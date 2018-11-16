ST. CHARLES
Transfers for Oct. 22-26
BOUTTE
370 South Kinler Street: $55,000, Succession of Anita Lorio White, Jaynelle White Evans, Jolene White Williams, and Sidne' Anthony White to Five Star Estates LLC.
DES ALLEMANDS
106 Bayou Estates South Drive: $244,950, Kirt M. Champagne, Brandy Champagne Dufrene and Ariel Champagne to Amanda Dufrene Shields and Zachary Shields.
218 Maloney Road: $134,500, Ruth Clay Woolard and Donald Edward Woolard to Nancy B. Ponder.
DESTREHAN
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 10: $158,000, Logan Ray Blanchard to Erin Granier Incardona and Earl J. Incardona Jr.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 15; $140,000, Tasha Blanchard Bourgeois and Guy Tyler Bourgeois to Maurice Marcus Bostick.
224 Longview Drive: $225,000, Stacy Lasseigne Toal to Yong Lian.
2003 Ormond Blvd.: $595,000, Bonnie Heigle Norton and Michael A. Norton to Todd Anthony Mayer and Cyrena Lanegrassee Mayer.
LULING
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lot 13: $75,000, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to Reve, Inc.
312 Ashton Oaks Lane: $197,115, DSLD Homes, LLC to Hosea Chatman, Jr. and Theresial James Chatman.
402 Ashton Oaks Lane: $202,495, DSLD Homes, LLC to Corey Ray Breaux.
108 Lac Cypriere Drive: $333,000, todd Mayer and Cyrena Lanegrasse Mayer to Ricardo Yey Lopez and Paula Gonzalez.
A portion or a tract of land in Section 11, T13, R21, measuring one-quarter of an arpent front on Hackberry Street: $20,000, Bridget Moreau Champagne, Brenda Hebert Rickoll, Pamela Hebert Smith, Marlene Marie Hebert, Renette Theresa Hebert, Renee Hebert Fremen, Robert John Blackwell III, Kevin Paul Blackwell, Benoit Joseph Rome Jr., Beverly Landry Zeringue, Donna Roux Orgeron, Clinton P. Roux III, Danny P. Roux, Jimmy J. Roux, Cathy Landry Monti, Gary J. Landry, Patti Landry Boudreaux, Larry L. Landry Sr., Paul H. Theard, Dawn Barbay Reeves, Troy Anthony Barbay, DeLinda Landry Williams, and Jerrie D. Ely (now known as Jerrie D. Ely Clothey) to Thomas S. Pizzolato Jr. and Paula Boudreaux Pizzolato.
MONTZ
106 Evangeline Road: $137,500, Joanne Marie LaBranche Weber, Diana LaBranche Marse and Jessie LaBranche Gregoire to Chad Joseph LaBranche.
NORCO
403 Clayton Drive: $100,000, Daniel Joseph Guidry, Patrick Alan Guidry and Cynthia Guidry Smith to Susan Guidry Bivona.
411 Good Hope Street: $177,200, Inez Giafaglione Lord to Christopher Joseph Schaller and Bernie-Jean Scallan Schaller.
PARADIS
313 South Street: $100,000, Jody Lynn Sperandeo to Stephanie Gros Waterman and Link Paul Waterman.
ST. ROSE
165 Janet Drive: $176,500, Riverpoint Construction, LLC to Albert Ross and Gwendolyn Coleman Ross.