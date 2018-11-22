NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for Nov. 12-16
District 1
Annunciation St. 1011-1013; Annunciation St. 1049; Poeyfarre St. 920: $305,000, Cheryl Freiberger Gilchrist and Gregory J. Gilchrist to Jennifer Lee Gibbs.
Banks St. 2600-2602: $168,000, SmtrahdCO LLC to Isaiah P. Daste.
Bienville Ave. 3009-3011: $350,000, 3009 Bienville LLC to Jennifer Dragna.
Camp St. 1372: $365,000, Margaret Moran Joffe and Michael D. Joffe to Cory Nicholas Cowan and Frances Kavanaugh Smith Cowan.
Chartres St. 1415-19: $1,475,000, Anne Timmer Gates and Jarvis Landon Gates to Christopher Robin Tate and Glenda Fay Griffin Tate.
Cleveland Ave. 4140: $170,000, Be Rich Enterprise Inc. to Bradley Oster and Michelle Vinsanau Oster.
Felicity St. 2419-21: donation, no value stated, Carolyn Hubbard to Larry Hubbard.
First St. 2512-2514; First St. 2514: $287,000, Michael P. Wich and Philip G. Hoffman to Mary D. Moran.
Julia St. 1001: $10, South Market District B2 LLC to Andre Delaporte and Pamela Lee Cornetta Delaporte.
Julia St. 315: $1,000, Esnola Julia Street Hotel Owner LLC to WS Nola Hotel VIII LLC.
Port of New Orleans Place 600: $2,600,000, Kurt J. Crosby and Susan Eymard Crosby to William Henry Shane Jr.
S. Genois St. 116-118: $235,000, Kenneth H. Guice to Craig Henderson Jr.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $173,000, Dennis J. Schlom to Christa M. Sherman Williamson and Warren W. Williamson Jr.
St. Charles Ave. 1205: $189,500, Robert Michael Smith and Susan Hidalgo Smith to Kurt C. Boland.
St. Charles Ave. 1750: $300,000, Marian Mayer Berkett to Cheryl Hartley Gold Miller Owen and Emile A. Miller III.
St. Joseph St. 801: $710,000, TBFPL LC to JMM St. Joseph St. LLC.
University Place 108: $100, Bettie Mae Peppard Russell to Dawn L. Morris.
District 2
Canal Boulevard 6034: $975,000, Carol Manthe Guidry and Joseph P. Guidry III to Daniella Miller Fischman and Martin Fischman.
Chartres St. 1119: $395,000, Charles H. Williamson Sr. to Harry Robert Family LLC.
Dauphine St. 734-736: $280,000, Patty Vicknair Shannon and William L. Shannon Jr. to Jack Frohman.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $3,000, Barbara Ellsworth and Stephen Ellsworth to Barbara Rochelle and Janet Ginger.
Exchange Place 126: $15,051, Oak Ridge Park LLC to Christopher Gallegos and Rona Gallegos.
Governor Nicholls St. 2238: $427,000, Diamond Acres Development LLC to Christina Lynn Coats Tran and Viet Nguyen Tran.
S. Olympia St. 515-17: donation, no value stated, Joseph Alfred Randazzo to Randy Patrick Roberson.
Orleans Ave. 6910: $485,000, Clayton Ventures LLC to Alexandre E. Bonin and Kristin Bond Bonin.
Royal St. 1236: $1,150,000, Pamela Puckett Webb and Renick P. Webb Sr. to J. Kross Co. Inc.
St. Louis St. 515: $202,500, Donald James Theriot II and Jennifer Mennenga Theriot to Johnathan Wayne Stephens.
$800,000: Ruby Mae Hebert Smith to George B. Dejean Jr., Melissa Dejean and Melissa W. Dejean.
$410,000: Susan R. Hague to Harry J. Vorhoff and Sophia Harris Vorhoff.
District 3
Airwood St. 10228: $125,000, Barry Joseph McManus to Michael D. Causey.
Aubry St. 2327: $176,000, Robann LLC to Thuylinh Nguyen.
Brittany Court 4864: $13,800, Alenzia Smith Chriss, Angela Chriss Walker, Christopher Chriss, Derald Chriss, Maria Chriss and Michael Chriss to Dionne Patrice Thomas and Larry Cager.
