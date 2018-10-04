NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Sept. 24-28
District 1
Banks St. 3023-25: $175,000, Ayman Jaber to Allen Joseph Villarrubia.
Magnolia St. 1238: $20,000, Andrew Joseph Pizzo, Michael Anthony Pizzo and Vincent John Pizzo to Rinky Dink Enterprises LLC.
Palmyra St. 2821-23: $357,500, Kenneth E. Marlowe to Jason P. Bridges.
Poeyfarre St. 920: $333,000, Denver C. Williams to Anthony D. Jones and Lea A. Haveman Williams.
Poeyfarre St. 920; Poeyfarre St. 927: $335,000, Andrew Patrick Wittich to Juan D. Llanos and Patricia Pichardo Llanos.
S. Salcedo St. 716; South Salcedo St. 716: donation, no value stated, Lionel W. Young to Lionel and Florence Young Revocable Trust Dated October 25 2017.
S. Scott St. 120-122; S. Scott St. 122; South Scott St. 120-122; South Scott St. 122: $650,000, Chad R. Torres and Patrick J. Torres to Alexandra T. Bastos, Alexandra T. Norton, Alexandra Tassiello Bastos and Alexandra Tassiello Norton.
S. Solomon St. 622-622 1/2-624-624 1/2: $204,000, Robert Ross Hallas Jr. to Yaoling LLC.
Thalia St. 2801-03: $12,000, Gordon McFarland Jr. to Damien Keith Lebeouf and Sabrina Wilson Lebeouf.Thalia St. 3905: $232,000, Gulfcoast Allied 7 LLC to Emily Elizabeth Holley Shive and Erik David Shive.
Tulane Ave. 1561-63: donation, no value stated, Bryan D. Pham and Terry D. Pham to Tinh Do and Tuy Lan Pham Do.
District 2
Bayou Road 1937: $90,000, Elaine Erato Bauer and George G. Bauer Jr. to Eb Tronski LLC.
Bienville St. 528-30: $520,000, 528 Bienville Group LLC to Kathryn Croll Wright and Travis C. Wright.
Burgundy St. 421: $197,500, Lewin M. Williams Sr. to Mark K. Aune Goodwin and William E. Goodwin Aune.
Canal Boulevard 6531: $259,500, Landcraft LLC to Del Mar Farms Inc.
Chartres St. 217; Chartres St. 221; Chartres St. 225: $13,900,000, 225 Chartres Owner LLC to May & Ellis LLC.
Conti St. 2422-24: $296,000, Genard Dicharry Construction LLC to Aaron E. Davis and Angela Allen Davis.
Decatur St. 121-123; Decatur St. 123: $100, Jane Wilson Mitchell and Joseph C. Mitchell to Bluegreen Louisiana LLC.
General Diaz St. 5518: $327,000, Eric Kyle Meche to Angela Suzanne Cocran Meche and Peter Jacobson.
General Diaz St. 6860: $260,000, Kevin Graben and Kimberly S. Graben to Brittany Erin Brown, Jason Lee Brown and Workman Brown.
Helena St. 220: $314,280, Sydney L. Goldfinch to Aaron Dare, Andrew Sheppard and Michele Branigan.
Marshall Foch St. 6765: $245,000, Lee G. Gibson to Bobby G. Hawkins.
N. Dorgenois St. 1240: $230,000, Vanessa Sanders to James A. Villarrubia Jr.
Orleans Ave. 2604-2606: $110,000, Mark K. Ebenhoch to Dependable Investments LLC and Roy F. Lissarrague.
Ursulines Ave. 2514; Ursulines Ave. 2518: $177,000, Erich W. Soraghan to Adrienne G. Sparrow Jennings.
Vicksburg St. 6233: $260,000, Graham Elliot Wiltz to Michael J. Damare.
Wilson Drive 938: $610,000, Diane Canepa Baricos, Elise Canepa Nunley and Pamela Ann Canepa Barbera to Laura Lea Reid Benetti and Marcello Benetti.
District 3
Alden Place 112: $115,000, Darlene Hargrove Frazier and Lee Nicholas Frazier to Ses Investments LLC.
Arts St. 1621-23: $2,000, Linda Legaux Sorapuru to Summit Restorations LLC.
Athis St. 1452: $193,000, Ana Maria Bermudez Savoy, Bettie C. Bermudez and Ramon Antonio Bermudez to Kristen Elise Barnes.
Aubry St. 2328: $29,000, Pepper Properties LLC to John J. Mahoney Jr.
Aubry St. 2909: $340,000, Celso E. Hernandez to Carey Faust Rushton and Douglas Rushton Jr.
Baccich St. 4626-4628: donation, no value stated, Brandon Beaudoin to Danielle Maria Trepagnier Howard.
