ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for Aug. 6-17
ABITA SPRINGS
Section 25, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Travis W. Taylor and Yvonne F. King to Stepehn L. Taylor.
Section 25, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Yvonne Fletcher King to Hubert Lee King.
Bryan St. 71140: $226,000, Succession of Beverly Ayo Bares to Dean Howell Branson and Barbara A. Branson.
Chinawood Drive 328: $385,000, Marilyn M. Rein Living Trust to Stephen J. Pinion and Dominique Smith Pinion.
Emerald Creek West 232: $235,000, Mike Lopez to Jason W. Stagnitto and Leigh A. Stagnitto.
High Street, lot 280: $58,000, Elroy J. Pabst III and Ashley G. Pabst to Houston C. Jenkins and Kathleen Prokasy.
Hillcrest Country Club subdivision, lot 2, square 4: $8,300, Magee Properties LLC to Roy Allen Faust.
Lincoln St. 21028: $75,000, Anthony J. Renguso, Angelo F. Renguso and Patricia A. Walsh to Susana T. Toc.
Money Hill Plantation subdivision, Phase 3, homesite 225: $80,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to L&H Homes LLC.
Navajo Drive 713: $233,800, Jacob B. Dickinson to Carolyn K. Palermo.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Ernest E. Dopp to Nora Mary Friscia.
Near Abita Springs, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Hilda M. Blitch to Leslie B. Welliver, Lisl Blitch Moyer, Ronald B. Blitch and others.
Northwoods Drive 620: $615,000, Stephen J. Walton and Sandra G. Walton to Wendy Wellman.
Oak Knoll Estates, lot 80: $40,000, Arnold N. Landry to Karla S. Stelly.
Terrace Trace subdivison, lot 6: $330,000, Centanni Construction Co. Inc. to Marilyn Felder Carleton.
West Abita Springs subdivision, portion of ground: $7,250, Dianne Bradley McDonald to Kerry D. Barnes.
COVINGTON
Piney Woods Lane 68301: $163,000, Patricia Beach Gonzales to Richard T. Fields Jr..
10th St. 70081: $179,000, Robyn W. Rohr II and Kristy W. Rohr to Yanfang Ao.
A St. 70487, 70493: $90,000, Ronald B. Russell and Robbie P. Russell to Ray P. Hebert Jr..
Alexiusville subdivision, portion of ground: $250,000, Robert H. White to Vesta Rentals LLC.
Amber Court 73741: $153,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Margarita Lopez Kruebbe.
Amber Court 73748: $170,400, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Terrance Lee Johnson and Alexix Janima Cotton.
Amber Court 73753: $170,350, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Tinofireyi Fletcher and Aleisha K. Johnson.
Aspen Creek Court 105: $375,000, John T. Gomila Jr. and Cathy F. Gomila to Aurelio Azuara and Andrea M. Azuara.
Aspen Lane 456: $430,000, Gary J. Calico and Melissa L. Calico to Pierre R. Bertrand and Melinda E. Bertrand.
Avenue Du Chateau 1251: $350,000, Bryan F. Ross and Ashley M. Adams Ross to Robyn W. Rohr II and Kristy W. Rohr.
B St. 70294: $15,000, Succession of Mary A. Jeansonne, Thomas J. Jeansonne, Linda M. Jeansonne Stewart and others to Pearson Rentals LC.
Barkley Parc subdivision, Phase 2-A, lot 116: no value stated, Brandon J. Simoneaux and Lisa C. Simoneaux to Thomas E. Anderson.
Bay Tree Manor Drive 145: $112,500, Dale R. St. John Jr. and Lee Ingram St. John to Joseph Gustafson.
Begonia Drive 35: $246,000, Patrick J. Yoes Jr. and Erica R. Yoes to Christian J. Borrouso and Tiffany R. Borrouso.
Bent Tree Court 112: $468,000, James Chauvin to Bradley Gill Hunter and Lori Wilder Hunter.
Bertel Drive 132: donation, no value stated, Albert V. B. Ormsby to Deborah H. Ormsby.
Bluebird Road 9: $399,000, Kevin J. Rodrigue and Adrienne R. Rodrigue to Richard K. Erbe Jr..
Carrol Drive 76270: $77,000, David M. LeBlanc and Talitha G. LeBlanc to Eag Enterprises LLC.
Champagne St. 1304: donation, no value stated, Chris McManus and Papillon Anderson to Pelican Property Holdings LLC.
Champagne St. 1310: donation, no value stated, Chris McManus and Papillon Anderson to Pelican Property Holdings LLC.
City of Covington, lots 113, 114, square 19: $140,000, All About Ox Lot LLC to Kent B. Dussom and Ann Z. Dussom.
Cody Lane 16096: $168,000, Daniel Kelly Brady to Justin S. Patterson.
Darlington St. 1561: $375,000, Sieverding Construction Inc. to Brent L. Broussard and Kristy S. Broussard.
Derbes Drive 18121: donation, no value stated, Donald J. Boudreaux to Karen A. Boudreaux.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lots 4, 7, square 304: $300,000, Karen M. Caillouet to Martha L. Jumonville.
Division of New Covington subdivision, portion of ground: $260,000, Rick Albert Salter, Scott William Salter II and others to James Hernandez and Emily M. Hernandez.
Dubois Plantation subdivision, portion of ground: $75,000, John E. Nelsen and Tammy Tyrney Nelsen to Pamela C. Roberts.
Eagle Loop 544: $239,510, DSLD Homes LLC to Lauren Ann Pertuis.
Eagle Loop 568: $244,495, DSLD Homes LLC to Joe Lynn Ginn and Patti W. Ginn.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, apartment 5202: $81,000, Frances L. Fritscher to Alireza Zahedi.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 12-204: $85,000, Terry Blau to Leilania Graffagnini.
Emerald Forest Blvd. 350, Unit 2102: $95,000, All About Emerald LLC to Rodney J. Couture.
Eugene Wallace Road 76247: $584,000, John M. Moreau and J. Darwin Reed to Richard R. Spence and Gretchen L. Spence.