Chatham Drive 5810: $277,500, Kate Aitken Colletti and Tony Gerard Colletti to Ian D. Chesler and Lindsay Cengel Chesler.
Chef Menteur Highway 7520: $162,000, Robert C. Mercadel to Allan B. Jones and Patricia W. Jones.
Chef Menteur Highway 26304: $30,000, Graymond F. Martin and Teresa Leyva Martin to Cajun Solo 401k Trust.
Citrus Drive 4901: $71,000, Pathways To Homeownership Inc. to HCTS LLC.
Congress Drive 5400: $97,500, Helena Wilson Wright to Legacy 360 Group Inc.
Curran Boulevard 6001; West Laverne St. 7701: $170,000, Eleanora Brooks, Eleanora J. Bazile, Eleanora Johnson Bazile and Jerome H. Bazile Jr. to Darryl Joseph Martin Jr. and Darryl Martin Jr.
Dabadie St. 3701-3702; Paul Morphy St. 1709: $484,600, Innovative Historic Restoration LLC to Angela Ory Davis and Kevin Davis.
Dauphine St. 2615-17: donation, no value stated, Dusty Lott and Thomas MacKy Lott to Gary D. Vandeventer.
Dumaine St. 2226-30: donation, no value stated, Zachary Sawyer Kopplin to Renata Yumi Izo Bonadiu Kopplin.
Dearborn St. 7569: donation, no value stated, Verna Bechet to Kevin Barnes.
S. Easterlyn Circle 11417: $250,000, Odis E. Spencer and Viola Trask Spencer to Bao Ngoc T. Nguyen Tran and James M. Tran.
France St. 1916 1/2: $45,000, Ben Holdings LLC to Anywhere USA LLC.
Franklin Ave. 1424: $205,000, Ice Station Zebra Associates LLC to Azure B. Thompson.
Hamburg St. 3927: $195,000, Nicholas A. Guttmann and Rachel Sines Guttmann to Terry L. Brunzello.
Hamburg St. 4130: $255,000, Witherspoon Construction & Consulting LLC to Murphy James Royal.
Hillwood 10211: $90,000, Cesily G. Roberts and Keith C. Roberts to Carolyn C. Benjamin and Herbert Benjamin.
Joann Place 1815-1817: $145,000, Shawn Lacardo Barrow to Charles L. Rice Jr. and Vonda K. Flentroy Rice.
Kerlerec St. 1622: $150,000, Lisa Ulicsni Osborne and Matthew T. Osborne to Carol Crespo Ulicsni.
Lakeview Court 5121: $52,500, Harry Calvin Handy to Shir Zamir Hoskings.
Lamb Road 6570: $20,000, Crystal Laurent Solomon to David Eugene and Patricia Smith Eugene.
Marais St. 1919: $215,000, Deborah Dufrene Dichiara and Raymond O. Mansfield Jr. to Emily K. Byrnes.
Marais St. 2624-26: $225,000, 2624 26 Marais St. LLC to Cozette Ortiz Dajani Hernandez and Khaled A. Dajani.
Music St. 1129-31: $141,000, Fairway Enterprises Inc. to Valene Developments LLC.
New Orleans St. 2700-02: $149,000, Timothy Fields to Loretha Ann McGuffey.
Marigny St. 4611: donation, no value stated, William L. Heuer III to Elizabeth Heuer Hoffmann.
Metropolitan Drive 5217: $229,900, MLM Renovations LLC to Jason Brian Thompson.
Moore Drive 4916: $91,000, Cynthia Ann Cronin White, Gayle Renee Cronin Collins, Lynda Carolle Cronin Miller, Ruth Wagner Cronin and Timothy Trent Cronin to Leblond Investors Group LLC.
N. Claiborne Ave. 1423: $200,000, Preservation Alliance of New Orleans Inc. and Preservation Resource Center to SA Thompson Living Trust and Stephen A. Thompson.
