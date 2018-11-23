Well, it feels like winter has finally arrived, and the cold nights could become a regular occurrence. There may even be a frost or two coming our way. When that happens, don’t be caught rushing around in a tizzy trying to protect your pipes, plants and fruit. Instead, prepare now, so if the weather forecaster calls for temperatures below 32 degrees, you have a plan. Here are a few tips:

1. Make a list of all the plants you have that may be sensitive to cold weather. Next to each plant, list its cold hardiness temperature. You can arrange them in order of cold tolerance. If the mercury dips, check your list and see which plants are going to need protection.

2. Have a place planned to use as the area of protection.

3. Have newspapers, towels or old rugs stored in an easily accessible place to put under any of the pots you carry inside to protect your floors.

4. For plants that are in the ground and will need protection, have them on your list so they don’t get forgotten and have a plan of protection. If it means covering them with blankets or using lights on them, have the materials handy, clean, operational and ready to go. If electricity will be required, be prepared with that as well. Also, have ready a waterproof covering, like plastic sheeting. Trying to remove a wet frozen blanket from your Meyer lemon on a cold morning is the pits.

5. Be prepared to remove the layered protection from your outside plants when the sun comes up so they don’t end up cooking under the insulation.

6. If you have fruit on your citrus trees, plan to remove all the fruit if the temperature will fall below 25 degrees for four hours or more. All citrus fruit will be damaged under these conditions.

7. Water any plants that may be dry. Then make sure you leave the water running at a slow trickle at all exterior faucets and at a couple of interior faucets as well. This will help to protect your pipes from freezing and the little bit of a bump in the water bill is much less than plumbing repairs. Make sure the trickle is running somewhere that won’t cause an ice hazard.

8. Try to water plants early in the day if it is going to get cold at night. Moist soil will hold heat stored during the sunny day longer than dry soil during the cold night.

Many of us are growing lovely, favorite plants that are pushing the envelope of their hardiness zone. We have decided their attributes, whether ornamental or fruit, are worth the risk. So if we are going to expend the effort and expense to buy and plant them, let’s be ready to go that extra mile and protect them those few nights of the year when they can't do it on their own.

Q: I love fresh sweet snow peas and want to try my hand at growing my own. Having just moved to New Orleans, I’m not sure when to plant them. Any advice? — Alice

A: Snow peas are a cool-season crop that the heat will quickly decimate. Dr. Kiki Fontenot, LSU State Extension vegetable specialist, recommends sowing seed from mid-December to late January in order to get a nice harvest before the summer heat wipes them out.