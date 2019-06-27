Clyde “Rocky” Sorrel was a larger-than-life character who visited New Orleans for business and ended up buying a 7,000-square-foot home on St. Charles Avenue as his retirement destination. When he passed away Jan. 2 at age 67, it was after hosting countless parties, dinners and events there.
This weekend, there will be a temporary window into his life and gregarious habits when Jonathan Wells stages a Big Easy Estate sale at the home on 2808 St. Charles Ave. All three floors of the house will be open Saturday and Sunday with Sorrel’s collection of artwork, china, silver, crystal and furniture on display.
For Wells, who carefully stages his sales, the goal is to make it look as if the owner never left.
“I try to arrange things to tell a story,” said Wells, who has been in the estate sale business in New Orleans for eight years.
The storytelling is highly visual. There is a room at the top of the stairs on the second floor in which Sorrel’s Panama hat rests atop a chair cushion of a chair, his boots on the floor below. On the neighboring table, there’s a crystal decanter filled partially with a golden liquid; two tumblers await. On the seat of the facing chair, the latest issue of “Garden and Gun” is open. It's as if Sorrel just came in from an afternoon walk and is about to sit in front of the fireplace, take some refreshment, and read a magazine.
Sorrel was a longtime attorney in Maryland who traveled to New Orleans in 2005 and fell in love with the city. He went all-in, riding as a duke in the Knights of Babylon and signing up for Saints season tickets.
"Friends, family and by-passers could often see Rocky celebrating for Saints events and in full regal Mardi Gras attire as 'King of the Avenue,'" his obituary noted.
No matter how well-designed Wells finds an interior, he almost always rearranges things for sales.
“Sometimes, someone gets used to seeing a painting in a certain place, for example, and doesn’t consider moving it,” he said. “But fresh eyes always help, and I find often that artwork can be shown to better advantage in a different location. So, I move it.”
Even with the abundance of art already on site (including works by James Mouton and Shirley Rabe Masinter), Wells felt he needed a real showpiece in the front room where buyers enter the house. When a designer friend approached him about consigning an original work by George Dureau she had bought 25 years ago, he knew he had found his “wow.”
“I’ll bring in art or mirrors or whatever I think I need to enhance what’s there,” Wells said. “But I really didn’t need to bring in much for this sale because of how much was already there.”
A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Wells said he grew up around antiques and has always had a burning passion to learn whatever he can about them. He said he takes seriously the responsibility of caring for his client’s beloved possessions.
“Not every sale happens because someone has passed away — some are simply moving out of their big houses and downsizing,” he said. “Every now and then, someone plans to stay in their home but has collected too much. They will ask me to come in and help them make decisions about what to keep and what to sell.”
It can take Wells two or three weeks to go through the inventory in a home such as Sorrel’s, research everything and then price it.
“It takes patience,” he said, “and the confidence that everything will come together just as it ought to.”
Go to bigeasyestatesales.com for sale details.