Eugene Wallace Road 76353: $180,000, Jacinta A. Hart Family Trust to Jacinta A. Hart Family Trust.
Fairway Drive 123: $134,464, Cailla R. Sinclair to DSS Enterprises LLC.
First St. 70459: donation, no value stated, Patrick Maroney to Patrick Maroney revocable trust.
Fitzgerald Lane 19355: $240,000, Floyd R. Jenkins and Molly D. Jenkins to Jose A. Gonzalez and Beatriz A. Gonzalez.
Fourth St. 70051: $175,000, Tonio J. Ricks to Jessica L. Siebens.
Grand Turk Court 970: $360,000, Peyton B. Burkhalter and Debra K. Burkhalter to Donna M. Allen.
Helenbirg subdivision, lots 1-7, square 38: $56,000, Laprop Inc. to Mark & Kasey LLC.
Hidden Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 18: $80,022, Hidden Creek LLC to Highland Homes of Laplace Inc..
Homewood Drive 708: $211,000, William B. Coleman Jr. and Shirley A. Sullivan Coleman revocable living trust to Property Four LLC.
Ibis Lane 13: $695,000, Carl J. Eberts Unified Credit Trust and Carl J. Eberts Residuary Trust to Salvador Gagliano and Kellie Gagliano.
Jack Drive 547: $218,000, Christopher A. Carboni and Erin D. Carboni to Robert M. Casse Jr..
Jardin Loop 301: $411,264, Garden Walk LLC to Mary M. Abene.
Jardin Loop 304: $80,000, Garden Walk LLC to Mabel L. Wickboldt.
JJ Lane 526: $259,175, Gregory A. Sorbet and Stefanie R. Sorbet to Michelle Dawn McKenzie.
Joyce Drive 75548: $250,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Cory M. Chapman and Amy J. Chapman.
Joyce Drive 75564: $184,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Guillermo E. Redondo Jr..
Lake Placid Drive 71135: $161,000, Derwood H. Grantham to Todd A. Diaz and Hanah P. Diaz.
Lee Lane 311-13: $210,000, Jasmine Blanche Bessaha Aubert to Portman Place LLC.
Long Lake Drive 372: $335,000, Patrick A. Dillard and Amanda S. Dillard to Hollis H. Bertrand and Nicholas E. Bertrand.
Louisiana Highway 1077 70113: $305,500, Ronald V. Ducarpe and E. Lucille R. Ducarpe to Lawrence L. Orlando III and Sharon A. Orlando.
Louisiana Highway 1083 76333: $240,000, James E. Moore Jr. and Maria Salonga Teresa Moore to Matthew P. Pentney and Meredith A. Leidinger Pentney.
Louisiana Highway 437 77444: $148,000, Succession of Mary Ann Parker Torina and Renee C. Torina to Douglas Marange and Monette F. Marange.
Lourdes Lane 210: $259,000, Gerald D. Deffez and Elizabeth L. Deffez to Jean Shane Patrick.
Madris Lane 15548: $179,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Alberto Renee Matute Sosa.
Madris Lane 15556: $179,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Nicholas A. Parrino.
Madris Lane 15565: $166,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kathlene Anne Richardson.
Medus St. 20050: $227,000, Dale Ellen Standifer to Damieon J. Litchfield, Misty A. Litchfield and Anne Marie Bolton Newton.
Melrose Ave. 404: $415,000, Donald E. Barksdale and Marilyn G. Barksdale to Frederick W. Maher III and Diana Z. Maher.
Melrose Ave. 409: $595,000, Nicholas Franklin Stodd to Kristin Marie Johnson.
Military Road 72425, 72431: $775,000, Margaret Estelle Gootee Carriere to Loren P. Landry III and Sharon B. LaGarde.
Monga Drive 18063: $140,000, Delores Gallie Dipiazza to Kevin P. Marmillion.
Near Covington, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Papillon Anderson and Chris McManus to Pelican Property Holdings LLC.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $59,500, James A. Moreaux Jr., Jamie M. Windmeyer and Janet A. Moreau to Robert Allen Punch.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $265,000, Joseph R. Ward Jr. and Lisa A. Condrey Ward to Ramy El Khoury.
Northpark Blvd. 443: $400,000, Michael B. Pinkham to Ronald J. Mora and Rebecca H. Mora.
Northridge Drive 193: $171,000, David H. Alford and Erin R. Alford to Ross J. Gaspard.
Oak Alley Blvd. 11109: $298,995, DSLD Homes LLC to Eric R. Graffeo and April A. Graffeo.
Ozone Place subdivision lots 19-24, square 85: donation, no value stated, Lowron Melton Spell Jr. to Kerry Lynn Spell Penington.
Penn Mill Lakes Blvd. 265: $200,000, George G. Dyer Jr. and Barbara M. Dyer to Gerald J. Labat III and Logan W. Labat.
Penn Mill Lakes Blvd. 293: $131,000, Jason G. Dyer and Paige A. Dyer to George G. Dyer Jr. and Barbara M. Dyer.
Penn Mill Road 73210: $177,000, Paul Emile Newfield and Michelle Dawn McKenzie Newfield to Bruce V. Guillot II.
Place St. Etienne 656: $340,000, Amber Helen Ovide Powell to Felix E. Forjet III and Kayla C. Forjet.
Place St. Etienne 668: donation, no value stated, Stavros Savvaides and Despina Savvaides to Sophia Savvaides.
Polders Lane 1330: $199,000, John L. Blair Jr., Fawnclair Blair Honeycutt and Paul A. Blair to Robert C. Maier and Carolyn B. Maier.
Poplar Grove Lane 113: $400,000, CM Combs Homes LLC to Madeline Rush Goldman.
Rester Road 26: $275,000, Scott M. Guidry, Jamie Theobald Guidry and Progressive Homes LLC to Coleman T. Edwards and Amy M. Henning.
River Parc Estates, lot 13: $16,000, Alvaro E. Mira and Marta Mejia Mira to Richard L. Blackman.
