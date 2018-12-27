While gardeners in most of the United States are bundling up inside dreaming of spring and their only plant concerns are “getting rid of the Christmas tree” and “how long should we keep watering the poinsettia?" there is always a list of garden chores for us to enjoy. For us, the month of January means:
• Plant ornamental annuals. You can still plant fast-growing alyssum, annual phlox, calendula, violas, snapdragons, pansies and ornamental kales and cabbage. If they are planted in January, there is still plenty of time to enjoy these cool-season beauties.
• Plant pre-chilled tulip and hyacinth bulbs. In our area, tulips and hyacinths are treated as annuals because flowers in subsequent years will be poor, if they bloom at all.
• Plant cool-season vegetables. There's still time to grow a crop of beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, collards, snow peas, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard, onion sets, radish, rutabaga, spinach, Swiss chard or turnips.
• Move or plant perennials. Woody shrubs and trees should definitely be planted while the weather is cool so they will be prepared to face the heat of summer when it arrives. This is also a good month to plant and move roses.
• Fertilize trees. Late January is a good time. For recommendations, check the LSUAgCenter website or search your specific tree variety. Don’t fertilize shrubs until March.
• Transplant hardy perennial vines, ground covers and ornamental grasses. This would include hardy ferns as well.
• Plant citrus trees. Trees planted after December can withstand a February freeze better than trees planted earlier. Don’t fertilize your newly planted citrus trees until mid-March, about six weeks after planting them.
• Fertilize citrus. If you have established citrus trees, fertilize them in late January to early February. The recommendation is 1 to 1½ pounds of a balanced fertilizer like 8-8-8 or 13-13-13 per plant for each year of age up to a maximum of 12 to 18 pounds per tree.
• Mulch. If you haven’t put down your winter mulch, do it now. It insulates roots if a cold snap hits and prevents growth of winter weeds.
• Keep watering! Though plants require less water during cooler months and winter rains are usually sufficient, be sure to check on your plants if a long dry spell hits.
• Order spring seeds. You want to make sure they don’t sell out of what you want!
• Check gardening tools and equipment. Repair or replace as needed.
For a free subscription to the GNOGardening newsletter, email GNOGardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. It is packed full of timely articles of local interest and information on planting times, monthly chore list and local aggie happenings. You can also visit the LSU AgCenter website for loads of other free information. Send your gardening questions to AGCenter@theadvocate.com.
Q: I’ve heard that poinsettias are deadly toxic, especially to dogs and cats. If this is true, why would I want to use these as Christmas plants? — Doris
A: Though poinsettias contain a latex that can be an extreme irritant, they are not deadly. According to Dr. Ernie Ward, a veterinarian with over 20 years of experience, “If a dog, cat (or even a child) eats a poinsettia, they’ll probably have quite a case of GI distress or irritated skin, but they’ll live. For the hundredth time, poinsettias are not fatal to dogs and cats. Go forth and decorate!” I hope that helps, Doris.