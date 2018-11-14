Malcolm Ehrhardt sat on his front porch one morning in 2002 and gazed across the street at the verdant landscape that is City Park.
“Even then, it was a place for family reunions, barbecues, birthday parties and wedding events,” he recalled. “We would see young women coming to have engagement and bridal photos taken.”
But as he and his wife Pia looked more closely, the idyllic scene seemed to unravel a bit.
“I could see that the grass was overgrown and wasn’t being edged on the City Park Avenue side of the park,” he said.
Ehrhardt, the founder with his wife of public relations firm The Ehrhardt Group, is not a complainer. Instead, he’s a man of action. So he purchased a John Deere mower and began cutting the grass along City Park Avenue.
“ 'Why not?'” he thought to himself. “ 'I enjoy the park every day from afar, so why wouldn’t I volunteer to help maintain it?' ”
Soon he noticed something else: The iconic, 80-year-old boxwood hedges that spell out the name of the park were looking a bit raggedy.
“I don’t know when the last time was that they has been pruned, but I felt like they were losing their shape. You could see how weeds and vines underneath them were growing up into the plants that make up the letters,” he said. “I’m no gardener, but I figured that I could give pruning them a try.”
Sixteen years later ...
His goal was to “make it a little nicer” for the park users that he and his wife would watch when they enjoy coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the afternoon.
“I didn’t want any attention — all I wanted to do was to do my part without making a fuss,” he said.
Sixteen years later, Ehrhardt is still at it.
“The growing season starts in March and goes until November, so I check them out fairly consistently during that time and prune when I need to keep them in shape. I have only fertilized them once,” Ehrhardt said. “I have a lot of fun tending to the plants, especially when people walking by stop to talk."
The part of the job that isn’t quite as much fun is the inevitable weeding to remove errant vegetation that threatens the health and appearance of the carefully sculpted boxwoods.
“There is only one way to do it, and that’s down on the ground on your hands and knees. I started doing it when I was 16 years younger, so I am starting to feel it,” Ehrhardt said. “The hardest thing to get out is the vine — you have to pull and pull. It’s stubborn.”
A panicked call
One day about two or three years ago, Ehrhardt got a panicked call from neighbor Ellen Frischhertz.
“ 'They’re tearing out the boxwoods,’ she told me, and I was horrified. It turned out that the park crew was supposed to remove a row of boxwoods close the museum, not the ones on Lelong Avenue that spell out City Park,” he said. “They had made it through the ‘C’ and the ‘I’ before Ellen made them stop.”
The destroyed letters were soon replanted, and although Ehrhardt can tell the difference between the circa 80-year-old original shrubs and the newcomers, he said most people can’t.
“It’s a testament to boxwoods that they have grown and filled in so well,” he said.
Overly playful grown-ups
Ehrhardt estimates that there are about eight individual plants that compose each letter for a total of 64 for the living sign.
“Someone in their wisdom installed them on a low mound that is higher in the back than in the front, making it easier to see the letters,” he said. “It meant that they weren’t damaged when the park flooded in Hurricane Katrina. But sometimes we do get damage from overly playful grown-ups who think it’s fun to lie on top of them.”
Ehrhardt said he no longer cuts the grass and instead concentrates on the shrubbery.
“I don’t have to cut the grass or use a trimmer anymore, because the park really has done a great job of maintenance since the storm,” he said. “Since I wasn’t using it, I gave the John Deere away.”