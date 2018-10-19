NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Oct. 8-12
District 1
Banks St. 3014-16: $399,000, Wuilmer Y. Manzanares to Shane Hannabury.
Canal St. 3914: $1,450,000, Kahn and Swick Ventrues LLC to Ravidan LLC.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Jeanne Ferrara Eddington and Robert Alan Eddington.
S. Cortez St. 312-314: $455,000, Jacob Tucker Springfield to Denae Matthews.
S. Gayoso St. 1113: $20,000, Nasca and Associates LLC 401kpsp to Mobile Crushing Solutions LLC.
S. Johnson St. 2429-31: $11,000, GS Renovations LLC to Derrick Fleming.
S. Scott St. 424: $285,000, Heather Marie Gilchrist Harris and Joshua Lynn Harris to Maureen Diane Murphy Burnett.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $151,000, Richard Howard Hill and Sandra Belokin Hill to Ark Holdings LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $223,000, Donovan T. Archote to John A. Herrod IV.
Thomas St. 1227-31; St. Thomas St. 1235-37; St. Thomas St. 1239: $480,000, Bobbi Kuhn Ballero, Jerome Ballero, Louis Ballero, Mary Ann McElraith Ballero and Nicole Marie Ballero to St. Thomas Properties LLC.
Union St. 820; Union St. 822; Union St. 824: donation, no value stated, Union Street Properties LLC to Preservation Alliance of New Orleans Inc. and Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans.
District 2
Desoto St. 3130: $649,500, Dustin W. Gaar to Ann B. Ebrecht McCarthy and Finbarr McCarthy.
Dauphine St. 923; Dauphine St. 927-29: donation, no value stated, Kristine L. Anderson 2012 Revocable Intervivos Trust to Kristine L. Anderson and Kristine L. Chilcott.
Dumaine St. 4213-15: donation, no value stated, Eleanor M. Pritchard Twarog to Nathaniel R. Twarog.
Harrison Ave. 600: $495,000, Connie Moll Fineschi Oddo to Q&s Rentals LLC.
Jewel St. 527: $470,000, Brian Patrick Mora and Lauren Giles Mora to Joni A. Friedmann and Larry A. Lagasse.
Louisville St. 6565: $699,500, Cynthia M. Davila to Eileen Reid Laplante and William Gerard Laplante Sr.
Milne Blvd. 6018: $415,000, Charles Anthony Haydel Jr. and Sarah Raymond Haydel to Kristopher Cutrell and Rachael Brousse Cutrell.
N. Lopez St. 932: donation, $228,950, Mark J. Burton to Cornell E. Blanche Jr.
N. Rocheblave St. 937-939; St. Philip St. 2500-2502: $50,000, Romero Devore Rouser and Semeko Cox to American Reit LLC.
Orleans Ave. 2505-2507: $215,000, David Iv LLC to Steffan Chris Mahlstedt.
Robert E. Lee Boulevard 2543-2545: $70,000, Charlotte Farrugia Arnett to Christopher Gordon Jones.
Robert E. Lee Boulevard 2619-21: $52,500, Omni Realty LLC to Be Rich Enterprise Inc.
Robert E. Lee Boulevard 2708-10: $45,000, Pcof Properties LLC to Lfp LLC.
Royal St. 837 E: donation, no value stated, Walter Isaacson to Walter Isaacson Revocable Trust.
Royal St. 837 E: donation, no value stated, Cathy Isaacson to Cathy Isaacson Revocable Trust.
Vicksburg St. 6818: $700,000, Emile F. Cochet III and Juliet Lyons Cochet to Alison E. Dantonio Briuglio and Sam Briuglio Jr.
District 3
Aberdeen Road 8221: donation, no value stated, Rosemary Hinyard Hunter to Sharon Kaye Hunter.
Almonaster Ave. 1421-23; N. Robertson St. 2600: no value stated, Gps Hospitality Partners Iv LLC to Rita Fennell and Rita Mary Fennell Trust.
