NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Aug. 27-31:
District 1
Baudin St. 3525; S. Genois St. 428: $235,000, Rosalind M. Conerly to 428 Genois LLC.
Camp St. 1061: no value stated, Matthew Thomas X. Meyer to Edward Bowdon and Jenifer Drake Bowdon.
Camp St. 858: $1,339,290, Tri2gaulong LLC to Goss Advisors Real Estate LLC.
Canal St. 3708; Canal St. 3720; S. Telemachus St. 137-139: $1,800,000, Grace Episcopal Church In New Orleans to Bethany Church.
Cleveland Ave. 2739-41; Cleveland Ave. 2743-45; Cleveland Ave. 2747-49; S. White St. 138: $324,000, Mercier Realty and Investment Co. to C. & An Investments LLC.
Cleveland Ave. 3505: $447,000, James N. Lukens and Margo Bouchie Lukens to Emily E. Ross and Peter J. Segrist.
D'Hemecourt St. 3623: $160,000, Marshall & Marshall to Nola Riverworks LLC.
Gravier St. 2336-38: $92,000, Felton Langlois Jr. to 2336 Gravier LLC.
Julia St. 448: $267,000, Karl G. Foster to Jared Scott Scheinuk.
Lafayette St. 825: $760,000, Paul Andrew Scott to Daniel John Brown.
Notre Dame 420; Notre Dame 423; Notre Dame 425: $620,000, Nicole Gober to Cuong Bui and Erin Biro Bui.
Palmyra St. 2608; Palmyra St. 2612-14: $225,000, Specialized Homes LLC to Wells One Investments LLC.
Poeyfarre St. 920: $235,000, Dt Parker Investments LLC to Liza Davis Qaddourah and Munzer S. Qaddourah.
Poydras St. 3: $1,900,000, Anne Clark Gsell to Jean T. Sexton, Jean Tirey Sexton Revocable Trust and Wilson B. Sexton Revocable Trust.
S. Gayoso St. 2125: $60,000, Carol Dicharry Farbe, Daniel D. Dicharry, Joan Dicharry Absher, John R. Dicharry, Joseph M. Dicharry Jr., Rosalind Dicharry Holden and Rose Mary Day Dicharry to Charles A. Laborde and Kateri Yager Laborde.
S. Liberty St. 1134-36: $46,000, Pit Stop Automotive LLC to Joseph Corona III and Kristy Wagner.
District 2
Argonne St. 6739: donation, no value stated, Ryan E. Dearie to Debra L. Dearie.
Argonne St. 7051: $630,000, Linda Rainey Kellogg to Caleb H. Didriksen.
Canal Boulevard 5530: $200,000, Supreme Developers LLC to Wells One Investments LLC.
Canal Boulevard 7277: $1,175,000, Gregory Richard Abide and Virginia Hickey Abide to Allison E. Leonard Hildebrand and Ryan J. Hildebrand.
Dauphine St. 1015; Dauphine St. 1017: $201,500, Raynette Nadene Baca to George Tropiano.
Dauphine St. 615: $1,215,000, Koi Pond to Dauphine Property LLC.
Decatur St. 620: $675,000, Cherry Lynn Antly Morris and Raymond R. Morris to Hugo Enrique Biedermann Montaner and Linda Smith De Biedermann Montaner.
Dumaine St. 1605: $180,000, Providence Community Housing to Nigel Khan and Shauntel Parker Khan.
General Haig St. 6650: donation, no value stated, Salvador J. Dimitri to Peter F. Dimitri.
Harrison Ave. 422: $600,000, Annie Ruth Holt Leard to Jason Charles Bezou, Sara Blackwell Bezou.
Iberville St. 2129: $345,250, Marcello Canada and Natalie Plummer Canada to Daryl L. Anderson.
Madison St. 526: $436,000, Diane Barnes to Craig A. Tracy.
Milne Boulevard 6336: $685,000, Integrity Construction Group LLC to Carlos A. Kerr, Solange De Barros Kerr.
