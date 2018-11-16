ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Oct. 23-Nov. 2
ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Nursery subdivision, lots 6-10, square 6: donation, no value stated, Gloria Peterson Sloan to Beverly Baham.
Abita Oaks Loop 182: $191,500, Stephen Neal Mahoney and Candice Gilly Mahoney to Mark T. Leonard.
Hillcrest Country Club subdivision, lots 8, 9, 10, square 18: $15,000, Billy M. Rowbatham and Charlie Kay Vargas Rowbatham to Raymond L. Wissing Jr., Lisa M. Wissing and Gloria S. Pickett.
Live Oak St. 72018: $220,000, Succession of Ethelee Gagliano Morgan to Eric S. Eriksen.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: $26,500, Michael D. Henderson to Scott J. Artigue.
Second St. 22021: $150,000, Yvonne Marie Dike Long to Ian C. Clark.
South Abita Springs subdivision, lots 1-A, 2-A, 6-A, 7-A, square 73: $80,000, Phillip B. Pfeffer, Susan Pfeffer Latham and Elizabeth Pffefer Williams to Habitat for St. Humanity St. Tammany West.
Town of Calongneville subdivision, lots 13, 14: donation, no value stated, Carroll J. Flot and Marlene H. Flot to Charles Flot.
COVINGTON
Natchez Loop 1340: $357,800, JSB The Village Lot 133 LLC to Charles D. Back and Mary Ann Leininger Back.
Section 11, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Kenneth W. Holden Sr. and Teresa A. Holden to Kenneth W. Holden Jr.
Abita Ridge subdivision, lots 86, 92: $130,000, Abita River Park LLC to KPM Construction LLC.
Arlington Ave. 305: $65,000, Terra Bella Group LLC to Highland Homes Inc.
Artesia subdivision, lots 1-8, 21-29, square 1: $2,500, Conservation Fund to United States of America.
Courtano Drive 70470: $218,000, Scott A. Haynes to Karen E. Fangue.
Darlene Drive 2253: $226,840, DSLD Homes LLC to Sue Ellen Stewart.
Division of New Covington subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Casey Heinrichs to Shannon Stansbury.
Dixie Drive 2484: $272,165, DSLD Homes LLC to Julian Slama.
E. 14th Ave. 206: $220,000, Roland T. Crow, Gregory W. Crow and Audrey C. Rosier to Sage J. Bourgeois and Greta S. Bourgeois.
E. Creek Court 1092: $185,845, DSLD Homes LLC to Donald J. Caillouet Jr.
Evergreen Acres subdivision, lot 4, square 4: $50,000, Succession of Hannon George Scallan to Deanna J. Hernandez.
Fair Hill Loop 701: $360,000, Jason A. Hintzke and Maria E. Hintzke to Celeste M. Trevino.
Fairway Drive 146: $275,000, Kevin C. Phipps and Emily B. Phipps to Gregory E. Boudreaux and Elizabeth W. Boudreaux.
Helenberg subdivision, lots 41, 43, 45, square 38: donation, no value stated, Andrew T. Jenkins to Jennifer Toranto Jenkins.
K St. 70273: $151,000, Benjamin Jelley and Carlena Jelley to Melissa B. Pattison.
K St. 70306: donation, no value stated, Stacie Lynn Pitfield Baudin to David Paul Pitfield Jr.
Lake Ramsey subdivision, Phase 3, lot 17-A: $105,000, Deborah A. Deardis to Jeffery K. Rathburn nd Kim A. Rathburn.
Louisiana Highway 25 74176: $215,000, Michael W. Wittich and Kathryn Gayle Wittich to Brian Yaniga and Alicia Graham Jordan.
N. Creek Drive 1321: $180,820, DSLD Homes LLC to John Favaloro.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $570,000, Michael A. Smith and Linda J. Smith to Aaron J. Shipman and Josephine Picault.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Henry E. Steinhauer and Penny P. Steinhauer Duhe to Jerrett Loyd Casadaban.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $570,000, Michael A. Smith and Linda J. Smith to Aaron J. Shipman and Josephine Picault.
Palm Plaza subdivision, lots 74, 75, 76, square 12: $135,000, Christopher M. Buffa and Catherine G. Buffa to John M. Travers, John F. Travers and Kara Mayfield Travers.