Andry St. 616: donation, no value stated, Shaun D. Ferguson to Diane L. Isadore.
Aubry St. 1834-36: $91,000, Ditech Financial LLC to Lnl Real Estate LLC.
Brevard Ave. 7351: $121,014, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Comeshia Hunt.
Burgundy St. 6022: $232,900, Lillian Piazza Selby to Tenetian Hall Taylor.
Burke Ave. 39674: $13,000, Frank Benedict Alack and Sarah Berry Alack to Amy Scandaliato Garache.
Chartres St. 1432: $397,500, Geoffrey L. Ballero to Michael R. Terrillion.
Clouet St. 49055: $13,000, Nolavestor LLC to Gbm Builder Inc.
Congress Drive 5510: $180,000, Terri S. Greenup Terrell to Marquita P. Magee.
Coventry Court 6531: $186,000, Henry George Dolbear, Shriley Huxen Dolbear to Patrick Pannia.
Dearmas St. 3334-36: $128,000, Speedy Home Solutions LLC to Chad Michael James.
Deslonde St. 1918: $179,000, Thomas S. MacDonald and Tsibishi M. Pabale MacDonald to Jamie L. White.
Elysian Fields Ave. 5325: $30,000, Karen Letman Stanley to Myloc Nguyen and Thao Ngoc Nguyen.
France St. 1119-21: $362,000, Chambliss Group LLC and Wallace Enterprises LLC to Cynthia J. Hogan Jevon.
France St. 1525-1527;: $183,500, Christopher R. Villanella to Boyce Morrison Upholt.
Gallier St. 1843: $55,000, Dennis M. Weddle to Andrew J. Forest and Karen M. Morrison Forest.
Gentilly Road 10900: $240,000, Rlr Investments LLC to Cso Total Services LLC.
Governor Nicholls St. 1317-19: donation, no value stated, Penelope Randolph Biagas to Aaron Anderson III and Candice Bates Anderson.
Grand Route St. John 3009: donation, no value stated, Santo Joseph Lococo to Santo Joseph Lococo II.
Independence St. 1029: $370,000, Devon B. Lindsey Walton and Zachary C. Walton to Mary Moncrief Bryant and Scott M. Bryant.
Kerlerec St. 1414: $75,000, Anna Mae Gilbert, Farrell Gilbert and Melvin Gilbert to Mary L. Hodge and William James Hodge.
Laine Ave. 4618: $9,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to B. & H. Irrevocable Trust.
Lamanche St. 1213: $50,000, Bruce C. Cerniglia, Community Improvement Agency, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and Nora to Hawkeye La LLC.
Mandeville St. 712-714: $430,000, Dana L. McKee Hopper to Jacqueline Tinnell Williams and Ryan C. Williams.
Mexico St. 2500-02: $181,000, Benjamin & Cherokee Investments LLC to Robin M. Blueitt.
Mithra St. 2216-18: $143,000, Audrey Mercadel Masilla to 2901 Bienville LLC.
N. Dorgenois St. 1530: $550,000, Jennifer Bridget Martin Meinen and Peter James Meinen to Alexander Nathan Hochron and Lila MacLean Hochron.
N. Johnson St. 4117: $19,750, Jason William Middleton to Debra Phoenix Campbell.
N. Lake Carmel Drive 12530: $29,900, Amanda Shaw Smith and Lee Murray Smith to Kerry Seaton Stewart and Wellington M. Stewart.
N. Lemans St. 13618-20: donation, no value stated, Hanh Thi Ngoc Vo, Jennifer H. Huynh, Lap Nguyen and Suong Vo Nguyen to Alexander Nguyen.
N. Roman St. 2723: $100, Susan Hutson to 2723 N. Roman LLC.
N. Villere St. 1663: $60,000, Kevin Batiste and Lynelle P. Batiste to J. Lindner Properties LLC.
Patio Way 5464: $95,000, Tamara Harris Andrews to Louise Smith.