N. Derbigny St. 1825: $18,500, Norwood Management LLC to Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
N. Derbigny St. 2275-79: $150,000, Che Thi Than, Che Tran, Tuan N. Vu and Tuan Ngoc Vu Tran to 2279 Derbigny LLC.
N. Dupre St. 1632: $247,000, Jennifer Lee Gibbs to Markham Bradburn and Trey W. Stokes.
N. Rendon St. 908: $275,000, Ian David Chesler and Lindsay Cengel Chesler to Charles & Jennifer Washington Family Trust and Jennifer Washington.
N. Rocheblave St. 2121: $11,000, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and Nora and Rickey Terrijean Chaney to New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and Nora and Rock Management LLC.
N. Roman St. 1112-14: donation, no value stated, Naomi Jordan Evans to Clayton Childress and Ruth Jacqueline Jordan.
N. Roman St. 2260-62: $95,000, Anthony Rock to Eshel Properties LLC.
N. Roman St. 2535-37: $33,500, Andersen Design Build LLC to Fidelis Builds LLC.
O'Reilly St. 1821-23: $158,000, Christopher C. Cornelius II to Ray L. Verges.
Paris Ave. 3817: $240,000, HD Real Estates LLC to Marvin Rainwater.
Pasteur Boulevard 6017: $38,000, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Emily Bernard and Sean Bernard.
Peoples Ave. 6420-22: $23,000, Mary Etta Butler Johnson to Hof Investments LLC.
Powhatan St. 2827: $110,000, Heather K. Lechner Singh and Heather Kathleen Lechner Singh to Bradley James Clark Jr. and Kristin Lynn Alfonso.
S. Oakridge Court 16: $179,900, Christopher Dean Sceau to Debra L. Oliver Hammons.
Seven Oaks Road 7471: $300,000, Derrick Lucas to Kevin M. Hatten.
Tynecastle Drive 4932: $120,000, Tuyet Linda Nguyen to Nga T. Vu Hoang and Tinh Van Hoang.
Van Ave. 4310: $25,000, Ernest Buckhalter Jr. to Genard Dicharry Construction LLC.
Virgil Boulevard 3716: $110,000, Kitty Troullier Lynch and Sybil V. Troullier Edwards to Amelia R. Bird.
W. Tamaron Boulevard 7121: $175,000, Joe T. Thomas and Rosalind Bercy Thomas to Douglas Glenn Bryant and Tamiko Terrell Scott Bryant.
Warren Drive 4759: $152,000, Derek Davis to Kendra Foots.
$100,000: Eddie J. Birdsall III to McCann Homes LLC.
District 4
Clio St. 2227-29: $38,000, Emile Washington to Cl Ten Street LLC.
Second St. 3025-27: $11,000, Community Improvement Agency, Lester Dell and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Christopher W. Haney, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
Opelousas Ave. 808-810: $206,383, Nicolle Michelle Lemoine Bowman and Perry Wade Bowman to Lindsay Butler.
Washington Ave. 1812-1814: $202,101, 7200 Downman Rd LLC to Abraham Mitnik.
District 5
Berkley Drive 5601: $354,300, Copacetic City LLC to John Henry Jackson and Maurine Allison Jackson.
Casa Calvo St. 1477: $48,900, Urban Financial Reo LLC By Singlesource Property Solutions LLC to Liberty Trust Company Ltd.
Cypress Point Lane 5: $705,000, Clifford James Davis and Jennifer Campbell David to Marc Joseph Labat.
Gallatin St. 4617: $125,000, Elise Renae Emerson to Joshua Kruebbe.
General Collins Ave. 2829: $100,000, Brunette Shaw Bennett and Junius E. Bennett to Trichelle Flemings.
General de Gaulle 3201: $1,210,000, 3201 GD LLC to Cabin In The Woods LLC.
Huntlee Drive 3701: $190,000, James T. Crump and Sonia Dyer Shoemaker Crump to Ester Wensink Brown Vancrayenese and Steven T. Brown.
Murl St. 1530: donation, no value stated, Velma Johnson Rivers and Velma Rivers to Carmen Judith Barbosa, Hazael J. Munoz and Hazael Jesus Munoz.
Nunez St. 1521; Park Boulevard 429: $110,000, Eddie Jenkins Sr. to Itpc LLC.
$90,000: 1100 Patterson LLC to Brett A. Blanchard.