River Road 75553: $345,000, Guilherme Pinto Veiga to Cristina L. Campo irrevocable trust.
Riverlake Drive 14019: $380,000, Rosalie G. Bordelon to Rachel P. Trites.
Riverlake Drive 14278: $216,660, William E. Parker and Janelle G. Parker to William E. Parker and Janelle G. Parker revocable living trust.
Saw Grass Loop 271: $384,915, DSLD Homes LLC to Daniel A. Wickware and Leslie Anne Wickware.
Seventh St. 70404: $155,000, Tammy Landry Folse to Mary M. Snyder.
Shady Lane 12: $337,000, Debra Tucker Stack to Philip Wayne Martin Jr. and Leslie R. Martin.
Solitude Way 529: $400,000, Millicent Marie Warren to Alfred H. Baker Jr. and Susan G. Baker.
Stonewood Drive 230: donation, no value stated, John Tate Grafton to Rebecca Smith Hyer Stogner.
Sweet Bay Court 1401: $440,000, Christopher E. Von Eberstein and and Erica C. Von Eberstein to Courtney L. Gros and Jennifer Bordelon Gros.
Tammany Hills subdivision, lot 16-A, square 113: $152,000, Kris Hansen Franklin and Connie E. Franklin to Glbert W. Bliss Jr..
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1A-2, lot 267: $87,500, Terra Bella Group LLC to Highland Homes Inc..
Third Ave. East 524: $180,000, Cahier Rentals LLC to Linda H. Joffrion.
Third Ave. 69268: $265,000, Banah Construction Inc. to Dylan M. Bernard and Christian B. Bernard.
Tiger Ave. 477: $256,660, DSLD Homes LLC to Philip R. Pizzo and Nancy M. Pizzo.
U. S. Highway 190 1515: $1,225,000, BBC Petro Holdings LLC to Besco Investments Inc..
Village subdivsion, Phase 2, lot 13: $56,500, Shane J. Cambre and Stacey Powell Cambre to Bayou Craft Builders LLC.
W. 25th Ave. 816: $318,000, Christopher T. Baglow and Christine K. Baglow to Christopher J. Johnston and Stacy S. Johnston.
Watercross Estates, Phase 1-B, lot 114: $72,000, Watercross Development LLC to Gremillion Homes Inc..
Woodcrest Drive 240: $233,000, Edward Pablovich III and Anne Pablovich to Rachel J. Van Huff.
Woodsprings Court 815: $234,000, Charles F. Duke to Andrew Martin and Katie Martin Living Trust.
Wymer Road 19391: $174,450, Standard Mortgage Corp. to Federal National Mortgage Association.
FOLSOM
Folsom Thoroughbred Triangle Center condominium, Unit 15: $170,000, Summergrove Farms LLC to Hay Hollow Racing Stables.
Section 25, township 5 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Lana Hundt Burns to David E. Scott and Michelle V. Scott.
Section 26, township 5 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $57,500, John A. Markezich to Bryan P. Stephens.
Cotton Lane 11206: donation, no value stated, Leslie A. Williams to Jeffery G. Williams.
Faucheaux Road 78538: $515,000, Mark E. Caserta to Denis Pirtle and Joyce M. Pirtle.
Louisiana Highway 1078 11052: $135,000, Gene's Country Store LLC to Bono Investment Properties LLC.
Pierre St. 211: $256,500, William J. Babin and Karen S. Babin to Michel H. Hefner ad Carolyn D. Hefner.
Redbud Court 13411: $335,000, Michael D. Hereford and Rona H. Hereford to Mrk Rachel and Wendy Marie Phillips.
Section 26, township 5 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: $100,000, Beth B. Loewe, Brett Marcel Babineaux and Chantal Babineaux Hagood to Larry A. Burch and Susan M. Burch.
Section 5, township 5 south, range 10 east, portion of ground: no value stated, Lois Thompson to Randal Thompson.
Town of Folsom, lots 9, 10, square 126: $60,000, ELL Corp. LLC to Catherine L. Castle.
LACOMBE
Berry Todd Road 29209: $287,000, Paul R. Charbonnet Jr. to Vincent Guy Golden and Ashley B. Golden.
Carolyn Lane 31353: $108,150, Michael A. Hollingsworth and Harold E. Hollingsworth Jr. to Allen de Armas and Jenny B. de Armas.
Creole Road 28281: $464,966, Randy William Kramer and Kelli G. Kramer to Jeff Vick.
Cusimano Road 270: $110,000, Christopher R. Cusimano to William D. Emmer and James A. Bulgrin.
Eleanor Drive 58479: $287,225, Joannes A. Buise to Randall Lea Loeffler and Elizabeth H. Loeffler.
Jade St. 61121: $159,588, Gregory J. Santa Marina to Brooke Anne Margin.
Lacombe Park subdivision, lots 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, square 177: donation, no value stated, Ellis J. Narcisse Jr. and Joy Daste Narcisse to James A. St. Julien Sr..
Lucille Drive , lot 21, square C: $47,500, T. W. Powell Development and Construction Co. Inc. to Matthew G. Aucoin and Shaan H. Aucoin.
Lydia St. 31223: $89,900, Buaford M. Rester and Wanda C. Rester to Mary W. Speed.
Lyon Lane 29357: $173,500, Robert A. Chaisson and Maryann D. Chaisson to Glenn I. Pearson and Sara M. Laborde Pearson.
Mildred Drive 26511: donation, no value stated, Elizabeth C. Parr revocable living trust to Diane Parr Coe.
N. 29th St. 61066: donation, no value stated, Janet C. Jaeger to Robert J. Cuppay Jr..
Ponchatrain Drive 61860: $310,000, Mighty One LLC to Brian T. Garrett and Dove Brown Garrett.
Powell Heights subdivision, Phase 2, lot 17, square C: $35,000, Gabriele von Massebach Timmerman to Albert J. Timmreck III.
MADISONVILLE
Audubon Parkway 1316: $281,950, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to William B. Schloegel and Donna L. Schloegel.