Pauger St. 2340: $16,000, Roman Edward Greene to Antoine Reynaldo Diel.
Pauger St. 3030-32: $1,000, Clarence Gaudette to Acquanetta M. Gaudette.
Pauline Drive 5101: $240,000, 5101 Pauline LLC to Alison Tracy Cain Bettis.
Piety St. 1242-44: $309,000, Two Legged Dog LLC to Mary Elena Schooley.
Pratt Drive 6101: $509,000, Burk Property Investments LLC to Michael S. Bloss.
Robin Hood Drive 4928: $158,345, Gustave Joseph Deruise Sr. and Rosemary Duroncelet Deruise to Kevin C. Braxton.
S. Easterlyn Circle 11433: $273,000, Amy V. Cao Tran and Thoai M. Tran to Mai Lien Vu Truong and Ngoc Anh Truong.
St. Claude Ave. 3219: $130,000, Charlotte Ann Diem Nara and Toshihiko Nara to Valene Developments LLC.
St. Roch Ave. 4968: $204,000, Donato J. Summa to Christopher M. Summa and Stacey Sheridan Summa.
St. Roch Ave. 5819: $259,000, Guang Min He Zhang and Yu Zhang to Robin Richardson.
Shubrick Ave. 7740: $55,000, David Norris Bravo, Mark A. Davis, Martin Joseph Davis III and Patricia Davis Watters to 7740 Shubrick LLC.
Soldiers St. 1382: $380,000, Brian Pittman and Celeste Redmond Pittman to Nicole Fontenot Freehill and Stephen M. Freehill.
Stonewood St. 7633: $76,300, Nguyet Thi Nguyen Bui and Tuong Cong Bui to Kristal Darensburg Gould and Robert Gould.
Tricou St. 1807; Tricou St. 1821: no value stated, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Antoinette Haywood Raymond and Walter V. Raymond.
Van Ave. 4307: donation, no value stated, Eunice Francis Flynt to Neil Jones.
Van Ave. 4307: $45,000, Neil Jones and Sidney Flint Jr. to C. & An Investments LLC.
Verbena St. 2523-25: $305,000, Hd Real Estates LLC to Jason R. Eaton.
Wickfield Drive 5169: $174,000, Frances Rourke Vickers and Kevin P. Vickers to Rickena Y. Mills.
Winners Circle 24-26: $143,000, Nationwide Real Estate Investments LLC to Christopher Giveans and Kimberly Potter Giveans.
Wisteria St. 2313: $82,000, Alan J. Nicolich Sr., Marjorie N. Kaufman and Randy J. Wallace to Rede Partners LLC.
District 4
Delachaise St. 3839-41: $215,000, Lilliana Al Alawy Prieto Joseph and Paul A. Joseph III to Leslie Courreges and Neil McIntyre.
Freret St. 2528-30: $20,000, Yolanda Dupaty Zeigler to Austin Venture Properties LLC.
Freret St. 2528-30: $70,000, Austin Venture Properties LLC to Elizabethan Properties LLC.
Second St. 741-743: $338,000, Larry W. Miguez to Second Chance Nola LLC.
Washington Ave. 1908: $430,000, New Orleans Redevelopment Fund 2 LLC to Jessie Elizabeth Shifalo.
District 5
Amazon St. 2715: $375,000, Eric M. Temple to Benjamin Sheldon Green.
Croyden Ave. 4535: $109,000, Protti LLC to Michael E. Boutte Jr.
Homer St. 824-26: $30,000, New City Properties LLC to Metro South Realty LLC.
Horace St. 1717; Horace St. 1732; Tita St. 1449; Tita St. 1630: $130,000, Joaquin Roque and Stacey Provenzano Roque to Bme Holdings LLC.
Hyman Place 2076: $90,000, Isabel H. Rivera to Van Tu Vu and Van Vu.
