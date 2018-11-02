ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Oct. 8-12
AMA
419 Ellen Street: $145,000, Jody T. Fahrig and Rochelle Champagne Fahrig to Steven J. Mahan.
DES ALLEMANDS
220 Grand Bayou Road: $75,000, Stephanie Scholl to Peyton Joseph Robert.
DESTREHAN
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 11: $125,000, Mason E. Pfister to Monica Collins Hryniewich.
331-33 Meadows Drive: $140,000, Theodore J. Roussel, Daniel Keller Roussel, Linda Ann Roussel Wimberley, Wayne Thomas Roussel, Sandra Ann Roussel O'Brien, Debby Ann Roussel Dumas, and Mark Anthony Roussel to Spectra Business Group, LLC.
Ormond Country Club Estates, Square 28, Lot 1415: $130,000, Monica Collins Hryniewich and John Edward Hryniewich to David Paul Schexnaydre and Mary Lucia Schexnaydre.
HAHNVILLE
125 Elm Street: $50,000, Terri Bradley Darensbourg and Cornelius J. Darensbourg to Ginina Nicole Louis.
225 Lincoln Street: Donation, Ester Kenney to Reka McClendon.
309 Pine Street: Donation, Ester Kenney to Reka McClendon.
LULING
306 Ashton Oaks Lane: $196,195, DSLD Homes, LLC to Ryan McKinnon and Michelle McKinnon.
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lot 31: $83,500, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to Josh Blackman, Jr. and Tonya Thomas Blackman.
131-B Lakewood Drive: $155,000, William L. Everett to Cynthia Brookman Daigle and Ronnie Joseph Daigle.
517 Paul Fredricks Street: $15,000, Leon C. Vial, III to Kathleen Morel and Patrick A. Victor.
Oak Ridge Park Subdivision: $135,000, William Edgar Lee to Brian Scott.
Willowridge Estates, Phase II, Square 7, Lot 53: $60,000, John David Brannen, Janelle Brannen Harlan and Matthew Stuart Brannen to Anthony M. Ayo and Kathryn B. Ayo.
NORCO
447 West B Street: Donation, Jessica Elaine Pierce Ber to Timothy J. Ber Jr.
333 Marino Drive: Donation, Jeremy Frederick to Melissa Kathleen Manning.
ST. ROSE
100 Dianne Drive: $169,000, Jordan Clement to Nicholas Ryan Barnfield.
327 Eisenhower Street: $58,000, Joseph J. Beal to Ricky Anthony Pabst and Christa Cockerham Pabst.
Labranche Industrial Park Subdivision, Lots 19, 20, and 21, Square 167, Lots 10 and 31, Square 169: Donation, Walter L. Ashton Jr. to The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.