Audubon Parkway 1341: $276,100, Alvarez Consruction Co. LLC to Richard P. Russ.
Autumn Creek subdivision, Phase 2, lot 69: no value stated, Cletus P. Kahwili and Harrieth Kahwili to Jessica Burford and Amanda Burford.
Brady Island Lane 5: $1,190,000, Robert G. Gales and Carroll T. Gales to Todd W. Gibson and Jill E. Stanford Gibson.
Coquille subdivision, Phase 3-A, lot 64: $75,000, Forest Lake Estates LLC to Hurley Homes LLC.
Coushatta Circle 109: $209,500, Alison Lagasse to Mason D. Hentze and Abbie Stoltz Hentze.
Covington St. 405: $103,000, Garrigan Holdings LLC to CB4 LLC.
Cypress Bend Lane 2048: $339,900, BMI Construction LLC to Bryson M. Brewer.
Cypress Crossing Drive 1032: $312,000, Michael J. Miller and Melinda E. Miller to Courtney L. Martin.
Fairfield Oaks Drive 205: $237,000, Rodrigo Alejandro Lopez to Margaret Rose Plauche Vinci.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1077: $301,500, BMI Construction LLC to Robert B. Walet and Michele Ann Marino.
Gainesway Drive 412: $243,500, Charles J. Budd IV to Pondside Builders LLC.
Grand Oaks Drive 225: $269,000, Durel A. Boudlauch Jr. and Ashley A. Boudlauch to Lott Conell III and Leigh Ann Bates Connell.
Grey Heron Lane 733: $399,900, YAR Construction Co. Inc. to Jeffrey C. Englert and Rachel B. Englert.
Grey Heron Lane 752: $71,295, Bedico Interests LLC to Brian T. Dunn and Melanie Gordon Dunn.
Guste Island Estates lot 415: $37,500, McHugh Land Holding LLC to BMI Construction LLC.
Hawthorne Hollow Road 208: $1,100,000, Leslie Pellegrini Uson to Sajal Kumar Roy and Holly Bambino Roy.
Heritage Oaks Drive 132: $165,000, Howell Developments LLC to Don P. Fernandez and Adrienne Abreo Fernandez.
Live Oak Hills subdivsion, lot 11, square 3: $28,000, James E. Badeaux and Elizabeth B. Myers to Tammany Property Co. LLC.
Lost Lake Lane 3012: $277,800, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Matthew A. Hendrix and Kristen L. Hendrix.
N. Highland Oaks 228: $220,000, Sandra Quaid Vicknair Estate to Frank C. Arsaga III.
N. Highland Oaks 228: donation, no value stated, Frank C. Arsaga III to Lena L. LaBrosse.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: $246,800, Matthew Keys to Keys Road Ventures LLC.
Old Place Lane 344: $315,000, Sidney T. Glass II and Charlotte Glass to Donald Zvacek and Lindsey Zvacek.
Pencarrow Circle 340: $500,000, Robert E. Couvillion and Laura B. Couvillion to John Masterson and Jennifer L. Boland Masterson.
Pirate Court 404: $257,500, Traci M. Grant and Kerry Lynn Grant to Heath Lynn Mendoza and Brittany F. Mendoza.
Rue Les Bois 125: $454,500, L. J. Rittiner Property LLC to Scott Budak and Shawn Budak.
S. Highland Oaks Drive 317: $242,000, David G. Rhoden and Wladia Farias Champeau Rhoden to Christian S. Welch and Elizabeth B. Welch.
Sandy Brook Circle 348: $407,000, Elite Pools and Spas LLC to Cedric W. Vick Jr. and Jennifer Dana T. Vick.
Spring Haven subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Spring Haven LLC to St. Tammany Parish.
St. Calais Placde 101: $256,000, Christopher M. Lee to Mary D. Schmidt.
Taverny Court 69517: $225,000, Laura A. Fiveash to Michael J. Populus Jr. and Katelyn Thomas Populus.
Town of Madisonville, portion of ground: $45,000, Jason R. Pennington and Denise V. Martinez to Norman P. Haik and Kristy M. Haik.
White Heron Drive 187: $183,000, David A. Willman and Adele B. Willman to Jacob D. Simmons.
Wild Magnolia Court 1001: $559,860, Deep Construction Co. LLC to Jerry R. Blaylock Jr. and Amy W. Blaylock.
Willows subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Reiher LLC to St. Tammany Parish.
MANDEVILLE
City of Madeville, lot A, square 100: $95,500, David Rathe and Marie Therese Demahy Rathe to Peter T. Klebba and Geralyn Klebba.
City of Mandeville, portion of ground: $424,000, Henry Randolph Hart LLC to Shotgun House Dreams LLC.
Lafitte St. 445: $275,000, Robert J. Smith and Lila Lee Smith Prats to McGuire Real Estate Group LLC.
Near Mandeville, lot 3: $100,000, Town North Construction LLC to Gregory M. Verges.
Aaron Court 209: $485,000, Ronald Adams Jr. and Anne P. Adams to Larry C. Parent and Ritza L. Parent.
Aries Drive 500, Unit 5-C: $125,000, Succession of Marietta Lacroix Griffin to Carolyn A. Ciolino Cancienne.
Atalin St. 350, apartment 10-A: $140,000, Laura Ison to Jimmie K. Kepper and Donna D. Kepper.
Barbados Court 54: $184,000, Donna Agnes Edwards to Meredith Marcotte Cruz.
Beau Chene Drive 759: $289,900, Noel Briggs Anderson to Robert Bruce Hill III and Allison Ruth Hill.
Beau Chene subdivision, lot 29: $262,000, Rixby J. Hardy and Carolyn L. Hardy to Mary J. Harvey.
Bluff Court 2567: $305,000, Charles S. Hawkins and Kathy W. Hawkins to Steven F. Lowery and Amanda K. Lowery.
Bonfouca Lane 816: $245,000, William D. Beakley and Donna Ward Beakley to William K. deJong and Susan E. deJong.