St. Ann St. 2419; St. Ann St. 2421-231; $83,500, L.C. Shedrick and Marvine Jones Shedrick to Geraldine Laura Neville Bachar.
St. Ann St. 4201-03: $575,000, Isabel Scott Alt and Isabel Scott Sherman to Jean Shellito and Robert J. Winston.
Toulouse St. 4601: $485,000, Christopher Matthew Hannan and Emily Bozeman Hannan to Michael Benjamin Phillips.
Ursulines Ave. 2912-14: $526,000, Keith M. Spera and Mary Giblin Spera to Lauren Alexandra Levy.
Vicksburg St. 5950: $569,000, Scott R. Huete and Whitney D. Huete to Irene Reisch Grundy Nagalingam and Shiva Nagalingam.
Voisin St. 729: $383,000, Timothy W. Wilson Jr. to Brittany Stoudt and Patrick D. Stoudt.
West End Boulevard 5839: $445,000, Bao R. Nguyen and Maria Pham Nguyen to Richard L. Bostanian.
District 3
Alabama St. 7749: $26,500, Willie James Carr to Cheryl Haley Mushatt and Sherman M. Mushatt Sr.
Andover Drive 9851: $182,980, Aida B. Sulieman and Bader Yousef Sulieman to Vernon Edwards Sr.
Annette St. 4412: $114,000, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2018 2 Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Not Individually But Solely As Trustee to Francis J. Louis.
Arts St. 4609: $285,000, Linda Vivian Lanasa Balado to Christian E. Rodriguez and Katie Lavigne Rodriguez.
Bartholomew St. 2015: donation, no value stated, Rickscut LLC to David Gavin Herzenberg.
Bartholomew St. 717-19: $365,000, Helene Elisabeth Bond Arnolds and Philip A. Arnolds to William C. Burch.
Basinview Drive 5188: $40,000, Anthony Catherine Holden Gaines and Manuel Joseph Gaines Jr. to Kjtt Realty LLC.
Benefit St. 1850-1852: $50,000, Calypso Properties LLC to Win Win Business and Real Estate Solutions LLC.
Benefit St. 1850-1852: $75,000, Win Win Business and Real Estate Solutions LLC to Onola LLC.
Brevard Ave. 7711: $75,000, Ernest Anthony Brown, Michael Joseph Brown James, Orlando Jame and Randee Brown Sanders to Wajidullah Khan.
Bundy Road 5330: $47,000, Restoration Nola LLC to Aurelia Angeles Castaneda Diego and Quirino Vazquez Diego.
Burgundy St. 3826-28: $495,000, Virginia Boulet Benton to Heather Dean Rose and Stephen Mouton.
Campus Boulevard 5650: $24,000, Saiglann LLC to Obando Construction Inc.
Campus Boulevard 5656: $71,460, Billie Hughes Dolce and Robert J. Dolce to Tabitha C. Mustafa.
Chanelle Court 12961: $198,000, Andria Marie Collins Robinson to Michael James and Nicole Stewart James.
Clio St. 4120-4122; Clio St. 4124; Clio St. 4128: $100, Rachel Jones Conner to Law Office of Rachel I. Conner LLC.
Clouet St. 3226: $5,050, Lower 9th Ward Neighborhood Empowerment Network Association to Prestenbach Properties LLC.
Clover St. 2529: $88,150, Douglas Veal Jr. to Helen M. Burnett.
Crowder Boulevard 7121: $137,500, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Austin Levy Sr. and Rhonda Gray Levy.
Dabadie St. 2233: $310,000, H1 Philip LLC to Andrew L. Stephens Jr., Gerilyn Ann Metoyer Stephens.
Dauphine St. 3155: $150,000, Tom D. Graham to Aurora Nealand.
Debore St. 5826: $14,000, Anna Louise Nolan Ford to Ndt Investments LLC.
Deers St. 3113: $88,500, Phillip Andrew Morris to David De Gruy, Devin De Gruy and Shanna Curley De Gruy.