Plantation St. 72406: $122,500, Jenny Geesey Fauntleroy to Jonah M. Boudreaux and Rachael S. Bouldreaux.
Poplar Creek Court 704: $422,500, Mark A. Chauffe and Johnette Lemoine Chauffe to Aimee Chiasson Olsen.
Poplar Creek Court 704: $422,500, Mark A. Chauffe and Johnette L. Chauffe to Aimee Chaisson Olsen.
River Heights subdivision, Phase 3, lot 66: $70,000, Joshua Guagliardo to Robert A. Monahan.
Robinhood Drive 240: $188,000, Monika Mallick to April Lacoste and Norma V. Braganza.
Rue St. Julien 604: $365,643, Conbeth Development LLC to Steven R. Talbot and Sandra D. Talbot.
Sunshine Ave. 19392: $50,000, Cynthia A. Sloan, Sharon E. Turner, Paulette J. Bowman, Claudette L. Turner, Wesley Anderson III and others to TGFD LLC.
Sylvia Drive 75673: $199,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Anshu Sanghi and Parul Gupta Sanghi.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 18, 20, 22, square 94: donation, no value stated, Jonathan M. Torres and Mario Torres III to Christopher J. Torres.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lots 26, 28, square 102: $11,400, Nicole Marie Loup Hackett and Cheryl Loup Curole to Decatur Homes LLC.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-5, lots 358-A, 362-A, 366: $400,000, Highland Homes of Laplace Inc. to Gary J. Vega and Jean W. Vega.
Tiger Ave. 429: $255,400, DSLD Homes LLC to Ranell David Rovira and Pamela C. Rovira.
Township Road 19336: $141,000, Robert A. Monteleone and Elizabeth Black-Monteleone to Amy V. Grayson.
Vintage Drive 275: $186,000, Succession of Carlos E. Lopez to Tyler L. Foster and Kayla Marie V. Foster.
Wayside Addition subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Sarah Romero Quinn to Kevin H. Quinn.
Willow Drive 123: $130,000, Judy Lynn Sanders Estate to Thomas F. Meagher III and Deborah Oritiz Meagher.
Zeta Ave. 74487: $145,000, Chelsea M. Bloemer to John P. Bourgoyne Jr.
FOLSOM
Green Valley Road 77245: $255,500, Randolph C. Hovey and Kim Koepp Hovey to Coty Reeves and McKenzie H. Reeves.
Green Valley Road 77247: $125,000, Randolph C. Hovey and Kim Koepp Hovey to Edwin J. Heap and Claire L. Heap.
Near Folsom, 4.26 acres: $17,040, Naomi S. O. Labrousse revocable living trust to Peter L. Milano and Suzanne P. Milano.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $9,713, RLPG LLC to St. Tammany Parish.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $60,000, Kelly C. Vicari to Believe 1 LLC.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $17,930, Naomi S. O. Labrousse revocable living trust to Justin K. Stubbe and Elise M. Stubbe.
Town of Folsom, lot 8, square 127: $157,400, Pat Mccormick Homes LLC to Jacob J. Dussold and Gena M. Dussold.
William Cemetery Road 11050: $100,000, Cynthia Nordgren Breland testamentary trust to Wayne M. Fjoseide and Melissa Eshleman.
LACOMBE
Elizabeth St. 61451: $10,000, Jack K. Ussery III and James W. Allen to Kaitlyn Marie Darcey.
Forest Glen subdivision, portion of ground: $9,000, David A. Linden to Hank A. Maciel.
Near Lacombe, lots 9, 10: $21,030, James J. Schnabel to Corwyndale LLC.
Orleans subdivision of Oaklawn, lots 1, 2, square 5: $100, Tamlandco Inc. to Tammy Ann Hulsey.
Orleans subdivision of Oaklawn, lots 1, 2, square 5: $100, Tammy Ann Hulsey to Tamlandco Inc.
Powell Heights subdivision, Phase 3, lot 10, square G: donation, no value stated, James B. Spencer and Diane P. Spencer to Ricky L Coe and Sabrina L. Coe.
Sapphire St. 60461: $91,500, David P. Hampton and Elizabeth L. Hampton to Jesse D. Jenkins and Jeannie R. Jenkins.
MADISONVILLE
Coquille subdivision, Phase 3-A, lot 83: $75,000, Forest Lake Estates LLC to Warshauer Construction Co. LLC.
