They say March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb and that April showers bring May flowers. But in southern Louisiana, it can be spring one day and summer the next, rain nonstop for a week and sunshine for two. However, as each month comes to town, there are certain garden chores that seem a constant year to year. Here's your list for the month of April.

Annuals:

• Cool-season annuals are really in their glory now, but resist buying the discounted plants at the garden centers. If you buy and plant them, they won’t have time to develop before summer heat sets in.

• Warm-season bedding plants can be planted in April if you have empty spots or can bring yourself to remove the cool-season annuals.

Bulbs:

• The spring-flowering bulbs are showy now, but it is time to start planting the summer-flowering bulbs if they are part of your plan. These include crinum, caladium, kaempferia, agapanthus, crocosmia, dietes, hymenocallis and agapanthus.

+16 Digging In: Louisiana Super Plants are university tested, industry approved We hope you were able to join us at the Spring Garden Show last weekend. We had a wonderful time interacting with all the garden enthusiasts, …

Vegetables:

• Most cool-season veggies will still be producing but it’s time to start planning their replacements. The lettuce has already turned bitter and many will soon begin to flower.

• Plant warm-season veggies now: cantaloupe, corn, cucumber, eggplant, beans, okra, peppers, peas, squash, tomatoes, peanuts and collards.

Lawns:

• April is the month to start new lawns or repair old ones with sodding or seeding. Check the section on lawns on the LSU AgCenter website.

• April is also the ideal time to fertilize your lawn.

• If you haven’t had to start already, make sure the lawn mower is in good working condition, because it will soon be in full use.

• Now is the time (if you haven’t already) to stop those warm-season weeds by putting out a good pre-emergent herbicide.

Perennials:

• April is still a good month to put in new perennials.

• If you haven’t fertilized them yet, do so before the end of April for best results.

• Keep watch for powdery mildew development — it likes cool wet weather. Chlorothalonil and thiophanate-methyl fungicides work well. Neem oil is an organic alternative.

Roses:

• April is a busy month for those who grow roses! Fertilize roses, and start checking for black spot.

Shrubs:

• April is the month to finish up planting any shrubs you haven’t planted yet.

• Keep an eye out for insects as the weather warms, especially ones like aphids, thrips and azalea lace bugs.

• Prune your spring-flowering shrubs as soon as they finish blooming. Many of them set next year’s flower buds not long after.

Trees:

• Buck moth caterpillars are beginning to show this month.

The larvae or caterpillars are easier to treat when they’re smaller and still in trees, so people should be on the lookout for them early and be prepared to treat them when they appear. General treatment is to spray trees with a pesticide containing Bt, or Bacillus thuringiensis — naturally occurring bacteria that are effective against buck moth caterpillars.

+6 Digging In: Know your caterpillars before bringing out the spray Spring has arrived and so have multitudes of wiggly caterpillars. They are popping up everywhere and can be anything from welcomed precursor o…

For a free subscription to the GNOGardening newsletter, email GNOGardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. It is packed full of timely articles of local interest and information on planting times, monthly chore list and local AgCenter happenings. You can also visit the LSU AgCenter website for loads of other free information. Send your gardening questions to GNOGardening@AgCenter.LSU.edu.

Q: I want to use boxwoods for a hedge but am concerned about boxwood blight. Do you have any suggestions? – Thomas

A: Boxwood blight has increasingly become a problem for our area and all Buxus species are susceptible to some degree. Some of the holly (Ilex) varieties, camellias or azaleas would be better choices if you have concerns.