Dorothea St. 6036: $60,000, Team E. & N. Properties LLC to Bernard Harvey Jr.
Duels St. 1927: $105,000, Herman B. Garnier Jr. to Rochart LLC.
Edward St. 7608: $147,500, Joseph J. Davis Jr. and Sheneka Martin Davis to Clayheiriya Monet Marrero and Joshua P. Marrero.
Esplanade Ave. 1223: $100, Gregg R. Fisher and Shireen Avis Fisher to Katherine Reed Fisher.
Flossmoor Drive 10200: $157,000, Simeonite Properties LLC to Ashley Duncan Jeanjacques and Jerron J. Jeanjacques.
Forstall St. 50242; Lizardi St. 2626; Lizardi St. 50246; Lizardi St. 50247: $20,000, Auguillard Construction Company Inc. and C. Michael Chiasson to Jason Warrington.
Franklin Ave. 2222-24-26-26 1/2: $72,500, St. Honore Guesthouses LLC to Family First Enterprises LLC.
Franklin Ave. 2909: no value stated, Buckingham Holding Co. LLC to Has Mau LLC and Storyville Development LLC.
Frenchmen St. 1206: $153,000, 1206 Frenchmen LLC to Andrea Shavonne Lemon.
Grant Ave. 3801: $186,385.50, Quality Properties LLC to Pelicanos LLC.
Independence St. 608-610: $475,500, Ellen Bachrack Schexnider and Marvin G. Schexnider to Camella Clements Taylor.
Independence St. 820: $100,000, Mary Pierce McMillian to Rock Management LLC.
Japonica 1215: $925,000, Nan Wier Properties LLC to Wilkinson Japonica LLC.
Kingsport Blvd. 7692: $30,000, Broderick C. Wilson to Cedrick K. Wilson.
Laharpe St. 1722: $50,000, John McClemon and John McLemon to 1722 Laharpe LLC.
Lake Forest Boulevard 11101: donation, no value stated, Seong Nam Yon to Theresa Sjw Barton.
Lesseps St. 1730-1732: $75,000, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Joseph Thomas.
Ligustrum Drive 7525: $152,000, Lam Nguyen to Kendall Gardner Sr.
Linden St. 39972; Wales St. 13116: $125,000, Neeley F. May to Andre Flot.
Lurline St. 4610: $104,000, Shyra Dolliole to Phuc Nguyen and Phuc Van Nguyen.
Lausat Place 3155-57: donation, no value stated, Anna Lee Johnson Smith to Hillary Wayne Smith.
Madrid St. 2252-54: $315,000, Hsr Renovations LLC to Brandon Bernard Bush and Kristin Byrd Bush.
Madrid St. 2510: $175,000, Rb &p Investments LLC to Keir O. Hannity and Tia M. Joseph Hannity.
Magazine St. 2011-13: $1,850,000, Diana Enstrom Johnson and Philip W. Johnson to 2011 Magazine LLC.
Mandeville St. 1330-1332: $260,000, C. & P. Properties Inc. to Adam S. Hayden.
Mandolin St. 1933: $50,000, Johnston Holdings LLC to R2h Investments LLC.
Marigny St. 4678: $354,500, Ag Too LLC to Heather Marie Harris and Joshua Lynn Harris.
Mayo Road 7708: $61,365, Gary Barnes Sr. to Sandy Barnes.
Mirabeau Ave. 1605: $295,000, Humanitas to Erin Metoyer Dejoie and Yves M. Dejoie.
Mirabeau Ave. 2054: $347,000, Irma Apolo Coronel to Renee Ryter Mueller and Teresa R. Mueller.
Montegut St. 908: $248,455, Jessica Brooke Rimington to John A. Cenerazzo III.
