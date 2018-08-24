WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Aug. 2-8
AVONDALE
Becky Drive 124: $62,000, Huron H. Rabalais to Stephanie A.B. Pahnka.
Butler Drive 229: Donation, Vivian Crayton to Arnold G. Crayton.
Churchill Farms subdivision, lot 20B: $10,000, Provino C. Mosca and Nicholas G. Mosca to Advance Mortgage Company LLC.
Edgewood Court 3628: $211,000, Lee M. Properties LLC to Keira B. Davis.
June Drive 116: $106,000, Johnny Tran to Jonathan W. Rivet.
BRIDGE CITY
Belt Bridge, part lots 36 and 37, square 15: Donation, James F. Dupre to Janine D. Braud.
GRAND ISLE
Amaris Isle Plantation subdivision, lot 121: $80,000, Charles L. Arnold to Pelican View Properites LLC.
Grand Beach 11 subdivision, lot 3, square 20: $240,000, David Kedzierski to Day & Smith LLC.
Grand Isle Parkway 139: $32,000, Natalie J. Lafont and Ann Uhlhorn to Linsey Daigle and Nicholas Daigle.
Santiny Lane 127: $100,000, Douglas F. Herrin and Connie Herrin to REB Properties LLC.
GRETNA
Cherrywood Drive 425: $153,000, Eldon J. Causin Jr. to Elisa M. Aguilar.
Claire Ave. 2503: $57,571, Broad Street Funding Trust I. to AJ Properties LLC.
Commerce St. 164: $550,000, James T. Connick Sr. and Jean K. Connick to Eric J. Savoie and Dawn Savoie.
Cottonwood Drive 340: $135,000, Suzanne Bird and Brian K. Bird to Jose Delosangeles.
East Butterfly Circle 400: $73,000, Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-A to C&J Property Rentals LLC.
East Monterey Court 945: $159,000, Betty Palmer and Cecil G. Palmer to Harrell L. Jones Jr.
Fairfield Ave. 617: $250,000, Ely E. Primeaux to Rita M. Harris.
Franklin Ave. 506: $60,000, Virginia Naquin, Faith Hambrick, Marjorie Wright, Lydia Weathers, Sherrie W. Fontana, Roxanne B. Bergeron and Wayne Breaux Sr. to Henry F. Weathers.
Hancock St. 1610: $126,000, Esteban Gonzalez Sr. to Scott M. Duplantier.
Lake Michel Court 3721: $82,000, Eric M. Carter, Erica B. Carter and Eric M. Carter Sr. to Nadera M. Salem, Muhannad Salem and Nadera S. Mohammad.
Lake Timberlane Drive 3724: $325,000, William J. Crawford to Carl B. Jenkins Jr.
Lawrence Drive 816: $175,000, Billy Joe Burchett Irrevocable Trust and Billy J. Burchett to Ashleigh Collins.
Mason Ave. 32: $37,000, Eric J. Cook to Ben S. Dugas and Louann F. Dugas.
Morningside Drive 805: $159,800, Thomas E. Hinyup III and Gwenlyn Hinyup to Brandon H. Watson and Sherice T. Watson.
Ninth St. 315: $490,000, Dave P. Sandras to 315 9th Street LLC.
Stonebridge subdivision, lot 257, square 10: Donation, Talat Salem, Osama Salem, Nuha Salem, Sahar Salem, Bilal Salem, Mohammad Salem, Idrees Salem and Suha Salem to Maha Salem.
Timberlane Estates 4. subdivision, lot 24, square 11: $75,000, Frederick Tombar Jr. and Patricia Tombar to Keith M. Boe.
Tulip Drive 41: $115,000, Stacey D. R. Bardales to Gwenlyn H. Frisch and Thomas E. Hinyup III.
Virgil St. 620: $390,000, Dawn Bologna and Eric Savoie to Anh T. Vu and David Landry.
HARVEY
Deerrun Lane 3805: $65,000, Thich Tran to Hung T. Ho.
Dogwood Drive 1533: $135,000, Larry W. Delaughter Jr. to Joewealth Matias and Holofa G. Matias.
Dogwood Drive 1624: $45,000, Timothy C. Haygood to Michelle G. Wilson and Todd A. Grosch.
Eastview Drive 3857: Donation, Thomas Joseph and Sabina E. Joseph to Rupert K. Joseph and Caran Joseph.
Estalote Ave. 1316: $36,000, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 1. to David M. Gholson.
Fairmont St. 424: $185,000, RTE LLC to Matthew T. Moore.
Harvey Square condo, unit 15: $121,000, Maxine L.S. Oldendorf, Robert McDonald and Kathleen S. McDonald to Stephen G. Lavie Jr.
Homedale Addition subdivision, lot 8A, square 4: $157,031, Phyillis A. Ditta, Shelly Doucet, Joseph C. Ditta II and Nicole Ciaccio to Frigardere LLC and 636 Gardere LLC.25.
Keith Way Drive 3188: $75,000, Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Albert Minias.
Lake Catherine Drive 3609: $450,000, Libby Ellent and Mark Ellent to Elizabeth S. Ellent and Derek M. Ybarra.
Maple Wood Park E. subdivision, lot 12, square 10: $121,000, Ana R. F. Stringer to Lance C. Berrios.
Max Drive 2725: $93,000, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Anthony L. Chai.
