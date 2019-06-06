Dan Garness is letting the landscape tell him what it wants to do.
In four decades working as an architectural and garden designer in California, Garness came to believe that green space surrounding a home should be treated as part of the house, not an afterthought.
Now that he's returned to New Orleans, where he grew up, Garness spends time every day studying the lush plantings around his new abode, an Irish Channel side hall cottage that he shares with partner Joe Fay.
“I take photos in the garden every day because something new is always popping up,” said Fay. “We’re going to assess everything in a few months to decide what needs to stay and what needs to go.”
Garness says he never really left New Orleans, and that New Orleans never really left him. Yet after he went to UCLA in California in the late 1970s to study with the innovative postmodernist architect Charles Moore, it took him 40 years to come back for good.
“I would visit my family here when I was studying in L.A. and later (while) working for Charles Moore‘s firm, but it was after Hurricane Katrina that I realized we could lose this city, and that it was an all-hands-on-deck situation,” said Garness, who started working on projects here after the 2005 storm while shuttling between New Orleans and Los Angeles.
“Now, we are here for the duration.“
Garness was joined in house-hunting by Fay, his partner of seven years, a nonprofit manager from the northeast. When Fay traveled the neighborhoods, street by street, looking for the right place, he had just one caveat.
“He would live on any street but Annunciation because he disliked the high-voltage electrical wires that run down the street,” said Garness. “So when I found this house (at Annunciation and Ninth), I was worried.”
But when Fay admitted he loved the house, too, Garness asked him about the big electrical pole in front.
Fay replied, “What pole?” That sealed the deal.
The side hall cottage on a double lot was well suited to the couple. First, it was architecturally intact: The windows, shutters, mantels, heart pine flooring and crown moulding are all original. This matters to Fay and to a designer such as Garness.
Second, the house had been meticulously cared for by its previous owners, most notably Kenneth Owen, the former librarian for the Louisiana Collection at the University of New Orleans. Owen lived there for 35 years, carefully tending features such as the handsome, antique gilded mirrors above the mantels and the dazzling crystal chandeliers in three rooms.
The integration of the outdoor spaces with the home’s interior is aided by a side gallery off the dining room, onto which the master and guest bedrooms also open.
“That’s what I love the most about this house — the fact that three rooms open to the side gallery so you get a real connection to the garden,” Garness said.
The side hall extends along the left side of the house, past two rooms connected by pocket doors and a third room, the master bedroom. The front two rooms of the house serve as parlors. With their floor to ceiling windows, chimneys, mantels, and crown moulding, the rooms conform to New Orleans standard of grandeur. Yet the colors and furnishings are anything but typical.
Having worked in Japan, Garness developed a fondness for Asian art, which is found in every room of the house. And not all of the art hangs on a wall: there are tansu chests, vases, lamps, and simple tables, all with a Far East accent.
The hallway ends at the dining room, a space that stretches the full width of the house. Furnished with a custom-made maple table and rush seated chairs, the room is lighted brilliantly by the crystal chandelier that reflects in the gold mirror above the mantel. At the far end, the dining room opens to the side gallery.
The subtropical New Orleans foliage surrounding the home worked its way into the color palette inside. The couple replaced every color in the house except for the stony color on the mantel in the front room. The hallway is a pale green, the dining room a deeper shade.
"I can't tell you how many paint colors we experimented with before we got the shade of green that matches the (loquat) leaf outside the window,” Garness said of the hue in the dining room.
Other color updates include the yellow/gold ceiling in the front room, occupied by an antique grand piano. The ceiling color, according to Garness, was inspired by the ceiling in the ballroom at Nottoway Plantation.
Throughout, antiques mingle with midcentury modern furniture and vintage pieces — a mix to be sure, but a harmonious one that complements the home’s architecture beautifully. Noguchi paper lamps and crystal chandeliers? It works.
Besides repainting the interior, the couple added low bookcases in the side hall, yielding enough room for part of Garness’ book collection while providing a suitable surface for arranging vases and propping up art.
Many fine paintings of trees and nature are by Garness’ mother, an artist who worked for a time as an illustrator in the Maison Blanche ad department.
The kitchen, which was renovated before the couple moved in, connects to a small rear porch where a shed awaits its renovation into Garness’ design studio.
The floor plan in the back of the house was clarified, which made way for a chic new bath where there had been a utility room. The walk-in shower, designed by Garness, features two shades of subway tile, a sophisticated shower mechanism and a bench.
It’s an amenity that the third resident of the house appreciates: The couple’s Clumber spaniel, Cartman, who weighs in at 75 pounds.
“It’ a wonderful place for taking a shower,” said Fay, ”and for bathing dogs.”