Blue Heron Lane 448: $436,600, Yar Construction Co. Inc. to Mark A. Chauffe and Johnnette Lemoine Chauffe.
Cypress Bend Lane 2061: $343,000, BMI Construction LLC to Ryan Lindsly.
E. Louisiana Highway 22 127, apartment N12: $302,000, Danny M. Steib and Cynthia P. Steib to Michael J. Mason.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1072: $269,500, KMP Construction LLC to Patricia Danos Trahan.
Gainesway Drive 401: $242,000, Succession of Dolores Diane Carter to Donald W. Burrell and Peggy L. Burrell.
Hano Road 166: $163,000, Succession of Anton Louis Schwartz III and Brenda Ann Dupuy Schwartz to Joseph B. Sulieman and Brenda Ann Dupuy.
Lost Trail Lane 2017: $462,000, BMI Construction LLC to Stephen M. Benton and Allison S. Benton.
Madison Ridge Estates, Phase 2-A, lot 40: $46,000, L&G Madion Investments LLC to McManus Homes LLC.
Marina Beau Chene subdivision, lot 212: $424,000, Timothy L. Wright and Felicia O. Wright to Joshua W. Campbell and Cherish E. Roche Campbell.
Natchez Trace subdivision, Phase 2-C, lot 47: $200,000, Rockwell Builders LLC to Maxient Michel and Jennifer Michel.
Natchez Trace subdivision, Phase 4, lot 236: $65,217, Lonesome Development LLC to Rockwell Builders LLC.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $110,000, Chase A. Braud and Kelli Lee Braud to Jenkins Homes Inc.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $350,000, Jeffrey L. Coombe and Chloe C. Coombe to Levere C. Montgomery III.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $90,000, Iverson Investments LLC to Raymond I. Smith and Marcia B. Smith.
Oak Park Drive 36: donation, no value stated, Jamie Lynn Motichek Culligan to Susie A. Motichek.
Raiford Oaks Blvd. 122: $51,000, Gasper J. Gioe and Mary M. Gioe to Bryan K. Palmer.
Scott St. 100: $140,000, Douglas L. Autin to Jessica Guttierrez.
Town of Madisonville, lot A, square 7: donation, no value stated, Lloyd A. Bolds Jr. to Therese Bolds Sams.
Villages At Bocage subdivision, Phase 2, lot 169: $200,000, Michael Knisely and Teresa S. Knisely to Joshua J. Guillory.
MANDEVILLE
Albert St. 1419: donation, no value stated, Kyle Robert Knapp and Aaron D. Knapp to James T. Knapp.
Audubon Drive 141: $145,000, Succession of Jason J. Folse to Shane J. Dalmado and Michelle R. Dalmado.
Brookside Drive 136: $235,000, Succession of Earlton T. Riley to Keneth Camp and Pamela Riley Camp.
Brookstone subdivision, Phase 3, lot 23: $135,000, Bil Brookstone Holding LLC to GMI Construction Inc.
Delery St. 23146: $50,000, Loyd O. Wagner and/or Margaret M. Wagner revocable living trust to Chongsheng Zhu.
Fairfield Drive 1356: $253,000, Mildred R. Dameron Fransen to Kirk J. Hebert Jr. and Cornella R. Hebert.
Grove Court 3131: $350,000, Robert L. Schaff Jr. and Natasha Ann Coots Schaff to Adamandios Stefanias and Jade Lin.
Holm Oak Lane 405: $198,000, Conrad S. Cooper and Roxanne P. Cooper to Angela Bohne.
Lakeshore Drive 2423: $1,600,000, Michael L. Naples and Kathryn L. Reynolds to Robert J. Bruno and Maryann K. Bruno.
Logan Lane 1840: $322,500, Denyse Lucille Kimbell-Synave to Helen Sims Miller.
Louisiana Highway 59 3280: donation, no value stated, Zan Marie Ducatel to Christopher Schaneville.
Meadowbrook subdivision, Phase 3-B, lot 79: $385,000, Edward F. Bergeron Jr. and Yvonne A. Bergeron to Laura S. Mooney.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $32,808, Thomas W. Rawls, Stephen Burns Rawls, Mary M. Rawls and others to St. Tammany Parish.
Penrose St. 1529: $174,900, Raymond Road LLC to Jonathan Walker and Eda A. Walker.
