Darcie Flinn stood in her studio surrounded by paintings, wearing a mask and gloves. She reached into a bag of cotton balls, removed one and wrapped the cotton around the end of a thin wooden stick. Then she dipped it into a small container of fluid.

As she lightly dabbed the tip of the cotton on the surface of the painting — barely making contact — a vivid blue sky and puffy white clouds began to emerge. As she continued to a corner of the artwork where a patch of flowers awaited, she stopped.

“Darn,” she said. “See how the cotton is turning pink? You want the solution to remove the old varnish, but you don’t want it to lift any paint. This cleaning solution is a little too strong for the reds in the flowers, so I’ll try another.”

Such is the experience of an art conservator: There’s a lot of chemistry and special techniques involved, but there’s also a lot of trial and error.

Flinn, a Utah native, move to New Orleans in 2011 to work at the New Orleans Conservation Guild. She founded her own business, Restart Conservation (restartconservation.com), about four years ago and has a studio on North Robertson Street in a multistory brick building next to the Press Street overpass.

“I had studied in Florence at the Palazzo Spinelli, where I learned classical techniques of cleaning and repairing works of art dating back to the 1600s,” she said. “After I earned my master’s degree there, I moved to New Orleans. It seems as though there’s an endless supply of restoration work — many old family portraits that need help and still plenty of pieces that were damaged in Hurricane Katrina.”

A few years ago, when the restoration of the Gallier Hall interior began, Flinn got a call from Sonny Borey, who coordinated the work on the interior of the landmark building.

“He invited me to submit a proposal for restoring the paintings, and I did,” she said. She got the job and since then has restored almost five dozen pieces of art now on display.

“I got to work on the portraits of the city’s mayors plus a couple of huge paintings,” she said. “A single big painting took nearly 200 hours of work, not just because of its size but because of poor quality conservation work that it had undergone some time in the past. Most of that needed to be reversed and redone.”

Sometimes, cleaning and then varnishing a painting is all that is needed.

“Older varnishes contained a lot of wax, and the wax would yellow over time, muddying paint colors and making it hard or impossible to see fine details. If the canvas is in good shape and there are no tears or areas of paint loss, cleaning the piece with an appropriate chemical, then protecting it with a more contemporary varnish, is the simplest approach.”

Yet sometimes much more work is needed to properly restore an artwork, especially in the humid Louisiana environment.

“Humidity is the enemy of paintings, but so are improper storage and cigarette smoke,” Flinn said. “When a painting is not on display, it should be handled with care and not shoved in a closet. That’s the kind of treatment that causes tears in the canvas or loss of paint, both of which take a good bit of time to repair.”

Flinn said a sense of humor — and diplomacy — are often important in her work.

"Sometimes the portraits are of military figures, and they are quite grand in their uniforms,” she said. “But all of their family members might not be — I have seen gorgeously executed portraits of children of the military figures that will make you wonder if they were really in the same family.”

Every now and then, a prospective client will ask Flinn about doing something to “improve” the portrait subject’s appearance (in other words, repaint the nose, say, to make the face more appealing).

“I always say no and explain about the code of ethics we abide by and let them know that the work may decrease in value if repainted,” said Flinn, a member of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works. “Works are always subject to examination by black light that will show how much of the image has been repainted. And even though we have to document work we do on a piece, no reputable art conservator will say yes to changing someone’s nose or smoothing out their wrinkles.”

Only once was Flinn tempted to make a change that a client desired.

“A woman came in with a painting of her mother and asked me to clean it,” Flinn recalled. “She said that while I was at it, perhaps I could change the color of her mother’s lipstick. It looked like it was orange, a color her daughter said her mother would never have worn. Quite frankly, the lipstick color didn’t seem to go with her skin tones.”

To buy a bit of time and put off a difficult decision, Flinn proposed that she clean the piece first, then they could decide how to proceed.

“I was so relieved — when I took off the old varnish, it was clear that it had yellowed and darkened over time and that the original painting had very naturally colored lips,” Flinn said. “The client was even happier than I was.”