$40,000: Hollis St. Juste and Irene Hilaile St. Juste to Edmond Belizaire.
District 6
Aline St. 1206: $450,000, Timothy Patrick Whitacre and Wendell Rhea Whitacre to David E. Berger, Rebecca D. Donaldson Berger and Rebecca Donaldson.
Camp St. 5305: $680,000, Gretchen M. Schmidt Dondis and Joel A. Dondis to Brooke B. Dimartino and Jacob T. Dimartino.
S. Claiborne Ave. 4931; South Claiborne Ave. 4931: $489,000, Tracy Manuel Bell Crear to Brandi Barocco Duncan and Justin Joseph Duncan.
Delachaise St. 754: $525,000, Danielle Doiron Leger and Walter John Leger III to Matthew Gregory Whitehurst.
Foucher St. 1920: $340,000, Forstall Follies LLC to Brian Debetaz and Jessica Starns Debetaz.
General Pershing St. 2111-13: donation, no value stated, Michaele Thibodeaux Barthelemy and Sidney J. Barthelemy Sr. to Bridget Barthelemy Williams.
Pine St. 356: $516,000, Brenda Louise Tobin Leslie, David S. Tobin, Eliska Tobin Michel Special Needs Trust and Kenneth C. Tobin to Rayne Housey Bories and Robert Alan Bories Jr.
St. Charles Ave. 7014: $317,000, Jimmy D. Frogge and Susan Harkey Frogge to Maria Sotile Delouise, Maria Sotile Jimenez and Michael Jimenez.
Upperline St. 3217: $472,500, Gerald I. Busch to Allen Hundley IV.
Willow St. 7716-18; Willow St. 7718: $400,000, William David Woods to John Paul Simanonok and Kirsten Johannsen Simanonok.
Curran Boulevard 6001; Curran Road 6001; W. Laverne St. 7701; West Laverne St. 7701: $170,000, Eleanora Brooks, Eleanora J. Bazile, Eleanora Johnson Bazile and Jerome H. Bazile Jr. to Darryl Joseph Martin Jr. and Darryl Martin Jr.
Dauphine St. 2615-17; Dauphine St. 2617: donation, no value stated, Dusty Lott and Thomas MacKy Lott to Gary D. Vandeventer.
Dauphine St. 734-736; Dauphine St. 736: $280,000, Patty Vicknair Shannon and William L. Shannon Jr. to Jack Frohman.
Dumaine St. 2226-30; Dumaine St. 2230: donation, no value stated, Zachary Sawyer Kopplin to Renata Yumi Izo Bonadiu Kopplin.
Eagle St. 1300-02; Eagle St. 1302: $395,000, Rgg Investments LLC to Mamina Marie Turegano and Robert E. Cyphert IV.
Esplanade Ave. 405: $3,000, Barbara Ellsworth and Stephen Ellsworth to Barbara Rochelle and Janet Ginger.
Exchange Place 126: $15,051, Oak Ridge Park LLC to Christopher Gallegos and Rona Gallegos.
Felicity St. 2419-21; Felicity St. 2421: donation, no value stated, Carolyn Hubbard to Larry Hubbard.
First St. 2512-2514; First St. 2514: $287,000, Michael P. Wich and Philip G. Hoffman to Mary D. Moran.
France St. 1916 1/2; France St. 1916-16 1/2: $45,000, Ben Holdings LLC to Anywhere Usa LLC.
Freret St. 4609-11: $100,000, Beulah Mae Jefferson and Ruth Thompson to Jamar Waiters.
Hickory St. 8629-8631: $127,500, Joey Jones to C&n Management LLC.
Hillary St. 821-23: $320,000, Warren A. Forstall Jr. to 821 Hillary LLC.
Joann Place 1815-1817: $145,000, Shawn Lacardo Barrow to Charles L. Rice Jr. and Vonda K. Flentroy Rice.
Marais St. 2624-26: $225,000, 2624 26 Marais St. LLC to Cozette Ortiz Dajani, Cozette Ortiz Hernandez and Khaled A. Dajani.
Music St. 1129-31: $141,000, Fairway Enterprises Inc. to Valene Developments LLC.