N. Claiborne Ave. 2477-79: $279,000, Em Improvements LLC to Tara Van Vrancken.
N. Prieur St. 1505-1507: $240,000, Josephine Onesta Schloegel to Mecca Medina Hayden and Wendell G. Barnes.
N. Prieur St. 2730: $250,000, Roy P. Joseph III to Donna L. Williams and Roger A. Williams.
N. Robertson St. 1926: $240,000, 934 St. Louis LLC to Christine Jefson Ogborn, Debra Melissa Johnson Jefson and Debra Melissa Johnson Ogborn Jefson.
N. Roman St. 1531: $160,000, Gilbert Eddie Tellado to Alexander Kriegsmann and Lauren J. Ostrenga.
N. Roman St. 1557: $45,000, Edward R. Caliste to 1557 North Roman LLC.
N. White St. 1454: $635,000, Dead Sea Real Estate Enterprises LLC and Dead Sea Real Estate LLC to White Street LLC.
New Orleans St. 2105: $14,500, Alternative Enterprises LLC to Rock Management LLC.
Onzaga St. 2544-46: $387,000, Drancorp LLC to Ruben Flores Delgado and Whitney W. Flores Delgado.
Paris Ave. 3031-33: $220,000, Diszel Reacord Jackson and Nathaniel Jackson Jr. to Sylvia Reese Thomas.
Pauline St. 1313-15: $27,450, Euel Bennett Jr. to Susan Bennett Brady.
Pauline St. 2120: $52,800, Robalo Investments Inc. to Quatre Soeurs LLC.
Pratt Drive 1747: $115,000, Joni Lynn Lutz to Mtg Homes LLC.
Pratt Drive 1784: $30,000, Nan B. Bradley Lifetime Trust to 3f Properties of Louisiana LLC.
Providence Place 6218: $33,750, Anne Snowden Turnbull and Stanhope P. Turnbull Sr. to Alfred Turnbull Jr.
Rapides St. 1319: $425,000, 6540 LLC to Melissa Johnson Lagarde and Patrick Lagarde.
Reynes St. 2417-19: $8,500, Zadok Properties LLC to Edris Stone.
Rousselin Alley 1627; Rousselin Drive 1672: $70,000, 3f Properties of Louisiana LLC and New Orleans Redevelopment Unlimited Inc. Jennifer L. Jeansonne Scanlan and John T. Scanlan and New Orleans Redevelopment Unlimited Inc.
Sere St. 1307: $28,000, June Ellen Freeman Taylor to Bridges Construction Services LLC.
St. Anthony Ave. 5145: $234,000, Alexis P. Ferrouillet and Keith D. Ferrouillet to Luis C. Zervigon and Regina Zervigon.
St. Helena Place 13260: $65,000, Anthony Huynh and Wendy Wong Nguyen to Hai Nhat Nguyen and Hung Nhat Nguyen.
Tradewinds Court 60: $55,000, Felicia Dartez Easterling and Mandrell J. Easterling to Kjtt Realty LLC.
Tudo Drive 13944: $140,000, Dung Thi Nguyen, Huy Tuan Tran, Lan Ngoc Thi Tran, Mary Nguyen and Van Thuy Vi Tran to Thanh Ha Vu Nguyen.
Urquhart St. 2701: $349,900, Andrew Feldman to Marissa Suzanne Decuir Curnutte.
Vermillion Boulevard 5768: $355,000, Candace Taylor and J. Williams Construction LLC to Megan Hoffman Franks and Richard N. Franks Jr.
Wentworth Drive 5225: $138,000, Calvin James Hamilton to Wanda Therial Miskell.
Wickfield Drive 6000: donation, no value stated, Jason Melvin Jones to Cheryl Jean Banks.
Winners Circle 29: $135,000, Christopher Batiste and Louise Brooks Batiste to Joycelyn Hayes.
District 4
4th St. 2808-10: $321,000, Three GSI LLC to Ricky J. Skidmore Jr.
Carondelet St. 334: $310,000, Clarence Paul Babineaux and Sue King Babineaux to Innovative Logistics Support Services Corp.
General Taylor St. 2016-2018: $420,000, Theresa A. Rudluff Bowman to Maureen E. Gross Paitz and Trevor Paitz.
