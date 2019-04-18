Louisiana Master Gardeners are folks who love plants and want to know more about growing them.
They are curious about organic gardening, ornamentals, lawns and vegetables; control of plant diseases, weeds and insects; and the safe use of pesticides.
And they enjoy working with others who share their passion.
Highly trained volunteer Master Gardeners provide proven, research-based educational and inspirational programs to Louisiana residents.
There are more than 200 active Master Gardeners in the Greater New Orleans area working to educate and inspire residents and visitors and to beautify the four-parish metropolitan area, one of the nation’s great tourism hubs.
Master Gardeners must successfully complete training courses (applications available at mggno.com) and pledge to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours over the ensuing 18 months.
Thereafter, Master Gardeners volunteer 20 hours a year and complete six hours of continuing educational units.
Louisiana Master Gardeners are involved in myriad projects. They plant and maintain public gardens, teach classes, instruct and advise gardeners at schools, nursing homes, juvenile detention centers and community gardens; do research; establish and maintain pollinator and display gardens; and are in the community every day, acting as the hands, feet and voice of the LSU AgCenter.
The Greater New Orleans Master Gardener program encompasses Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes. Classes are taught online, and students meet weekly for questions and lab sessions.
There are two duplicate sessions per week — one in the morning and one in the evening. With this model, anyone, whether retired or employed full time, can become a Master Gardener. There also are volunteer opportunities to fit everyone’s schedule.
The 2019 class schedule runs June 12 to Aug. 14. Applications are due April 30. This is a great opportunity to grow your gardening knowledge and skills and give back to your community.
The LSU AgCenter can graduate 60 students per year, so space is limited. But if you’ve ever been interested in the Master Gardener program, now is a great time to give it a try.
Q: I’ve seen a lot of different fertilizers on the shelf. Do I really need specialty fertilizers for my different types of plants — veggies, citrus, tomatoes, flowering plants, etc.? — Cynthia
A: In general, most fertilizers are the same and the most important thing to look for is the percentage N-P-K (nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium).
A fertilizer with a balanced amount of each will usually provide all of your plants what they need.
The exception is lawns and acid-loving plants. Lawns are fed with high-nitrogen fertilizers to promote vegetative growth, so with them the N number is much higher than the other two.
For acid-loving plants, (azalea, hydrangea, camellia, gardenia) we recommend that you get specialized fertilizer formulated to help maintain low soil pH.