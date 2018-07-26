For landscape architect Lake Douglas and architectural historian Karen Kingsley, writing a book together served as a salute to the city of New Orleans at age 300.
“Buildings of New Orleans” is the first collaboration of the two well-known authorities, and as the authors intended, it presents the city’s green spaces in a starring role — along with its architectural masterpieces.
In so doing, it fills a critically important need for a definitive, up-to-the-minute text about New Orleans’ built and natural environment.
“The book is actually the second in a series of city guides, after Savannah,” said Douglas, professor of landscape architecture at LSU and a dean of its College of Art + Design.
“Karen has been the supervising editor for the Society of Architectural Historians’ series ‘Buildings of the United States’ and so was familiar with the process. She also wrote the 2003 book on Louisiana and promoted the idea for this book to the editorial board.”
After the idea was given a green light, Kingsley invited Douglas to work with her on the book.
“Karen saw the importance of including the city's natural environment and open spaces as well as its built environment — this is the first time these topics have been included together in the series,” Douglas said.
“We agreed that the natural environment here has had a lot to do with the community and how it developed, and that the human response to the environment explains a lot about our cultural heritage.”
City Park (Kingsley’s favorite New Orleans place), the abundant neutral grounds, the levees, public squares, parks and the Lafitte Greenway are all “green spaces” that contribute to the city’s sense of place and complement its buildings. Even so, Douglas admits to having a favorite.
“It’s Bayou St. John,” he said. “The whole history of the city can be understood by exploring its earliest days all the way to today.”
The authors began choosing what to include in “Buildings of New Orleans” by revisiting the New Orleans section of the 2003 book on Louisiana and going through it site by site. The result is a guide arranged by neighborhood into 13 tours, along with photos, maps and sidebars.
“Our goal of making the book truly useful explains its compact size,” said Douglas. “We didn’t intend it to be a coffee table book or a heavy reference book, but a guide you can easily throw into a back pack and just go.”
A number of midcentury modern and contemporary buildings appear in the guide, making the book perhaps the most current available on the topic of newer architecture.
For instance, Kingsley noted in an interview with Susan Larson the sweeping spaces and abundant light in the Mid-City Branch Library on Canal Street. Designed by Curtis and Davis, the former insurance company office was built in 1963 and designated a city landmark in 2010.
Another modern treasure to find a home in the book is the Camp Bow Wow building at Washington Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street, designed by the late Albert Ledner for the National Maritime Union of America. Its star-shaped and pleated roof design makes it a standout and also an easy to miss gem on busy Tchouptioulas.