WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for Sept. 6-13
AVONDALE
Elvie Court 101: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Herbert Simmons, $58,700.
BARATARIA
Arthur Lane 4910: Howard T. Mauldin and Evelyn H. Mauldin to Kenneth P. Boudreaux Jr. and Carrie C. Boudreaux, $220,000.
Denice Leblanc 4957: Thomas P. Rogers to Ratcliff Properties LLC, $215,000.
Marvis Grove,, no further data: Hal T. Bourgeois to Kale Bourgeois, donation.
GRAND ISLE
Caminada 1. subdivision, lot 10, square 4: Irvin J. Guidroz & Clara Pierce Guidroz Revocable Living Trust, to Poule Deau Properties LLC, $250,000.
Chenier Caminada, no further data: Gerald L. J. Plaisance to Teena M. P. Bouzigard, donation.
Chighizola, parf lot 4: Melissa M. Collins to George A. Rau and Sandy A. Rau, $16,000.
Grand Beach 1. subdivision, lot 7, square K: Ken P. Breaux to David O. Parker and Bayou Pro Shop Inc., $38,000.
Grand Beach 3. subdivision, lot 7, square G: Mary E.W. Dugas, Carolyn W. Mabile, Stephen A. Walker, Harold A. Walker, Craig M. Walker, Martha W. Butler, Linda W. Russell, Leslie Walker Jr., Gwendolyn W. Abben, Robin W. Whitney, Jerome Walker, Mark Walker, Lori
W. Savoie and Herman E. Walker Jr. to Robert T. Ford and Deborah C. Ford, $30,000.
Herwig Lane 129: Randolph K. Lemay Sr. and Elizabeth L. Lemay to Leo P. Brignac and June L. Brignac, $40,000.
Highway 1. 2242: Edward A. Rodrigue Jr., Marie R. Burra and Jonathan E. Lichterman to Jonathan P. Rovira Jr., $150,000.
Hurricane Hole Marina condo, unit 18: Grand Isle Marina Acquisitions LLC to Dwight J. Farmer, Jeannine L. Farmer and Jeaninne Larroque, $559,000.
Ocean Beach subdivision, lot 11, square J: Geraldine F. Amedeo to Raymond M. Amedeo Jr., Michael M. Amedeo and Patrick F. Amedeo, donation.
GRETNA
Ashland Place West 909: Wayne P. Romig and Cheryl A. R. Dobson to Tracey B. Robinson, $159,000.
Belle Chasse Highway 1907: Perla G. Saludes to Lillian D. North, June A. D. Duffy, Arthur G. Duffy III, June A. D. Delaune, Val J. Franz and Cheryl S. Franz, $125,000.
Belle Meade Blvd. 825: Marylyn Leman to Angela Kinderman, $75,000.
Bellevue Extension 1. subdivision, lot 152, square B: Ruth Whipple to Kegan M. Thiebaud, $123,000.
Briarwood Drive 244: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Kimanh T. Dang, $106,650.
Bruce Ave. 407: Nola Better Homes LLC to Bobby W. Ware, $127,000.
Bruce Ave. 434: Felix E. Arceneaux III, Louis A. Arceneaux, Barbara Meyer, Frank W. Arceneaux and Brenda A. Arceneaux to Joshua D. Smith, $124,000.
Cottonwood Drive 261: Dorothy J. Caserta to Deibi A. M. Medina, Anyell A. Medina and Anyeli A. P. Tavarez, $137,000.
Creagan Ave. 94: Thomas B. Kempf to Sally Mosgrove, $135,500.
Delmar St. 556: Kemper Martn, Carol T. Martin and Kemper Martin to J&J Property Development LLC, $59,000.
Dunkirk Ave. 544: Miguel Avilez and Raul Avilez to Maria Rivet, $145,000.
Hamilton St. 500-502: Valencia Vondyke to Lori Gabriel, donation.
Jason Lane 3336: Richard G. Blackman III and Ranada Blackman to Miguel A. Avilez and Susana Avilez, $260,000.
Madison St. 1416: NRZ REO VI B. LLC to Z. Dieterich, $43,705.
Morningside Drive 545: Yaser Mohammad to Alexia L. Thompson, $179,900.
Morningside Drive 764: Lazaro J. Martin to Rashim J. Khan, donation.
New England Court 68: Tramaine Cobb to Glenn Cobb and Glennis G. Cobb Jr., donation.
Rose Drive 2605: Renato A. Perez to Renato C. Quinonez, $115,000.
Sixth St. 306-308: Lori Gabriel to Valencia Vondyke, donation.
Stafford subdivision, lot 4, square 19: Leon Roche to Ecclesia Family Church, $10,000.