Price Drive 1008: $99,250, Chad Investments LLC to Freeman Homes LLC.
Primwood Drive 3145: $135,000, Trinity Investments LLC Of New Mexico to Alfred J. Fredericks Jr.
Saulet Place 2044: $115,000, Hien T. K. T. Dang and Loi T. Dang to Kimberly A. B. Mazzullo.
Scotsdale subdivision, lot 15, square E: Donation, Curtis Hagans to Terri Hagans.
South New Orleans subdivision, lot 17, square 28: Donation, Judy Bouvier and Wilton J. Dufrene to Wilton & Judy Dufrene Irrevocable Trust.
South New Orleans subdivision, lot 26, square 122: $12,000, Keefe Ditta and Wendy H. Ditta to Waterhouse Investments LLC.
South New Orleans subdivision, lot 31, square 152: $11,000, Dake Enterprises LLC to Julie C. L. Truong.
Sugarloaf Drive 2244: $130,000, Kenneth T. Mire to William R. Jett.
Terraza Del Oeste 50: Donation, Jessica Bumpus to Jessie Boyd.
Timberlane Estate Drive 1801: $120,500, Susan A. Bourgeois to Joseph M. Hicks III.
Timberstone Shopping Center condo, unit 8: $112,000, Michael A. Grosch to Ebony Cook.
Westside Terrace subdivision, lot 3, square B: $265,000, Louisiana Westbank Investments LLC to Zone Homes LLC.
LAFITTE
Jean Lafitte Blvd. 1329: $78,500, Brandon L. Ranches and Kelley K. Ranches to Paul J. Thibodaux and Tara S. Thibodaux.
Marvis Grove, lot P: $110,000, Tony J. Ditta and Brooke B. Ditta to Travis Black.
MARRERO
Ames Blvd. 1401: Donation, Roland Rodney to Azena T. R. Wilson.
Avene F. 427: $38,500, Joseph P. Breaux to Glenn W. Green Jr.
Beaumont Place 2707: $185,000, Smail Property Development Ltd LLC to Salvadore J. Labruzza.
Belle Terre Park subdivision, lot 2, square 1: $100,000, Merina Wright and Donette Sanders to New Orleans Steamboat Co.
Belle Terre Park subdivision, lot 4A, square 1: $967,500, Sanders Trips Unlimited Inc. to New Orleans Steamboat Co.
Bent Tree Blvd. 2570: $252,000, Mandi Taravella and Darren P. Dufrene Jr. to Jessica Kieff and Michael A. Lobue Jr.
Birchwood Court 1524: $169,640, DSLD Homes LLC to Chien D. Do and Hong T. Nguyen.
Birchwood Court 1604: $172,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Hue T. K. Tran and Linda O. T. Nguyen.
Birchwood Court 1709: $189,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Harvey R. Brown and Vernika Brown.
Dimarco Drive 1005: $365,000, Chau Investments LLC to 1005 Dimarco LLC.
Duckhorn Drive 7408: $240,690, DSLD Homes LLC to Brad M. Miller and Brandi S. Miller.
Fir Court 4029: $182,500, Susan Gathright to Kayla R. Gill and Michael A. Gilly.
Florahaze subdivision, lot 125, square H: Donation, Johnny J. Matherne Sr. and Lorraine M. Dunn to Harold J. Matherne Jr. and Samantha A. Matherne.
Gitzinger subdivision, lot 12A, square OO: $7,000, Jonas A. Thomassie to Anthony C. Damico and Johnette Damico.
Live Oak Estates subdivision, lot 6C: Donation, Cassie Callais to Carolyn Stevenson and Mark W. Callais.
Louis I. Ave. 5905: Donation, Lorraine S. Barlow to Keith F. Barlow.
Nature Drive 3220: $165,000, TCT Properites LLC to Chad A. Cross Sr.
Oak St. 560: $65,000, Norman J. Champagne Jr. to Sonda L. R. Rotolo.
Oak St. 568: $136,500, Patricia A. M. Bergeron, Horace J. Metrejean Jr. and Carla M. M. King to Ambre McGinn.
Russell Drive 2740: Donation, Tammy L. Cusimano to Justin W. Molaison.
Sea Shore Drive 2665: Donation, Santiago Rugama to Lindsey L. Honses.
Sea Shore Drive 2665: $211,000, Lindsey L. Honses to Mirele Krietemeyer and Lance R. Krietemeyer.
St Anthony St. 7503: $155,000, Robins Nest LLC to Ezra S. Griffin Jr.
Wild Oak Lane 1704: $168,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Conrad A. Smith III and Kayla L. Smith.
TERRYTOWN
Adonis Way 229: $96,000, James E. Hill to Gilbert Damis.
Concorde Estates subdivision, lot 61, square 4: $225,900, Hacienda Construction of Louisiana LLC to Dustin R. Appelt.
Honey Suckle St. 804: $175,000, Joseph Majetich and Whitney I.S. Majetich to Dat T. Vu.
Terrytown subdivision, lot 6, square 74: Donation, Brent C. Downey and April McDonald to Patricia Downey.
WESTWEGO
Avenue B. 262: $130,000, Hatim Taha to Lashandra A. Smothers.
Gardenia Lane 12: $10, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Mario A. Acosta and Miriam N.C. Acosta.
Laroussini St. 190: Donation, Steven R. King and Lisa G. King to Jeremy J. Arwood.