Bonfouca Lane 823: $89,000, Pardo Builders LLC to Christopher C. Inman and Margie E. Inman.
Bonfouca Lane 824: $330,000, Michael Gillis Montgomery and Suzanne M. Fleming to Michael R. Phillips and Connie N. Phillips.
Brookside Drive 139: $65,000, April D. Owen to Gib A. Owen.
Catalpa Lane 116: donation, no value stated, James Louis Bradford Jr. and Dayle Lacour Bradford to Rebecca Anne Bradford.
Cedarwood Drive 508: donation, no value stated, Michael J. Ancelet and Jeanne S. Ancelet to Renee M. Ancelet.
Chacahoula Lane 105: $430,000, Jean Shane Patrick to Charles J. Budd IV and Amy B. Budd.
Chestnut Oak Drive 188: $314,000, Hunter Montgomery and Christi S. Montgomery to Kevin J. Lauterbach nd Kimberly P. Lauterbach.
Chinchuba Creek Service 101: $215,000, Robert A. Tournet II to Benny Ray Sherrod and Laurie H. Sherrod.
Chipola Court 104: $395,000, Anthony P. Campo and Nedra D. Campo to Danny M. Steib and Cynthia P. Steib.
Claire Drive 746: $355,000, Jose F. Amaya to Craig Michael Duval.
Coffee St. 427: $102,000, Joshua D. Murla and Erica A. Murla to Kathryn Burger.
Crossing Court 2311: $306,000, Annod LLC to Ira Mata and Rachel Mata.
Cypress St. 66131: $169,900, Gregory R. Rolling to Morgan J. McCabe.
Delta Drive 258: donation, no value stated, William Bravender III to Samantha Bravender.
E. Ridge Drive 1835: $290,000, Charles R. Broussard Jr. and Amber Lynn Broussard to Rodney R. Manning and Joann Marie Manning.
E. Ruelle Drive 128: $498,500, BRCF Investments LLC to Paul G. Miller II and Elizabeth D. Miller.
Emerald Pines Court 154: $137,500, Chad R. Hrapmann to Val J. Zimmer and Janel J. Zimmer.
Emerald Place Court 136: $150,000, Norman A. Duffour and Jane T. Duffour to Megan L. Agaisse.
Forest Brook subdivision, Phase 4-B, lot 262: $297,500, Courtney Louis Gros and Jennifer B. Gros to Alfred J. Allen and Andrea C. Allen.
Forest Green Drive 75: $300,000, Ronald J. Mora and Rebecca Handford Mora to John J. Baum III and Megan Fields Baum.
Forest Loop 561: $139,176, Chas Macormic to Mac Robert McGuire and Bridget P. McGuire.
Forest Loop 731: $170,000, Mary Rita Ducote Montgomery to James C. Witten.
Girod St. 117-19: $150,000, Marsha Cook Maestri to Victory Homes LLC.
Independence Drive 91: $126,667, Mary Coig Bolner and Diane Coig Bivona to Cornelius J. Coig Jr..
Jefferson St. 1940: $375,000, Bella Property Investments LLC to Foster Living Trust.
Jefferson St. 2037: $229,000, Construction Funding Co. LLC to Bella Property Investments LLC.
Judith St. 23486: $287,500, Jay B. Watson and Terri Marie Watson to Russell S. Moree and Sissy Byrd-Moree.
Kipling Lane 202: $256,000, Christopher L. Entrekin and Laura F. Entrekin to Joshua G. Duplantis and Caitlin S. Duplantis.
Lafitte St. 925: $900,000, Dale E. Phillips and Nancy K. Phillips to 925 Lafitte Street LLC.
Lakeshore Drive 2075, Unit B-6: $525,000, Nicholas N. Chronis and Sondra Dine S. Chronis to Ellis J. Roussel Jr. and Barbara D. Roussel.
Laurel Oak Drive 413: $237,000, Richard J. Pearson to Hilary E. Ledet.
Lotus Drive North 430: $205,000, Steven Walls to Steven P. Legendre.
Magnolia Alley 1215: $250,400, Charles D. Back and Mary Ann Leininger Sunseri to Jo Ann Coates Gray.
Maison Du Lac subdivision, lot 153: $85,000, WBB Realty LLC to Guastella Properties Inc..
Merganser St. 120: $307,000, David P. Hotard and Christie F. Hotard to Daniel R. Merry II and Kelly L. Merry.
Molitor St. 2085: $165,000, Succession of Joseph C. Dixon III and Brittany M. Dixon to Jessy C. Williamson and Bridgette R. Williamson.
Montaigne St. , lot 136: $40,600, Scott N. Masson and Tiffany A. Masson to AFM Investments LLC.
Mountain Court 3019: no value stated, Dameon C. Hutto to Lexicon Government Services LLC.
Mulberry St. 65621: $160,000, Paul Alexius Jr. and Adrienne Callais Alexius to Ross A. Burkenstock Jr. and Jessica M. Henderson.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Edward J. Keppler and Patricia B. Keppler to Angela Marie Keppler Trammell.
Near Mandeville, portion of ground: $100,000, Town North Construction LLC to Gregory M. Verges.
Palmetto Court 10: $885,000, Patrick F. Ollison and Kilian Ollison to Lowell Shih and Alexis D. Fotiades Shih.
Parkview Blvd. 100, Unit 311: $88,000, Peter B. Lee, Scott H. Lee and Martha L. Lee to David W. Morgan.
Pierce Drive 655: donation, no value stated, Succession of Michael J. Alberado to Cherie R. Hadley.
Pineridge Court 213: $153,479, Bradley M. Lynch to Katie Windham Rhodes.
Rosedown Way 100: donation, no value stated, Wesley E. McClain to Deette K. Landry.
Rue Degas 1200: $330,000, Paul J. Gremillion and Andrea F. Gremillion to David B. Rosenfeld and Gigi L. Rosenfeld.
Rue Monet Drive 1208: $84,000, Charles E. Beasley and Laura H. Beasley to Denise C. Jackson.