Preval St. 805: $153,000, Elizabeth J. Serra to Ted David Ochoa.
Sweet Bay Drive 775: $408,000, Robert F. Kay and Katharine Kay to Thomas G. Pittman and Amber M. Pittman.
Tanager Drive 520: $325,000, Randell D. Rovira and Pamela C. Rovira to Evan M. Riley and Madelyn S. Rebstock.
Third St. 2147: $182,000, Kimberly Rae Salvaggio to Jarrod M. Bagley.
Whitetail Drive 1062: $500,000, Patrick N. Matthews and Nicole L. Matthews to Linda L. Miller.
PEARL RIVER
Birch Court 64546: $62,500, John Lingo and Amber Rose White Lingo to Douglas Gamso.
Birch Court 64546: $70,000, Douglas Gamso to 64546 Birch Court Industries.
Louisiana Highway 41 69587: $195,000, Joseph St. Romain Living Trust to Brent E. Dupuis and Terri G. Dupuis.
Louisiana Highway 68471: $146,800, Christina L. Kaske to Martisen D. Harmon and Pernethyia Becknel Harmon.
Louisiana Highway 68471: $146,800, Christina L. Kaske to Martisen Dwayne Harmon and Pernethyia Becknel Harmon.
Preacher Kennedy Road 67029: donation, no value stated, Michael H. Ripoll Sr. and Nancy A. Ripoll to Calie Rose Ripoll Sweet.
Preacher Kennedy Road 67053: donation, no value stated, Michael H. Ripoll Sr. and Nancy A. Ripoll to Britanee Marie Ripoll Symons.
Spruce Drive 61683: $70,900, J. P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH5 to Raymond Adams.
SIXTH WARD
Section 40, township 6 south, range 14 east, portion of ground: $30,000, Estate of Floyd A. Emerson, Richard F. Emerson, Anita Gene Emerson and others to John Singletary and Megan D. Holifield.
Quinn Partition no. 1 subdivision, lot 5: $144,900, Steven Crosby to Corey G. Risey and Laurie C. Bergeron.
Section 10, township 6 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Peggy S. Parker Richardson Wilson to Carol Ann Parker Lamb.
SLIDELL
Faciane Lane 360: $342,500, Sean P. Bernard and Emily W. Bernard to Arthur J. Isbell Jr. and Melanie A. Isbell.
Quail Ridge subdivision, Phase 8, lot 239: $300,000, Courtney E. Cummings Lantto to Marsha M. Duhon and Deborah Ann Blanton.
Robert Road 34104: $15,000, Marlene Andrea Pena Hartley to DC Investments of Slidell LLC.
Alan Park subdivision, lot 2: $30,000, Pinnacle Ventures LLC to Kali A. Luparello.
Alisa Drive 6700: $148,500, Timothy M. Mccaffrey to Louis E. Paretti and Michele V. Paretti.
Almond Creek St. 201: $119,000, Marino Investments LLC to Paul W. Gorney.
Anna St. 124: $217,000, David A. Ducombs Sr. and Sally Giglio Ducombs to Sharon Ann Gourgues.
Audubon Drive 260: donation, no value stated, Arnaud Paul Guillory Jr. to Karen E. Sohl Guillory.
Barbary Drive 103: $322,894, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Bayou Paquet St. 164: $54,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Toshihiko Nara and Charlotte A. Diem.
Bellingrath Lane 605: $269,000, Silessi Construction LLC to Koteswara Rao Pothineni and Neelima Uppalapati.
Blackfin Cove 114: $275,000, Joseph M. Poolych to Richard Lee Autry and Elina I. Autry.
Bluegill Drive 102: $352,500, Charles J. Arcuri and Pamela D. Arcuri to Stephen Cavignac and Olivia L. Cavignac.
Bradford Drive 510: $188,500, Egidio L. Bellisario and Mary M. Bellisario to David A. Vititoe and Debra R. Vititoe.
Briargrove Drive 431: donation, no value stated, Roy S. Mistretta Sr. to Gina M. Wehner.
Castle Manor subdivision, lot 33, unit 1: $80,000, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association.
Clairise Court 1089: $144,500, Clairise Court LLC to Tonya M. Scott.
Clara Drive 237: $126,005, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to PK Renovation Management LLC.
