Jr. to Patricia Cabrera Caples.
800 Apple Street: $154,000, Larry Joseph Martinez, Jr. and Lenore Hymel Martinez to Joseph D. Solito, Jr. and Lisa Mara Solito.
226 St. Charles Street: $193,000, William Robert Zibilich to Edward J. Maranto.
ST. ROSE
125 Ann Lane: $49,579.24, Cathy Bertolino Gudan and Clint Lawrence Gudan, Sr. to Anthony J. Bertolino, Sr.
3 Maple Lane: $42,000, Succession of Oscar Winfield, Jr. to CRC Properties, LLC.
Riverbend Estates, Lot 61: $75,000, Earnest Joseph Candilora III to Dale Andrew Volz and Melinda Volz.