Bancroft Ave. 5643: $725,000, Andrea Heinig Kinyon and Randal E. Kinyon to Julie C. Morial Cruz.
Bartholomew St. 1335: $290,000, Gabrielle Hana Waxman to Andrew S. Campanelli.
Brittany Court 4950: $120,000, Steven Hoang Huu Pham to Huong T. Vu Nguyen.
Camelot Drive 50289-50290: $25,500, Carolyn J. Scott to Khang V. Nguyen.
Chamberlain Drive 5551: $136,000, Anne Bailey Dawson to 5551 Chamberlain LLC.
Charlotte Drive 5379: $485,000, Phil A. Barre Jr. to William Cockran.
Chartres St. 2222: $565,000, Sophia H. Zaretsky to Brian R. Ace and Donna Arey Ace.
Chef Menteur Highway 13151: $150,000, Diana Marie Mateo Dang Hernandez and Tony T. Dang to Ellis Khoa LLC.
Creighton Place 7500: $37,500, Katherine Reed Robinson to Michael A. Porter.
Crowder Road 7122-30: $600,000, Windsong Apartments LLC and Windsong Apartments of Florida LLC to Quality Housing LLC.
Elysian Fields Ave. 1212-14; Marais St. 2117-19: donation, no value stated, Gloria M. V Landry to Raven Landry.
Esplanade Ave. 1261: donation, no value stated, Arlene M. Bruderly and Dennis L. Bruderly to Paul Sean Flaherty and Tiffany D. Flaherty.
Frenchman St. 2430: $199,000, Lbfof Capital LLC to Nkenge A. Gould and Nkenge Gould.
Gladiolus St. 2776: $93,000, Steppin Stone Properties Inc. to Magnolia Bloom LLC.
Jahncke Road 7905; Parry St. 7900: $70,000, Dennis Alvin Britt and Dolores Dawson Britt to Zce One LLC.
Lafaye St. 6012: $175,000, Mary Spatafore to Kamora S. Wilson.
Lamanche St. 720: $19,000, Community Improvement Agency, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, Nora and Sainte Croix Developments LLC to Community Improvement Agency, Garth Beauregard Welles, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, Nora and Robert Welles Beauregard.
Lizardi St. 1241: $1,000, Victoria A. Gould Pollard to Rb Nola Investments LLC.
Marais St. 2026-2028; Marais St. 2030: $25,000, First Class Rental Properties LLC to Kj Diversified Investments LLC.
Marigny St. 4979: $328,500, Benjamin M. Joslyn and Bridget F. Joslyn to Kenneth Cooper Jr., Keyan Cooper and Keyan Moore Cooper.
Mendez St. 2474: donation, no value stated, Mark H. Chustz to Lauren Chustz.
Music St. 4745: $455,000, Avant Garde LLC to Colleen M. Rothman and Jacob N. Rothman.
N. Broad St. 1743-45: $150,000, Burnett Property Development LLC to Broad Nola LLC.
N. Broad St. 2207: donation, no value stated, Jessie James Clark to Glory Clark Thomas.
N. Coronet Court 7848: $40,500, Bebo Realty LLC to Howard Investments LLC.
N. Derbigny St. 3110-12: donation, no value stated, Pearl Thomas Coleman to Clifford Anthony Anderson Jr.
N. Dorgenois St. 1513-15: $175,000, Carolyn Goldsby Kolb and Kenneth C. Kolb to Kaleb Klein.
N. Robertson St. 1711-13: $35,000, Schonbeck Holdings LLC to William N. Faulkner.
N. Rocheblave St. 1621-23: $150,000, Evelyn Houston to Double H. Productions LLC.
Owens Boulevard 1282: $400,000, Clayton Ventures LLC to Trang Tran.
Pasteur Boulevard 5525: $169,000, Todd Ryan Soublet to Jodie Laurent.
Port St. 616: $178,000, Omni Realty LLC to Amy Sechooler.
Pratt Drive 1751: $197,500, Samchri Properties LLC to Jason Randall Cheek, Sarah Elizabeth Cheek and Sarah Elizabeth Lowery Cheek.
Pratt Drive 1784: $65,000, 3f Properties of Louisiana LLC to Rmw Properties LLC.
Prentiss Ave. 1477: $150,000, 1477 Prentiss LLC to Pilar Elizabet Diaz.
Prentiss Ave. 5001: $37,900, Carmen Landrum Gordon, Jenee Landrum, Jermaine Landrum, Jonte Landrum Short, Jovaun Landrum Woods and Kenneth Landrum to James Charles Miles.
Prince Lane 5702: $69,000, Winona Robertson Forbes and Winona Robertson Somervill to Dwain Curtis Burton Sr. and Orneita Gray Burton.