Scotchpine Drive 202: $250,000, Jamie R. Thibodeaux and Kristin Liane Stark Thibodeaux to Aaron T. Fontenot and Abby N. Fontenot.
Tee Bourg Lane 70169: $168,000, Ronald R. Garic to Mark S. Drinkrd Jr.
Tete Lours Drive 640, Unit 180-M: $155,000, May Investments LLC to James T. Anderton Jr. and Regina P. Anderton.
The Savannahs subdivision, Phase 1, lot 52: $202,500, Scott M. Delacruz and Simeon J. Delacruz to Karen G. Prine.
Town of Mandeville, lots 17, 18, square 346-A: $31,500, Ugo D. Iovenitti and Bobbie B. Iovenittti to J&J Builders Northshore Inc..
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: $220,000, Succession of Thelma Q. Dean, Kevin P. Dean, Ann Dean Malin and others to Kevin Paul Dean and Mary Becnel Dean.
Town of Mandeville, portion of ground: $30,000, Albert Stanley Fields Jr. to Tanya N. Francois Lewis.
Trace Loop 10: donation, no value stated, Wesley E. Mcclain to Deette K. Landry.
Trace Loop Drive 81: no value stated, James R. Martin to 81 Trace Loop Drive Trust.
Tradewinds Court 41, Unit E: $124,900, Dorothy M. Otis Family Trust to Angel Nicosia Aucoin.
Tranquility Drive 96: $1,949,000, Craig P. Scott to Brian J. Ladner and Christina B. Ladner.
W. Ridge Drive 2026: $280,100, Joanie Glenn Bienvenu to Alvin A. Hotard III and Christina M. Hotard.
W. Tradewinds Court 25: $140,000, Steven E. Robin, Scott C. Robin and Sally V. Robin to Michael A. Fridge and Heather R. Fridge.
Westwood Drive 438: $260,000, William L. Jones Jr. and Kim Holden Jones to Edward V. Don Jordon and Stacey Cannizaro.
Whitetail Drive 1018: $465,000, Sissy B. Moree to Benjamin J. Dichiara and Ashley A. Dichiara.
Whitetail Drive 1085: $490,000, Marjarie Deen Rosa, Stephanie R. Hunter and Leah Rosa O'Donell to Ricardo I. Combellas Bigott and Martha Jaimes Carvajal.
Wilkinson St. 756: $226,000, Claudette L. Brown to Luzzette L. Arender.
Wynntree Drive 7029: $235,000, Roscoe Lon Holcomb and Joyce H. Holcomb to Paul R. Eyster and Kelly M. Eyster.
PEARL RIVER
Ann St. 65055: donation, no value stated, John A. Lebreton to Jessica R. Bowers.
Crawford Division subdivision, lot 10, square A-2: $70,000, donation, Winsel R. Loyd Jr. and Christopher C. Perkins to Ervin W. Loyd and Carla L. Hyde.
Dummylane Road 37264: $23,000, Amber Penton Seibel to Ashley B. Coats and Shannon M. Coats.
Fith St. 530: $120,000, Mary Ann Ferran Rudesill to Justin W. Turner and Nichelle B. Sittig.
Fourth St. 407: $81,159, Dane E. Higbee and Victoria J. Higbee to One More Brick Enterprises LLC.
Fourth St. 418: $120,000, Ronald J. Tircuit and Trudy Marie Tircuit to Circle D Properties LLC.
Greenhouse Road 68049: donation, no value stated, Ursula Harris to James H. Harris.
Hermitage Court 505: $275,000, Kiyomi S. Boyer to Andrew Lee Marquand and Sara Marie Marquand.
Hermitage Court 510: $238,000, James Dwyer and Letitia Dwyer Family Revocable Trust to Sharon Lewis Mahan.
Holley Oaks subdivision, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Mark E. Holley to Angela B. Holley.
Louisiana Highway 41 72551: $339,000, Paul M. Williams Sr. to Travis J. Von Bodungen and Shira B. Von Bodungen.
Monroe Crawford Road 36471: $88,000, Douglas Wayne Wallace to Shanell Moseley Bowen.
Morgan Bluff Road, lot 20: $49,900, FMG/LTL LLC to Timothy P. Salatich and Kim P Salatich.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Virginia A. Crowe to Tony J. Crowe and Angela Crowe Mumphrey.
Near Pearl River, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Tony J. Crowe and Angela Crowe Mumphrey to Virginia A. Crowe.
Old Mill Loop 177: $30,000, donation, David M. Howard and Deborah G. Howard to Scott Combel and Laura Anne Combel.
S. Cherrywood Lane 154: $134,000, Matthew Lee Mott and Amber Smith Mott to Damario L. Hart and Jamie S. Hart.
Ted Kennedy Road 66196: $144,500, Ethan Spiehler and Clare Smallwood to Thomas I. Johnson and Shannon M. Hamilton.
Village of Guthrie subdivision, lot 1, square 56: donation, no value stated, Brenda Gayle Holden to Brittany Marie Latapie Marchant.
Yearling Loop 320: $15,500, Adair Holdings LLC to Darris Moore and Valeria C. Moore.
SLIDELL
City of Slidell, portion of ground: $432,792, AEI Property Corp. to AEI Net Lease Income Fund 36 LP.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $10 and other valuable consideration, Well PM Properties LC to Welltower NNN Group LLC.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: no value stated, Shaw Louisiana Investments LLC to Group 1 Realty Inc..
10th St. 1330: $142,000, Karl L. McGlone, Justin J. Nunez, Christopher P. McGlone, succession of Rita Manale and Bernard Manale III to Jeffery C. Puckett and Pamela I. Puckett.
Anchorage condominium, Unit 304: $122,500, David P. Huguenel and Alexandra E. Van Oostveen to Keith J. Cavet.
Ashton Parc 159: $267,235, DSLD Homes LLC to Brad A. Daigle and Donna Marie Wood Daigle.