N. Claiborne Ave. 1423: $200,000, Preservation Alliance of New Orleans Incorporated and Preservation Resource Center to Sa Thompson Living Trust Dated December 27 2013 and Stephen A. Thompson.
N. Derbigny St. 1825: $18,500, Norwood Management LLC to Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.
N. Derbigny St. 2275-79: $150,000, Che Thi Than, Che Tran, Tuan N. Vu and Tuan Ngoc Vu Tran to 2279 Derbigny LLC.
N. Dupre St. 1632;: $247,000, Jennifer Lee Gibbs to Markham Bradburn and Trey W. Stokes.
N. Rendon St. 908: $275,000, Ian David Chesler and Lindsay Cengel Chesler to Charles and Jennifer Washington Family Trust and Jennifer Washington.
N. Rocheblave St. 2121: $11,000, New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, Nora and Rickey Terrijean Chaney to New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, Nora and Rock Management LLC.
N. Roman St. 1112-14: donation, no value stated, Naomi Jordan Evans to Clayton Childress and Ruth Jacqueline Jordan.
N. Roman St. 2260-62: $95,000, Anthony Rock to Eshel Properties LLC.
N. Roman St. 2535-37: $33,500, Andersen Design Build LLC to Fidelis Builds LLC.
New Orleans St. 2700-02: $149,000, Timothy Fields to Loretha Ann McGuffey.
Opelousas Ave. 808-810: $206,383, Nicolle Michelle Lemoine Bowman and Perry Wade Bowman to Lindsay Butler.
O'Reilly St. 1821-23: $158,000, Christopher C. Cornelius II to Ray L. Verges.
Peoples Ave. 6420-22: $23,000, Mary Etta Butler Johnson to Hof Investments LLC.
Prytania St. 6040-6042: $585,000, Lill LLC to Timothy F. Stahl and Timothy Fitzgerald Stahl.
S. Carrollton Ave. 920: $210,000, PMR Properties LLC to Marvel Martin Robertson and Tate Elizabeth Robertson.
S. Claiborne Ave. 4931: $489,000, Tracy Manuel Bell Crear to Brandi Barocco Duncan and Justin Joseph Duncan.
S. Easterlyn Circle 11417: $250,000, Odis E. Spencer, and Viola Trask Willis Spencer to Bao Ngoc T. Nguyen Tran and James M. Tran.
S. Genois St. 116-118: $235,000, Kenneth H. Guice to Craig Henderson Jr.
S. Oakridge Court 16: $179,900, Christopher Dean Sceau to Debra L. Oliver Hammons.
S. Olympia St. 515-17: donation, no value stated, Joseph Alfred Randazzo to Randy Patrick Roberson.
S. Rocheblave St. 317: $135,000, Carolyn C. Benjamin to Pinnacle Homes & Properties LLC.
S. Saratoga St. 3419-21: $420,000, 3419 S. Saratoga LLC to Margaret De La Luz Archila Babin Lottinger Marceaux Plymale.
St. Maurice Ave. 715-717: $226,700, Louis J. Lindenschmidt Jr. and Marcia Adams Lindenschmidt to Crystal G. Cross Corrigan and Renee Corrigan.
S. Rocheblave St. 317-319: $135,000, Carolyn C. Benjamin to Pinnacle Homes & Properties LLC.
District 7
30th St. 218-220: $441,000, Gina Sandoval Moody and Tommy Dale Moody to Callie Estes Rothwell and William Benjamin Rothwell.
Bellaire Drive 7023: $185,000, Ahl Realty LLC to Ellie and Arnie Properties LLC.
Eagle St. 1300-02: $395,000, RGG Investments LLC to Mamina Marie Turegano and Robert E. Cyphert IV.
General Ogden St. 1235: $86,597, Elise Renae Blakeley, Elise Renae Emerson and Stephen Charles Blakeley to Krewe BLLC
Hickory St. 8629-8631: $127,500, Joey Jones to C&N Management LLC.
Hillary St. 821-23: $320,000, Warren A. Forstall Jr. to 821 Hillary LLC.
S. Carrollton Ave. 922-924: $210,000, PMR Properties LLC to Marvel Martin Robertson and Tate Elizabeth Robertson.