Ninth St. 1013: donation, no value stated, Gregory Christy, Hollis Christy Jr., Kevin Christy, Larry Christy and Ronald Christy to Leola Payton Christy.
Robert St. 3631; S. Rocheblave St. 4938: donation, no value stated, William M. Bumpus to David W. Bumpus.
S. Liberty St. 2923: $22,000, David J. Toso to S. Liberty Homes LLC.
Second St. 3611: $80,750, Frederick Hamilton to Carolyn Thornton Hamilton and Frederick John Hamilton.
St. Andrew St. 721: $505,000, City Homes LLC to Holly Brossett and Holly Wilkins Brossett.
St. Andrew St. 2432: $87,000, 2432 St. Andrew LLC to Msy Management LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 3101: $315,000, Michael F. Labranche and Shanna Labranche to Matthew Chivleatto and Sara Pizzalato Chivleatto.
District 5
Arbor Circle 20: $49,500, Mark Subervielle and Mary Richoux Subervielle to Kristie Williams Morton and Remond Morton.
Atlantic Ave. 831: $85,000, Arthur F. Petivan Jr. to Atlantic Avenue Project LLC.
Bacchus Drive 3555; Brunswick Court 6200; Joann Place 1640-42: donation, no value stated, Irvin David Butler to Yolonda Marie Smith Butler.
Berkley Drive 5652: $288,652, Joseph Alan Croisant and Maria A. Papacharalambous Croisant to Nicole Coleman Hutchison and Randy E. Hutchison.
Bodenger Blvd. 1923: $187,500, Susan Sparkowski Hurley to Julie Marie Burch Dimond.
Grand Cypress Court 22: $462,000, Margaret Schiro Escousse and Thomas Bradley Escousse to Cynthia Ann Novak and Gerald Gene Novak.
Herald St. 3601: $130,000, Duane A. Ockman and Mary Ann Broussard Ockman to Erica Laura Morales Perez and Miguel Angel Perez Jr.
Holiday Drive 2331: $140,000, Christine Trang Wynn to Carlos Picot.
Holiday Drive 2347: $180,000, Heather Burma Swe Chan and Steven Chan to Jerry D. Henton Sr. and Pamela Ellis Henton.
Horace St. 1122: donation, no value stated, Charlotte R. Clement to Ronique Thompson Rideau.
Lamarque St. 307: donation, no value stated, Constance Marriot Selico and Valencia Lombard Williams to Faye Anderson.
Lauradale Drive 2031: $109,000, Diamond Investment Properties LLC to Esperanza Uriarte Lopez, Leslie Suyen Romero Castillo, Leslie Suyen Romero Padilla and Leslie Suyen Romero Valdez.
Newton St. 630: $72,500, Crw Investment & Services LLC to History of Algiers Inc.
Olivier St. 604-06: $365,000, Thomas McDowell V. Nelson and Traci Miller Nelson to Elizabeth Barry Foster Matthews and Jude Matthews.
Olympic Court 3: $264,500, Teresa Long Pickerill and Timothy Pickerill to Gerald R. Keenan Jr. and Terry L. Powell.
Rue Parc Fontaine 3101: $40,000, Kelly J. Doyle to Peggy Ragas Matthews.
St. Nick Drive 2221: $86,000, Gordon Edwin Mansfield and Shirley Devert Mansfield to Leo George Schinsing IV and Rolexis Delaney Schinsing.
Tall Timbers Drive 3843: $155,000, Charles James Dodson, Evelyn Ann Dodson Hatcher and Heber Byron Dodson III to Alger Orlando Pennaman II and Tamara S. Pennaman.
Tasha Place 3650: $108,000, Peggy Ragas Matthews to Alicia Howard Clark.
Yosemite Drive 20: $248,000, Ellen Lynn Bear Kadowitz to Burnell T. Encalade and Faith Benn Encalade.
District 6
Amelia St. 2505-2507: $75,000, Sheila Maira Heard to Bnb LLC.