Ridgeway Boulevard 3208: $99,900, Jesse Rene Rousset to Clifford D. Watts.
St. Bernard Ave. 4460: $457,000, Mmpire Enterprises LLC to Essence Harris Banks and Nicoye Banks Harris.
Shelly St. 7731-33: $160,000, Sylvester Taylor Lewis to Brian A. Bowman and Felicia A. Boucree.
Spain St. 1724-1726: donation, no value stated, Rik Alden Fletcher to Jennifer Adams and Jennifer Marie Adams Fletcher.
Symmes Ave. 7621: donation, no value stated, Theresa Brandon Cochran and Walter Anthony Cochran Sr. to Walter Anthony Cochran Jr.
Touro St. 1625: $249,000, Touro1625 LLC to 1625 New Touro St. LLC.
W. Park Place 33: $320,000, Brenda Marie Zaeringer to Glenn D. Bolner and Mary Zaeringer Bolner.
Warrington Drive 5301: $249,900, Courtney Angus Olds Boonchai to Carly Dicosola, Carly E. Di Cosola and Gary M. Casse.
Warrington Drive 6052: $65,000, Kd Homes LLC to Toscano Construction LLC.
Werner Drive 4340: $125,000, Garrett R. Gorham to Kayshawn A. Davis.
Wilson Ave. 4879: $6,500, Royal Ground LLC to Ron Collins.
District 4
Annunciation St. 3128; Ninth St. 731: $610,000, Calvin J. Minor Jr. and Mary Brennan Minor to Joseph B. Fay.
Danneel St. 2849: $215,000, Neighborhood Housing Services of New Orleans Inc. to Lindsey Kate Reynolds.
First St. 2724-26: $68,000, Ct3 Properties LLC to Wengate Real Estate Properties LLC.
First St. 623 -34: $265,000, Edward C. Spellman Jr. to Penmar Development LLC.
Josephine St. 2234; S. Liberty St. 2100-02: $110,000, Hattie Allen Chambers to New City Properties LLC.
Prytania St. 3211: $215,000, Yvonne McKelvey Oliver and Yvonne McKelvey Stallings to Bonita R. Harris Aronowitz and Jay David Aronowitz.
Second St. 1926: donation, no value stated, Lilia H. Escanelle Alvarado to Arturo Alvarado.
St. Thomas St. 2100: $239,000, Fathom 4 LLC to Mitsuko Tsukikawa Tanner and Robin Takami Tanner.
St. Thomas St. 2521-23: $300,000, Robert T. Weimer IV to Westco Renovations LLC.
Toledano St. 1029: $285,000, Colby Taperts and Nicole L. Rogers Taperts to Chad P. Smith and Susanna King Smith.
District 5
Abbey Drive 5633: $200,000, Alfred D. Wall Jr. and Joann Brister Wall to Beatrice Melba Shanchell Gilbert and Katina Marie Sanchell.
Abbey Drive 5751: $200,000, Mary Suchand Houk to David D. Baugh and Michael D. Baugh.
Bedford Drive 2433: donation, no value stated, Michael B. Jones and Paula Domingue Jones to Klm Irrevocable Trust.
Brighton Place 5734: $190,000, John William Ashburn and Leslie Nelson Ashburn to Dianne Johnson King.
Danbury Drive 2910: $150,000, Knipmeyer Irrevocable Trust to Kirk Christopher Knipmeyer.
Ellen Park Place 2123: $139,000, Colleen A. McCarthy Fowlkes and David M. Fowlkes to Ashley Filgo Berkner and Timothy J. Berkner.
Flanders St. 1608: $115,000, Isla Investments LLC to Lartisha Joy Rew.
General Meyer Ave. 2105; General Meyer Ave. 2107: $17,500, Walter H. Evans to Horizon One Services LLC.
Leboeuf St. 321-323: $22,000, Christopher M. Small, Damien D. Small, Nicole Small Ussin and Ruby Mitchell Izquierdo to Mobile Math Lab LLC.
N. Teak Ave. 3849: $284,000, Glenn M. Braud Sr. and Maria Moret Braud to Lyndon Severin and Robbie Hardesty Severin.
Newton St. 1937: $175,000, Ronald W. Lilly, Shirleen Lilly Duggar and Walter C. Lilly Jr. to Express Investment Holdings LLC.
Olympic Court 1: $273,950, David Daniels II and Devin Rogers to Tayler Knowles and William Oliver Knowles III.
Shirley Drive 1437; Shirley Drive 1441: $20,000, Charles A. Delaune to Observe LLC.
Terry St. 1215: donation, no value stated, Ina C. Pitre Newman to William Edwin Judson Jr.