Peony St. 6508: $87,505, Aiesha Castleberry, Byron Bantizen Foley, Calvin J. Foley, Domonique M. Foley Paige, Kyle Bantizen Foley, Sharon Foley Davis, Travonna Foley and Ty Foley to Eltroyce Foley and Eugene Anthony Foley.
Pin Oak Ave. 3729: $248,000, Kim Schneider Maloz to Kathleen Logan Murray and Richard Edward Murray.
Rue Nichole 3630: $215,000, Joan Lichtenstein Bicocchi and Joan Lichtenstein Dunn to Arthur L. Cleveland and Roshaun P. Mitchell Cleveland.
S. Pin Oak Ave. 4008: $220,000, Francesca Collins McManus and Joseph Martin McManus Jr. to Ryan C. Smith.
District 6
Arabella St. 534: $770,000, Ronald D. Lipton to Suzanne Webb Sainato and Vincenzo A. Sainato.
Coliseum 3934: $673,000, Melissa Gillespie Candies to Mercedes Vidal Tibbits and Paul Andrew Tibbits.
Coliseum St. 4820: $875,000, Emily Bealke Parenteau and Ryan W. Parenteau to Nei Global Relocation Company.
Coliseum St. 4820: $875,000, Nei Global Relocation Company to Junghee Lee and Sun Ae Min Lee.
Constance St. 5030: $785,000, Valmont Investments LLC to Laura Agnes Ambrose Brock and Ronald Max Brock.
General Pershing St. 2601-2603: $482,500, David James Hasselbeck to Robert Fernando Ordonez.
Magazine St. 4802: $169,500, Mediterranean Avenue LLC to Katherine Oconnor Breslin.
Magazine St. 4843: $811,675, Regents of The University of California to 4843 Magazine Street LLC.
Napoleon Ave. 808: $672,500, Daniel Lawrence Walsh and Elaine Ball Walsh to Gregory McSwain.
Patton St. 6304: $489,000, Johanna Andrews Schlater to Carl G. Bowling and Susan Hargis Bowling.
St. Charles Ave. 4239: $220,000, Daniel J. Toepfer and Janice Adams Toepfer to Adam Jackson and Kristine Toepfer Jackson.
State St. Drive 4119: donation, no value stated, Christopher David Montegut to David Montegut, Diane Montegut and Montegut Family Living Trust.
State St. Drive 4312: $300,000, Benjamin Johnson, Stephanie Renee Robinson Johnson to Michael Reed Warren and Miriam Diket Warren.
Webster St. 1126 A: $310,000, Gerry C. Puchalski and Julie Alexandra Nalibov Puchalski to Benjamin Waring Childrens Trust No 1.
District 7
22nd St. 140: donation, no value stated, Rami Badr to 140 22nd Street LLC.
22nd St. 424: $190,000, Elbert R. Leavean Credit Shelter Trust and Mae Hippler Leaveau to Karen Migneron Revocable Living Trust.
Center St. 6607: donation, no value stated, Rami Badr to Center Street Realty LLC.
Freret St. 7508-7510: $289,000, 3F Properties of Louisiana LLC to Freret 75 LLC.
Freret St. 7806-08: $935,000, Ferrell A. McClain to Jonathan Somma and Nicole Schaffer Somma.
Hay Place 225: $227,000, Courtney Thibodeaux Davis Herbert to Neil P. Touchet.
Panola St. 7813-7815: $425,000, Anna Monteiro Brans and Carl Brans to 7813 Panola LLC.
Panola St. 8407: $377,000, Margaret Lecorgne Early to Nadia Tarbah Ramadan and Tariq Ramadan.
Roy St. 7023: $165,000, Lachin Landry LLC to Ellie and Arnie Properties LLC.
Willow St. 3726-28: donation, no value stated, Bernard Lawes and Mark Lawes to Padrica Lawes.