Suburban Park subdivision, lot 4, square 12: Norma Y. F. Sumrall and Robert E. Sumrall to Bergeron & Humer LLC, $28,000.
Sugarpine Drive 269: Eva D. Gifford to Rochelle Gabriel, $147,000.
Willowbrook Drive 512: Linh Dang to Tan Le, donation.
Willowbrook Drive 740: Francisco A. Acosta and Gernania Marte to Sherilyn Pharr and Elton Pharr, $135,000.
HARVEY
2nd Ave. 637: Dorona R. Dantin to Judy A. Jenkins, $124,000.
Barbwood Drive 3160: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007 CH5 to Biles Investments LLC, donation.
Chinkapin Court 2713: Chinkapin Housing Investments LLC to Danielle Murray and Depaul Murray, $224,723.
Clover Lane 3740: Dave P. Sandras to Natalie M. Dinh and Jimmy Cao, $58,000.
Estalote Ave. 1925: Eugene Sanders Jr. and Genell F. S. Page to Dareen & Hadeel LLC, $53,000.
Gardere Ave. 429: Rayford H. Quine and Myrtle L. Quine to Glen C. Gegenheimer, $70,000.
Hampton Drive 1724: Gabrielle Keppler to Georgeta Lazar, $156,000.
Lake Arrowhead Drive 3512: Jo A. White and Donald White to Anwar B. Sulieman, $179,000.
Lake Timberlane Estates 1. subdivision, lot 39, square 3: Corey B. Charles to Mohammad H. Bazzi and Ali Bazzi, $22,000.
Sandalwood Drive 1129: Elda Plaisance to Ashley M. Caulking and Courtney L. Coulon, donation.
MARRERO
Ames Homestead Farms B. subdivision, lot D: Matthew A. Moynan to Margaret E. Moynan, donation.
Barataria Blvd. 7998: Barbara Cox to Wilkerson Investments LLC, $384,000.
Birchwood Court 1523: DSLD Homes LLC to Kayci M. Dickerson, $197,215.
Birchwood Court 1601: DSLD Homes LLC to Tanya L. Ellis, $202,380.
Birchwood Court 1701: DSLD Homes LLC to Lashanta L. Phillips and Trevin Terrence, $201,770.
Cohen St. 916: Betty Wilkerson and Earnest Wilkerson Jr. to Value Motors Co., $250,000.
Dimarco Drive 1012: Frank H. Haynes to Sharon Haynes, donation.
Farrington Drive 415: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $109,819.93.
Hillcrest Drive 3933: Brian C. Newberry to Michael C. Brown, $196,000.
Jung Blvd. 705: Rebecca A. Ramsak to Nicholas R. Ramsak, donation.
Melba Place 1900: Tracy Vu to Shannon M. Addison, $120,000.
Ridgefield subdivision, lot 5, square B: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Canh M. Do, $10.
Rue Jesann Drive 2645: Katherine M. B. Farret to Larry Ziegel, $75,000.
Sievers Extension 2. subdivision, lot 17, square E: Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Jared A. Lefort and Katie P. Lefort, $68,000.
Silver Lilly Lane 1124: Douglas U. Borrayo and Maria T. Borrayo to Junior A. F. Flores and Yeni M. R. Mendoza, $35,000.
Three Oaks Court 5933: Hacienda Holding Company LLC to Emmanuel M. Lloyd and Dominique M. O. Lloyd, $149,900.
TERRYTOWN
Cedarwood Ave. 1911: Sandra Doyle to Thomas Doyle III, donation.
Deerfield Road 749: Carrie F. Eastin to Stacy Farmer, $155,000.
Lamar Ave. 893: HSBC Bank USA National Association to Nabhan Monem, $106,805.
Layburn Court 125: Timothy J. Gawry to Ruta M. T. Abraha, $220,000.
WAGGAMAN
Catalpa Loop 9582: Coast Builders LLC to Joseph J. Matthews, $339,950.
Four O'Clock Lane 112: Darryl R. Lawrence III to Michael Dewhirst and Claudia W. Dewhirst, $118,000.
WESTWEGO
Avenue C. 709: Steve Penouilh Jr., Clint J. Penouilh, Brad Penouilh Sr. and Ken Penouilh Sr. to Henry Quintanilla, $130,000.
Belt Bridge subdivision, lot 5A, square 11: Ethel F. Deckwa to Deadra Williams and Louis E. Phenix, $20,000.
Keller Ave. 723: Judy A. Jenkins to Vallie Salama and Amjad Salama, $146,000.
West Drive 621: Rosanne Brown to NNK Enterprise LLC, $73,500.