Constitution Drive 1425: $168,200, Joann Leigh Jenkins Appeman to Paul Merritt and Abigail Merritt.
Crane St. 2405: $70,000, Jack B. Wilt to Kasey Genck Supplemental Needs Trust and Therese R. Genck.
Cross Gates Drive 899: $176,500, Susan Van Valkenburgh Needham to Leonard E. Strayer.
Cross Gates subdivision, Phase 5-F-3, lot 810: donation, no value stated, Alice Lenell Levy Melancon to Alice L. Levy Melancon Living Trust.
Devon Road 35674: $69,000, Navy Federal Credit Union to BMRC Properties LLC.
Dewald Lane 106: $110,000, Donna N. Serpas, Cherie G. Wykoff, Raymond S. Nicolich Sr. Estate and Tina N. Roderfeld to Richard C. Farmer III.
Dillon Drive 132: $289,000, Thomas J. Berres II and Brenda M. Berres to Herman E. Frankin Sr. and Doris M. Franklin.
Doubloon Drive 109: $527,000, Kenny Lee Bartram to Daniel Gross and Misty W. Gross.
E. Chamale Cove 66: $135,000, Samuel D. Fazzio to Robert G. Florian.
E. Lakeshore Village 300: $243,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Elijah Morton Jr.
E. Lakeshore Village 364: $270,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Alejandro Rubi-Cooper.
E. Marina Villa 4112: $845,000, Luis R . Musa and Shelley A. Musa to Kurt Nesselroad and Jacqueline Duryea Nesselroad.
Eastridge Drive 1537: $70,000, Lewis A. Baker Jr. to VIP Properties LLC.
Eden Isles subdivision, unit 4, lot 522: $69,000, Dennis C. Strecker and Cynthia I. Strecker to Stephen c. Himel and Susan K. Himel.
Edgewood Drive 418: $120,000, Monica M. Clausen to John W. Hall Jr.
Effie St. 3276: $42,000 and other good and valuable consideration, Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust 2006-6 to Melanie N. Donley.
Fernwood Drive 1511: $161,500, Linda Charlotte M. Shamis to Sherman Alexander and Angela C. Alexander.
Fountain Estates, lot 201: donation, no value stated, Raymond S. Nicolich II to Tina N. Roderfeld and Donna N. Serpas.
Fremaux Ave. 535: no value stated, Jeffrey Scott Seale, Lori Seale Ryan and Emily Ann Savell Seale to Catherine J. Davis.
Hampshire Drive 2143: $277,000, Emile L. Masson and Lisa G. Masson to Tiffany C. Burns Mitchell.
Harris St. 2730: $65,000, Albert R. Claude Jr. to Marques R. Smith.
Hayes Road 40716: $155,000, Zachary B. London to Christopher M. Burgos and Danielle V. Burgos.
Knollwood Lane 316: $283,520, DSLD Homes LLC to Patrick O. New and Sherrelle L. New.
Knollwood Lane 321: $256,725, DSLD Homes LLC to Brittany A. McVey, Thomas H. Hall and Diane G. Hall.
Lake Sabine Court 205: $160,000, Andrew A. Sutton and Amanda L. Sutton to Joseph Arnold and Heather C. Arnold.
Lakeshore Village Drive 668: $295,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Terese Elaine S. Cooper.
Lakeshore Village Drive 692: $252,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Michael R. Lynch.
Lakeshore Village Drive 785: $284,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Rouzbeh Simyari and Lily Simyari.
Lakeview Drive 327: $280,000, Beechler's Retreat LLC to Eric Frichter and Carol S. Frichter.
Lakewood Drive 310, units A, B, C: donation, no value stated, Joshua Paul Ricciardone and Laura E. Ricciardone to James P. Ricciardone.
Lauren Drive 6552: $185,000, Parish Property Investment Group LLC to Omar F. Lopez Santiago and Isamar R. Cotty.
Manchester Drive 5858: $200,000, DC Investments of Slidell LLC to Claire Z. Baudot.
Marina Drive 820, Unit 305: $125,000, Donald G. Rhodes to Blanche M. Cantrelle.
Marina Villa South 1024: $435,000, David O. Skinner to Mark P. Mccoy.
Mary Drive 1740: $163,000, Sherry L. Gill to Erin O. Roberts.
Masters Point of Oak Harbor subdivision, Phase 1, lot 92: $63,000, Michael L. Murphy to Wilton B. Trotter and Mary C. Devereux.