Annunciation St. 5412-14: $550,000, Laura McLeary Avery to Joan Christine Mueller.
Annunciation St. 6216: $904,000, Amanda Edwards Coffin and Christopher L. Coffin to Daniel Strumphler and Elissa Reiter Strumphler.
Delachaise St. 2301-2303: $195,000, Gentilly Boy Properties LLC to Jonathan Farr and Karen Miller Johnson.
Delachaise St. 2409-11: $67,000, Lawrence Chaney Jr. and Leola Jefferson Chaney to T. & T. Real Estate Development LLC.
Eleonore St. 910: donation, no value stated, Hollister Ann Hennessy and James Patrick Hennessy to Mary Katherine Askew Martinez.
General Pershing St. 3816-18: donation, no value stated, Veronica James Davis to Ronique Thompson Rideau.
Marengo St. 913-915: $466,250, Janice Raymond Dawson to Andrea Balutis Mygrant.
Octavia St. 3605: $650,000, Jaime Woolford Ndandu and Zola M. Ndandu to Christopher M. Hannan and Emily Bozeman Hannan.
S. Rocheblave St. 4217: $430,000, Happy Jack Holdings LLC to William A. Nichols Jr.
State St. 1544: no value stated, Christopher J. White and Janet Schwartz White to 1544 State LLC.
State St. 2520: $100, Brenda Walker Goldman and Michael Goldman to Kay E. Pollack and Philip H. Pollack.
Upperline St. 718-20: $625,000, Brian Lee Friedman and Jessica Savitz Freidman to Katherine H. Friedler and Patricia T. Friedler.
Valence St. 1630: $685,000, James H. Minge to Laura Avery.
District 7
10th St. 151: donation, no value stated, Margaret Brown Murphy to Alicia Villagran Hunt.
Bellaire Drive 6956: $375,000, Kevin Michael Riley and Leigh Parham Playa Riley to Erin Osullivan.
Edinburg St. 8826: $17,500, Danielle Elizabeth Flot to Jabari A. Jones.
Fairway Drive 121: $775,000, 121 Fairway Drive LLC to Arrie Kain Henderson and Benjamin Henderson.
Fontainebleau Drive 4317-4319: $309,000, Carrie Michelle Roy to Leonid A. Krasnozhon.
Hamilton St. 2617: $30,000, Betty J. Carter, Betty J. Dixon, Betty J. Porter, Debra L. Davis and Elwin F. Davis Randle to La Direct Holdings LLC.
Hamilton St. 2617: $50,000, La Direct Holdings LLC to Chalana Alexander Landry and Ezra Landry.
Hamilton St. 3905: $20,000, Ferdinand Joseph Emery, Telicia Emery Aaron and Yolanda Juanita Smith to Ahmad Rashad Treaudo and Wayne Anthony Treaudo.
Heaton St. 8917-19: $70,000, Kasie Golden Perez and Martin E. Perez to William S. Vincent Jr.
Holly Grove St. 1817: $255,000, 1817 Hollygrove LLC to Victoria E. Cooper.
Lake Marina Ave. 300: $600,000, Hugo Enrique Biedermann Montaner and Linda Smith De Biedermann Montaner to F. Frank Fontenot and Linda Hall Fontenot.
Leonidas St. 2816: $176,000, Elite Property Management & Investments LLC to Aisa Marie Carter Ray and Daniel Ray.
Maple St. 8218-8220: $389,000, Williams Crescent Properties LLC to Belinda Kirkpatrick O'Neill and Paul J. O'Neill Jr.
Oak St. 8616: $412,500, Veronica Leticia Botero Comes to Linda R. Laudumiey.
Pine St. 1000: $785,000, James Alexander Watkins to Pappa Bob LLC.
S. Carrollton Ave. 920: $175,000, PMR Properties LLC to Mary Elise Schlesinger.
S. Claiborne Ave. 9201: $360,000, South Claiborne Street Properties LLC to F. and P. LLC.