Ayshire Court 103: $392,000, Albert L. Baudier Jr. and Jennifer B. Baudier to Jack P. Devereux and Wilson E. Bastidas.
Bayou Liberty Gardens subdivision, lot 18-A, square F: $157,500, Robert D. Oksa to Joshua A. Bruhn and Natalie C. Bruhn.
Beverly Hills subdivision, lots 37, 38, square 9: $4,050, Succession of Orelia W. Slatton to Barbara S. Harris.
Blackfin Cove 131: $300,000, Darrel A. Harris and Fukuyo Sato Harris to Claude C. Messa Jr..
Bluebird Drive 238: $115,000, Ken A. Bordelon ad Melody M. Bordelon to Joshua D. Sager.
Bluebird Drive 248: $119,000, Succession of Lilly Angel Pope to Aaron Reed Jr..
Bluffs subdivision, Phase 5-B, lot 142: $85,000, Cross Gates LLC to Wilbert L. Williams III and Omishan O. Williams.
Braxton Drive 111: $252,500, McReynolds Properties LLC to Edward L. Jacobs III and Sarah Shields Jacobs.
Brookter St. 303: $160,000, Irina Rogof to Lloyd R. Profit and Tamara C. Profit.
Brugier subdivsion, lots 4, 5, 6, 7, square 44: $20,000, James S. Carroll to Robert T. Carroll.
Chinchas Creek Road 40583: $127,000, Nicholas G. Laughlin and Alyssa A. Laughlin to Matthew J. Pitre and Christina L. Young.
City of Slidell, portion of ground: $865,854, AEI Property Corp. to AEI Net Lease Income Fund 36 LP.
Clairise Court 1076: $152,500, Clairise Court LLC to John B. Foley Sr. and Linda W. Foley.
Clipper Drive 1064: $385,000, Louis P. DeCastro Jr. to TC Hulett Sr. and Kathylene Davis Hulett.
Cypress Lakes 298: donation, no value stated, Ruby C. Sperber to Michael J. Sperber Sr.
Davis Landing Road 420: $135,000, Succession of Trelles Tidmore, Lee Keven Tidmore and Jamie S. Tidmore Dey to Clay S. Tidmore.
Desoto St. 37649: $10, Nicole M. Pacccio Riviere to Nicole M. Paccio Riviere.
Devon Drive 35615: $103,000, Penny C. Hulon to Daisy K. Egan.
Dijon Drive 114: $140,000, Nolan Olivier and Barbara Olivier to Justin J. Lavigne and Anglea D. Lavigne.
Driftwood Circle 118: $237,000, Timothy Lowell Peter Daigle and Monica Krisine S. Daigle to Michael L. Jacobsen Jr. and Rachel Marie Jacobsen.
Dunkirk St. 1609: $160,000, Brian G. Thibodeaux and Nannette H. Thibodeaux to Rosland Brown.
Dylan Drive 2015: $200,000, Reginald D. Handy and Gina W. Handy to Jeffery C. Williams Jr. and Tiffany M. Dalmado.
E. Ashton Court 1375: $307,500, Johnathan H. Jones and Karen P. Jones to Marvin W. Roe.
E. Augusta Lane 301: $405,000, Peter J. Bechtel and Edith Jane Rietfors Bechtel to Delaney J. Winston and Patricia D. Portis Winston.
Eastwood Drive 1419: $150,000, Randy W. Kramer and Kelli Jo Garlington Kramer to Monique Christmas Thomas.
Farrel Drive 6202: $199,000, Scott A. Firmin and Candice T. Firmin to Erica J. Krauss.
Front St. 2982: donation, no value stated, Stacie S. Comeaux to Bobbie De Comeaux Jr. and Stacie S. Comeaux.
Gator Lane 43281: $44,000, Gerald M. Benoit Jr. and Denise G. Benoit to Billy Singletary and Linda L. Singletary.
Heather Drive 118: $145,000, Michael C. Langston Jr. to Daryl A. Harris III.
Hidden Oaks Lane, portion of ground: $3,000, Cecil Boyd Inc. to Albert K. Hall and Tracy T. Hall.
Holly Ridge Drive 103: donation, no value stated, John F. Brown and Marsha M. Brown to Bromar LLC.
Kingspoint subdivision, Phase 6, lot 46, square 4: $109,750, Spencer T. Merwin to Jordan B. Cisco and Madison L. Cisco.
Knollwood Lane 312: $255,185, DSLD Homes LLC to Michael D. Stevens Jr. and Ashley E. Grana.
Knollwood Lane 324: $277,900, DSLD Homes LLC to Eric M. Schwalenberg and Loren Schwalenberg.
Knollwood Lane 379: $271,850, DSLD Homes LLC to Wilton L. Strahan Jr. and Vicki C. Strahan.
Lake D'Este Drive 166: $221,000, Brian M. Breaux and Darlene C. Lyncker to Bahi Enterprises LLC.
Lake Village Blvd. 213: $152,000, Terry Lee Mccree and Sharon R. Moore Mccree to Pelican Gulf Properties LLC.
Lake Village Blvd. 302: $197,500, John W. Hendrix and Melissa C. Hendrix to Matthew D. Culberson and Penney P. Culberson.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-2, lot 97-A: $157,000, SSR Properties LLC and Chill Properties LLC to John A. Mire and Melanie P. Mire.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-3, lot 147: $775,000, Warren Pat Davie Jr. and Dinoria P. Sandoval Davie to Jade R. Robin and Donna L. Robin.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-A, 2-B, lot 77: $68,500, Nomax Properties LLC to Robert R. Burger III and Wendy A. Burger III.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 2-B, lot 76: $67,500, Nomax Properties LLC to Randy R. Jackson and Monique A. Jackson.
Lakeshore Village Drive 656: $222,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Eugene J. Sharpe.
Lakeshore Village Drive 796: $222,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Denero A. Cloud.
Lakeshore Village Drive 805: $280,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Christopher C. Holloway and Brittany Lynn Hill Holloway.
Lakeshore Village Drive 809: $297,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Derron M. Liggans.