Mayers Trace 110: $242,000, Veronica Foster Hunt and Teresita Foster Foley to Ernest T. Frazier and Sandra Stafford Frazier.
Montgomery Blvd. 1405: $100,527, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association.
N. Lake Verret Court 804: $188,300, Lorraine C. Craig to Franklin R. Hausmann.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $50,000, Brian M. Lailhengue and Angelle M. Lailhengue to Rayleen Langlois Lailhengue.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $110,000, Tammany Holding Co. LLC to Pelican Gause LLC.
Oakwood Drive 112: $65,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Ricky L. Draughn.
Olive Drive 494: $117,500, Kelly C. Pizza to Terry W. Stafford Sr.
Ozone Woods subdivision, lot 27 square 35: $95,710, donation, Warren J. Fabre II to Rochelle R. Hetrick.
Palm Drive 2891, Unit 2891: $86,000, Jan L. Todd, Natalie L. Tardo and Sharon Ann Hibert Laborde to Sierra N. Neff.
Palms of Clipper Estates, Phase 3, lots 161-1, 16B-1: $95,000, Blaise J. Sauro Jr. and Sandra K. Sauro to Rodney H. Fleetwood and Laura B. Fleetwood.
Pine Shadows subdivision, lot 16, square 4: $19,000, Flo-Ron Properties LLC to Barbin Builders Inc.
Pine Tree St. 810: $79,000, Robert Decuers to Cody Guy Florane.
Ranch Road 40676: $81,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Edward Vauthier.
Regatta Cove 1516: $31,000, Michael K. Walters to Travis M. Miceli and Nicole A. Shelton.
Sgt. Alfred Drive 2766: $78,000, Joshua M. Campber and Ashley W. Camper to Tracey R. Ahlborn and Sandra M. Camus.
Silverwood Drive 157: $220,000, LRB Investments LLC to Brent L. McGovern and Lesley C. McGovern.
Slidell Ave. 2684: $67,000, Keith E. Sterbenz and Karen M. Sterbenz to Connor V. Sterbenz.
Slidell Ozone Heights subdivision, lot 9, square 20: $5,384, St. Tammany Parish to Steve Scully Jr.
Spartan Drive 507, Unit 4103: $82,000, Sam D. Drago to Melissa A. Brown.
Spartan Loop 101: $200,000, Tracy L. Treadaway to Russell L. Jackson and Luevornia Thompson Jackson.
Sunrise Blvd. 3032: $620,000, Liang Dong Li to Wilson A. Oquin III and Cathy C. Oquin.
Sunset Blvd. 2261: $130,000, Christopher M. May to Stuart J. Perque and Eliabeth G. Perque.
Teal St. 2103: $62,500, Wayne V. Staes Sr. and Deirdre B. Staes to Kim P. Denley.
Thomas Drive 3808: donation, no value stated, Jason Patrick Smith to Michael A. Smith.
Treasure Isle subdivision, lot 51: $173,250, Melissa M. Chauser, Robert D. Wilson and succession of Joanne S. Wilson to Peter B. Blessey and Melissa M. Chauser.
Tupelo Lane 34076: donation, no value stated, Annette M. DiLorenzo to Matthew J. DiLorenzo.
W. Lake Court 209: $247,000, D. R. Horton Inc. Gulf Coast to Frederick Rogers and Mikeisha Franklin.
Westchester Place 304: $115,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to JNB Construction LLC.
Westlawn Drive 1323: $128,700, Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Westlawn Drive 1363: $122,872, Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Westminster Drive 311: $158,000, Johnny H. Veade and Danell Saacks Veade to Jarrell Bennett.
SUN/BUSH
Cowart Bush Road 30319: $125,000, Jean Wainright to Eduardo L. Rangel.
Near Sun, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Erving J. Taylor and/or Peggy J. Taylor revocable living trust to Erving J. Taylor.
Jim Hugh Lane 27278: $54,500, Marjorie Ann Jenkins Jahncke, Jae Jenkins Ladner and James H. Jenkins III to James W. Lott and Natalie S. Lott.
Louisiana Highway 40 21527: $264,900, Jesse D. Jenkins to Daniel A. Mathies and Colleen Mathies.
Near Sun, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Michael A. Accardo III to Angela O. Accardo.