Vallette St. 414-416: $407,500, Glenda Wright McQueen to Cynthia Skidmore Knutson and Henry J. Knutson III.
District 6
Annunciation St. 4026: $399,000, Henry Andrew Weisbecker and Mary Cassandra Hudson Weisbecker to Spence Kinnier and Virginia Drago Kinnier.
Annunciation St. 4535-4539: $250,000, Hyung Cho to Lec Real Estate Investment LLC.
Annunciation St. 4934: $680,000, 4934 Annunciation LLC to John M. Rouchell and Kathryn Bauer Rouchell.
Calhoun St. 1340-1342: $100, Opportunity Nola LLC to Andrea Heinig Kinyon and Randal E. Kinyon.
Calhoun St. 1731: $684,000, Michelle A. Damour Podd and Steven C. Podd to Michael Wayne Boudreaux and Rebecca Ann Boudreaux.
Coliseum St. 5224 1/2: $1,180,000, 4 Cs Properties LLC to Allison Darby Todd Voelker Wilson.
Exposition Boulevard 1571: $100, Michael J. Brown and Suzanne Schmitt Brown to Charles J. Moll III and Jaye A. Bardwell.
Foucher St. 2220-2222: $180,000, Biliana Petrova Ivanova Estrada and Brandon Justin Estrada to James Cedric Baker, Monique Nicole Shuler Baker.
General Pershing St. 2111-13: $382,500, Janice E. Rogers Moton to Michaele Thibodeaux Barthelemy and Sidney J. Barthelemy Sr.
General Taylor St. 3930: $135,000, Rhonda T. Brady to Gulfcoast Allied LLC.
Jefferson Ave. 613-615: donation, no value stated, Edward F. Kohnke IV to Nicholas Kohnke.
Jena St. 3221-23: $360,000, Errol Joseph Quintal Sr. to Denis K. Aidoo.
Jena St. 1931: $460,000, Rebecca Zwart Rapaport Starling to Camille L. Russ and James P. Russ.
Loyola St. 4613-4615: $110,000, Cane Ventures LLC to Riverbend Properties 2 LLC.
Magazine St. 5303: no value stated, Christa Dolfie Malone to Kenneth W. Malone.
Magazine St. 5349-5351: donation, no value stated, Vicki Duplantier Austin.
Marengo St. 1016: donation, no value stated, Camille D. Skinner to Joseph C. Skinner Jr.
Pine St. 3333: $239,000, C. & An Investments LLC to Pilar A. Gaudin.
S. Clark St. 1201-1241; S. Clark St. 1207-09; S. Clark St. 1215-17; S. Clark St. 1223-25; S. Clark St. 1225; S. Clark St. 1241: $345,000, Clark Street Louisiana Properties LLC to Impastato Rental Properties LLC.
S. Johnson St. 2413: $9,500, Alfreda Molden Gordon and Moses S. Gordon to Observe LLC.
S. Miro 3523-3523 1/2; S. Miro St. 3523-3523a: $49,950, Administrative Executive Group Inc. to Drancorp LLC.
S. Robertson St. 4221: $490,000, Imperial Management of La LLC to Carolyn Ciaramitaro Golz and Clifford T. Golz.
Soniat St. 2208-10: $200,000, Marengo Investments LLC to Riverbend Properties 1 LLC.
State St. 830: no value stated, Camille Simpson Russ and James P. Russ to Christine D. Breaux.
Tchoupitoulas St. 4109: $847,000, Terence L. Hauver II and Wendi L. Sweetland Hauver to Bel Atelier LLC.
Tchoupitoulas St. 4800: $180,000, City of New Orleans to Lyons Development Company LLC.
Walnut St. 123: $390,000, William Newell Norton to Barbara Nell Massony and Stacey E. Meyer.
District 7
16th St. 249: $367,000, Kevin Spencer Attenhofer to Brooke Hammer Grant and Kevin J. Grant.
Adams St. 331: donation, no value stated, Rodney P. Rogers to Tiffany Marie Jackson Lawson and Tiffany Marie Jackson Rogers.
Birch St. 8510: $155,000, Jacquelyn Daniels Johnson to Tango Legacy Homes LLC.
Cohn St. 8621: $265,000, Specialized Homes LLC to Derek W. Madden.
Country Club Drive 100: $500,000, Raegan Wetzel Gupta and Shalinder Mohan Gupta to Ray Palmer.
Monroe Court 8712-14: $195,000, Denise L. Harrison to Colleen Alyse Gromlovits Vesser.
N. Roadway 209-211: $485,000, 209 & 211 North Roadway LLC to Angela B. Henderson, Angela Henderson and Lee S. Henderson.