Lakeshore Village Drive 816: $271,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Dominique A. Duplessis.
Lakeshore Village Lane 524: $270,000, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kelbert D. Taylor and Valencia M. Taylor.
Lakeshore Village subdivision, lots 157, 1558, square D: $77,200, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Carmine Costantini III.
Lillian Drive 57339: $165,000, E. J. Milligan Construction LLC to PPE Properties LLC.
Lower Line St. 4161: $127,000, David M. Parr Jr. to David L. Rodrigue and Sandra P. Rodrigue.
Mariners Cove subdivisio, Phase 1-B, lot 50: $47,500, Ronald J. Sevin and Colleen M. Sevin to Scott Vermilyea and Cynthia T. Vermilyea.
Martin Lane 220: $50,000, Frank S. Ward and Jennifer L. Ward to Anthony Evett and Erin C. Evett.
Mary Drive 1732: $200,000, Ray M. McDonald to Sawyer L. Griffith.
Mayers Trace 113: $200,000, Cory B. McInnis to Daniel P. Sigur II.
Meadow Moss Drive 175: $156,000, Michael J. Ryan to Shane M. Gerdes and Lacey Spiers Gerdes.
Michigan Ave. 818: donation, no value stated, Anthony L. Medina to Martha B. Magee.
Moonraker Drive 203: $259,900, Jane K. Villere to Matthew L. Stubbs and Gina H. Stubbs.
Moonraker Drive 375: $405,000, Miguel A. Gorordo and Shelly Reade Gorordo to Raymond S. Mullins and Lori Menasco Mullins.
Morgan subdivision, lots 7, 8: $4,500, Kenneth L. Geeting and Cheryl D. Getting to Bright Enterprises LLC.
Napoleon Ave. 118: $58,750, Russell A. Lapeyrouse and Diane B. Lapeyrouse to Diana B. Chenevert.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, Rieras Rental LLC to Karen Morris Watkins.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $210,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Damian C. Fahr.
Nicklaus Drive 297: $345,000, Ross Savoie Construction LLC to Bobby J. Ducote and Melissa S. Ducote.
Northwood Drive 124: $143,500, Bryce A. Simon and Brett A. simon to Ricshonda M. Nathan.
Old Spanish Trail 697: $335,000, Dunaway 5 LLC to Noemi Tale.
Paradise Point 112: $445,000, William H. Bagnetto and Rebecca I. Bagnetto to Todd McGhie and Jamie McGhie.
Patriot Drive 132: $215,000, Michael D. Burke and Jeanne W. Burke to Deborah Sisson Frazier.
Pinetree St. 818: $108,000, Kenneth H. Hooks III and Lindi F. Hooks to Angelica Hymel.
Pirate’s Harbor subdivision, lot 142, square 6: donation, no value stated, John David Dillon to John David Dillon revocable living trust.
Pirates Harbor 189: $220,000, Pirates Cove LLC to Larry E. Johnson.
Pontchartrain Blvd. 4755: $33,000, Ruth C. Bulot to Dean Yacsko.
Queens Lane 114: $155,000, Mark W. Bzik and Elizabeth W. Bzik to Grayland Turner and Desiree Mitchell Turner.
Rue Lamothe 108: $180,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Federal National Mortgage Association.
S. Pebble Beach Court 104: $141,000, Keith J. Alphonso to Timothy T. Williams and Marilyn W. Williams.
Sandlewood Court 5506: $180,000, Stewart Brooks Jr. to Cynthia Flowres Brooks.
Seventh St. 2079: $71,000, Margaret C. Munson to Land Trust Inc. LLC.
Sewell St. 1024: $257,000, Jason DiMaggio and Jennifer R. DiMaggio to Jonathan L. Fretwell and Krystal M. Fretwell.
Slidell Ave. 2885: $160,000, Succession of Bessi E. Dubuisson Pike to Kenneth Bellau and Candice J. Bellau.
Southern Star Place 127: donation, no value stated, Patrick A. Guillion Jr. to Mariaelena Michel-Melendez.
Spartan Loop 431: $222,500, Christian S. Hynes to Alex A. Smith and Donna Lee Patrick.
St. Christopher Drive 1474: $135,000, Johnny Lee Jennings and Lisa Moreci Marant Jennings to Carmen Wood.
Trafalgar Square 115: $137,117, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to Federal National Mortgage Association.
Trafalgar Square 122: $105,000, Fletcher W. Cochran and Tekla B. Cochran to Dylan T. Sevin.
Treasure Isle subdiviion, lot 26: donation, no value stated, Kenneth K. Knecht and Deborah A. Knecht to Kenneth K. Knecht and Deborah A. Knecht Living Trust.
Trenton Drive 196: $219,000, Marvin W. Roe to Michael C. Langston Jr. and Karen E. Langston.
Tupelo Lane 34076: $169,900, Fallon Investments LLC to Matthew J. Dilorenzo and Annette M. Guillot Dilorenzo.
Tywood Court 103: $216,000, Russel A. Lemoine and Sharon M. Lemoine to Preston J. Hebert III and Whitney L. Pike.
Vine St. 223: $134,000, Zachary Clayton to William J. Marcotte and Heather P. Marcotte.
Walnut St. 1142: $50,000, Capital One NA to RMAC Trust Series 2016-CTT.
Yorktown Drive 1173: $450,000, Martin A. Flinders and Tracy L. Flinders to Troy Lawrence and April M. Lawrence.
SUN/BUSH
Section 33, township 4 south, range 13 east, portion of ground: $10,000, Dorman Fenon Talley and Edna Ozile Talley to Albert E. Joyner and Pamela Hyler Joyner.
Friendship Lane 80409: $140,000, Melissa Anne Desoto to Brian K. Hosey and Lauren C. Hosey.
Railroad Avemue, lot C: $50,000, Christina Marie Favret to Shannon J. Menard and Jeanne Menard.
Sections 39, 40, township 5 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $47,000, Lazy Creek Development Inc. to Michael C. Wilkins and Melissa M. Wilkins.